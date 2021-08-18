ansonsaw/E+ via Getty Images

Warren Buffett is the greatest long-term investor in history, delivering 20.6% CAGR total returns from 1965 through 2020 at Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B).

This stewardship has allowed Berkshire to increase its book value per share (by our estimates) at a compound annual growth rate of 18.7% during 1965-2020, compared with a 10.2% return for the S&P 500 TR Index. The firm has not only increased its book value per share at a double-digit rate annually 43 separate times during 1965-2019 but has reported declines in book value just twice the past 56 years (in 2001 and 2008)... We expect the firm to increase book value per share at a high-single- to low-double-digit rate--comfortably above its cost of capital--in most years, much as we've seen the company do since the start of the millennium." - Morningstar

That means Buffett turned $1 into $29,793, a track record that's likely to never be repeated.

One of the biggest problems Berkshire has faced in recent years is a ballooning mountain of cash, which now stands at $144.1 billion.

Buffett has long said he wants to keep a well-stocked "elephant gun" to buy large high-quality companies to add to his empire.

The last big acquisition BRK made is 2015's $37 billion acquisition of Precision Castparts, including debt.

That was Buffett's largest-ever acquisition and in February 2021 Berkshire admitted that it overpaid for the company by $10 billion, via a writedown.

After an 11-year bull market that has seen the S&P 500 nearly triple, it's not easy to find giant needle-moving blue-chips for the Oracle of Omaha to buy at reasonable to attractive valuations.

But it's always a market of stocks and not a stock market. And even with the S&P 500 29% historically overvalued, there are still wonderful long-term investment opportunities for both Berkshire and you to make.

That's why I wanted to explain the three reasons why Berkshire should buy $80 billion Enbridge (NYSE:ENB). And even if he doesn't, this 6.7% yielding 12/12 quality Ultra SWAN dividend aristocrat could be just what you need to achieve a rich retirement.

Reason 1: Supreme Quality Surpassing Berkshire's

The Dividend Kings' overall quality scores factor in 203 fundamental metrics covering:

Dividend safety

Balance sheet strength

Short and long-term bankruptcy risk

Accounting and corporate fraud risk

Profitability and business model

Growth consensus estimates

Cost of capital

Long-term risk management (ESG scores and trends from MSCI, Morningstar, S&P, FactSet, and Reuters/Refinitiv)

Management quality

Dividend-friendly corporate culture/income dependability

Long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)

Analyst consensus long-term return potential

It actually includes more than 1,000 metrics if you count everything factored in by 11 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.

How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?

During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model predicted six blue-chip dividend cuts on the Phoenix list.

There were five, meaning we predicted 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts during the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.

And then there's the confirmation that our quality ratings are very accurate.

DK Phoenix: Blue-Chip Stock Picking Made Easy

Metric US Stocks 151 Real Money DK Phoenix Recs Great Recession Dividend Growth -25% 0% Pandemic Dividend Growth -1% 6% Positive Total Returns Over The Last 10 Years 42% 99% (Greatest Investors In History 60% to 80% Over Time) Lost Money/Went Bankrupt Over The Last 10 Years 47% 1% Outperformed Market Over The Last Decade 36% 59% Bankruptcies Over The Last 10 Years 11% 0% Permanent 70+% Catastrophic Decline Since 1980 40% 0% 100+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 87%

(Sources: Morningstar, JPMorgan Asset Management, FactSet, Seeking Alpha)

Basically, historical market data confirms that the DK safety and quality model is one of the most comprehensive and accurate in the world.

This is why I entrust 100% of my life savings to this model and the DK Phoenix strategy.

Here's how Berkshire scores on our model.

