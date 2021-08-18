KGHM Polska Miedz's (KGHPF) CEO Marcin Chludzinski on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

KGHM Polska Miedz's (OTC:KGHPF) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call August 18, 2021 6:00 AM ET

Marcin Chludziński - President & Chief Executive Officer

Andrzej Kensbok - Vice President of the Management Board (Finance)

Adam Bugajczuk - Vice President of the Management Board (Development)

Pawel Gruza - Vice President of the Management Board for International Assets

Janusz Krystosiak - Head of Investor Relations

Paweł Puchalski - Santander

Jakub Szkopek - mBanku

Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to give you a warm welcome at the conference on the financial results of both the group and the company Polska Miedz for the First Half of 2021. We meet together mainly through video broadcast. But I would also like to welcome all those who came in person to the Warsaw Stock Exchange. We'll start traditionally with management board's comments on the results for the first half of the year, and then we will move on to the Q&A session. Now we will answer questions asked to both here in the room and the ones that you send via chat, ir@kghm.com. If there are any questions that we won't be able to answer today or questions that will require more detailed answers, we will answer them in a more detailed manner on our website, and you will be able to find all the answers there.

The results of KGHM in the first half of the year will be presented by the management board in its almost full composition Marcin Chludzinski, President of the management board; Adam Bugajczuk, Vice President for Development; Pawel Gruza, Vice President for Foreign Assets; and Andrzej Kensbok, Vice President for Financial Matters. We do not have here Dariusz Świderski but we will also address production matters and the ones related to all national, domestic operations.

Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to give the floor to President, Marcin Chludziński.

Marcin Chludziński

Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to welcome you on this still summertime afternoon. We are already past 12. We have a few pieces of good news about the operations of the company in the first half of 2021. I think that the figures of our today's meeting of 132 and 433. Why these numbers? 100%, higher year-on-year adjusted EBITDA, 30% higher revenues, 433% higher net profit, if we make reference to the first half of 2020, plus what we experienced in macroeconomic space. And the recurring comment is that copper prices were favorable to us. I cannot deny that. For the first time in quite a while - actually this is the first year when we have a tailwind rather than have to struggle against the wind. The prices in the first half of the year were very difficult, even the prices below 5000 per ton.

2018 and 2019 were not very favorable to us either. But copper prices is not the only - not the main reason why we can share those good numbers with you today. We implemented a number of optimization initiatives and we can see the results. In terms of Sierra Gorda comes another good number and I think that's very relevant here. This is the first year where money is flowing, not from Poland to Chile, but from Chile to Poland. So we are facing a situation where about 500 million came back from Sierra Gorda to Poland and that's not the end of it. The next amounts are planned for this year, so we will not end with this number, if good production parameters continue, if good financial parameters continue, that should become reality. Of course, this happened much later than we had planned it would when we started this investment, but three years of very intense work of the management board and people who are responsible for Sierra Gorda, both Polish people and Chileans, and in the headquarters of the company brought fruit. In spite of lower prices, we were able to show you much better financial results, improvement on EBITDA, improvement on production volumes and the backing for this product in terms of cost, in terms of full utilization of production capacity. All that is bringing results and the price does support us but even without this favorable price, we could see the positive impact on our financial results.

Maybe that will sound like an anecdote, but there are quite a few examples like this where several dozen cars, more vehicles that carry output to the mill and give us specific, measurable results because that at the end of the day means more copper. That was just one of the many optimization initiatives. And again, this is not at the end of our initiatives in this regard. Most importantly, this is happening without any major new capital expenditures. We basically only optimized what we had previously and we try to create value-based on what we have already invested at. We're trying to increase the value of our assets to improve the financial result. By the way, we are trying to do exactly the same thing in Poland in terms of cost, in terms of maintenance of our production. We all know perfectly well that grade is not favorable. As time goes on, the content of copper is decreasing. And Sierra operates in sick end cycles, so occasionally we encounter greater contents.

And mining industry worldwide, that's one of the deposits with the lower content in the ore, so that's a project that brings those results on its own, we have to combat to get them. So, we are happy we are getting those results. We are also happy that for the first time in a long time, macroeconomic conditions support us. They are uncertain and we also have to admit openly that there is an ongoing battle in the market in terms of price. Sometimes we can see declining prices and then there are intense efforts to push it up. This is something we are monitoring closely, we are prepared for a number of various options. Also, as past year showed, we are ready for crisis scenarios. And in spite of those crisis conditions, we are able to show good financial results. As regards specific financials, these will be presented by individual members of the management board.

