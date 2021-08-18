serggn/iStock via Getty Images

Gran Colombia Gold (OTCQX:TPRFF) experienced another successful quarter. In Q2 2021, its gold production increased, and production costs decreased. The company completed the acquisition of Gold X Mining and its fully permitted Toroparu project. Moreover, very good exploration results keep on flowing from both Segovia and Toroparu. Despite all the positive developments, Gran Colombia remains heavily undervalued.

Gran Colombia produced 52,198 toz gold in Q2. It is 1.4% more than in Q1, and 8.2% more than in Q2 2020. In H1, Gran Colombia produced 103,684 toz gold. At this production rate, it should meet the 2021 production guidance of 200,000-220,000 toz gold quite easily. Moreover, the production should increase in H2, as the Maria Dama mine expansion to 2,000 tpd is progressing well and should be completed in Q4. And the new polymetallic plant should be commissioned in Q3. It will be recovering zinc, lead, gold, and silver, from the tailings.

Source: Own processing, using data of Gran Colombia Gold

What is positive, Gran Colombia's production costs declined quite notably in Q2. The total cash costs decreased from $862/toz in Q1 to $767/toz in Q2, or by 11%. The AISC declined from $1,164 to $1,101, or by 5.4%. On the other hand, compared to Q2 2020, the cash costs and AISC increased by 7.6% and 5.4% respectively. It is important to remind that the Q2 2020 financials included also the high-cost Marmato mine production, but the Q2 2021 costs were higher although Marmato is not included in Gran Colombia's financials anymore. The company blames the increased costs on higher wages, higher taxes and royalties due to the higher gold prices, and on COVID-19-related costs. Also, the sustaining CAPEX increased.

Source: Own processing, using data of Gran Colombia Gold

The gold sales amounted to 52,838 toz, which is 4.5% less than in Q1. Also, the average realized gold price experienced a quarterly decline, from $1,812/toz to $1,797/toz. As a result, the revenues declined from $101.9 million in Q1 to $96.4 million in Q2. Also, the operating cash flow declined slightly, from $13.6 million to $12.8 million. The net income declined from $118.3 million to $29.8 million, however, back in Q1, the net income was inflated by a $56.9 million gain on the loss of control of Aris Gold (OTCQX:ALLXF) or a $42.8 million gain on financial instruments. The Q1 adjusted net income was only $21.9 million, which is less than the Q2 adjusted net income of $23.6 million.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Gran Colombia Gold

The volume of cash and cash equivalents held by Grand Colombia declined from $73.7 million as of the end of Q1 to $57.8 million as of the end of Q2. However, the total debt experienced a similar decline. Therefore, the net debt remained almost unchanged, at -$12.6 million. But it is important to note that after the end of Q2, in August, Gran Colombia's debt increased, as it made a $300 million senior unsecured notes offering.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Gran Colombia Gold

As can be seen in the chart below, Gran Colombia remains heavily undervalued. The price-to-earnings ratio stands at 1.65, the price-to-operating cash flow ratio stands at 2.91 and the price-to-revenues ratio stands at 0.88. The values are very low, although Gran Colombia's market capitalization increased from $263.5 million to $362.4 million. The growth in market capitalization was caused by the Gold X Mining acquisition when Gran Colombia issued 36,772,294 new shares to its former shareholders. Despite it, Gran Colombia remains very cheap. It has a market capitalization of $362.4 million, but its 44.3% equity interest in Aris Gold alone has a market value of $91.7 million. After the Marmato Lower Mine is completed (in 2-3 years), the 44.3% stake in Aris could be worth more than Gran Colombia's current market capitalization. Moreover, Gran Colombia's Segovia mine is producing around 200,000 toz gold per year, and although the reserves are not big, the recent drill results confirm that they will be expanded in the near future. And by acquiring Gold X Mining, Gran Colombia acquired the Toroparu project that will add another 188,000 toz gold per year, starting in 2-3 years. And while the investors are waiting, they can enjoy a very nice 3.9% dividend yield.

Source: Own processing

The recent months were really eventful for Gran Colombia Gold. The most important news was the completion of the Gold X Mining and its Toroparu project acquisition. The deal was closed on June 4, and the management didn't hesitate and started preparing for the mine construction immediately. Therefore, on August 9, Gran Colombia completed a $300 million senior unsecured notes offering. The notes will mature in 2026 and they bear an interest of 6.875%. The proceeds will be used to fund the Toroparu mine construction that, besides being fully permitted, is also fully funded now. An updated PEA for Toroparu should be completed in September. It should include also the high-grade discovery announced on July 6. The latest drill campaign has confirmed a 4 km strike length of high-grade structurally controlled gold mineralization at Toroparu. Gran Colombia believes that a high-grade resource amenable to underground mining methods lies at the core of Toroparu. This should help to boost the economics of the project further.

Following the notes offering, Gran Colombia announced that on September 9, it will make an early optional redemption of the remaining $18 million of gold notes.

Some very good news came also from Segovia. On June 9, Gran Colombia announced numerous high-grade intersections, including 31.78 g/t gold and 8,150 g/t silver over 0.3 meters, 211.68 g/t gold and 253.6 g/t silver over 0.33 meters, 85.56 g/t gold and 262.1 g/t silver over 1.32 meters, or 123.65 g/t gold and 172.60 g/t silver over 0.93 meters. After the end of Q2, on July 12, Gran Colombia announced the discovery of two new high-grade gold veins at Segovia. The discovery holes intersected 137.44 g/t gold and 10.1 g/t silver over 0.56 meters, and 93.19 g/t gold and 0.54 meters. The new veins are close to the mine workings of the El Silencio mine (part of the Segovia mining complex).

Gran Colombia's share price peaked in early 2021, above $6.5. The share price has declined by nearly 45% since then. The decline was supported not only by Colombian problems with the pandemics but also by widespread riots, and in recent weeks, also by the gold price weakness. Right now, the share price stands at $3.68. The RSI is around 45, which is far from oversold levels. The 10-day moving average is below the 50-day one, however, they are moving towards each other. If the gold price recovery that started several days ago continues, Gran Colombia's shares may break through the bearish trend line and continue back up. Given the fundamentals, I can hardly imagine the share price to decline back to the recent lows at $3.41, unless the gold price starts falling again.

What I like about Gran Colombia Gold's Q2:

The gold production increased.

The production costs decreased.

The Toroparu project acquisition was completed successfully.

The Toroparu project is moving ahead quickly, with positive drill results, completed financing, and an updated technical study expected soon.

Great exploration results keep on coming also from Segovia.

What I don't like about Gran Colombia Gold's Q2: