The Q2 Earnings Season for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) has come to an end, and the most recent company to report its results is Americas Gold & Silver (NYSE:USAS). As usual, the best has not been saved for last, with Americas taking the cake for the worst report in the sector, ending the quarter with more share dilution, negative working capital, and lower revenue on a two-year basis. This is despite an additional operation being added in the period, and much higher metals prices, with the poor results attributed to Cosala being offline, but mostly to Relief Canyon not performing anywhere near expectations. Given the continued share dilution and the inability for management to meet its targets, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid.

Americas Gold & Silver ("Americas") released its Q2 results this week, reporting quarterly production of ~387,600 silver-equivalent ounces [SEOs] from its Galena Complex and the production of ~1,248 gold-equivalent ounces [GEO] from Relief Canyon. This translated to a 9% decrease sequentially at Galena, and a 7% decrease at Relief Canyon, translating to lower revenue on a sequential basis. Notably, the company's newly constructed Relief Canyon [RC] Mine was supposed to produce over 60,000 ounces of gold in FY2021, translating to 15,000 ounces per quarter on average. So, while the sequential declines may not look as disappointing, the results relative to expectations are a complete disaster. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

During Q1, Americas finally reached commercial production at its RC Mine, producing just over ~1,300 GEOs after discovering naturally occurring carbonaceous material in the RC Pit, which was not recognized in the Feasibility Study. Unfortunately, an unknown quantity of this material was crushed, stacked, and disseminated on the leach pad, resulting in lower than expected recovery rates, affecting gold production for the quarter. This was a major disappointment given that the first gold pour occurred in February 2020, and a year after, the mine was still nowhere near meeting its target of 15,000 ounces of gold production on a quarterly basis. The company has attempted to mitigate this issue by mining more selectively using a hydraulic excavator to minimize the impact the carbonaceous material would have on leach pad performance.

Adding insult to injury, the company noted that Phase 2 mining had demonstrated a more structurally complex area than expected, caused by additional faults and folds. The combination of structural complexity and increased mining selectivity weighed on ore availability, setting Relief Canyon up for a weak H2 with fewer tonnes mined and stacked than planned. The latest news is that the two small run-of-mine test pads the company was using to bypass the crushing and conveying circuits have seen encouraging results, apparently, but the operation has not seen a sustained increase in recoveries to date. This has prompted the company to re-assay 13,000 historic exploration pulp samples for the presence of carbonaceous material and initiate metallurgical test programs to investigate ore treatment options, including Carbon-In-Leach processing.

However, given the challenges to date and the tight working capital position (negative at quarter-end), Americas has decided to suspend mining at RC temporarily to focus on a ramp-up of operations at its previously sidelined Cosala Mine in Mexico. The company noted that it will continue leaching operations and work to improve recovery rates. Still, with mining activities halted, the asset will be lucky to produce more than 5,000 GEOs in FY2021, based on 2,594 GEOs year-to-date. This will translate to a more than 90% miss vs. the mine plan (68,000 ounces in Year 1) and a massive miss on guidance provided last year, which was for the production of 100,000 GEOs from Cosala and Relief Canyon combined.

Looking at the rest of America's portfolio, results weren't any better, with the production of just ~387,600 SEOs at Galena, a decline sequentially due to lower silver and lead grades than Q1 2021. With Cosala still offline, Galena being a small operation with just 60% ownership, and Relief Canyon not performing anywhere near expectations, this translated to a 36% decline in revenue on a two-year basis, despite adding an operation (RC Mine) to the company's operating portfolio. The only silver lining in the quarter was that Cosala is expected to ramp up to full capacity by Q4, assuming compliance with agreements by certain members of the union. In early July, an agreement was signed with the Mexican Ministries of Economy, Interior, and Labor along with union representatives to end a nearly 18-month shutdown at the operation. This would translate to a nice boost to revenue, but we will need to see if the timeline is met.

In the Q2 results, CEO Darren Blasutti stated that he expects the second half to be much stronger and that it will showcase the strength of the silver portfolio. While these words might inspire confidence in new investors that are unfamiliar with the story, they should be taken with a grain of salt. This is because the previous bold statement was that the return of the radial stacker late last year at RC would allow the company to exit a challenging year and have tremendous success in 2021. To date, net losses stand at over $109 million just halfway through the year, and the company had a negative working capital position to finish Q2, despite issuing more than 20 million shares this year, translating to nearly 20% share dilution. If this is considered a tremendous success, I don't want to know what failure is.

“I expect the second half of 2021 will showcase the strength of the Company’s silver portfolio following a challenging start to the year".