Now I would like to give the floor to Andrzej Kensbok who will tell us about production figures but also financial data.

Andrzej Kensbok

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'd also like to give a warm welcome to everyone present here via our broadcast. Ladies and gentlemen, as we got production results, metals show an increase of paid copper 8.6%, up six months to six months. We can say that this growth is recorded in all segments in Poland. KGHM INTERNATIONAL, that is mainly Robinson and Sierra Gorda. As regards the production of our two other products that is silver, it is slightly lower than last year and that results from the fact that we, particularly in Poland, we process more foreign concentrates with a slightly different type from the one that we processed last year. Therefore with higher content of copper, but not necessarily with higher content of silver. So availability of silver and third party concentrate is slightly lower. With regards to North American mines, are we getting through areas that contain slightly less precious metals, TPMs.

We should also say a few words about the results of Polska Miedz as the main holding company and the group. Here I would like to bring your attention to the maintenance of the level of mining output. This is important because we know that mining conditions are deteriorating, we operate in an increasingly difficult geological conditions getting deeper and deeper on a more extensive area of the mine. But the output level was maintained and even slightly exceeded from the first half of 2020. So the initiatives that were linked to making the deposit available, extraction, the functioning of the entire mining complex, transportation processing and so on and so forth, all that functioned smoothly. And we are able to cope with a situation production of electrolytic copper increased. And that increase stemmed from greater processing of third party input, scrap and third party input.

We are also expanding that range of third party input, trying to adjust the capacity of our smelters to greater opportunities of choosing and optimizing the purchases of third party input. On the other hand, our smelters also adjust their technology to be able to process those increased quantities. We are preparing for that by building storage centers, warehousing centers and all the supporting logistics to transport third party input that is becoming a significant element of our production. But it helps us because it gives us an opportunity to fully utilize the capacity for smelting and for reformation in our smelters to push up our volumes.

The decrease in the electrolytic copper production from our own input results only from a year-on-year comparison. In the middle of last year, we were still processing the remains of the surplus that we had accumulated before. And at the beginning of 2020, we still processed that previous surplus, hence we had slightly higher processing of our own input. Now we are all running on an ongoing basis that is whatever is extracted is then subsequently processed.

As for production results in Sierra Gorda, I will give the floor to my colleague.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Andrzej. Ladies and gentlemen, the results on our foreign assets and particularly Sierra Gorda and Robinson are very good. You can see here those numbers that we are very proud of. This is the effect of both good management of the mine and of processing plants in Sierra Gorda, but also, it results from our good relations with trade unions. We managed to sign the agreement at a very early stage and that allowed us to work in calm conditions, in spite of the turbulent moment that Chile is going through right now; Chile and the mining companies operating under the jurisdiction.

I would also like to mention the financial results and add a few words to what the President said regarding repatriation of cash from Chile to Poland. Last year, we managed to maintain financial supplies from Poland. And this year, thanks to good production, thanks to the fact that the first time we're being supported in the term of office of this management board, we are being supported by the macroeconomic situation. We can see the possibility of reversing this financial vector, which now points back towards Poland. And we are very happy about that. Thanks to cost savings, which we were able to implement. The price went down to very low level, below 5000 per ton. We were able in Sierra Gorda and our foreign assets implement those savings. And thanks to our discipline, the savings continued also this year. As a result of this year we generate a financial surplus which is then brought back to Poland.

With regard to KGHM INTERNATIONAL, we can boast excellent production results of Robinson, which is also working on the extension of its LOM plan, planned life of the mine and that generates the value of assets on our books. Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

So, speaking of our financial performance, let me start with the revenue. The revenue of the Capital Group were up 32% on a year-to-year basis and it is important say that we have seen that growth across all the segments of our business, the main driving factor was the price increase for all the metals that we sell the exchange rate of złoty against US dollar was working against us. Zloty depreciate that against the US dollar, but has a negative impact on our financial performance. So we have actually experienced some adverse effect of exchange rate. The volume was down by 388 million and this is the logistics of sales. First we have to accumulate goods before we sell different batches, that happens in the US and in Poland for silver. So, this is a temporary arrangement. We simply have to stock up. We had to stock up some products before the 30th of June when we were closing the books for the quarter.

So, negative result on our derivatives is the outcome of our hedging transactions. We adjusted the hedging during the first six months of the year, as much as we could on the market. But our historical hedging transactions that were defending our position during the all-time lows for the copper continued to affect us, but this negative effect is generously offset by the revenue increase and also another factor that I'm going to address in a second.