Balance Sheet Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (119 Safety Metric Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 (unsafe) 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 (below- average) 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 (average) 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 (safe) 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% BRK.B 77% AA rating from S&P, Fitch, AMBest, And Moody's But 36th industry percentile for long-term risk management

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points S&P 500/Industry Average 57% Average Dependability 2 Non-Dependable Companies 27% or below Poor Dependability 1 Relatively Dependable Companies 28% to 68% Below to Above-Average Dependability 2 Very Dependable Companies 69% to 79% Very Dependable 3 Exceptionally Dependable Companies 80% or higher Exceptional Dependability 4 BRK.B 64% Average Dependability 2

Overall Quality

BRK.B Final Score Rating Safety 77% 4 Business Model 70% 3 Dependability 64% 2 Total 70% 9 Blue-Chip

BRK: 381st Highest Quality Master List Company (Out of 506) = 25th Percentile

(Source: DK Safety & Quality Tool) updated daily, sorted by overall quality

The DK 500 Master List includes the world's highest quality companies including:

All dividend champions

All dividend aristocrats

All dividend kings

All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)

All 12/12 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)

44 of the world's best growth stocks (on its way to 50)

BRK's 70% quality score means its similar in quality to such blue-chips as

Bank of Nova Scotia ( BNS

Albermarle ( ALB ) - dividend aristocrat

Pfizer ( PFE

Caterpillar ( CAT ) - dividend aristocrat

Broadcom ( AVGO

McDonald's ( MCD

BRK Credit Rating Consensus

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In S&P AA stable 0.51% 196.1 Fitch AA stable 0.51% 196.1 Moody's Aa2 (AA equivalent) stable 0.51% 196.1 AmBest AA+ 0.29% 344.8 Consensus AA Stable 0.46% 219.8

(Sources: S&P, Fitch, Moody's, AMBest)

Credit rating agencies estimate that anyone buying BRK today has about a 0.46% chance of losing all their money in the next 30 years.

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

BRK has a wide and stable moat, with stable profitability over the decade that's historical in the top 25% of peers.

BRK Trailing 12-Month Profitability Vs Peers

Metric Industry Percentile Major Insurance Companies More Profitable Than BRK (Out of 504) Net Margin 91.40 43 Return On Equity 90.54 48 Return On Assets 96.23 19 Average 92.72 37

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

The pandemic has actually significantly boosted BRK's profitability to the top 7% of its peers.

Metric 2020 Growth 2021 Growth Consensus 2022 Growth Consensus 2023 Growth Consensus Sales 13% 4% 0% 5% Operating EPS -6% 31% 4% 8% EBITDA -3% 12% 8% 7% EBIT (operating income) -6% 13% 8% 7% Book Value 10% 12% 6% 8%

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research Terminal)

BRK's book value saw very strong growth last year, and operating profits, cash flow, and book value are expected to keep growing at steady rates in the years ahead.

BRK Profit Margin Consensus

Year EBITDA Margin EBIT (Operating) Margin Net Margin 2020 13.8% 10.0% 14.9% 2021 14.6% 10.9% 11.9% 2022 15.7% 11.8% 9.3% 2023 16.0% 12.1% 9.5% Annualized Growth 5.29% 6.38% -13.84%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Investors shouldn't worry about BRK's falling net margins, because those are largely an artifact of recent accounting rule changes.

BRK must now report its stock portfolio gains as GAAP earnings, and 2020's boom in Apple (AAPL) is largely what caused its net income to soar in 2020.

Buffett himself has long said that operating profits are what investors should focus on and operating margins are expected to rise steadily in the coming years.

BRK has been famous for not buying much stock in recent years, primarily focusing on its own buyback policy.

In 2020, Berkshire bought back $25 billion worth of its stock, and in recent quarters has continued repurchasing about $6 billion per quarter, or about $24 billion per year.

BRK has about 10% free cash flow margin, which is actually very impressive given how much of its empire includes capex-intensive businesses such as utilities and railroads.

How much BRK stock could Buffett potentially keep buying back if his goal is to put 100% of cash flows to work and keep the mountain of cash from growing even larger?

BRK Retained Earnings Consensus Forecast

Year EPS/Share Consensus Retained Earnings Buyback Potential 2021 $11.81 $27,021 4.06% 2022 $12.38 $28,325 4.26% 2023 $13.60 $31,117 4.68% Total 2021 Through 2023 $37.79 $86,463.52 13.00% Annualized Rate 7.31% 7.31% 7.31%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Berkshire could potentially buy back about 4% to 5% of its stock each year, possibly much more if Buffett wants to put a dent in that $144 billion cash pile.

However, as wonderful as Berkshire is, Enbridge has it beat on quality.

