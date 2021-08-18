Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call August 18, 2021 11:45 AM ET

Andy Yates - Chief Scientific Officer

During the presentations, if you have any questions, feel free to use the Q&A feature down below. For this presentation, we have Andy Yates from Artelo.

Andy Yates

Thank you very much, and good morning and good afternoon, depending on where you’re joining from. It’s Andy Yates here, who’s the Chief Scientific Officer at Artelo Biosciences. As you can see from the slide, we’ve publicly traded on the NASDAQ with the symbol ARTL. And I’m going to spend about 20 minutes, 25 minutes talking through Artelo, the company and three of our major programs within the company within our portfolio.

In order to do that, I am just clicking on the slides. I will be making some forward-looking statements regarding the science, the clinical studies and the company. And I would encourage any investors to take a look at our website, artelobio.com, for full disclosures and further information.

So Artelo Biosciences is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. We’re based in the U.S. on the West Coast and R&D activities, which is where I’m speaking to you from today over in the U.K.

We have three therapeutic candidates that are focused on novel targets and significant unmet need, all of which talks cancer and indications beyond cancer. And it’s focused on the endocannabinoid system and modulating other lipids within the body which are known interesting targets to approach with drug therapeutics.

As you can see below, we have sort of five call outs. We’ve got a novel drug pipeline, which will go into much more detail, three candidate drugs. We have near-term milestones, with cash in the bank to cover all of those milestones, which obviously value inflection points for you as investors.

All of the markets where we targeting are sitting there with very established $1 billion marketplaces and one of the indications we’re pursuing, in fact, we believe if we get to market, we’ll have the ability to grow that market because there’s currently no licensed products in that space.

All of our assets are covered by robust patents states out to 2020. So we’re not relying on data exclusivity or orphan drug indications and all of our investments are protected with intellectual property, covering composition of matter and beyond.

And as you’ll find out, we have a proven leadership team from the pharmaceutical industry and biotech on both sides of the Atlantic and we believe we know what good and finished looks like when it comes to drug development and drug commercialization.

So I mentioned the endocannabinoid system. Everyone in this virtual room has an endocannabinoid system. We’re born with one and we make molecules in our own bodies that have control of this endocannabinoid system.

It’s ubiquitous. So it’s found throughout the body. A lot of cannabinoid receptors are in the brain. But importantly, a lot of cannabinoid receptors are found within the body or multiple organs and there’s been a lot of research into endocannabinoid system, and when it goes wrong and how we can modulate it.

And with the wide ranging coverage of the endocannabinoid system in the body, you can imagine it’s an exciting macro targets to explore and modulate, because it can affect so many different disease states.

And there’s a great statement issued by the NIH in the U.S., which you can see at the bottom, which talks about how modulating the ECS holds therapeutic promise for a broad range of diseases. So that’s what Artelo is all about. That’s what we’re here for.

And let’s talk about our pipeline. This is the slide really which best sort of demonstrates the completeness of our pipeline and you’ll see that we have three assets with the code names 27.13, 26.12 and 12.11, that are in different stages of drug development.

Our lead program is in the clinic. The two programs following are in IND enabling stage, so targeting the clinic within the next 12 months to 18 months. The markets that we’re addressing, as I said, are all multi-billion dollar markets and you can see the situation and status for the patterns that we have for each of the products. Mostly being issued, but in some cases, where it’s a newer asset, we’re pending.

The assets were brought in from three credible sources. Obviously, AstraZeneca with a global pharmaceutical company, somewhere, I worked at AstraZeneca, and I identified this asset fit for repurpose in when I was there. We’ve worked with Stony Brook University to license in technology, which leads our 26.12 program. And in-house the scientists here, which included myself and Board Directors have developed the CBD cocrystal, which is organically grown innovation from which is in our portfolio.

I talk to you about the near-term milestones, we’re well into 2021 now and we’re delivering on these and I’d encourage you to take a look at our website for the news releases that we’ve issued related to the science.

