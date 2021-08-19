3 Monthly-Paying, Inflation-Fighting REITs For Mom

tacojim/E+ via Getty Images

I remember when I was in elementary school and my mother would give me lunch money. Back then, a dollar went far, far further than it does today – as evidenced by the five-and-dime stores that still existed at the time.

Gerald Ford was president when I was in elementary school, having succeeded Nixon after he stepped down. A stamp cost $0.13, and a gallon of gas was just $0.59.

Inflation was, admittedly, around 8.7%. But come on. Those were the days, weren’t they?

With the key word being “were.” Because they’re long-gone now in much more than mere calendar years.

Now in 2021, a stamp costs $0.55 and a gallon of gas is just under $3.00 where I live. Where you live, it might be far higher than that. I think it’s up to $4.39 in parts of California?

And of course, inflation – which was practically non-existent last year – continues to creep up. It was 1.4% in January; by July, it had risen to 5.57%.

How much higher it will go from there, we’re really just not sure.

These Charts Show You Just How Unattractive Inflation Is

As I wrote in one of my “Another Day in REIT Paradise” blogs – published on August 11 – there are too many factors to consider that could easily drive inflation further. That includes:

All the money “printing” going on

Too much demand and not enough supply

Rising oil prices

Rising labor costs.

And since none of those issues seem to be set to change any time soon… I’m assuming that neither will inflationary trends.

Now, keep in mind that we’re not seeing numbers like we did when I was in the third grade. Just check out the chart above to see how bad it could be.

So, comparatively speaking, there’s some reason to smile. Also, major economic sources do keep saying that spiking inflation is temporary. And perhaps they’re right?

You never know.

Regardless, we’re dealing with what we’re dealing with right now. There’s no getting around that for the moment.

So let’s deal with it already.

The chart below shows a calculation of buying power equivalence for $1.40 in 1970. (Incidentally, price-index tracking began in 1635). So if you started with that amount then, you’d need to end with $9.85 today in order to adjust for inflation.

That’s sometimes referred to as "beating inflation." Though, let’s face the facts again, there’s no actual escaping it.

No doubt you already know this next part. But I’m going to state it in black and white anyway…

When $1.40 becomes equivalent to $9.85 over time, that means the real value of a single U.S. dollar has fallen. Significantly so, for that matter. In which case, a single U.S. dollar will pay for fewer items at the store.

Significantly fewer.

This effect explains how inflation erodes a currency, as the following chart vividly shows.

4 Reasons Why REITs Work Against Inflation

I’ve mentioned before that investing in stocks in general can help fight inflation – when you’re wise and buy them at fair or bargain valuations. But real estate investment trusts (REITs) tend to take that power to a whole ‘nother level.

Their returns have historically benefited from not just expected inflation, but even fast-moving encounters like we’re seeing today. That’s why they tend to outperform during such otherwise aggravating eras.

Stocks and bonds, meanwhile, show modest or negative growth in this regard.

That’s why I’ll be blunt – right after I clarify that the following statements are generalized. I don’t know your personal situation and so cannot give you any personalized advice.

As my disclaimers always state, “this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.” With that said…

An outsized allocation to REITs now may help preserve your future purchasing power. Remember that REITs benefit because:

Property values tend to rise with the overall price environment due to rising costs of labor, land, and materials. Real estate companies typically have high operating margins and low labor costs. Some commercial leases have explicit rent escalators tied to inflation. Sectors with shorter lease durations can take advantage of reflationary rents relatively quickly.

When I was in elementary school, I knew my single-parent mother worked hard to raise two boys by herself. But when I look at the previous charts, I’m even more amazed at how she did it.

She did it through real estate, incidentally, ultimately inspiring my career paths. Plus, as a parent myself now, I know I can rely on such investments to better support my family.

This all leads me back to today’s title to “Get in Line for Monthly Mailbox Money.”

The Monthly-Paying REITs

It’s not always true that the more of a good thing you get, the better. But it's concerning faithfully paid dividends.

The initial amount you receive won’t change if a REIT offers monthly instead of quarterly payments. Yet your ability to make more money does.

So let’s talk about our three monthly payers, beginning with this iREIT on Alpha chart:

I wish my mom could have bought some monthly paying REITs back in the day. She could have used the extra income to help put food on the table or pay the utility bills.

However, it’s not too late… Today, she can still buy some to help fund her stress-free retirement.