Enbridge Is A 12/12 Ultra SWAN Global Dividend Aristocrat

Dividend Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (119 Safety Metric Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 (unsafe) 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 (below- average) 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 (average) 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 (safe) 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% ENB 84% 0.5% 1.90%

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points S&P 500/Industry Average 57% Average Dependability 2 Non-Dependable Companies 27% or below Poor Dependability 1 Relatively Dependable Companies 28% to 68% Below to Above-Average Dependability 2 Very Dependable Companies 69% to 79% Very Dependable 3 Exceptionally Dependable Companies 80% or higher Exceptional Dependability 4 ENB 83% Exceptional Dependability 4

Overall Quality

ENB Final Score Rating Safety 84% 5 Business Model 60% 3 Dependability 83% 4 Total 82% 12/12 Ultra SWAN

ENB: 144th Highest Quality Master List Company (Out of 506) = 72nd Percentile

(Source: DK Safety & Quality Tool) updated daily, sorted by overall quality

ENB's 82% quality score means its similar in quality to such 11/12 Super SWANS and 12/12 Ultras as

Amgen ( AMGN

Intuit ( INTU

Taiwan Semiconductor ( TSM

Honeywell ( HON

Union Pacific ( UNP

Coca-Cola ( KO ) - dividend king

Parker-Hannifin (PH) - dividend king

Cummins ( CMI ) - recent recommendation

Merck (MRK)

Even among the world's highest quality companies, ENB is of higher quality than 72% of them.

Buffett buying Enbridge would make a lot of sense given his recent penchant for utilities and midstream assets.

Enbridge Is The Second Highest Quality Midstream And My Personal Favorite

Company Ticker Safety Score Quality Score ESG/Long-Term Risk Management Consensus Industry Percentile Longest Maturing Bond Longest Maturing Bond Yield To Maturity Enterprise Products Partners (uses K-1 tax form) EPD 89% 86% 59% 2078 4.6% Enbridge ENB 84% 82% 87% 2112 5.0% Magellan Midstream Partners (uses K-1) MMP 80% 81% 40% 2050 3.5% TC Energy TRP 82% 81% 68% 2081 5.0% National Fuel Gas NFG 83% 78% 40% 2031 2.7% Pembina Pipeline Corp PBA 82% 76% 69% 2081 5.9% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (Uses K1 tax form) BIP 78% 75% 44% 2032 3.0% Brookfield Infrastructure Corp BIPC 78% 75% 44% 2032 3.0% ONEOK OKE 75% 73% 76% 2051 4.3% Kinder Morgan KMI 76% 72% 79% 2098 4.9% NextEra Energy Partners NEP 66% 70% 80% 2026 2.8% MPLX (uses K-1) MPLX 74% 69% NA 2058 3.9% Williams Companies WMB 67% 65% 65% 2050 3.3% Average 78% (safe) 76% (10.1/12 SWAN) 63% (Above-Average) 2,060 (39-Years Of Stable Cash Flows) 4.0%

(Source: Dividend Kings Safe Midstream List)

Enbridge was founded in 1949 (72 years ago) in Calgary and is the oldest and largest midstream blue chip in North America.

(Source: ENB June investor presentation)

If you want wide moat, economically critical assets that are essential to modern life, they don't get any wider or more critical than Enbridge.

(Source: ENB June investor presentation)

ENB Credit Rating Consensus

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In S&P BBB+ stable 5.0% 20.0 Fitch BBB+ stable 5.0% 20.0 Moody's Baa1 (BBB+ equivalent) stable 5.0% 20.0 DBRS BBB High (BBB+ equivalent) 5.0% 20.0 Consensus BBB+ stable 5.00% 20.0

(Sources: S&P, Fitch, Moody's, DBRS)

Enbridge has the safest balance sheet in the industry according to all four rating agencies that cover it.

(Source: ENB June investor presentation)

Less than 2% of its cash flow is exposed to commodity prices and it has contracts for as long as 50 years with investment-grade companies and regulated utilities.

(Source: June investor presentation)

In the last 26 years:

Four oil crashes

Including the worst in human history (-$38 oil)

Four recessions including the two worst since WWII

Numerous smaller financial crises around the world

smaller financial crises around the world ENB kept growing its dividend steadily through all of it

If ENB has to cut its dividend, it likely means the world has ended and we're all too dead to care about our portfolios

Enbridge has crushed the S&P, Toronto Stock Exchange, and its peers for a quarter-century, while delivering 10% CAGR dividend growth in all economic conditions and industry conditions.

