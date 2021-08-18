mihailomilovanovic/E+ via Getty Images

Recent performance from CRAI International (NASDAQ:CRAI) has been nothing short of outstanding. End-markets are running strong, boosting revenue to double-digit top line growth year-over-year, and further, margins have seen a nice boost from lower SG&A expenses and higher utilization. Adding these up, this has resulted in the stock increasing from ~$50/share at the start of 2021 to ~$91/share today.

While these are certainly commendable results and I do think CRA has a defensible, niche consulting business, I'm not terribly certain about their sustainability. More specifically, I think (and management too) margins are likely to see some pressure next year as SG&A expenses normalize, which I'm not expecting to be offset by even higher utilization.

The shares trade at a historically high EV/Sales and ~16x NOPAT on a FY21 basis using management's guidance. While this is justifiable if they can continue growing revenue like they did in recent years, I do think any margin normalization will provide some headwind to growth. Further, they are exposed to somewhat cyclical end-markets, so any pause or slowdown (particularly in the M&A market) should slice valuation.

On the other hand, CRA maintains a clean balance without a concerning amount of debt and good cash flow generation. Further, capital allocation remains relatively low risk with management's continued intentions of shipping most of it to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases.

A Slightly More Comprehensive Rundown of Recent Trends for People New to The Business Like Myself

CRA International is a problem solver. CRA's services target economic, financial, and management matters that are often outside of the core competency of most firms. Their areas of consultation consist of strategy, finance, litigation, regulation or regulatory matters, and so on.

CRAI segments financials into "Legal and Regulatory" and "Management Consulting," with the former accounting for "70%" of sales and the latter accounting for "30%," per the Sidoti conference in 2020. With that breakout, you're looking at ~$355MM for Legal/Regulatory and $150MM for Management Consulting using FY20 revenue. Segmented further, management notes for their Management Consulting segment, Life Sciences accounts for "largest portion of that, with well over 200 consultants." For Legal/Regulatory, Antitrust & Competition Economics (ACE) is the largest, representing "40%" of total revenue, or ~$203MM, with Forensic Services being the next biggest of the segment, eclipsing "over $50 million" in sales in FY19.

Dissimilar to most companies, FY20 was a growth year for CRAI. Revenue was up 13% for the year, with Legal/Regulatory up 15% and Management Consulting up 7%. For 4Q20 specifically, revenue was up 15%, with ACE was up "double digits" which produced record quarterly revenue for that subsegment. Management noted that deal-making in the second half increased by "90%" compared to 1H20. For the remainder of Legal/Regulatory, after double-digit y/y declines in 2Q20 and 3Q20, case filings were only down 4% in 4Q20. On the Management Consulting side, Life Sciences was up "double digits."

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $51MM for the year, a ~10% margin compared to 9.7% margin last year. For 4Q20, adjusted EBITDA was ~$14MM, margin of ~10% compared to ~9% in 4Q19. While consultant headcount increased 6.7% y/y to 831 and utilization was down to 70%, COVID "significantly" drove travel and entertainment expenses down. Their guide on the year end call was for 9.5-10% EBITDA margins for FY21, so it appeared that they were expecting some of the costs to come back.

Moving throughout the year, second quarter 2021 results reflected the strong demand they were seeing by FY20 year end. Revenue was up nearly 21% for the quarter and up 18% for 6M21. 8 of their practices were up 20% y/y over a 2Q20 quarter that really wasn't all that impacted by COVID. Legal/Regulatory grew 30%+ in the quarter, and in particular, ACE grew 55%. Legal filings were up 10% y/y, but still not back to pre-COVID levels. Their Life Sciences segment on the Management Consulting side was down 10% y/y, but management noted that 2Q20 was "extremely strong."

All in all, 2Q21 was strong quarter on a reported basis, and go-forward indicators suggest it'll remain strong - management noted that project lead flow and new project originations grew by 20% and 40%, respectively, y/y. Their FY21 guide is for constant currency revenues in the range of $565-575MM, which was slightly revised upwards from 1Q21 guidance, and is up ~13% from $508MM achieved in FY20.

The sustainably of these trends are an open question. Historically speaking, M&A levels are near (if not higher) than previously peak levels. On the other hand, management isn't seeing any signs of a slowdown in the near term - on the 2Q21 conference call:

I am not sitting here projecting whether M&A activity will continue to rise or stay flat. All indications are, at least over the next 3 to 6 months, we shouldn't see a dramatic change in that activity, just given the volumes and the cost of money and the desire by various firms to still seek value-creating combinations. So we're not forecasting any kind of substantive change.

How Far Can Margins Go?

During a period when most companies are facing cost pressures from supply chain constraints or rising raw material and labor prices, CRA is seeing the opposite. Given their niche, high-wage positions within the company and people-heavy services, CRA's been able to more than buck these problems.

Non-GAAP EBITDA came in at ~$19MM for the quarter, representing a margin of 12.8%. For the 6M21, non-GAAP EBITDA margins were 12.5%. Headcount was up nearly 4% y/y and is expected to be up ~6% over FY20.

