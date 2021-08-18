adamkaz/E+ via Getty Images

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) bulls were hoping the company's fiscal 2021 second quarter results would help reverse the decline of the common shares. That did not happen. In fact, the share price fell even more on the back of revenue that grew to $30 million from $5.2 million in the comparable year-ago quarter. The stock is now down 43% from its 52-week high.

Data by YCharts

For now, previously strong market sentiment towards the company has waned following the public offering of 8 million common shares. While this was conducted at $5.75 per share, the stock price is now 14.4% below this. Hence, bulls will be asking themselves where the floor is and why the decline has been so material over the last few months despite the strong financial results.

The company now sports a market capitalization of $614 million against an annual revenue run rate on track to hit $145 million for its fiscal 2021 and gross profit margins that will likely be in the range of 20% to 25%. Enthusiast would undoubtedly be a unicorn if it were a private venture capital-funded startup. Not only based on its strong fundamentals underpinned by both strong and acquisitive revenue growth, but due to a focus on the younger Gen Z audience and the high growth gaming sector that is riding structural consumption trends to ever higher annual highs.

The current valuation is a reflection of a number of factors including the structural rotation of capital away from unprofitable growth stocks as the wider macro backdrop is permeated by fear and uncertainty. Hence, the current losses and cash burn render Enthusiast as another 'story' stock promising investors more revenue growth but no profits. Cash is king and Enthusiast has none. Indeed the current collapse was preceded by an equity raise and its operational cash outflows have scaled to match its revenue growth. The current market zeitgeist has sent a message to Enthusiast; control your costs or we will continue to discount your stock. This poses an existential threat to the currently cash-burning company that will likely continue to be dependent on tapping the market for further equity raises to remain a going concern.

Project GG Set To Go Live As EGLX Falls

Enthusiast reported its Q2 2021 results after the market close on the 10th of August. This saw revenue grow by 476% to reach $30 million against gross profit that grew to $6.5 million from $2.4 million in the year-ago quarter. While this growth was majorly driven by a number of acquisitions Enthusiast conducted throughout the year, its organic growth has been material. Key organic growth drivers including direct advertising and sponsorship sales - grew to $3.48 million in the quarter from approximately $396,000 in the year-ago quarter, and double from $1.74 million in Q1 2021.

Subscriptions remain one of Enthusiast's most exciting growth opportunities with the number of paid subscribers reaching 155,000 compared to 111,000 a year ago, an increase of 40%. The company now enters the busier period of its fiscal year with strong momentum behind it as it prepares for a late September launch of its pan-enthusiast subscription-based social network for gamers, code-named Project GG. This could be transformational to organic revenue and has essentially been all but fully discounted in the current price action in EGLX. This September launch will be an exclusive alpha version and available to a constrained number of select gamers.

Project GG represents a strong tool for the company's management to unify its more than one hundred gaming websites in a single platform that fills a gap in the market for a gaming-only social media network. It will also likely be able to leverage its current media network to iterate and improve the platform to a level where it genuinely meets the needs of gamers. Assuming revenue grows at a 50% compound annual growth rate from 2021 through to 2024, the company should realize revenue of at least $500 million for its fiscal 2024. So currently just trades at just over 1.2x 2024 revenue in spite of above market average growth rates.

Likely Undervalued Against Long-Term Revenue Trajectory

If Enthusiast is able to reverse what has now been four consecutive quarters of operational cash burn proportionally increasing to match the growth in revenue, then the stock price will reverse its decline and likely move higher. On my base bull case when using expected revenue for 2024, this should at minimum be trading at unicorn status.

Enthusiast Gaming is rightfully prioritizing growth in the interim with its efforts to develop and launch Project GG as well as the investments made in Q4 2020 to establish a team dedicated to growing subscriptions. The upward momentum in paid subscribers is proof that this strategy is working. The company needs to continue with this and it will pay off eventually. For long-term EGLX bulls, their patience will likely be rewarded.