Enbridge is the king of safe and steadily growing cash flow and income, something both Buffett and tens of millions of retirees appreciate.

ENB Long-Term Risk Management Consensus

Rating Agency Industry Percentile Rating Agency Classification MSCI 83.0% A, Above-Average Morningstar/Sustainalytics 97.3% 20.1/100 Medium Risk Reuters/Refinitiv 94.3% Very Good S&P 75.0% Good Consensus 87.4% Very Good

(Sources: MSCI, Reuters, S&P, Morningstar)

Enbridge is the industry leader in managing its long-term risk profile.

ENB's Risk Profile Includes

Executing on the long-term transition to a green energy economy

on the long-term transition to a green energy economy Regulatory /political risk (such as project approval and carbon taxes)

/political risk (such as project approval and carbon taxes) Project completion risk

completion risk Litigation risk (including project approval and environmental cleanup costs in case of accidents)

risk (including project approval and environmental cleanup costs in case of accidents) Industrial accidents

accidents Talent retention risk

How We Monitor ENB's Risk Profile

24 analysts

4 credit rating agencies

8 total risk rating agencies

32 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

(Source: June investor presentation)

The global energy transition is expected to take decades, not years.

(Source: ENB SLB investor presentation)

Even if the world made herculean efforts at decarbonization, the IEA estimates that global oil and gas demand by 2040 would fall about 5%.

(Source: June investor presentation)

By 2040, the IEA actually expects, based on current policies being discussed, for oil and gas demand to rise by 7% and 29%, respectively. But that doesn't mean that Enbridge's cash flow is at risk, not even over several decades.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

The bond market is willing to lend to ENB for not just 30 years, not just 40 years or 55 years, but 91 years at sub 5% interest rates. The "smart money" on Wall Street is confident that ENB will be around in 100 years.

As part of a larger US$1.5 billion financing, the company issued a US$1 billion 12-year term senior note which is consistent with our recently published SLB (Sustainable linked bond) Framework, incorporating emissions and inclusion goals into the financing terms. The SLB carries a coupon of 2.5%. Enbridge also closed a 30-year US$500 million term senior note issuance with a coupon of 3.4%." - ENB press release

For context, a 12-year bond with a 2.5% interest rate is the lowest long-term borrowing cost in the history of this industry.

And a 30-year regular bond at 3.4% interest shows the bond market loves Enbridge and is confident in its plan for transitioning to a green energy future.

Enbridge: The Green Giant Of Midstream

Enbridge operates in five countries, on two continents, and is North America's 12th largest green energy producer.

Nearly 1 million homes power by ENB's wind power.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy delivers safe, reliable service each day to more than 11.8 million customers and end-users worldwide, with approximately 43% of our owned and contracted generating capacity coming from renewable and non-carbon sources.

As part of Berkshire Hathaway Energy’s expansion into the unregulated renewables market, BHE Renewables was developed to oversee solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal projects. BHE Renewables encompass BHE Solar, BHE Wind, BHE Geothermal, and BHE Hydro. These companies make Berkshire Hathaway Energy the owner of one of the largest renewable energy portfolios in the U.S." - Berkshire Hathaway Energy

Berkshire has been investing heavily into renewables, trying to cash in on a $128 trillion megatrend that Brookfield calls the single biggest investment opportunity of our lifetime.

Well, guess who else is investing heavily into renewables?

(Source: June investor presentation)

Enbridge began investing in wind and solar in 2002, and has been the industry leader ever since. So far, it's invested $6.2 billion into 44 renewable energy projects and is planning on more than doubling its capacity by 2023.

(Source: June investor presentation)

ENB's current wind backlog will approximately triple its capacity in the next two years.

But that's just a drop in the bucket compared to how large an investment opportunity this could be for Enbridge, and Berkshire if it buys it.

(Source: June investor presentation)

The International Energy Agency estimates that by 2040, floating offshore wind could grow by 9,500 GW, equivalent to almost 10,000 nuclear reactors worth of power.

That's 2100X larger than ENB's current wind assets.

What kind of economics is Enbridge realizing on these clean energy investments?

(Source: June investor presentation)

How does 10% to 15% returns on investment sound? For context, that's approximately the same profitability that ENB generates on its pipeline and other midstream assets.