Now let me turn to the cost, C1 unit cost, which is the cash cost of production of payable copper, we can tell that it went up from $1.6 to $1.89 per pound but there's a number of factors that contributed to that. First of all, C1 cost was actually going down in Poland, so unit cost in Poland - in Polish production was going down. At Sierra Gorda, we also had C1 unit cost falling in Poland. The main thing is the increase of price of silver. In Sierra Gorda, the main driving force was the increase in the production value. However, the negative effect is the increased MAT [ph] tax, so called copper tax. It is included in C1 cost and it is calculated based on the price of the copper and the volume that was produced. Since the volume is stable but the price was up substantially, the tax was also much higher, and that affected our C1 cost position.

Now, the operating result. So, as the CEO said, we've seen the increase in adjusted EBITDA by 100% on a year-to-year basis. And again, let me emphasize that we've seen that growth across all the segments in Poland, in North America and in Sierra Gorda. We've also had EBITDA going up in the smaller companies of the group like [indiscernible], etc., they are doing quite well. They are not growing at such a dynamic rate but nevertheless, because of that growth, they were able to keep their balances in check, and they were able to keep the financial arrangements to their benefit. Obviously, this is all driven by increased revenue. But I may say that the contributors to the EBITDA grow, to some extent, are also related to the fact that we are able to keep the production stable in terms of the cost wherever it's possible. I will address the cost of the greater length later, but as a result of this measures, our operating margin was up two fold nearly.

Now the net income - the net result of the capital growth was up to 4.723 billion. The main driving factor was again increased revenue. The change in the costs by type is related to the fact that we need to buy more third party ore because we have to increase our volume. Therefore, the production and progress and products contributed positively to that and therefore we have seen the growth. But an important factor that I mentioned earlier is the very fact that we were part of the joint venture projects, namely the stable, predictable production and the growing prices of copper enabled us to come up with the revaluation of the loans that were granted to Sierra Gorda. And that revaluation showed that the value of loans were up by 1.866 billion. So, this is our consolidated profit.

When you look at the standalone results, we show even higher number there. In that result, we had to include the reversal of the previous write offs of loans that were granted to other entities that were involved to Sierra Gorda. They were not included in Sierra Gorda in consolidated statements. But overall, this is the same outcome. So we have better operational results of Sierra Gorda. We have more predictable revenue and profit and overall the macroeconomic environment is much more conducive to our business.

Now, speaking of costs, the main driver for costs is much greater acquisition of third party ore but when it comes to the cost by type we are tracking them very closely and there are third party services and raw materials consumption and electricity and other energy consumption. This is under control but there are some other price factors that are beyond our control, like the much higher prices of diesel fuel and the natural gas. And in addition to that, higher prices of ETS allowances, we are hedging this positions but this hedging is not long term and we are not able to hedge ourselves long term. Our hedging policy works short term and we can see the results. And on top of it, the price of the steel was up substantially in the general market and we are actually using quite a lot of steel in the mining operations and therefore we were impacted adversely by the growing prices of steel. But again, let me emphasize that we are tracking the consumption of raw materials very strictly. And we are tracking the cost of energy. There are no negative deviations. We do have savings. And we've provided for savings in our budget. And we are right on target here in line with the budget.

Now the next slide shows our cash flow. At this point, I would like to highlight the negative number that you see there, the negative cash flow, which is related to the trend in the working capital. And I've already explained that we had increased inventory, which was a temporary thing. It was a technical arrangement. And it was mostly an out copper but we had to stock up, we have to stock it up before we actually prepared ourselves for the smelter repair. We also had higher stock up of concentrate copper in the port. And that was to prepare for the next year. And as a result, we had more ships coming to the port at the same time, all in June. So, it's all coinciding at the time.

In addition to that, we also had a reduction in our debt factoring. The factoring was paid off, since there was no need to use it and we didn't want to incur unnecessary financial expenses. Another thing was the acquisition of intangible and tangible assets. So, CapEx, it was CapEx for Polish operations and for international operations, specifically Robinson mine. It was all in line with the plan. And the third thing that contributed to that negative number was the pay back of our loan to one of the banks, $450 million. We took advantage of the fact that we had free cash flow, and we didn't want to pay the cost of the debt, and therefore, we decided to reduce our debt position.

So, moving on to the debt. Our net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA currently or actually at the end of Q2 was at 0.7, so this is a much better situation than last year. And this is all in line with the policy that we follow. The net debt has been fairly stable but, as we indicated here, we took advantage of the fact that we had some positive cash flow, and we decided to pay back one of our loans and everything else is pretty stable. We don't want to keep too much cash because the cash that sits idle does not generate any income. And we don't want to maintain the excessive debt because this is costly. We have open credit line for 8.2 billion zlotys and this is very flexible credit line, we have very good terms. Therefore, whenever needed, we can actually take advantage of that open credit line. Our financial structure and our structure of financing is currently very optimum. We continue to optimize that and our goal is to avoid financial expenses that are not needed.