Compared to the 9.5-10.5% margins they were achieving pre-COVID, there are 2 items driving higher margins. The first is utilization, which was 76% in 1Q21 and 75% in 2Q21, which compares to 71% in 1Q20 and 66% in 2Q20 last year. (For those periods in 2019, utilization was ~75% too.) The second item is lower SG&A expenses from employees working under virtual environments - i.e., less T&E expense. SG&A was 16% for the 6M21 period compared to 18.3% in 6M20 and 20-21% throughout FY19 and FY18 (using annuals to normalize it).

Their guide is for a non-GAAP EBITDA margin of 11.2-11.7%, or an EBITDA range of $63-67MM in FY21, which is down from 6M21 margins and incorporates some increased costs in the back half.

A couple things to keep in mind. First, utilization has its limits and judging by management's commentary and historical levels, it appears that such limit is around 80%. The issue, however, and the reason management expects normalized utilization to be in the "mid-70s" (which is where they are currently), is that there's a trade-off dynamic between consultant growth and utilization. In other words, if you didn't hire any additional consultants, the existing consultants could likely sustainably reach 80% per annum, but if you want to grow business each year (which they do of course), you have to add more consultants each year, which brings down the overall utilization level as those consultants generally don't come in as efficient as incumbents (naturally). Thus, while you could project 80% in any one year, I find it hard to argue the sustainability behind that and think it's much more prudent to expect mid-70s utilization going forward as management suggests.

The second item pertains to SG&A, which I find pretty clear of coming in higher next year. In other words, management has made it pretty clear that work-from-home will be an aberration at CRA, noting on the 4Q20 call that they intend to have everybody back in the office in the second half of 2021. Their reasoning was that while they would indeed achieve cost savings, their overall productivity and sales generation as a whole would be impacted. The timing of employee return may vary some as COVID cases pop up here and there, but it's nonetheless unlikely that SG&A levels remain at ~16%.

Judging SG&A on an ex-"perf" basis, while management doesn't expect it to get back to "18-18.5%," they do expect it to increase from the ~13% it's running at today. They stated on the 2Q21 conference call that a "16% to 17% range" is a more appropriate level in "steady state" world. In other words, if I'm interpreting this correctly, you're looking at ~250+ bps of margin degradation from SG&A normalization alone.

So, if we take the 6M21 EBITDA margins of 12.5% and assume a 250 bps headwind going into next year, you're looking at 10% margins assuming no offset from higher utilization. I don't really find this unreasonable - as I mentioned earlier, they were running in the mid-9% pre-COVID.

The last item here that I'm still unfamiliar with is the margin differences across the mix. On no terribly sound basis, I'm inclined to assume that their M&A mix is their highest margin subsegment and thus, could be a margin headwind should deal flow slow down. On the other hand, this is simply an analytical handicap - if anybody with insight into the mix differences has a more detailed understanding, please comment.

Valuation

At the current price of $91/share and 7.54MM diluted S/O, the current MC stands at ~$686MM. Cash stands at ~$14MM and debt stands at $45MM, equating to an EV of $717MM.

Splitting the baby on guidance ($570MM in revenue and $65MM in EBITDA), I'm looking at 1.25x sales and ~11x adjusted EBITDA on FY21E basis. Capex is fairly minimal at just under 1% of sales - assuming a 0.75% capital intensity rate and a 25% effective tax rate, you're looking at ~$45MM in NOPAT, equating to a multiple of ~16x.

This valuation is largely justifiable if (A) they can grow revenues at ~4% per annum and (B) margins are sustainable at this level. While I do think 4% revenue is achievable, my internal growth rate calls for ~3.5% over the medium term given the track record of cyclicality and lumpiness in this business.

To point B, however, as I discussed earlier, if (or when) margins were to retract back to pre-pandemic levels of, say, 10% on a normalized basis, you're looking at a different valuation. Assuming a 10% margin level, on FY21 sales, that equates to $57MM in EBITDA, which then would amount to ~18.4x NOPAT and 12.5x EBITDA under the same assumptions. This would then imply that you'd need 4.5%+ revenue growth to justify this multiple, which I find as an aggressive target over the long term. Perhaps someone more optimistic about their end-markets could justify this, but I personally am not comfortable underwriting such growth rate.

While this is hardly scientific analysis, it is worth nothing that on an EV/Sales basis, CRA is trading at historically high level:

Data by YCharts

Lastly, as far as capital allocation goes, management is verbally adamant about returning most of it to shareholders. Earlier this year in March, CRA completed a Dutch Auction tender for $25MM at a price per share of $74, repurchasing ~338K shares. While I don't find this terribly accretive, I also don't find it value-destructive, and the difference is probably due to my conservatism on go forward results. In any event, share repurchases aren't a new thing here - since management took over in 2016, they've done a consistent job of repurchasing shares:

Data by YCharts

In any event, I don't think there's much risk that management blow's shareholders money. They're not categorically against it, but M&A hasn't been a high priority for management, which I find attractive given that there's also the risk that the assets of the firm they acquire (the consultants) simply walk out post-acquisition.

Conclusion

Ultimately, I think CRA International is a decent business with strong business momentum at the moment. If shares were trading around ~12-13x NOPAT, I'd be taking a hard look. However, my concern is that margins are likely to be pressured as employees return to the office and this won't be offset by increasing utilization. Thus, in light of this, I don't find the current valuation terribly attractive and am much happier waiting for a better price.