(Source: June investor presentation)

And wind power is just part of the incredible long-term opportunities ENB sees in the coming decades.

(Source: June investor presentation)

Enbridge has $24 billion more in growth projects it's considering, on top of the $13.6 billion it's completing by 2023.

(Source: June investor presentation)

Management expects that to drive about 6% long-term cash flow growth for decades to come.

(Source: June investor presentation)

This means about 12.6% CAGR long-term returns, 10.6% adjusted for inflation, for the foreseeable future. All from the green giant and growth king of midstream.

This brings me to the biggest reasons Buffett should consider buying Enbridge.

Reason 2: A Needle Moving Deal That Only Buffett Could Pull Off

The next few years aren't expected to be spectacular for Berkshire.

BRK Profit Growth Consensus Forecast

Year Sales EBITDA EBIT (Operating Income) Net Income 2020 $286,093 $39,339 $28,743 $42,521 2021 $297,452 $43,326 $32,391 $35,415 2022 $297,204 $46,645 $35,039 $27,588 2023 $311,434 $49,981 $37,663 $29,605 Annualized Growth 2.87% 8.31% 9.43% -11.37%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Operating profits and book value are expected to grow 9% and 7% CAGR, respectively through 2023.

The growth consensus range for BRK is 7.3% CAGR to 14% CAGR.

Smoothing for outliers, the historical analyst margin of error is 50% to the downside and 15% to the upside.

That means a 3% to 15% margin-of-error adjusted growth consensus range with 12% as the most robust consensus.

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Berkshire as a growth stock? Indeed BRK has grown at high-single digits and even 15% annually for the last eight years.

To keep growing at such rates, BRK needs someplace to put its mountain of cash and nearly $30 billion in annual free cash flow.

And that's where Enbridge comes in.

ENB Profit Growth Consensus Forecast

Year Sales DCF EBITDA EBIT (Operating Income) Net Income 2020 $30,763 $7,430 $10,446 $7,525 $3,852 2021 $35,417 $7,916 $11,186 $7,706 $4,427 2022 $37,105 $8,541 $12,179 $8,621 $4,888 2023 $37,387 $8,728 $12,479 $8,765 $4,947 2024 NA $8,728 $12,478 NA $4,603 2025 NA $9,104 $13,141 NA NA 2026 NA $9,227 $13,428 NA NA Annualized Growth 6.72% 3.68% 6.11% 5.22% 4.55%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

By 2026, Enbridge is expected to be generating $9.2 billion in distributable cash flow, the industry equivalent of free cash flow.

That would boost BRK's annual free cash flow by about 33% in one fell swoop.

But wait, it gets better.

Remember that ENB has a long-term growth backlog of $24 billion (that's growing over time).

If ENB had access to BRK's insurance float and river of free cash flow, then it could accelerate its growth plans.

What could that mean for Berkshire investors? Consider this.

Thus far, ENB has been spending about $1 billion per GW of wind power capacity.

By 2040, the IEA estimates that total wind power potential in the US, Europe, and Japan, including floating offshore, will be about 9,600 GW.

That means a total potential investment opportunity as large as $9.6 trillion.

And remember that ENB is generating 10% to 15% returns on investment in wind.

$960 billion to $1.44 trillion in annual cash flow from global wind is ENB's maximum addressable potential

BRK is a huge company, with nearly $300 billion in sales, and $29 billion in annual free cash flow. It's not easy to move the needle with such size.

But if BRK bought Enbridge and ENB's world-class management had access to vastly larger essentially free capital, then it could deliver truly incredible growth for Berkshire.

Imagine if, with BRK's mountain of cash, ENB was able to achieve 5% of the potential in global wind by 2040.

That would require approximately $480 billion over the next 18 years (giving time to close the acquisition). That's about $27 billion per year BRK could spend on wind power, consuming an initial 71% of its combined BRK + ENB free cash flow each year.

BRK would still have a mountain of cash and be able to buy back stock opportunistically.

But by 2040, its free cash flow could increase by $48 to $72 billion per year, from $29 billion to $86 to $110 billion.

An extra 6.2% to 7.7% CAGR FCF growth from ENB's wind potential alone

Effectively doubling BRK's recent growth rate

That's currently how fast BRK is growing its free cash flow, and it really gets aggressive with investing in ENB's growth potential, it could achieve even faster growth.

