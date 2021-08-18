Start Using Seeking Alpha Premium Today!

The following text is a transcript for our readers who would like to follow along:

Daniel Snyder

Hey, I'm Daniel Snyder on behalf of Seeking Alpha. In our What is Market Capitalization video, we mentioned that the enterprise value is a more accurate way to determine the true value of a company.

So in this video, we'll quickly touch on why enterprise value is more accurate in creating valuations, how to calculate it, and why this number is used in acquisitions instead of market capitalization.

Now, if you recall, market capitalization is calculated by taking the shares outstanding in the market and multiplying that number by the share price at any moment.

So what's the flaw here?

Well, the number of shares in the market and their price, which is dictated by the people in the market, only dictates the equity of a company. This does not take the company's debt into account.

When it comes to business, there might be times when debt needs to be added to a balance sheet to help fund a growth initiative, create a new product, hire employees, etc.

This is a positive debt if the company can then turn around and pay the debt and interest back, as well as generate higher earnings for the investor. But, debt is a liability.

A company has to pay their debt back with interest. This comes as an expense to the company.

And this is one factor that helps enterprise value excel in valuing a company, giving us a more accurate representation of what a company is actually worth. Which is useful if you want to buy the whole company.

So how can you calculate the enterprise value of a company? Well, with a simple equation.

You want to take the company's most recent balance sheet and note how much debt, cash and cash equivalents the company has on hand.

Cash equivalents are typically short-term investments a company might make to get an ROI on the cash they're sitting on.

And with this information, you can then take the market cap of the company, which is dictated by the market daily, add the debt, and then subtract the cash on hand.

Seeking Alpha provides this information for you on the capital structure card on the symbol page of your favorite stocks.

So let's go through a quick example, using the most up-to-date information found on Seeking Alpha. Let's dive into Amazon, ticker AMZN. The infamous company started by recently ex CEO and founder of Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos.

Let's take a look at calculating the enterprise value of Amazon based on the information you now know.

Well, the market capitalization at the time we're making this video is $1.88 trillion dollars.

And we see on the capital structure card here that in the most recent quarter, Amazon carried $101.52 billion dollars in debt, $73.27 billion dollars in cash, and no listed cash equivalents.

So, we take the market cap, $1.88 trillion, and add the debt of $101.52 billion, which equals $1.98 trillion dollars. Then we just need to subtract the cash. So, $1.98 trillion, minus $73.27 billion dollars gives us $1.9 trillion dollars.

Therefore, we can establish that at this time, the enterprise value for Amazon is approximately $1.9 trillion dollars.

Here's a quick tip for you.

Seeking Alpha calculates the enterprise value of a company for you at the bottom of the capital structure card to save you time so you don't have to do these calculations.

Enterprise value is used by private and public companies when determining how much a company might be worth if they want to pursue an acquisition.

But you should also keep in mind that some companies might have to pay a premium on the enterprise value so that shareholders vote in favor of the acquisition deal.

Enterprise value is also used by many investors and ratios to compare companies against each other. For example, you might use enterprise value to sales or enterprise value to EBIT or EBITDA to compare which company is in a better value before you invest.

Make sure you check out our video covering EBITDA.

Seeking Alpha Premium members have access to all of these metrics under the value factor grade for each stock. Including comparisons to the company sector and median average, so you can instantly note the company is doing better or lagging its competitors.

You'll also see the color-coded grades we use across the entire platform to help investors cut down on the time they need to research. Green, used for bullish or very bullish ratings, also tells you a company's metrics are looking solid. Yellow, meaning neutral, translates to tread slowly. And red, frankly, screams bearish or very bearish, and as an investor, you should stay away for now.