The ones in bold, related to our lead asset, which you obviously recognize and that’s a key value driver within the portfolio. And by the end of the year, we’re on target to release the clinical data from the first part of our CAReS study and moving into 2022, where we’ve moved to the Phase 2 portion of CAReS, we’re on target to complete there. And 2022 is also an important year for our two preclinical assets, 12.11, our CBD cocrystal and 26.12, our fatty acid binding protein inhibitor.

So let’s take a closer look at the programs and we’ll cover all three programs in the time that we’ve got. 27.13, which has been developed in cancer anorexia. So what is cancer anorexia? Anyone in the room who’s unfortunately have relatives or friends suffer from cancer, may well have come across this. This is where the cancer has taken hold or possibly related to chemotherapy.

And what we know from the literature is that 60% of patients suffer from cancer anorexia and cachexia syndrome beyond, which is related to a loss of appetite, a loss of eating, weight loss, and ultimately, tissue wasting.

So the numbers are going to be big as you can imagine if 60% of patients with advanced cancer go on to this disease. And importantly, and perhaps, surprisingly, there is no standard-of-care in this condition and you can see in the middle column, both ASCO and ESPEN, both recognize that whilst there are nutritional and dietary interventions, and there are some drugs used that are used off label, because they’re not licensed. The indication is very poorly served and we’ve noticed that personally when we’ve gone to speak to clinicians about this, but it’s a very underserved area and they’re very excited to be involved in clinical trials that are hoping to address this situation.

You can see that it is already actually a large global market size with roughly $1 billion being spent on therapies either side of the Atlantic. And I would like to just to put that into context is the fact that there are no approved drugs for this and what drugs are used are quite cheap $30 a month type of drug products. So we expect this market with an approved drug that offers the right type of benefit at the right type of price is going to obviously grow this market significantly.

So the drugging question I mentioned before was actually designed and originally clinically tested at AstraZeneca. It’s a cannabinoid, it hits two of the receptors in the endocannabinoid system, CB1 and CB2, both located in the brain and the body.

And the special aspect of this molecule and for those of you who know cannabinoids, you’ll see that this looks nothing like cannabinoids or cannabis from the plant. It was designed by chemists and a chemical lab and it was tailored to do the job that we wanted it to do, namely that it’s a full agonist.

So what does that mean? It means that when the drug hits the receptors, the receptors a little like a demo a switch and it will turn those dimmer light switches all the way fully on. That isn’t achieved by other cannabinoids.

Also, there’s a part of the molecule we’ve built into this, which means that the drug doesn’t easily pass into the brain, and therefore, we’ve restricted it mainly to work in the body. And you can see this by the diagram in the center, where it shows the power of 27.13 going into the gut and then acting specifically at within the body on these organs on the right, the intestines, stomach, muscle, fat and liver.

And by doing so, we know that the activation of CB1 and CB2 in the body releases other molecules made naturally by the body, which increase appetite, increase fat storage, increase utilization of the energy that’s already going in.

It does that both at the local level, so in the guts and in the tissues highlighted, but it also sends signals up to the brain. It does that also by a special nerve that travels from the tummy up to the brain, the gut brain access.

And we believe by doing this in this way, we not only are able to stimulate the feed in response and the intake of calories and the storage of calories as defined by a patient increasing in weight. But we also will avoid the central nervous system side effects that are commonly associated with cannabis and cannabinoids.

And that’s shown in this slide very nicely by the evidence that we did generated in what you see in there is upper torso and head of a monkey, where we have labeled our drug with a radio labeled atom. And you’re looking at a heat map, which is effectively showing a very cold blue region for the brain and a hotter region as the cannabinoid accumulates and is distributed within the body. So that’s the evidence that they need peripherally restricted.

And on the right-hand side, you’re looking at a table of side effects that was taken from a clinical study conducted by AstraZeneca, which shows placebo and then five different doses of the drug as evaluated in that study.

