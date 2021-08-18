Low Yield REITs Dominate Again

eclipse_images/E+ via Getty Images

Equity LifeStyle (ELS) and Sun Communities (SUI) have been great investments for us. They’ve been particularly easy to use for building wealth. The strategy is primarily to buy on dips and then sit on shares. It’s one of the simplest techniques available for investing. Following their stellar results in Q2 2021 with significant boosts to guidance, they earned increases to their price targets as well. For subscribers, we put together an enhanced version of this article with even more details.

The REITs were on pace to report strong growth in AFFO per share even before the increased guidance. Following the guidance the growth rate is staggering:

Source: The REIT Forum

Note: ELS uses “Normalized Funds from Operations” and SUI uses “Core Funds From Operations”. I’ll be referring to both REITs simply using “AFFO” and will be referring to the level of recurring FFO minus capitalized expenditures for maintaining the property.

Note: This excludes non-recurring sources of FFO and excludes capital used to maintain the property, but not capital invested to drive additional growth in revenues.

What’s powering this growth? One important factor may be the use of marinas. Management of both REITs found marinas were a property type with several of the same traits as manufactured home parks. They have a captive customer base, resistance to further development, and fragmented ownership.

Source: SUI

One point we need to highlight here is the capex (capital expenditures). The MH park REITs are looking to drive value in the marinas by investing in improvements to the property. When these investments are not large enough to remove a property from the “same-store” or “same-property” pool, this kind of investment can drive growth rates in same-property NOI (net operating income) substantially higher. This is another area where the low cost of capital creates a competitive advantage because it enables the MH parks to finance improvements more effectively than other owners would be able to. With the top 5 operators owning only 5% of the total marinas, there is a huge market for expanding.

My condolences to any subscribers who own boats and find their marina fees increasing significantly over the next several years. These marinas have been trading at materially higher capitalization rates than the assets which are already in their portfolios, so any share issuance used to purchase marinas should drive additional growth in AFFO per share. Further, as the REITs grow they are able to use their large size and favorable credit profiles to access debt markets for relatively cheap debt financing. SUI received a BBB credit rating from S&P. That’s enough to access relatively cheap debt; however, we believe the underlying financial metrics for SUI should’ve qualified for a BBB+ rating.

Price Uncertainty

How much will a share of SUI cost in December 2021? None of us know. However, we could smooth out some lumps by taking the average price of shares across every trading day for a year. If I had to predict the price of SUI on average across all market days for 2031 (a decade from now), I’d be picking something substantially higher than today’s price. We can’t be “certain” that it plays out that way, but the probability is extremely high. If we were to look at one of the high-risk REITs, we would be foolish to think there was a high probability of a substantially higher price. Part of the reason SUI can drive a much higher growth rate is that they retain some capital to reinvest into their portfolio.

For ELS, my prediction strategy would be the same as it would be for SUI. Extremely high growth rates should drive a significant increase in AFFO per share and in the NAV (net asset value) per share over time. Consequently, these REITs tend to make solid long-term picks which gives us more confidence in picking them up when we see share prices dip.

When people talk about price uncertainty while accepting that growth rates in AFFO per share may be dramatically different, they may be inclined to say things like: “I get a higher AFFO yield on my investments”. Does that really offset buying low-quality equity REITs?

We’ll compare the performance for SUI and ELS against three other REITs picked simply for meeting three criteria:

High-Risk Rating

Lower AFFO multiple (very easy criteria!)

At least 7 years of history

The three we’re picking are UMH Properties (UMH), RPT Realty (RPT), and Empire State Realty (ESRT). UMH is included because they also own manufactured housing parks, as well as meeting the other criteria.

Including dividends, these are the total returns are all 3 stocks since late 2013:

Source: YCharts

Using consensus analyst estimates for AFFO per share, ELS has the highest multiple at 37x. Sounds staggering, right?

What if ELS fell to UMH’s multiple of 25.4 times AFFO? ELS would retain only 68.6% of its current share price. That instant plunge of 31.4% would leave ELS shareholders with a total return of 326.1% for the period, which would still be better than the total return on UMH.

What if ELS fell to RPT’s multiple of 18.1 times AFFO? The price would have to fall 51.1%. Yet the shareholder would still have a 232.2% total return. Much better than the 24.3% on RPT.

ESRT has a multiple of 25.85 times AFFO. That’s slightly higher than UMH’s multiple. Without even doing the math we know it would leave ELS with a return greater than 326% (what it would have 25.4 times AFFO from the UMH example). Again, vastly superior to the negative 2.69% achieved by ESRT.

The point here is simple. Growth rates in AFFO per share matter much more to long-term investments than the current multiple. Clearly, we aren’t going to ignore current valuations when buying. However, we want to focus much more on the REITs ability to generate wealth over long periods.

Cheap Stays Cheap

When Hoya Capital Real Estate wrote Cheap REITs Stay Cheap, he said:

“While the allure of high yield REITs can be tempting, we've stressed in our research that while there are no shortcuts in REIT investing, that one can indeed "tilt the playing field" in one's favor by having the discipline to focus on high-quality names and long-term dividend growth rather than "juicy" yields that can be cut at any moment. High yield REIT investors had a rough 2020 as REITs in the highest quadrant of dividend yields entering 2020 plunged more than 30% and saw the vast majority of dividend cuts while REITs in the lowest dividend yield quadrant produced positive total returns.”

He hammered the point home with this chart:

Source: The REIT Forum

Index Cards

Source: The REIT Forum

Conclusion

Our target “buy under” multiples are set near 33.5x and 28.7x. The target price-to-NAV ratios are set at 1.05. As we’ve said for years, these are some of the great REITs to use as the backbone of any portfolio, especially a long-term dividend growth portfolio.

They have strong management, solid balance sheets, a great property, low levels of recurring capitalized expenditures, a history of growth, and a clear path towards continued growth. While shares aren’t cheap today, the REITs continue to exemplify the traits we look for in our investments. If we were limited to owning only 10 equity REITs for the indefinite future, both ELS and SUI would get included despite owning the same property type.

Ratings: Neutral on ELS and SUI