I think that we have pretty much covered our financial performance. So, let me turn the floor to Mr. Bugajczuk.

Adam Bugajczuk

Good afternoon, everyone. And let me walk you through our investment projects and development projects. The first six months were close to the CapEx at 1.036 billion zlotys. On the pie charts, you can see the breakdown on the CapEx for the first six months of 2021. Perhaps the number is not very impressive, but let me say that our projects are very complex and many times these are multi-annual products. Therefore, we like, historically, the Q4 always shows more weight. And I just want to assure you that all the investment products are delivered according to the plan.

And this is more and more important role of the Deep Głogów, the numbers are quite impressive. The annual growth is over 40% at each stage of operation. So looking at this ratio and looking at this growth, we may mention two things. First of all, we have more preparatory work completed and we are also actually getting to the mining in that particular area, therefore you may expect to see a growing production.

Now key projects, first of all, the tailing processing facility at the south is pretty much completed and all different installations that have been planned will be delivered as scheduled. Now, that was an access program. We continued to sync GG-1 shaft. We hit 1231 meters and for the shaft GG-2 we do have a special plan, special development plan, already published and now we are actually moving on with the drill holes. We have also completed our central air cooling system. This is an important project. It will actually help us produce at the sections of the deposit were not accessible since the conditions of mining were not adequate.

Now all the projects related to BAT conclusions are moving on as scheduled, both in Głogów and Legnica site. We are working on the Głogów I smelter, and again, the work goes as scheduled. Now our energy development program, we move in two-folds. We are working on the renewable energy sources, but at the same time, we continue to optimize our energy consumption and we have already seen the first outcomes. We were able to reduce energy consumption with the same production parameters, as we used to have. And the next slide shows how we want to read 50:50 split, 50% of energy will be from our own generation, including renewable sources by 2030. As of today, the plan is such that we will switch to this 50:50 system and we will save on Co2 emission by 900,000 ton give and take. By 2040, Sierra Gorda mine will have 100% of electricity from renewable sources. So we have the right data to show.

Now the next slide shows the photovoltaic farm. And we were able to build that at Legnica smelter. And we also have two other projects at Obora and the Głogów. All the numbers for these investments are shown next to the pictures. So, all these projects have been delivered as scheduled.

Unidentified Company Representative

Ladies and gentlemen, it seems that we are getting to the end of our presentation. And maybe as a wrap up, I would like to say that it is worth mentioning. But obviously we will not rest on our laurels. Having communicated, there's good news to you. As I mentioned before, we are working on updating our strategy and hopefully, by September, we will be ready to share with you the results of our studies. But in general, we can say that unless something fundamental changes, worldwide, we assume that the following years will be the years of copper and silver. If that is indeed the case, then we need to produce as much as possible with the optimum cost level and with the highest sales while taking care of the cost. But in order to do that the company needs to transform, it needs to transform both in the context of increasingly restrictive regulations for the energy sector and in the context of environment, energy use, also in the context of optimization of processes, the use of new technologies, automation, and in the context of securing new deposits for further exploration, and operation of our business.

So what we are looking into very closely right now, that's actually something you are well familiar with, we have been working on green energy on new energy sources, namely small nuclear reactors as a source of energy; hydrogen, which is potentially a very interesting source of energy in our sector; also offshore projects are being considered. A big project for us [indiscernible] license that is basically a new mine and new technology, new regulatory environment. That is a priority topic for us. Under the license in potassium salts, that's also a very promising future oriented subject, the context of the current business cycle, all that is the subject of our analysis. We do not fundamentally change our assumptions.

In December 2017, when we developed our original strategy, we had this motto, uncertainty is the only thing that is certain, you have to be ready for all options, but at the same time the company needs to transform in the context of opportunities that open up to it. And that is why we are updating our strategy and that is what we will bring to you in detail in September. Thank you.

Thank you very much to the management board members for their comments. Now I open the Q&A session.

Paweł Puchalski

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Paweł Puchalski, Santander. I have six questions altogether, should I split that by sector?

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay, one by one.

Paweł Puchalski

There will be a few short ones. The first, does the company intend to change, adjust its volume guidance for any of the projects or for any of the metals for the whole 2021. Are you talking about production?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, production.

