ronniechua/iStock via Getty Images Investment Thesis

China's recent regulatory onslaught on tech/online companies triggered panic selling among investors. This sell-off impacted 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) as well. The collapse in the company's share price, however, is unjustified as it is not a monopoly - among the reasons why the crackdown was launched in the first place. Besides, I don't see why China would be willing to damage the online business model of 111, Inc. given that the company offers excellent help for patients, including old adults, who live far from pharmacies. YI looks undervalued, especially after the recent slump, so I am very bullish on the stock. Based on my DCF analysis, I believe there could be a 50% upside to the current share price range of $5-$6.

111, Inc. - A Brief Background

Based in China, 111, Inc. is a mobile healthcare platform, which sells drugs and healthcare services:

Source: Presentation

111's business model allows the company to grow significantly in other countries thanks to cloud-based solutions, digital marketing, and different management systems.

Source: Presentation

According to MarketWatch, the global online pharmacy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% from 2019 to 2025. With this in mind, I would expect 111, Inc. to exhibit similar revenue growth in the coming years.

Financials

In the last quarterly report, the company reported 64.7% sales growth with 77% revenue growth in the company’s B2B segment and 27% in the B2C segment.

I don’t usually look at the past to predict the future. But, let’s tell it this way, 111’s business model may perform better than the global online pharmacy market, which only grows at a CAGR of 20%:

Source: Presentation

The income statement offers important information about the company’s business model. The costs of products sold represent the company’s most relevant costs and expenses. Technology expenses are not very significant. With this in mind, I believe that the company is primarily an online pharmacy:

Source: 10-Q

I invite readers to study the company’s website to understand the products and services offered by 111, Inc. In my opinion, the business model would be similar to that of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA), CVS Health Corporation (CVS), GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX), or Walmart's (WMT) Pharmacy business. Notice that I use the FCF margin of those competitors in the United States in my financial model.

Source: Company Website

Solid Balance Sheet, With Cash and Inventory

111, Inc., like most retailers, has a significant amount of cash and inventories. As of March 31, 2021, the company reported $125 million in cash, $30 million in short-term investments with inventory worth $157 million. In my view, with the current amount of liquidity, the company will be able to finance future marketing campaigns online, which will enhance sales growth.

Source: 10-Q

With short-term borrowings worth $6 million, and total liabilities worth $286 million, I am worried about the company’s financial obligations. 111, Inc. reported $209 million in accounts payable, which means that providers are financing the company’s operations. 111, Inc. does not have to talk to banks to finance its operations:

Source: 10-Q

Valuation - DCF Modeling

111, Inc. looks undervalued right now. In March 2021, investors dumped the stock, which drove the valuation from a market capitalization of $2 billion to less than $500 million. In my opinion, the reaction of the market is unjustified.

I understand that the Government in China is trying to impose regulations that may affect online companies. However, I don’t see why China would be willing to damage the business model of 111, Inc. It does not represent a monopoly, and 111, Inc. offers excellent help for patients or old adults who live far from pharmacies.

If we assume 2022 sales of $1.18 billion, 111, Inc. trades at 0.38x forward sales. It is pretty undervalued as compared to similar business models in the United States:

Source: YCharts

The expectations of most analysts include negative EV/EBITDA until 2023. In 2023, the company would have an EV/EBITDA of 9x, which is cheap. With this in mind, I would expect a gradual increase in the share price from now to 2023. In my view, traders who know about these expectations will make money. Other investors will only look at the past and will not recognize that 111, Inc. will most likely make a lot of money from 2023 to 2026:

Source: MarketScreener

My DCF model includes market estimates and an assumed FCF/Sales ratio from competitors in the United States. I believe that the company will deliver sales of CNY23 million in 2023 to CNY43.2 million in 2026. Notice that I use sales growth of 17%, which is conservative. Like other market analysts, I believe that the company will report a positive EBITDA in 2023. The EBITDA margin will stand at 1.46% from 2023 to 2026. Besides, I assumed a FCF/Sales ratio of 2.82%. My FCF stands at CNY650-CNY1219 million from 2022 to 2026:

Source: Author's Compilations

With a WACC of 9%, terminal FCF of CNY1.400 billion, and exit multiple of $765 million, I obtained a total enterprise value of CNY4 billion. I used an ADS count of 82 million, which implied a valuation of $7.65 per ADS. The company’s current valuation is $5-$6, so I believe that the share price will most likely creep up in the coming years.

Source: Author's Compilations

Other market analysts may decide to use a different and more optimistic discount. With a beta of 0.84-0.99, cost of equity of 7.5%-9.3%, and cost of debt of 3.4%-3.9%, the implied WACC is equal to 7.2%-8.8%:

Source: Finbox.com

In the most optimistic case scenario, using a WACC of 7.2% is also quite acceptable. Under my financial model, if we use a discount of 7.2%, the implied stock price is equal to $8.25:

Source: Author's Compilations

Risks

111, Inc. is subject to legal and regulatory requirements in China. The company disclosed in the annual report that the government might generate new laws, which could damage the company’s business model:

Various regulatory authorities of the PRC government are empowered to promulgate and implement regulations governing broad aspects of the internet and healthcare industries." Source: 10-K Meanwhile, the rules of both the internet industry and its internet healthcare sector are relatively new and evolving, and their interpretation and enforcement involve significant uncertainty. These uncertainties entail risks that may materially and adversely affect our business prospects." Source: 10-K

111, Inc. has access to a significant amount of data from clients and employees. The company needs to follow the regulations promulgated by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China. If, for whatever reason, the company fails to comply with applicable regulatory requirements, the company may suffer penalties, brand damage, and negative publicity. As a result, the future free cash flow of the company may be lower than expected, which may lower its valuation:

Our privacy policies and practices concerning collecting, using, and disclosing user data are posted on our mobile app. Any failure, or perceived failure, by us to comply with our privacy policies or with any applicable regulatory requirements or privacy protection-related laws, rules, and regulations could result in proceedings or actions against us by governmental entities or others. These proceedings or actions may subject us to significant penalties and negative publicity, require us to change our business model or practices, increase our costs and severely disrupt our business, which may materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects." Source: 10-K

Conclusion

Tech/online names suffered a huge sell-off recently after many traders dumped their shares following China's regulatory assault on those stocks. YI also got caught in this vortex, but I view the market's reaction as entirely unjustified. I also believe that YI will recover as the company does not represent a dangerous monopoly and has tons of cash to finance its future online marketing campaigns, which will improve its sales growth. The stock's current valuation appears cheap to me, so I am very bullish on the name. My fair value estimate is at $7.6-$8.2 per share, implying a 50% upside to the current share price.