And what I’d like you to note there is that the side effects demonstrated in that study are almost placebo like at the lowest doses and we know that was associated with weight gain, you see that on the next slide and that the side effects are those responses.

And this is often a nice thing to see in drug development, because you can then optimize the drug that you -- the dose that you use in your clinical trials to fit the benefit risk profile that you’re looking for.

So this is the data that really inspired us to take this drug forward and this was derived from a study of 50 patients in a 12-day, what they call, multiple ascending dose study. And what I want you to look on this waterfall diagram is, the bars in black are placebo and the axis is showing weight gain per patient. So most of the black bars representing placebo are on the right-hand side of this chart where there was either weight loss or a low amount of weight gain.

The colored bars are ranked into the colors represented in the clinical study that we’re currently running. And you can see visually, I think, in this the trend that as the dose goes up, the weight increase on these patients over 12 days, remember, we’re looking at this drug over a period of three months, is in a dose responsive way. And they were pretty impressive weight increases over three days -- 12 days of up to sort of 3% and 4%.

We did another analysis which looked at the concentration of the drug in the blood and was able to correlate that with the weight gain seen and we fitted a rather nice straight line through that analysis. We don’t show that on this graph and that has a highly significant fat versus the placebo line demonstrating that we believe this is a dose response for fact.

So the CAReS study is the cancer appetite recovery study. It’s examined in around 40 patients, but with the option to expand to 50 if we need to evaluate a particularly higher dose. Currently all being ran from the U.K. here where I sit today with a lead investigator up in Edinburgh, Dr. Barry Laird. And we enrolled our first patient April of this year. And as I mentioned before, we’re expecting data by the end of this year in the Phase 1 component and that from the Phase 1 component we’ll be able to pick a dose which we will be able to move seamlessly into Phase 2, which is placebo-controlled and where we’ll be able to get all of our 0.8 estimates of weight increases, appetite, quality of life, lean body mass and the movements of patients.

So, I would encourage anyone who wants to look further into this, the link at the bottom of these slides or on our company website is the link to the clinical trials website where it gives further details about the clinical trial.

Moving on to 26.12, which is our fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor, really interesting program that we licensed them from Stony Brook University. And the highlights call out on this slide is that Stony Brook University has actually already been granted nearly $4 million to develop the program to the point where we inherited it and currently has sitting on another grant from the National Cancer Institute to research these inhibitors specifically in cancer. And so there’s a lot of money being spent in non-dilutive ways by good funding bodies that recognize the importance of this target.

So what is the target? When you look in here at the cell, this is could be a normal cell. But in this case, it’s actually a cancer cell. And fatty acid binding 5 is literally the transporter or the taxi that picks up fatty acids at the cell membrane and takes them into the intracellular matrix and shuffles them around wherever they need to go.

So that could be down to being metabolized and broken down, used as a fuel, which we believe is an important processing counselor or as a signal and agents trigger in these many pro oncogenic mechanisms of migration, angiogenesis, inflammation, and ultimately, cell survival and growth. So you can see that inhibiting this taxi, this carrier protein, which we believe are molecules doing very well and very selectively, we can shutdown or modulate these processes.

So why would we want to do that? What you’re looking at here is research from academic labs from around the world that show that FABP5 is an important protein within cancers. So the graph on the left you’re seeing where animals with normal FABP5 and where the FABP5 has been silenced with gene silencing technology are given an intratumoral injection and monitored as the tumor grows. And what you can see here is, when you take out or knock out the FABP5 system, the cancer does not grow to the same size as untreated animals.

On the right, we’re looking at more human clinical data, so maybe more relevant based here in breast cancer cell lines, which effectively shows that the nastier the cancer is, the more FABP5 you will find within the tumor. So you’re looking at tumor status is worsened when FABP5 is high. Triple negative breast cancer, which many of you will know is a very difficult cancer to treat has more FABP5 than it in non-TNBC. And on a survival curve, when you can tease out whether patients do better or worse, if they have high FABP5 levels, you can see from this couple of mice that they do worse when levels are high.