Here are our nine REITs based on dividend yield, lowest to highest:

Gladstone Land (LAND) – 2.3%

Phillips Edison (PECO) – 3.4%

Agree Realty (ADC) – 3.5%

STAG Industrial (STAG) – 3.5%

Realty Income (O) – 3.9%

Whitestone Realty (WSR) – 4.6%

SL Green (SLG) – 5.0%

Broadmark Realty (BRMK) – 8.0%

Slate Grocery (OTC:SRRTF) (SRG-U.TO) – 8.2%

My mother taught me “You always get what you pay for.” So we want to screen for quality as well. And one of the best ways to analyze that is to consider each company’s growth profile.

As shown above, we looked at all nine’s forward consensus growth estimates. To do this, we used adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), except for commercial mREIT BRMK. For that one, we used core earnings per share.

Realty Income, Agree Realty, and STAG Industrial are all trading at sound value or higher. So I’m not recommending my mother to take out any new positions in them.

And based on traditional valuation metrics like dividend yield and p/AFFO, Gladstone Land is downright expensive. That’s why we recently exited our position.

SL Green remains on our buy list. But we don’t expect earnings to normalize until 2023.

And Whitestone is still in timeout based on its dividend policy and unimpressive growth profile. It hasn’t raised its dividend since 2011 and was forced to cut hard in 2020 – as we predicted due to its already established dangerous payout ratio.

But…

You Can Hit the Broadmark Side of a Barn

First on the list is Broadmark Realty. We just happened to interview its CEO, Jeff Pyatt, on Monday for iREIT on Alpha members.

He said:

“We focus on customer retention. On certainty of execution. On the fact that we've got an unlevered balance sheet: that we've got a fortress balance sheet, is the term we use.”

As I pointed out to him, the company has a:

“… very compelling 8% yield… and there's 60% loan to value. So there's plenty of cushion there. If things go bad, there's 40% sitting there… and I think it's a great business model.”

As the previous chart illustrates, analysts are estimating Broadmark will grow earnings by 7% in 2020 and 17% in 2022. As Pyatt explained to me:

“We've always been growth-oriented (and we) continue to be… we try to carefully go into a state and then a city and a submarket one at a time and continue to seek out the high-growth areas.”

For those reasons among others, Broadmark Realty gets a Strong Buy label from iREIT.

The Great New REIT That Is Phillips Edison

Our next monthly paying REIT is Phillips Edison. We just initiated a Buy on this shopping center landlord later in the week, writing:

“PECO’s dividend is well covered at 60% of 2021 adjusted funds from operations… This is comfortably ahead of its peers’ 72%.”

Now keep in mind, the dividend yield is just 3.4%. But we like the fact that its board introduced a conservative payout ratio.

When you combine that with 7% growth powered by $1 billion of acquisitions over the next three years - we see a compelling value proposition unfolding for this secondary-market sharpshooter to generate returns of about 15% per year.

Slate Doesn’t Need to Be Wiped Clean

Last but not least, we’re introducing a new player to the Monthly Dividend Club. And that would be Slate Grocery REIT.

We recently discussed this pick with members at iREIT on Alpha, explaining how:

“Slate Grocery is under contract to acquire a portfolio of 25 grocery-anchored retail assets located in the U.S. for… $390 million, equating to a 7.8% cap rate. This sizeable acquisition is accretive to cash flow and is expected to expand the REIT's portfolio size by one-third.”

Similar to PECO, Slate Grocery has “strong grocery tenants such as Price Chopper, Albertson’s, and Kroger (KR).” We consider this Canadian-listed REIT to be an attractive buy.

“Shares are yielding 8.2% (that is) well covered by FFO. We target shares to return 15%-20% over the next 12 months.”

In Conclusion…

Inflation continues to be a hot topic, and I don’t want my mom to be burned by it. I don’t want you to be burned by it either.

Again, that’s why investors should consider overweighting REITs right now. Offering a current yield of 3.5%, the larger category has historically provided steady dividend growth that’s outpaced inflation.

At iREIT on Alpha, we’re especially fixated on:

REITs that are growing dividends Property sectors that benefit from COVID dynamics.

REITs’ 20.8x earnings multiple is at a -2.7x discount to the broad equity market’s price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5. And that compares favorably with their -0.2x average discount since 2002.

Remember to always focus on quality first and valuation second. Don’t just buy a REIT based on its high yield.

If you follow the latter and chase yield, you’ll most likely be disappointed - and so will my mom!