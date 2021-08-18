Hiroshi Watanabe/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) - our highest conviction technology pick - recently reported Q2 results. In this article, we will look at 5 key takeaways from their earnings report and earnings call and compare them with our discussion in our pre-earnings article Palantir: What To Look For In Q2 Earnings and explain why we are still bullish on the stock coming out of Q2 results.

#1. Top Line Growth Momentum

The single most important metric for assessing PLTR at this point in our view, PLTR's 49% year-over-year revenue growth was very strong.

source: Company Presentation

This is the second consecutive quarter where revenue grew by nearly 50% year-over-year, well ahead of management's guidance for 30%+ annual growth through 2025. This shows us that, not only is revenue growing at a rapid rate, but revenue growth is so far showing no signs of slowing despite the numbers getting larger.

Additionally, the seeds of future growth have certainly been sown with 62 deals of at least $1 million closed in Q2, pushing the total contract value booked up by 175% year-over-year to $925 million and total deal value up 63% year-over-year to $3.4 billion. Furthermore, they added 20 net new customers signed in Q2, and the average revenue from the top 20 customers increasing by 8.3% sequentially. An 8.3% average revenue increase for the top 20 customers in a mere 3 months is quite impressive. With both the customer count and revenue per customer growing at impressive rates, PLTR's competitive advantage seems to be as strong as ever and the company is well on its way to crushing their growth guidance. As management stated on the earnings call about companies that haven't joined the platform:

Probably at a fundamental and compounding disadvantage. To remain relevant, you need to join.

#2. Accelerating Foundry Growth

A close second in importance to their topline revenue growth number is monitoring the performance of their Foundry business. As we emphasized before the Q2 results were released:

While the Gotham (government) business has a wide moat - especially in winning U.S. Government contracts - the fortunes of their Foundry (commercial) business will be what makes or breaks the PLTR value thesis at current prices. Therefore, investors will be looking very closely at Foundry's revenue growth in Q2.

The company did not disappoint. U.S. commercial revenue growth accelerated in Q2, improving from 72% year-over-year growth in Q1 to a stunning 90% year-over-year growth rate in Q2. Meanwhile, the commercial customer count increased by a whopping 32% sequentially. That is remarkable that over a mere 3-month period, Foundry increased its customer count by nearly one-third. Also, their active commercial pilots are up by 26% since the end of April. Clearly, their growth initiatives are proving immensely effective.

The one negative in the quarter was the continued difficulty faced with meaningfully growing international commercial revenue, as overall commercial revenue grew by 28% year-over-year. This number is concerning in the sense that it means that they are still relying heavily on their government business to drive their revenue growth to a level that enables them to beat their overall topline guidance. It also means that - despite them growing their U.S. commercial business by 90% this past quarter, it still isn't enough to meaningfully drive overall Foundry growth. Their international growth must improve if PLTR is ultimately going to achieve its long-term goals and generate strong shareholder performance.

Management is certainly taking considerable strides to achieve this as they are continuing to invest aggressively in accelerating this growth by rapidly upsizing their sales team. In Q1 alone, they added nearly 50 new sales personnel and stated that they expect to add well over 100 by the end of the year. Well, in Q2 they already crossed that threshold by making 60 additional sales hires.

They also signed a partnership with DataRobot in Q2 to focus on helping customers with demand forecasting, launched Foundry for Builders to expand the platform for small "Day Zero" companies, and are rapidly enhancing and growing applications of their Apollo for Edge AI technology. They are also investing in numerous "Day Zero" companies that are using Foundry, mainly via SPACs, a fund that has now reached $300 million.

While international Foundry growth remains disappointingly weak, which in turn is suppressing the overall Foundry topline, PLTR continues to make key investments in both its technology and sales team and their success in the U.S. is rapidly accelerating. As a result, we remain bullish and believe it is only a matter of time before their international growth engine takes off. In fact, while management did not give much detail on the earnings call, they did state that:

The international commercial revenue is accelerating.

We look forward to seeing that in the numbers in Q3 and beyond.

#3. Growing Profitability

Additionally, PLTR continues to improve its profitability and cash generation capabilities. In Q2, it generated an adjusted free cash flow margin of 13%, which was up significantly year-over-year, though it was down meaningfully from 44% in Q1. This continued adjusted free cash flow positivity prompted management to double their adjusted free cash flow guidance from $150+ million to $300+ million for 2021.