Paweł Puchalski

Okay, that was my first question. The second, you have mentioned this lower content on international. So I would like to find out whether and when we can expect any changes and metal content? If my recollection is correct, maybe you're talking about, what do you mean, content, grade?

Unidentified Company Representative

Grade.

Paweł Puchalski

Okay, Grade. And another simple question, we have major one-offs. Does the company intend to maintain its dividend payout at the same level, as it paid this year? That is will one-off change in next year's dividend or not? Then there is a beautiful project three megawatt in photovoltaics. My general question is about your strategy a few years, when you show this strategy, my understanding was very little has changed with regard to renewable energy sources. So now please do not give us a plan for 2030, that's easy to come up with but a plan for the next two, three years, how exactly megawatts in photovoltaics onshore, you aren't going to put up?

There is one more question about progress in the sale of assets. Has there been any progress in your selling of the assets? And the last thing which also contributes to the results, I would appreciate very much a short but informative discussion of this component of costs, stock. You had it minus 700 in the first and the adjustment of costs by stock minus 700 in the first quarter, minus 300 in the second quarter, so it will be happy to find out what is the management board's view of what the value might be in the third quarter on the second half of the year. That's it from me.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay, we'll try to address those questions quickly now. As for the changes in our production plans, excluding unpredictable events, as also related to nature and random events, we do not plan any changes here. In terms of our production, as for the grade lower grade than international, Paweł, maybe you can take it.

Paweł Gruza

Ladies and gentlemen, the subject you have brought up concerns one of the assets, which is now in the process of sale. So it is inconvenient for us to discuss it at the moment. That results from the existing geology. We are transparent on this point towards the participants of the disposal process. This is being assessed by our potential buyers of those assets.

Unidentified Company Representative

And with regard to your second question, I would like to inform you but the process of sales of our assets is moving on as planned in accordance with a procedure that we develop, trust brand procedure that was communicated inside our organization. We are now at a very sensitive stage of this process that's why my constraint in informing you more broadly about the subject. I think at the end of the year, we will be able to present you much more information on the point.

As regards our approach to dividend next year, it's not going to change, the dividend policy remains in place. You know that for a couple of years, the company did not pay out the dividend. 2020 was the first year for which the dividend was paid after a long break. Maintaining of the trend, maintaining of the results on the current trends allows us to be optimistic about dividends, our dividend policy does not change. That's what I can tell you right now.

And as for photovoltaic projects, it's not just photovoltaics, it is broadly understood energy optimization. Ladies and gentlemen, we do not have already products in this field, so we had to build them from scratch. The spacing development plans, environmental impact assessment, those procedures are very time consuming, it doesn't take several months, it may take as long as years. So the process of placing investments on our land takes time because the formalities take time. We will start one eight megawatt investment then we will start another of six megawatts and two smaller ones. So, that will be the beginning of the investment process. Once we have gone through the administrative preparation.

We also had some vapor and gas plants, which helps us improve our energy management, the production process is more intense, and we use less energy, we have lower energy consumption. Very soon we will go out to the market with an acquisition process. Apart from what we are working on, we wanted to acquire processes, projects that are already prepared for development. So we will also have PPA and apart from our own investments we will have - its weeks or months rather than years that we will be in the market. These are in fact strategic products. If you make a rough calculation, you will know that if we relied all on photovoltaics, we would have to cover the area of the [indiscernible] with our panels. So it is not the only source that we can utilize in the context of delivering on the promise of being green in energy. So this machine is going head full steam as much as that reality allows us to.

And Paweł commented on sales. There was also a question about stocks in the future. In terms of inventory, as I explained, the inventory was up for technical reasons. We actually have to stock up more inventory, since we know that the modernization program will be continued for the next year and then probably two years and that is mostly the Głogów smelter, therefore this inventory will be maintained perhaps in a different form. And at the same time, we also process more third party ore and since we work on the third party material, we have to stuck it up first so - but it is ready for the smelters.

So this is all technical and therefore it doesn't affect our performance because this is a repeated cycle. And we've already said but this is also an additional element like sales logistics and this is the temporary increase in inventory that tends to go down during the next quarter. I don't want to predict whether we are going to have it up and down because it's more related to the shipment cycles for them. For our silver concentrate or rolled material, for instance, for Zelazny we have a higher inventory of rolled sheets because we are getting ready for several weeks of downtime of Zelazny smelter.

Janusz Krystosiak

Any other questions from the room?

