Opportunities Offsets Risks for IO

As higher discretionary spending in the offshore oil & gas market looks to induce the seismic demand, ION Geophysical Corporation's (IO) investments in 3D re-imaging are moving closer to the reservoir. Recently, it has bagged several 3D projects, which helped it outperform the 2D market significantly. Operating margin can take a breather from the $15 million - $20 million of annualized targeted savings.

However, the company faces a cranky balance sheet and an anemic cash flow. The negative shareholders' equity will remain a challenge to shore up the balance sheet, while negative cash flows compounded the company's woes in 1H 2021. The stock is hardly safe for new investment because of the risks, although I believe it can tick up from the current level. Investors might want to hold the stock due to the likely recovery in the operating margin, which will push returns higher in the long run.

The Market Outlook And Strategy

Despite the crude oil spike hike and the recent increase in drilling activities, IO's management was relatively cautious in the middle of the year. It thinks the core seismic market would remain challenging in the near term due to upstream companies' capex budget restraint and their focus on cash flow generation. Nonetheless, the crude oil price staying above $50 a barrel would induce discretionary spending. The company's data services can face headwinds because of the clients' focus on proven basins and infrastructure-led exploration in nearby facilities. Also, since many large upstream companies will divert funds to renewables projects, it will open opportunities for independent energy companies to fill the void.

Following the energy environment transition, IO, too, targets companies trying to lower emissions. The company's data helped one of its clients help evaluate potential sites for carbon storage. The management also considers the offshore oil & gas market to gain from here. So, the company's seismic market will gradually improve. Even if the market does not increase, its participation in the 3D new acquisition multiclient market will keep the topline steady. Read more about IO in my previous article.

Opportunities In 3D Reimaging And Marlin

IO's data library is shifting from 2D to 3D because it has successfully used 3D multiclient re-imaging programs. Its 3D data library has grown ~10,000% compared to only a 35% increase in the 2D data library in the past five years. During Q4, its investments in 3D re-imaging are moving closer to the reservoir because the programs in these places have considerable revenue and earnings potential.

The company's Mid North Sea High 3D program exhibits the potential of promising new acreage. In this region, it has partnered with Shearwater, which will increase the survey area six-fold in the region. The other notable 3D client market is the Picanha 3D re-imaging data set offshore Brazil. The partnership has expanded its geographic exposure and increased sales efficiency. Plus, it benefits commercially from its global 2D data collaboration with PGS.

In Operations Optimization, the multiyear command and control subscriptions and the traditional equipment spares and repairs business have provided stability to the revenue source. In new maritime markets, the company's diversification strategy combines offerings through software and devices. After the Marlin SmartPort deployments in various UK ports, the company's outreach in North America, Latin America, and Africa increased. With increased brand awareness and new target markets, its sales coverage will likely overcome the geographical challenges.

Apart from the traditional services, IO is diversifying into developing real-time monitoring solutions for offshore oil and gas operations. Its WellAlert system has now gone beyond its initial target market. If the regulators change the current monitoring systems, the system can potentially provide more frequent and accurate measurements for a safe operating environment.

E&P Technology & Services: Analyzing Recent Performance

In the E&P Technology & Services segment, revenues were up by ~62% in Q2 2021 compared to a year ago. The beginning of the Mid North Sea High 3D multiclient program and an increase in 2D data library cells led to the topline growth in Q2. As a result, the segment gross profit margin inflated strikingly to 9% compared to a 22% loss a quarter earlier. Compared to Q2 2020, however, the segment revenue was still down by 23% in Q2 2021.

During Q2, the company benefited from ~$40 million of cost reductions. Investors may note that the company targets ~$15 million to $20 million in annualized savings through various short and long-term initiatives. Also, a part of its North Sea 3D program has started ahead of schedule, which boosted revenues in the segment.

Operations Optimization: Analyzing Recent Performance

In the Operations Optimization segment, revenues increased by ~18% in Q2 2021 compared to a quarter ago due to increased production-focused seismic vessel activity offshore. The gross margin in this segment, on the other hand, deflated by 300 basis points (to 33%) during the same period.

Cash Flows And Debt

IO's cash flow from operations (or CFO) in 1H 2021 dipped sharply to the negative territory compared to $16.3 million CFO a year ago. Led by a 57% drop in revenues during this period, a deterioration in working capital led to a lower CFO. As a result, its free cash flows also turned significantly negative in 1H 2021. A near-term revenue headwind will have an adverse impact on the 2H 2021 cash collections. So, it may find addressing the debt issue challenging in the future.

Even after the debt restructuring in April 2021, the risks related to "Going Concern" are prevalent for IO. The company's total liquidity (cash plus borrowing available under the revolving credit facility) was $33 million as of June 30, 2021. With an accumulated deficit ($1.04 billion), the balance sheet reflects a grave risk. The company's $107 million net debt does not help the situation, either. Following the restructuring, most of the long-term debt will mature in December 2025.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the crude oil price, the drilled wells, and IO's reported revenues for the past six years. I also observed the previous eight-quarter trend. I think long trend factors will affect revenues more than the short-term trend. Based on the model, I expect revenues to decrease in the next twelve months (NTM 2022). The trend may reverse, and revenues may increase in NTM 2023.

The regression model suggests that its EBITDA will turn positive in the next twelve months (or NTM). In NTM 2023, the model indicates a sharper growth, while the growth rate can moderate in NTM 2024.

Rating And Target Prices

Returns potential using the price forecast based on the forward multiple (6.6x) is lower (105% upside) than returns potential (371% upside) the Wall Street's sell-side analysts' expectations. Although the stock has a positive bias, the sell-side analysts overestimate the returns potential given the inherent balance sheet risks.

According to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, IO currently receives a "Bearish" rating. While the rating is moderately low on the value and revisions criteria, they are quite low on momentum, profitability, and growth.

What's The Take On IO?

Until now, upstream companies' capex budget restraint and focus on cash flow generation resulted in lower tender activity in imaging and reservoir services. However, the crude oil price staying resilient at a relatively high level would induce discretionary spending. This can also drive the offshore oil & gas market such that the seismic market will continue to improve from here.

In the current scenario, IO's investments in 3D re-imaging are moving closer to the reservoir. To lower costs, it is also targeting an increase in annualized savings. Internally, the biggest challenge to the company is the negative shareholders' equity, which continues to pose a challenge to the balance sheet. On top of that, negative cash flows have compounded the company's woes in 1H 2021. Faced with the headwinds, the stock underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year. Investors with a stomach for risks might want to hold onto the stock for a possible upside in the long term.