Well, we happen to have a range of inhibitors from Stony Brook University that we licensed and are now developing up to the candidate drugs status, that we can go into systems and inhibit that FABP5 from working. So here you can see in an animal model, when you give the animals just the tumor and let them grow on control. The tumors grow big and fast. And when you use an inhibitor, in this case, so compound that we’ve given a code 26, those tumors have visibly reduced in size. And that doesn’t matter whether you give it on the day the tumors implanted or seven days later, which is the graph on the right.

Importantly, as many of you know, cancers aren’t treated in isolation they’re treated in a combination of therapies and we’ve looked at how our FABP5 inhibitors work with standard-of-care in some cancers, such as prostate cancer and we can see that in vitro they used, they act synergistically.

And what you’re looking at on the right here is a fairly complex graph, but it effectively shows that when you use docetaxel, which is a not -- which is an effective but very toxic anti-cancer agent. You can effectively bring the dosage down of docetaxel from high dose to low dose and get the same tumor retardation as you’d see using high dose taxane. So there’s obviously a benefit there for thinking about using in synergy and in combination with standard-of-care.

So moving on to our final program, which was, as I said, developed in-house by scientists here. It’s 12.11 is its code name and it’s a proprietary cannabidiol TMP cocrystal program. Many of you will in the common life press or in scientific press will understand the ongoing importance and value of CBD cannabidiol, which is extracted from the cannabis plants.

CBD has a smorgasbord of indications that you could develop it in. One of the big problems with CBD in putting quality R&D dollars behind it is that it doesn’t have any intellectual property. And we believe by forming a cocrystal in the way we have done, we’ve given the CBD new life by giving it an extensive patent life out to two 2038. Because what we’ve actually formed is almost a new composition of matter.

For those of you who don’t know what a cocrystal is, it’s the orders formation of two components CBD and in this case TMP that forms a very specific pattern and crystal structure that is reliable and reproducible each and every time.

We believe in itself. The actual cocrystal has the potential for improved pharmaceutical properties, particularly in relation to something called polymorphism, which is a drug developers problem to solve and we think we solve that by this method.

And you can see here, we believe the ultimate aim of the cocrystal is to end up in solid dosage forms such as tablets, which is currently very difficult to do with non-patentable CBD. We could develop this in a number of indications, but the two that are looking most interesting at the moment is PTSD and potential indications in cancer.

So that’s a quick overview of the portfolio and our three molecules within it. Let’s take a quick look at the company and then we can stop and take Q&A. So this is the company capitalization. As I said at the beginning, we are listed on the NASDAQ and we have 24 million common outstanding shares out of a total of 31 million.

A really important number here is the $10 million number, which is the cash in the bank today and we have enough money there to deliver all of the milestones that we talked about, which is importantly the conclusion of the CAReS study to show the validation of 26.12 -- 27.13 in cancer anorexia. And importantly, you can see at the bottom, all of us, including me on the call are incentivized to make this company a success as we hold a significant proportion of the shares as well.

The proven leadership, I’d encourage you to take a look on our website, but we work with established and credible scientists and clinicians from across the world. We have fantastic scientific collaborations with units in Ireland, U.S., Canada and here in the U.K., and all of our executive team have served within major pharmaceutical companies taking drugs all the way through development through to commercialization.

This is the reminder slide that we started with and I’ll probably leave this up as we take Q&A. But we’re a drug company that’s focused primarily on the endocannabinoid system and lipid signaling and we have a pipeline that contains three drugs at different stages of development.

We’ve got near-term milestones driving value inflection points and all of our drugs are being developed in $1 billion markets with the potential for growth in some of them. Every one of our molecules has a robust patent to state and we’re still filing those patents on the drugs that we’ve got and the development team that we have here, Artelo on our scientific advisors are second to none.

So, with that, I’d like to thank you for your time for listening and take any questions that we have in the five minutes that remain?