Unidentified Participant

Well thank you for all the answers, but if I may, my first question was about the volume guidance for the year. As far as I remember, you are way above the plan for molybdenum in Sierra Gorda, and you said that you're not going to trend your assumptions. So does it mean that you're going to reduce your production of molybdenum dramatically, or you're just being cautious and you rather keep a surplus in place instead of facing a different scenario? So how should we look at it? You think that you will deliver the volume as actually identified in the guidance or are you actually playing it safe?

Unidentified Company Representative

Well, the Sierra Gorda budget is subject to different roles that our KGHM Poland or international, at Sierra Gorda, we have to actually come to the arrangements with our partners at the joint ventures every time we work on the budget. At this moment, we have not had any discussions about any adjustment of the Sierra Gorda budget, including the production volume, therefore, at this point, we are not going to come up with any formal position regarding the future production of Sierra Gorda during the second half of the year.

And just to make everything clear, it's not going to be less than the budget, unless something unexpected happens. But we always played safe because as you know, we are in the business where there are many factors that are beyond our control. Sometimes we are at the mercy of nature. And wherever possible, we try to over-deliver, if a situation is conducive, and the production situation allows that.

And to speak about molybdenum and Sierra Gorda, production during the first six months of this year was actually lower than production for the same time last year. However, the revenue sales revenue is higher because the price was up; in terms of volume, we were down slightly, but the revenue was up because of the higher price.

Janusz Krystosiak

Any other questions from the room, from the audience?

Unidentified Participant

Yes. [indiscernible] big business alert. I just want to make sure whether you meant onshore or offshore? This is the question to the CEO. Whether you're speaking about the strategy update or - you said that you are looking at various electricity options.

Marcin Chludziński

Yes, we are also looking at offshore options. Yes.

Unidentified Participant

And I also wanted to ask you about the impact of electricity prices on your financial performance. And Mr. Kensbok said that the natural gas prices is also a major factor because the price of natural gas is going up. So are you still looking at the gas units because we know that the natural gas has a tap in the yield? And I also have a question about the new deposits. Are we going to expect it anytime during the coming conference seasons?

Marcin Chludziński

I think that I addressed the first question over there, in terms of electricity prices and prices of the natural gas and the impact of that on our business. I think Andrzej will provide more detail in a minute. But overall, well, the only reasonable response that we can take is long term. And this is all about the transformation and transition. And there is no other long term option to actually avoid the increase in the ETS allowances prices that determine at the end of the day the price of energy. So we are trying to regroup and we are transforming our electricity consumption and we are trying to optimize consumption wherever possible. We want to come up with the technologies that will allow us to reduce energy consumption. And in terms of the current developments, over to Andrzej.

Andrzej Kensbok

So I'm not sure if I have all the numbers at hand. If not, we will prepare the answer and send it off to you. But speaking of the Polish copper as say, because I think that was your question, so the cost of electricity was up by 102 million zlotys because of the higher power price, 77 million up because of the ETS prices and 90 [ph] million up because of the increase in natural gas and diesel fuel prices. So, this is the breakdown of energy prices.

And in terms of the gas fired units, well, to be honest, the price dynamics is not very encouraging and therefore, we are not taking any decisions. But we are watching the trend because it may change. It would be much better if we had more regulatory certainty within the European Union in terms of the natural gas supply from Russia. I have to actually add to what I said but we are expecting the power capacity fee to go down. We know that the increase that we've seen in this component is not sustainable.

Janusz Krystosiak

Thank you. I think that our CEO has already answered the question now Mr. Puchalski, because the question was also about the cost of energy. So, I believe that we have covered this one. Any the other questions from the audience?

Jakub Szkopek

Yes, Jakub Szkopek, mBanku brokerage house. I have a question about your renewable energy target at Sierra Gorda. And I would like to find out what is the current situation and how do you go about it? Do you actually have photovoltaic farms or do you have a different approach? How are you going to actually develop that? Is CapEx is going to be shouldered by Sierra Gorda or by external partners, and they also have a question about the surplus that you show at Sierra Gorda? Are you going to actually continue to transfer that to Poland or you really think about future development like Sierra Gorda 2, the projects that was considered at some time or Sierra Gorda Oxide that was in the plan at some point in time?

Unidentified Company Representative

Actually, as of today, Sierra Gorda has some electricity generated by renewable sources and the ultimate 100% target has been adopted because of very advantageous contracts that we have signed, that are future - forward looking. So we are actually looking - we are waiting for the supplier of electricity to complete their project. So this is all actually secured. And we are really happy with this electricity transition at Sierra Gorda.