Why Buying Enbridge Makes Sense From A Valuation Perspective

Over the past 18 months, BRK has repurchased approximately $37 billion worth of its stock.

That's made sense from a "better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price, than a fair company at a wonderful price" perspective.

BRK Market-Determined Fair Value

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (13-Years) 2020 2021 2022 2023 12-Month Forward Fair Value 13-Year Median P/BV 1.34 $256.41 $286.69 $305.12 $328.43 Earnings 22.17 $203.22 $265.71 $277.03 $299.89 Average $226.74 $275.80 $290.40 $313.51 $284.50 Current Price $291.02 Discount To Fair Value -28.35% -5.52% -0.21% 7.17% -2.29% Upside To Fair Value -22.09% -5.23% -0.21% 7.73% -2.24% 2021 EPS 2022 EPS 2021 Weighted EPS 2022 Weighted EPS 12-Month Forward EPS 12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE Current Forward PE $11.98 $12.50 $4.84 $7.45 $12.29 23.1 23.7

BRK has spent the last 18 months undervalued. But its incredible rally in 2021 has made BRK fairly valued.

Mind you analysts are still super-bullish on the stock.

Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target Morningstar Fair Value Estimate $375.00 $293.00 (DK estimate $285, 3% lower) Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value 22.51% 0.82% Upside To Price Target Upside To Fair Value 29.04% 0.83%

Analysts are guessing that BRK will rally 29% in the next 12 months.

But guess who doesn't care about short-term price targets?

If you are not willing to own a stock for 10 years, do not even think about owning it for 10 minutes." -Warren Buffett

Time Frame (Years) Total Returns Explained By Fundamentals/Valuations 1 Day 0.02% 1 month 0.5% 3 month 1.5% 6 months 3% 1 6% 2 17% 3 25% 4 34% 5 42% 6 50% 7 59% 8 67% 9 76% 10 84% 11+ 90% to 91%

(Sources: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Potential Tool, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Princeton, RIA)

Buffett knows disciplined financial science and that BRK at $375 by mid-2022 would represent about 28.5X forward earnings.

It's highly unlikely that BRK would keep buying back its stock at a 25% historical premium.

And that's why it makes so much sense for Buffett to buy Enbridge, lock, stock, and barrel.

Enbridge Market-Determined Fair Value

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (9-Years, 100% worst bear market in industry history) 2020 2021 2022 2023 12-Month Forward Fair Value 5-Year Average Yield 6.17% $41.33 $43.16 $43.16 $46.68 Operating Cash Flow 9.85 $38.11 $41.41 $47.61 $45.07 EBITDA 8.18 $33.94 $45.22 $49.38 $50.26 EBIT (operating income) 12.45 $34.61 $48.96 $55.26 $55.54 Average $36.77 $44.52 $48.47 $49.07 $46.87 Current Price $40.15 Discount To Fair Value -9.20% 9.81% 17.17% 18.18% 14.35% Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends) -8.43% 10.87% 20.73% 22.22% 16.75% 2021 OCF 2022 OCF 2021 Weighted OCF 2022 Weighted OCF 12-Month Forward OCF 12-Month Average Fair Value Forward P/OCF Current Forward P/OCF 4.2 4.83 $1.70 $2.88 $4.58 10.24 8.77

ENB is trading at 8.8X forward cash flow, a multiple so low that the Graham/Dodd fair value formula says it prices in just 0.2% CAGR long-term growth.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

ENB is trading at 8.7X forward cash flow and 12.3X EV/EBITDA vs a 13-year median of 16.9.

These are private equity valuations for one of the highest quality companies on earth and a potential goldmine of future cash flow growth for Berkshire.

Now we get to the reason that Buffett is the only one who can buy Enbridge.

ENB Premium BRK Might Pay ENB Price Market Cap (Billion) BRK Remaining Investable Cash (Billion) 0% $46.87 $94.19 $27.91 5% $49.34 $98.90 $23.20 10% $52.08 $103.60 $18.50

Would ENB shareholders vote for a $47 to $52 buyout offer from Berkshire?

While I personally wouldn't vote "yes", a 30% premium from the current price might get the deal done.