- Darren Blasutti, CEO, Americas Gold & Silver - August 16th, 2021

“I am confident that the return and operation of the radial stacker at Relief Canyon will allow the Company to exit a very challenging year in 2020 and position the Company up for tremendous success in 2021".

- Darren Blasutti, CEO, Americas Gold & Silver - December 7th, 2020

Adding to the argument of being mindful of guidance provided by Americas is the following statement below, which called for the production of more than 60,000 GEOs in FY2020 and 100,000 GEOs in FY2021. Actual production in FY2021 came in at below 20,000 GEOs using a 65 to 1 gold to silver ratio and is sitting at less than 9,000 GEOs year-to-date using the same ratio. There is absolutely nothing wrong with occasionally missing guidance or a slight miss, especially given the unprecedented challenges presented by COVID-19. However, when it comes to 70% or more misses, it is difficult to put much faith in future guidance or bold statements by management relating to future success.

"The Company’s gold equivalent production is expected to increase from approximately 14,000 ounces in 2019 to a range of 60,000 to 70,000 ounces in 2020 and 90,000 to 110,000 ounces in 2021, greater than a 300% and 500% increase, respectively, in gold equivalent production compared with 2019. The two-year outlook does not include production from the Galena Complex following the announcement of the recapitalization plan for 2020".

- Americas Gold & Silver, February 18, 2020

As shown from the above production numbers, the company missed guidance by a country mile in FY2020, with no meaningful production from RC and less than 1 million ounces of silver produced from Galena & Cosala combined. It's important to note that the illegal blockade at Cosala was already in place at the time of the February news release, so that can not be used as an excuse for the missed guidance. In fact, one could argue that guidance should have been ultra-conservative with one operation not in production and one operation in the ramp-up phase and yet to meet commercial production. Unfortunately, with this ~100,000 GEO goal for FY2021 outlined, many investors rushed into the stock, only to find themselves down 65%, based on a current share price of US$1.10.

(Source: YCharts.com) (Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)Perhaps the most pathetic part about the Americas Gold & Silver story is that despite a 95% increase in shares outstanding over the past two years (144.6 million shares vs. 74.0 million shares in Q2 2019), the company still has no working capital. This is evidenced by working capital of (-) $9.6 million at quarter-end. In the company's prepared remarks, Americas noted that it had sold 11.3 million shares since May 17th at an average share price of US$1.50 between May 17th and August 15th using its At-The-Market Equity Offering, pushing the share count above 144 million shares.

Unfortunately, this has confirmed my fear that more share dilution was likely, as stated in my article in late May. Given that Cosala will take another quarter to ramp up to full capacity (assuming no issues), and Galena is producing barely ~4,000 GEOs per quarter, further share dilution would not be surprising before year-end. The company's new strategy is to focus on its silver operations, which is a complete 180 from the previous strategy, which justified sinking significant capital into Relief Canyon to become a gold producer. The end result? A share count that is up 95% and an asset that has produced less than 3,000 GEOs year-to-date, where mining operations have now been temporarily suspended. Besides, while the pivot to focus on the high-grade Galena asset makes sense, 40% of the asset has been given away after the Sprott deal.

If we look at Americas earnings trend, the company is now on track for another year of significant net losses per share. Based on estimates, annual EPS will move into slight profitability in FY2022. This decrease in FY2022 earnings estimates can be attributed to a much larger share count and no guarantee of meaningful production from RC, given that mining activities are temporarily suspended at the operation. So, despite the 66% decline in the share price year-to-date, the stock still isn't cheap, valued at more than 25x FY2022 earnings estimates. Normally, I would give credit to the much higher earnings estimates in the following year. However, with a track record as catastrophic as this, relying on guidance makes zero sense. As it stands, output guidance will miss by more than 90% in FY2021, given that the guidance did not include contributions from Galena.

Typically, a 60% decline in a stock is a time to be open-minded about a potential bottom and to take a contrarian view, but this is contingent on having confidence in the management team to deliver. In America's case, we've seen nothing but share dilution and over-promising and under-delivering, and after a massive increase in the share count, revenue is actually down on a two-year basis (Q2 2019: $15 million vs. Q2 2021: $9.5 million). Given that the goal is to buy great companies when they're out of favor and Americas is not even a satisfactory company, let alone a great one, I see no reason to go bottom-fishing here. An oversold bounce is certainly a possibility, but it would provide an opportunity to exit into strength. I believe there are dozens of better ways to play the sector, and I continue to see Americas as an Avoid.