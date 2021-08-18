Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) has been a name which attracted me since the business went public about a year ago. The company went public in August 2020 at $18 per share, taking advantage of a huge boom in mortgages triggered by the pandemic, as both volumes and pricing of homes rose spectacularly since the outbreak of the pandemic.

While the timing of the public offering was highly opportune of course, there was a real secular growth story behind the company, pioneered by Dan Gilbert, which a strong focus on the long haul, simplicity, trust and technology.

After all, the company grew its market share from a percent to 10% in about a decade period of time, as growth in market share, growth of the market itself and home price inflation has made that the company and industry have seen a huge boom.

Back To IPO Day

When the company went public at $18 last year it was awarded a $35 billion equity valuation with the company employing a relatively simple business model, taking fees (a spread) on mortgages which it originates (either directly or indirectly) and sells through to end investors.

The company posted adjusted revenues of $4 billion in the years 2017, 2018 and $6 billion in 2019. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.3 billion in 2019, as the pandemic triggered unprecedented operating momentum. After all, the company posted adjusted revenues of $5.3 billion in the second quarter of 2020 alone, in line with the annual performance in the years before! Adjusted profits of $2.8 billion for the quarterly period were more than twice the annual profits in the year before, as 2019 was not a shabby year either.

The boom was mostly driven by higher activity being accompanied by huge spread on these mortgages, as rocky underlying markets allowed the company to take a huge spread, as this was of course not expected to be a long term trend, simply not sustainable with earnings trending at $11 billion per year at the time of the offering.

After third quarter sales fell a bit from the second quarter, fourth quarter revenues fell to $4.0 billion on which adjusted profits of $1.8 billion were reported, with earnings still trending at an annual rate of $3.50 per share.

As the balance sheet was still not supporting the valuation, in fact, tens of billions in mortgages held in inventory actually posted a risk, the investment case was still driven by earnings as further weakness was seen with first quarter loan volumes expected to fall to $85 billion with margins seen at around 2.80%. Based on that outlook, earnings power might trend at $2 per share.

With shares down to $16 in May, I doubled down as the valuation was compelling enough as current earnings only add to the strength of the balance sheet. While the competition and reversal of the fortunes was still a concern, I still believed that Rocket is a long term secular growth story in this industry as valuations became compelling enough for me. This came after I took some decent profits on my position in Rocket on the back of the meme momentum at the start of the year.

And Now?

Shares of Rocket have mostly been range bound between $17 and $18 per share since the first quarter earnings were reported, but shares have now moved to $19 and change after the second quarter earnings numbers have been quite solid. The company delivered on second quarter volumes of $84 billion and margins of 2.78%, in line with expectations. This resulted in adjusted revenues of $2.79 billion and adjusted net income of $920 million, or $0.46 per share, actually just shy from my estimated $2 run rate. Fortunately, the company has made some progress with auto car sales, Amrock closings, as the company is actually moving into the solar business as well, as it recently announced.

In that sense, the third quarter guidance is comforting with volumes seen between $82 and $87 billion, in line with the second quarter, as margins are seen between 2.70% and 3.00%, in line, or slightly better than the second quarter. This appears to be driven by an overall housing market resilience, economic growth, as a recent pullback in interest rates has been helpful as well. The improved earnings power is welcomed as a book value of equity of around $8 billion only works down to just around $4 per share, as the intrinsic value is still a long way from supporting the shares here. This suggests that focus will remain on actual earnings being reported, although some cash flows are available to distribute to investors.

Nonetheless, the third quarter guidance is comforting as it indicates that profit declines have come to a standstill, in fact might actually improve a bit from the second quarter, although they still only come in around $2 per share here. The direction of travel is what is interesting as it seems as if earnings no longer come under pressure, with potential to see growth from here as well.

Hence, I am sticking to my position, which I doubled down on at $1 and change in May, being a patient holder in anticipation of some kind of improvement in earnings or re-rating of the stock.