And it would still leave Berkshire with $18.5 billion in cash, minus the $20 billion insurance reserve that Buffett considers essential to the company's financial health.

But what about ENB's debt?

ENB Balance Sheet Forecast Consensus

Year Total Debt (Millions) Net Debt (Millions) Interest Cost (Millions) EBITDA (Millions) Operating Income (Millions) Interest Costs 2020 $52,650 $52,294 $2,198 $10,446 $7,525 4.17% 2021 $54,539 $54,397 $2,158 $11,186 $7,706 3.96% 2022 $53,819 $53,538 $2,282 $12,179 $8,621 4.24% 2023 $53,190 $52,799 $2,350 $12,479 $8,765 4.42% 2024 $54,908 NA $2,394 $12,478 NA 4.36% 2025 $55,007 NA $2,512 $13,141 NA 4.57% 2026 $55,383 NA $2,632 $13,428 NA NA Annualized Growth 0.85% 0.32% 3.05% 4.27% 5.22% 1.81%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Indeed, BRK would have to take on that $55 billion in debt, making a potential ENB acquisition a $160 billion deal, and one of the largest acquisitions in history.

But remember that ENB's debt is very secure, and is self-funding.

ENB Leverage Consensus Forecast

Year Debt/EBITDA Net Debt/EBITDA (5.0 Or Less Safe According To Rating Agencies) Interest Coverage (2+ Safe) 2020 5.04 5.01 3.42 2021 4.88 4.86 3.57 2022 4.42 4.40 3.78 2023 4.26 4.23 3.73 2024 4.40 NA NA 2025 4.19 NA NA 2026 4.12 NA NA Annualized Change -3.29% -5.45% 2.90%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

ENB is expected to steadily deleverage even as it embarks on a $37 billion growth backlog.

ENB Dividend Forecast

Year Dividend Consensus DCF/Share Consensus Payout Ratio Retained Cash Flow (After Dividends) Buyback Potential Debt Repayment Potential 2021 $2.66 $3.90 68.2% $2,512 3.10% 4.6% 2022 $2.77 $4.21 65.8% $2,917 3.60% 5.4% 2023 $2.88 $4.27 67.4% $2,816 3.48% 5.3% 2024 $2.83 $4.37 64.8% $3,120 3.85% 5.7% 2025 $3.15 $4.68 67.3% $3,100 3.83% 5.6% 2026 $3.31 $4.81 68.8% NA NA NA Total 2021 Through 2026 $17.60 $26.24 67.1% $14,465.64 17.87% 26.52% Annualized Rate 4.47% 4.28% 0.18% 4.29% 4.29% 4.11%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

83% payout ratio is safe in this industry and ENB is expected to remain well under that. If BRK were to buy ENB, the dividend vanishes and BRK would get all of ENB's $44 billion in free cash flow through 2025.

Reason 3: Total Return Potential That's Better Than Berkshire's

For context, here's the return potential of the 29% overvalued S&P 500.

S&P 500 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

S&P 500 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

And here's what investors buying ENB today can reasonably expect.

Five- year consensus return potential range: 12% to 22% CAGR

ENB 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

ENB 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Now let's take a look at what BRK investors buying today, near fair value, can expect.

BRK 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

BRK 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

7% returns is better than what analysts expect from the market, but if BRK were to buy ENB and drive growth to the upper end of the analyst consensus range (15%) and trades at the upper end of historical fair value (23 PE).

What BRK Buying ENB Could Deliver

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

10% annual returns that double the market over the next five years and is 33% better than what BRK is expected to deliver without a major needle-moving acquisition.

Today, analysts expect BRK to deliver about 12% CAGR long-term returns vs 9.9% for the S&P 500 and 11.2% for the aristocrats.

If BRK buys ENB, then it could grow 2% to 3% faster over time, and deliver 14% to 15% CAGR total returns for many decades.

That's the ultimate bottom line for why Buffett should buy Enbridge rather than keep pouring $6 billion per quarter into BRK stock now that it's no longer undervalued.

