The biggest catalyst for the earnings of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) will be the acquisition of Community Bankers Trust (ESXB). The acquisition will likely boost United Bankshares’ loan portfolio by around 7%. Further, subdued provisions expense for loan losses will likely support the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting United Bankshares to report earnings of $1.04 per share in the second half of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $2.60 per share. For 2022, I'm expecting earnings of $2.57 per share. The year-end target price suggests a considerable upside from the current market price. Additionally, United Bankshares is offering a high dividend yield for a bank holding company. As a result, I'm adopting a bullish rating on United Bankshares.

Upcoming Acquisition to Boost Loan Growth

The upcoming acquisition of Community Bankers Trust will likely be the chief driver of the loan portfolio in the near future. As mentioned in a press release, United Bankshares hopes to close the acquisition in the fourth quarter. Community Bankers Trust had loans of around $1.2 billion at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the target's latest financials. As a result of this acquisition, United Bankshares’ loan portfolio will increase by around 7%. The outlook for organic growth is also positive. The management mentioned in the second quarter’s investor presentation that the loan pipeline is particularly strong in North and South Carolina.

On the other hand, the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans will likely constrain loan growth. As mentioned in the presentation, PPP loans outstanding totaled $790 million at the end of the last quarter, representing 4.7% of total loans. At the time of forgiveness, United Bankshares will book the remaining unamortized fees, which will temporarily boost the net interest income. As mentioned in the presentation, PPP's remaining fees totaled $22.6 million at the end of June 2021.

Management mentioned in the presentation that it expects loan growth, excluding PPP, to be in the low-to-mid-single digit level in the second half of 2021. Considering the factors mentioned above and management’s guidance, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 0.6% by the end of December 2021 from the end of December 2020. For 2022, I'm expecting loan growth to return to a normal level.

Meanwhile, I'm expecting deposits to grow mostly in tandem with loans. The following table shows my estimates for loans, deposits, and other balance sheet items.

The net interest margin will likely come under pressure from low reinvestment rates. Based on the balance sheet and margin outlook, I'm expecting the net interest to increase by 9% year-over-year in 2021, and 8% year-over-year in 2022.

Existing Allowances for Loan Losses Around 12 Times the Actual Loan Losses

United Bankshares’ existing allowance level is quite high relative to actual loan losses. Allowances made up 1.45% of total loans, while net charge-offs made up just 0.12% of average loans in the first half of the year, as mentioned in the presentation. As the allowance level is around 12 times the net charge-offs, I believe the allowance is quite high. In my opinion, an allowance level above seven times the net charge-offs is comfortable, and above ten times is excessive in normal times. This is because the existing allowance is supposed to cover the credit risk for the life of the loans, and most loan portfolios have durations shorter than ten years. United Bankshares’ existing allowance level appears adequate for its existing loans under the current circumstances. As a result, I’m expecting the addition of new loans to be the only driver of provisions expense in the coming quarters.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting United Bankshares to report a provision expense of only $4 million in the second half of 2021. As the company reported large provisions reversals in the second quarter of 2021, I'm expecting a provision expense of negative $5 million for this year. For 2022, I'm expecting the provision expense to be 0.11% of total loans. In comparison, the provision expense averaged 0.19% of loans from 2016 to 2019.

Expecting Full-Year Earnings of $2.60 per Share

The acquisition in the last quarter will likely boost the net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2022. As merger-related expenses will also be high at the time of the transaction, benefits from the merger are unlikely to materialize this year. Management mentioned in the presentation that it expects the acquisition to be accretive to earnings in 2022 and thereafter. Further, management estimated EPS accretion of around $0.06 per share.

The acquisition will be dilutive as every shareholder of Community Bankers Trust will receive 0.3173 shares of United Bankshares for each ESXB share held. Therefore, the shares outstanding for United Bankshares will increase by around 7 million shares in the last quarter.

Overall, I'm expecting United Bankshares to report earnings of $1.04 per share in the second half of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $2.60 per share, up 8.6% year-over-year. For 2022, I'm expecting earnings per share to decline slightly to $2.57. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the Delta variant.

UBSI Offering an Attractive Dividend Yield of 3.9%

United Bankshares is currently offering quite a high dividend yield for a bank holding company. At the current dividend level of $0.35 per share, United Bankshares is offering a dividend yield of 3.9%. Further, the company has a strong track record of annual dividend increases. As mentioned in the presentation, the company has increased its dividend for the last 47 consecutive years. The company also maintained its dividend trend during tough times, including 2017 when the payout ratio was quite high at 87.5%. In comparison, the estimated payout ratio for 2022 is quite manageable at 56%.

United Bankshares’ capital level is also at a comfortable level. As mentioned in the second quarter’s 10-Q filing, the tier-I capital ratio stood at 13.7% at the end of June 2021, as compared to a minimum regulatory requirement of 8.0%. As a result, I believe there is very little threat to United Bankshares’ dividend trend. A $0.01 per share dividend increase seems likely next year.

Year-end Target Price Suggests a Decent Upside

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value United Bankshares. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.96 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $19.4 gives a target price of $38.0 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 6.9% upside from the August 17 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 17.1x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $2.60 gives a target price of $44.5 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 25.2% upside from the August 17 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $41.3, which implies a 16.1% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 20.0%. Hence, I’m adopting a bullish rating on United Bankshares.

The upcoming acquisition of Community Bankers Trust and muted provisions expense are likely to drive earnings in the next year and a half. United Bankshares is currently trading at an attractive level that provides an attractive dividend yield and capital appreciation opportunity.