Adjusted operating income also continued to improve on a year-over-year basis, with the adjusted operating margin expanding to 31%. That said, it did decline 300 basis points sequentially from 34% in Q1. Still, the adjusted operating income remained flat sequentially at $117 million.

The adjusted gross margin remained roughly flat sequentially, but up significantly year-over-year. At 82% it declined by 100 basis points sequentially but was up 200 basis points year-over-year. Additionally, the contribution margin declined by 200 basis points sequentially to 58%, but improved by 300 basis points year-over-year.

It appears that PLTR is proving itself capable of maintaining the large improvement in profitability that they reported in Q1, though it will likely be difficult for them to increase those metrics significantly for the near future. As we stated in our pre-earnings report:

The challenge in Q2 will be if they can maintain that level of performance. Given their aggressive investments during the quarter, it is unlikely that the adjusted free cash flow numbers will repeat the stellar performance of Q1 at a minimum. Again, while we are much more interested in the topline and especially the Foundry growth numbers, it still is important to see PLTR at least showing significant progress in the year-over-year comparisons, even if they take a step back on a sequential basis in profitability. As PLTR grows, it needs to show strong economies of scale in order to continue justifying its lofty price to sales multiple and show a clear path towards attractive long-term returns.

We are satisfied with the numbers that PLTR put up that they are able to maintain these profitability numbers and are not surprised nor disappointed that they were able to match their adjusted free cash flow numbers from Q1.

#4. Failing To Offset Stock-Based Compensation

The biggest disappointment from the Q2 numbers was the evidence that they continue to significantly hurt shareholder returns via stock-based compensation. While the aforementioned profitability numbers look very promising, every single one of them is adjusted to remove stock-based compensation. This continues the concern we detailed in our recent piece The 3 Biggest Reasons To Avoid Palantir:

stock-based compensation is significantly eroding shareholder returns. In Q1, for example, subtracting stock-based compensation related taxes reduced free cash flow to $116,173,000 during Q1, making the adjusted free cash flow margin only 33.9% instead of the much more impressive 44% headline number reported by management. Their stock based compensation also crushed the adjusted operating income numbers, turning them from positive to deep in the red.

While we are fine with issuing plenty of equity to insiders, as it incentivizes them to perform and also helps PLTR attract and retain top talent, we want to see this investment translating into net gains on the bottom line. Thus far, this has been mixed at best.

In Q2, stock-based compensation expenses increased by over $32 million, while the adjusted operating income remained roughly flat. As a result, the company's true operating loss increased by over $32 million. While stock-based compensation is obviously a long-term investment, at least in the short term, it is not only turning adjusted profitability into real losses, but the company is actually losing ground on its stock-based compensation investments. In other words, its real losses are expanding with stock-based compensation instead of shrinking.

This is a troubling trend that will need to reverse in the coming years. Given how strong the business is performing overall, we are optimistic that the company will grow out of its stock-based compensation expense, but still need to remain objective and evaluate ongoing results critically.

#5. Clues About Long-Term Vision

PLTR also continued to drop clues about its future vision in the Q2 conference call. First and foremost was their response to a shareholder question about their long-term vision with PIPE investments and pre-revenue companies:

This is a huge opportunity for us to invest in our customers, and that's something we feel we've always done... These are companies that we think we will be working with for a very long time. Further, we think that using our product is going to help them win. One thing we've always looked for in our customer relationships is the founder mentality. That is where we're most aligned. No bureaucracy, high-speed, quality execution. So that's something that we're looking for in these deals, that founder mentality.

Additionally, their Q2 filing revealed that PLTR bought $51 Million in Gold Bars during Q2 and encourages clients to pay for data services in gold. This is on top of PLTR previously announcing that they would accept payment in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and they have considered buying Bitcoin as well. COO Shyam Sankar said in an interview afterword that purchasing gold:

reflects more of a worldview ... you have to be prepared for a future with more black swan events.

PLTR is clearly taking an unorthodox approach to building its business by becoming debt-free, continuing to aggressively build a portfolio of high-growth high potential startups that are building their businesses around PLTR's platforms, and stockpiling gold and cryptocurrencies alongside cash on their balance sheet. We are big fans of all three approaches as they reflect the long-term oriented contrarian approach to the future that is necessary for risk-adjusted outperformance.

Investor Takeaway

PLTR's Q2 results confirm our bullishness and, other than their continued issues with stock-based compensation, we were thrilled with the work they accomplished. We remain bullish on PLTR stock at any price below $26.5 per share, but will keep a critical eye on their stock-based compensation moving forward.