BRK Investment Decision Score

Ticker brk-b DK Quality Rating 70% Investment Grade B- Sector Finance Safety 5 Investment Score 81% Industry Diversified Financial Services Dependability 64% 5-Year Dividend Return 0.00% Sub-Industry Multi-Sector Holdings Business Model 3 Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 5.29% Blue-Chip, Phoenix, Low Volatility Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 2 hold brk-b's -1.94% discount to fair value earns it a 1-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 7 Excellent brk-b's credit rating of AA implies a 0.51% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 7-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital N/A N/A N/A Return on Capital 8 Very Good brk-b's 5.29% vs. the S&P's 3.50% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it an 8-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 17 Max score of 21 S&P's Score Investment Score 81% Well Above Market Average 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade B-

(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)

BRK today represents a decent long-term investment compared to the 29% overvalued S&P 500. But take a look at Enbridge.

ENB Investment Decision Score

Ticker enb DK Quality Rating 12 82% Investment Grade A Sector Energy Safety 5 84% Investment Score 97% Industry Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Dependability 4 83% 5-Year Dividend Return 42.33% Sub-Industry Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Business Model 3 Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 9.51% Ultra SWAN, Phoenix, Top Buy, Safe Midstream, Strong ESG Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Strong Buy enb's 15.13% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 6 Above Average enb's credit rating of BBB+ implies a 5% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 6-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional enb's 42.33% vs. the S&P's 9.22% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional enb's 9.51% vs. the S&P's 3.52% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 30 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 97% Excellent 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A

(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)

ENB remains one of the most reasonable and prudent high-yield blue chips you can buy in today's market.

Bottom Line: Enbridge Is An $80 Billion Blue Chip That Both Buffett And You Should Consider Buying

Don't get me wrong, I don't want Buffett to buy Enbridge. Not when ENB offers the opportunity to generate life-changing income and long-term returns like this.

Even if Buffett offered me a 30% premium ($52), I'd vote "no."

ENB Vs S&P 500 Vs Aristocrats Inflation-Adjusted Long-Term Return Forecast: $1,000 Investment

Time Frame (Years) 7.9% LT Inflation-Adjusted Returns (S&P Consensus) 9.2% Inflation-Adjusted Returns (Aristocrat consensus) 11.3% Inflation-Adjusted ENB Consensus 5 $1,325.65 $1,552.79 $1,707.95 10 $1,757.34 $2,411.16 $2,917.10 15 $2,329.62 $3,744.03 $4,982.27 20 $3,088.26 $5,813.70 $8,509.49 25 $4,093.94 $9,027.47 $14,533.80 30 $5,427.13 $14,017.78 $24,823.04 35 $7,194.46 $21,766.69 $42,396.57 40 $9,537.33 $33,799.13 $72,411.34 45 $12,643.14 $52,483.01 $123,675.14 50 $16,760.36 $81,495.18 $211,231.27

My $64,000 ENB investment could be worth $13.5 million, adjusted for inflation, in 50 years and be paying me $838,000 in very safe annual income.

That's my ENB retirement plan.

Time Frame (Years) Ratio S&P vs Aristocrat Consensus Ratio S&P vs ENB Consensus 5 1.17 1.29 10 1.37 1.66 15 1.61 2.14 20 1.88 2.76 25 2.21 3.55 30 2.58 4.57 35 3.03 5.89 40 3.54 7.59 45 4.15 9.78 50 4.86 12.60

This is a 12/12 Ultra SWAN global aristocrat that could potentially beat the S&P 500 by almost 13X over the next 50 years.

And with ENB's fortress balance sheet, and virtually unlimited growth potential courtesy of renewal energy, in which it's the industry leader, it's my favorite midstream of all.

However, I also own BRK as a core growth holding. And while I'm not rooting for a $90,000 to $100,000 cash out from Buffett, I could easily find wonderful ways to put that money work that would actually increase my annual income.

I'm hardly the first analyst to speculate about what giant Buffett might want to buy next. However, I hope it's clear that even in today's overvalued market, there's always something amazing to buy if you know where to look.

Even for someone with Buffett's $144 billion cash pile, there are numerous potential targets for his elephant gun.

For regular investors like you or I? We never lack for wonderful blue-chip bargains no matter our goals, risk profiles, or time horizons.

Today, ENB represents a 6.7% yielding Ultra SWAN dividend aristocrat and the green giant of midstream.

If the only midstream dividend aristocrat (and first likely dividend king) sounds appealing to you, then today is most certainly a wonderful time to add the growth king of midstream to your diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio.