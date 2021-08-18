martinrlee/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

British bank NatWest (NYSE:NWG) has been a frustrating performer over the past several years. Just as with peer Lloyds (LYG), the post-financial crisis restructuring story is a good one to buy into on paper, but a litany of headwinds has made things a bit more messy in practice. To be clear, much of that isn't really NatWest specific. The billions of pounds paid out in payment protection insurance compensation has been a drag on its peers too, while COVID pretty much speaks for itself. Still, there have been all kinds of issues to work through here recently, and not all that much to get excited about.

With that said, I do think the future looks quite a bit brighter. The bank's legal and regulatory issues are largely in the rear-view mirror now, and the worst of COVID is also behind it as the focus shifts to the economic recovery. While NatWest isn't my favorite U.K. bank on account of its sub-par profitability versus Lloyds, that doesn't mean there isn't still a bullish case to be made either.

A Familiar Story In Second Quarter Results

Lower than expected provisioning expenses have generally been the theme of second quarter results, but there were other points to like in NatWest's figures released late last month.

Starting on the provisioning side of things, a healthier economic outlook helped the bank book a £605m release in the second quarter, well ahead of analyst estimates and bringing total releases to over £700m for the year. That drove a big improvement in profit before tax ("PBT"), which at £2,505m was up from a circa £770m pre-tax loss in the first half of 2020. Q2 PBT came in at £1,559m, up from £946m in Q1 and from a £1,289m loss in the year-ago quarter, and comfortably ahead of analyst estimates of circa £861m.

On a pre-provision basis, PBT fell 14% to £1,798m in the first half of the year against 1H 2020. That was primarily due to lower earnings at NatWest Markets, its investment banking arm, where COVID-related volatility boosted profits in the year-ago period and made it a tough comparison in any case. Second quarter numbers look better, with pre-provision PBT of £954m up 24% year-on-year and 13% sequentially. Total income was broadly flat both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year, while operating expenses declined 6% sequentially and over 10% year-over-year. Tangible net asset value per share ("TNAV") increased 5p both sequentially and year-over-year to 266p.

Loan Growth Ticks Up

Like a lot of banks dependent on net interest income, the top line has been under pressure here from low interest rates. Lower funding costs, which would ordinarily offset things, don't have much scope to fall further, while lower balances of higher-yielding interest-earning assets (e.g. credit card loans) have also exacerbated the issue.

Against that backdrop, the bank's net interest margin ticked down another 3bps sequentially to 161bps. That was offset in terms of net interest income by a circa 1% increase in loans. The U.K. housing market has generally been very strong throughout COVID, with increased mortgage lending helping to prop up balance sheet growth. Personal mortgages, which constitute over half of the overall loan book, stood at £196.7bn at the end of Q2, up from £193bn in Q1 and £190.2bn at the end of the year.

Elsewhere it was still a bit mixed in Q2. Commercial lending remained subdued on the back of weak credit demand and customers paying down revolving credit facilities, and gross balances fell circa £3.4bn sequentially to around £106bn. Unsecured personal lending also remained sluggish and registered another decline, albeit with some bright spots emerging.

The Outlook

Defaults remain low and at this point, I'm not really worried that much about credit quality, though there is a bit of uncertainty given government support measures such as the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme are rolling off. Unemployment is now only around a point or so higher than pre-COVID levels and, while asset quality may deteriorate a bit as support measures wear off, I'm not expecting anything dramatic.

In any case, NatWest would be fairly well-placed to deal with a further downturn. For one, unsecured lending is not a big piece of the pie here compared to relatively low-risk mortgages. Furthermore, the bank's loan loss allowance remains above pre-COVID levels, while it also remains very well capitalized.

Dividends And Buybacks Ramping Up

The more exciting prospect on the horizon is a return to significant capital distributions to shareholders. Partly down to retained earnings generation amid the regulator's dividend freeze, NatWest is now sitting on a significant amount of surplus capital. The CET1 ratio stood at 18.2% in Q2, or around 470bps higher than the mid-point of management's 2023 target. £1.75bn has already been committed for FY21 dividends and open-market buybacks, while NatWest repurchased ~5% of issued shares from the UK government, the maximum allowed in any given year, earlier in the year. Finally, plans are well underway to exit its Irish business in the coming years, with deals already agreed for a significant portion of total assets.

Now, management has earmarked a minimum of £1bn per year for dividends out to 2023. That includes special dividends, but the forward yield associated with the ordinary payout will still land in the 4% area based on a 40% target payout ratio. That looks like a reasonable deal for income investors.

At the same time, the stock still does not appear to be particularly expensive. Indeed, despite gaining over 30% YTD the shares still have some upside to my fair value estimates. As I said in the introduction, NatWest will never take first prize in the U.K. banking space on account of mediocre profitability versus Lloyds, but if it hits a 9-10% return on tangible equity then I can see the stock getting up close to TNAV. As it stands, the shares currently trade for around 0.8x TNAV. Between the implied valuation multiple expansion, capital returns to shareholders, and a small amount of organic growth, NatWest shares can still offer double-digit annualized returns over the next few years.