And to answer your question about the cash flow from Sierra Gorda, well, at this point, Sierra Gorda is not planning the second phase. There is no discussion about Sierra Gorda 2 at this point. So there is no investment planning towards that. We continue the same investment methodology that we adopted for Sierra Gorda at the very beginning of our engagement term, when we actually stepped into this function of the management board, so we want to optimize the operations while containing our financial exposure. So this is what we continue to do. We do have CapEx for improvements that are needed. It is not that we are going to double the CapEx for Sierra Gorda or that we want to double the capacity of Sierra Gorda. No, but we do take a lot of small steps to move forward and despite the CapEx barriers dedicated to improvements, we continue to have substantial cash flow to Poland.

Jakub Szkopek

Final question that is very new trend of electro mobility in the deep mines, suppliers of this equipment are actually talking about at everywhere. Have you ever considered that and would it be an option to reduce your energy consumption because you would be able to contain your costs related to ventilation and temperature reduction? I know that one of your companies has such a vacant portfolio.

Marcin Chludziński

So let me answer that question and Adam Bugajczuk who's responsible for development may provide more details. Well, it is true that there is a trend in place. I believe that we need time for technology to develop. And many times suppliers are actually speaking much more before they are able to deliver, because the loader has to lift 12 tons per hour, and it needs a lot of electricity from the battery. And it means that it would have to be charged several times during the six hour cycle to be able to replace the currently operated diesel fuel machine. So we are looking for options that would help us keep our production cycle intact but we do not need to make it longer. So we can actually think about the transportation of people with the use of electricity. We are testing that. The drilling machines is also a good option but loaders, well, our trucks that are heavy duty, not yet probably. If the batteries develop substantially then it could be feasible. And at Sierra Gorda, we actually have huge machines that are also electrical but they have to load vehicles that have capacity of 250 tons. So these are electrical machines, but they need to be supplied from the grid. It's not possible to operate this machine from the battery, because the battery will be out very soon.

But your question about Sierra Gorda electricity is very interesting. Chileans have it much easier because we spoke about the area that you have to dedicate to them photovoltaic, they have the entire Atacama Desert and this is one of the sunniest places in the world; and on top of it, it is completely empty. And the mine such as ours takes just a tiny fraction of this desert. Therefore, it's much easier to deploy photovoltaic farms there. And for photovoltaics, you need to have appropriate acreage and they have much more ambitious plans, they want to use electrolyzers to generate hydrogen and they want to be become a leading producer of hydrogen in the word, and they ship that through the by the sea with ships. Obviously, first, they have to concentrate that into ammonia. And now over to my colleague.

Adam Bugajczuk

I do confirm what Marcin has said. In two cases, we checked what the companies had previously promised and they were unable to deliver to us their machinery that would correspond to our profile. We are in talks with all major manufacturers worldwide, so that's the situation right now. And as regard to lowering of the temperature, it is unfortunately just one degree. We will have temperature lower on the ground by one degree that will not solve our problem of cooling that formation. We are thinking about that. We are open to this direction of developments. But apart from that we need to optimize and cope with the difficult conditions.

Janusz Krystosiak

Thank you very much. I would like to come back for a second to the theme of operations and results on Sierra Gorda. I would like level Paweł Gruza to answer the question from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Participant

Thanks to what activities did you achieve greater amount of copper in Sierra Gorda? Will you be able to maintain the 30% growth in production of the Chilean company?

Pawel Gruza

In principle, the output, as a function of metal content, in the ore but also that depends on optimization of the process itself and on parameterization of this process, let me remind you that in the last quarters, we also concluded certain investments that were those tiny steps, low cost, low capital intensity baby steps that allowed us to improve the parameters of installation. We could enumerate here a number of elements, for example, hydrocyclones and other technological elements. So, all those activities taken together translate into greater capacity for processing and greater recovery on what geology offers to us. If you ask about the second half of the year, as I said, we do not expect any major collapse in the production anything that would threaten our good results. But also at present, we are not giving any clear guidance, any quantified plan.

Janusz Krystosiak

Thank you very much. I think the President's comment and previous answers exhaust the question that I'm going to read out right now. But there was a question addressed to Marcin Chludziński from Jakub Krawczyk. What, to the greatest extent, contributed to the improvement of the situation in Sierra Gorda? Which factors were of key importance in this process?

Marcin Chludziński

Well, I tried to explain this at the beginning of my presentation, but maybe I'll address it in more detail. Ladies and gentlemen, when we joined this company, we had our interest [ph] fall of some big CapEx projects, which mean that by investing more billions, our production could grow. We took a risky decision. We invested in the form of purchase price plus loans for all the development of this project that to billions of zlotys. Maybe it's high time now to use ordinary optimization of maintenance and management of industrial asset as you do manage industrial assets and try to squeeze as much of it as possible so that in the following stages, we get even better financial results.