Thank you, Andy. Yes. The first question is how is our 27.13 different from medical marijuana?

Andy Yates

Yeah. Great question. So we target the same system, the endocannabinoid system. But I think I briefly touched upon when you’re dealing with medical marijuana, particularly you need the plants and it’s got a lot of different chemicals in it, a lot of different active components, one of which is THC. Some people know that as dronabinol or trade name Marinol.

With that drug, there is a couple of things to say, one, it’s not a full agonist like we are. So no matter how much you give, you will never activate the receptors, the things that you want to sort of switch on to their fullest potential.

And secondly, THC, as we probably all commonly know, penetrates the brain very easily and creates the high stoned, being confused, the hallucinations, you take it and we’ve designed our drug, if you recall, to not penetrate into the brain, and therefore, we -- in a way we sort of get more bang for the buck, because we can take our drug to the right therapeutic levels without taking patients into a side effect profile is often untolerable for them.

These patients aren’t students, these are cancer patients suffering from a very serious condition, and therefore, we want to give them drugs or give them that benefit, but not that side effect profile.

Thank you. Next question is, what endpoints are we looking for in the CAReS trial?

Andy Yates

So with the CAReS trial, we -- our primary endpoints is that of weight gain, because that’s the measure that’s easiest and hard -- is the hard what we call a hard endpoint, these patients have lost over 5% of their body weight, to be able to enter into the trial. So really important -- really importantly, measuring weight gain.

But we also want to know how their actual approach to food and to life in general has changed, because a patient that is eating again and putting on weight is we believe go into the a -- have a better quality of life. So we do many quality of life measures, which are now being vividly recognized by regulatory authorities.

We’re also looking at what the weight gain actually composes also fat to lean body mass, that’s obviously going to be important. And we measure an activity, because we believe a patient who has been on a decline, and ultimately, we’ll be feeding better, feeling better, putting on weight is likely to have more activity in the given days, so in the Phase 2 component patients will be wearing an activity monitor.

Thank you. Next question is the -- regarding the FABP5 program. You spoke about playing a role in cancer. Does this have any growing other indications?

Andy Yates

Oh! Yeah. That’s a good question. So FABP5 inhibition is very much targeted around the breakdown of our natural endocannabinoids. One of them is called anandamide. So FABP5 is very good at sequestering and anandamide is made by the body taking it into a cell and breaking it down.

Now, it so happens that our potential anti-cancer use of FABP5 isn’t related to its endocannabinoid use more generally to fatty acids in general. But going back to an anandamide and anandamide is a really good analgesic, a really good painkiller. It’s just that it’s broken down very quickly in the body. So one of the original intentions of FABP5 inhibition was actually as an analgesic agent, so a soft painkiller, if you wish, so painkiller without side effects, because we’re selective, we are targeting, we’re using the body’s own painkilling chemicals and we can just give that more utility by letting the anandamide do its work for longer and at higher concentrations.

Equally, as I mentioned, an endocannabinoid system is prolific within the central nervous system. And again, we’ve done some work with a Canadian researcher to show it to utility of inhibits in FABP5 in psychiatric conditions. But again, by doing it in a, it’s hard to say, this as a scientist, but a more natural way, because we actually modulating the body’s own production of active chemicals rather than putting a new drug within that to hit the receptors in a sort of own natural way. So, yeah, two very other very interesting indications that we will be exploring with FABP5 is analgesia and pain relief and psychiatric conditions.

I think it is very…

That is all the time we had left, if you had any closing remarks.

Andy Yates

I don’t have any closing remarks. But, I think, this says it all here on this slide and I’d encourage anyone with an interest to reach out to me personally, to our CEO, Greg or check out our website, artelobio.com for all of our information and recent press releases. So, thank you again for your invitation to speak here and to the audience’s time for listening to me.

No. Thank you as well. We’ll see you at the next panel.

Andy Yates

Definitely. Thank you.

