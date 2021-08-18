Massimo Giachetti/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

On balance this was a good reporting cycle for the banks and the sector has modestly outperformed the S&P 500 since earnings began. For Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) it wasn't an especially strong quarter, but then there really weren't any issues that cause me any lingering concerns about the business plan or managements ability to execute. More than anything, I think of this quarter and Bank of America like someone sitting in their car glancing at their watch and wondering when they'll be able to finally get going.

I didn't really see Bank of America as notably undervalued when I last wrote about the stock, and instead thought it was valued in line with the larger banks. Since then the shares have moved almost in lockstep with the larger bank index (the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (BKX)). I still don't see enough fundamental undervaluation here to make it a must-own, but I do think it's a perfectly valid option for longer-term holders - the one caveat is that Bank of America's high asset-sensitivity would be a drag if rates stay for longer, but also a way to play a more aggressive investor view on rates.

A Weaker Core Result, But Not Troubling

Bank of America didn't report one of the stronger quarters among the large banks this time around. While it was entirely common for banks to rely on provisioning to drive the majority of their beats versus consensus, Bank of America actually missed at the pre-provision line, with misses on net interest income, fee income, and expenses. All around, then, a "meh" quarter.

Bank of America beat earnings expectations by $0.10/share on a core basis ($0.87/share versus $0.77/share), but I'll note here again that not all analysts or investors have the same opinion on what is and isn't core - some analysts, for instance, exclude provisioning from core.

More than $0.15/share of that $0.10 beat came from lower provisioning expense (a larger reserve release), as Bank of America continues to see improvements in credit. The net charge-off ratio declined again (down 10bp qoq to 0.27%) and non-performing loans declined 5% from the prior quarter. Criticized loans also continue to decline, with C&I down 18% qoq (to 4.3%) and CRE down 11% qoq (to 14.5%), the latter still pretty high relative to other large banks like Citigroup (C), JPMorgan (JPM), PNC (PNC), Truist (TFC), U.S. Bancorp (USB), and Wells Fargo (WFC) (which all average below 9%).

At the pre-provision profit line, Bank of America saw a 14% yoy and 10% qoq decline, with pre-provision profits missing by $0.035/share. All of the contributing lines were a little short, with net interest income (down 6% yoy, up <1% qoq) $0.01/share short, fee income (up 2% yoy, up 11% qoq) $0.02/share short on weaker than expected trading, and expenses (up 6% yoy, down 3% qoq), also about $0.01/share worse than expected.

The Macro Picture Is Improving

Bank of America's CEO Brian Moynihan has been pretty visible during the pandemic, making the Sunday talk show circuit in an attempt to be a voice of calm regarding the underlying strength of the U.S. economy. Moreover, that overall bullishness has been reflected in company presentations at sell-side conferences, commentary on earnings call, and in the recent 10-Qs.

Simply put, Bank of America is feeling pretty good about where the U.S. economy is at and where it will be for the next couple of years - a position echoed by others like JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon.

Bank of America's card revenue rose 18% yoy and 11% qoq on an adjusted basis this quarter, with underlying spending up 21% qoq and card loan balances up 4% qoq. Not only are consumers already spending again, but they came out of the pandemic in good financial shape, as the major credit card companies saw better than expected credit performance through and coming out of the downturn.

On the corporate side there's still relatively more caution. There was growth in C&I lending this quarter, with U.S. C&I up 3% qoq and foreign lending up 7% qoq, but small business lending is still under pressure and commercial line utilizations are still about 10 points below Bank of America's norms. With challenges getting enough labor, supply chain pressures, and uncertainties about what rising COVID-19 infections could mean for the economy in the short term, businesses are still being careful about their capex expansion plans, but this should improve in 2022.

With lackluster loan growth, Bank of America has chosen to be more active than many of its peers in putting its excess liquidity to work, adding $83B to securities in the quarter and $468B since the pandemic began. While that helps short-term earnings (the money isn't sitting around earning almost nothing), it does create some risk if rates more quickly than management expects.

Speaking of rates, Bank of America remains one of the most rate-sensitive banks out there (regardless of size), but it has pulled the reins in a bit. A 100bp parallel move in rates would now move revenue by around 9.4%, down from almost 10% in Q1'21 and over 12% in Q4'20. While Wells Fargo is close to Bank of America's level of asset-sensitivity (meaning they'll see a bigger pop when rates rise), Citizens (CFG) is really the next-largest bank to be all that close, as Citi, JPMorgan, PNC, Truist, and U.S. Bancorp all have more moderate sensitivities (around 1% to 5%).

The Outlook

Bank of America remains well-positioned to execute on management's goal to one day hold 25% of U.S. consumer deposits. Technology will be a big part of that, and the pandemic has accelerated consumer acceptance of digital banking, and now the bank is focusing more on integrating the parts and pieces it has built, as well as leveraging its IT base to accelerate product development for consumers and commercial clients.

It's also not just core banking where Bank of America is looking to grow - while this wasn't a great quarter for trading, the bank has meaningfully increased trading-related assets (up about 20%) in an attempt to gain more share in global markets.

Given the second quarter developments, I've modestly adjusted my earnings expectations for the next three years, with even more reserve releases pulled forward into 2021. That has the net impact of boosting my 2021 core earnings estimate by around 9%, while my 2022 and 2023 estimates decline slightly. I'm also expecting significant capital returns to shareholders as the economy improves, with the bank likely to return more than 100% of its core earnings in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

Long-term, I've tweaked my expectations a little, and those tweaks increase my long-term core growth rate to around 3.5%, with a low double-digit ROE and significant ongoing returns of capital to shareholders. There isn't any big fundamental driver to that revision, just bringing BAC more into line with my current macro assumptions.

The Bottom Line

I think Bank of America is priced for a long-term total annualized return in the very high single-digits, which is relatively attractive. My biggest concern is that banks become a value trap for a while with the economy performing "well enough" but without a real drive toward the higher rates that banks like Bank of America really need. I think that's not much of a worry for long-term investors, but less patient investors may want to consider that as a near-term risk.