So in a nutshell, through a series of organizational initiatives, I can give you an example of vehicles. If one vehicle is loaded to a greater extent, thanks to better capacity, better motivation system, incentive system for the driver for the loader, we have several dozen percent higher volume of those trucks and therefore we have better transportation to the mills. And then we have better coordination with maintenance, we act. Proactively we eliminate all those risks that can potentially threaten us because they might bring down our production capacity down to 60% rather than 85, which is a standard in the industry. So we took a number of those baby steps. And as a result, we are able to produce more. That is the work of us as a whole management, about Pawel managers here in Poland, we are working on this all the time. People know that this is Polish money of the Polish company that we need to make sure that the investment is conducted in a way that pays off.

And also on the cost level, we undertook a number of initiatives. Wherever possible, we tried to do things in a less expensive way, like in this photovoltaic project, RES or non-closing down of the company during COVID, it was not easy at all to continue production. COVID is still at higher risk - of COVID. We have frequent inspections we go through them with a positive outcome. And that means that we're able to manage the companies that are quite well, also relations with trade unions. This is a delicate matter in Chile and we're nevertheless able to find a common language with workers there. With a scale of production that is millions of zlotys or dollars, we were able to ensure transportation for employees' continuity of operations. So, that was a whole range of such factors. I would call them importance, significance, good management. And without an extra CapEx, we can see the results. CapEx can be brought in if this trend becomes a lasting one, then we can consider adding additional capital expenditures.

Janusz Krystosiak

Thank you very much. Let me just briefly read out a question to Andrzej Kensbok. [indiscernible] asked this question. And it concerns doubts about the significant increase in remuneration at KGHM in the second quarter. Should that be treated, this second quarter level be treated as a starting point for the following ones?

Andrzej Kensbok

Ladies and gentlemen, remuneration cost is a derivative of the collective bargaining agreement that we signed. This collective bargaining agreement identifies quite precisely the algorithm that determines salaries and it is a derivative of this arrangement. In the collective bargaining agreement, we also included award from the profit. If all the factors that we have mentioned today continue on the positive trend, we forecast a record high profit and then we are obliged to establish a provision for an increased bonus for all the crew. So we pay out more but on the other hand, we also have the feeling that this collective bargaining agreement and our activities allow us to share the beneficial situation of the company with a broad range of stakeholders, that is employees.

Janusz Krystosiak

Thank you very much. I have a financial question as well. I will quickly answer it right now, reminding you of the impact of hedging on our result. Rafał Wiatr asks about how much hedging came on sales and how was on the remaining activities?

Andrzej Kensbok

In the first half of the year, on hedging, we had 742 million adjustment on revenues, 733 million reduction of the result on other operations, and the remaining 20 million was assigned to financial results. And you can find it in our presentation and its full version, but I just mentioned that this is something that facilitates our modeling.

Janusz Krystosiak

Are there any questions from the room? It seems that we have more questions coming in. Some of them have already been answered. So I'm quickly going through what comes in here online. I would just like to refer to the question that was asked before about electrical energy. The CEO answered that you expected, among other things, reduction, I think it was a reduction in the power capacity fee. Why do we expect this fee to be reduced? Does it follow from any regulations?

Marcin Chludziński

Yes, it does follow from regulations. In the regulatory policy of the European Commission, we are on the list of industries that can be exempted from the fee - mining, copper mining can be exempted from the fee. Now, resolution is being considered where this exemption is envisaged.

Janusz Krystosiak

And what was this fee in the first half 2021?

Unidentified Company Representative

About 100 million PLN.

Janusz Krystosiak

And this fee will continue to lay end of 2021?

Unidentified Company Representative

That depends on when the resolution, the CEO has just mentioned, will come into force.

Janusz Krystosiak

Thank you very much. I have two quick questions regarding whether we can say something more or whether we can dwell on the subject of our interest in MSCR [ph] reactors and hydrogen.

Unidentified Company Representative

But we have already mentioned here that those things are being studied as part of a broader discussion, broader thinking, the results of which we will try to show you when we talk about update of our strategy or certain elements of the strategy.

Janusz Krystosiak

On my part, we have exhausted the questions that were sent in by email. Thank you very much. Let me just remind you that all questions and answers from today, and the questions that you will still send to us by email will be published on our website or we will provide answers and we will add any details if you have any more specific questions.