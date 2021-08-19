Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGF) (OTCPK:NSRGY) likely doesn’t need a long introduction as pretty much everyone in the western world is encountering its food (and drink) products on daily basis. From KitKat bars to Starbucks coffee creamer, Nestlé likely is present with at least one product in everyone’s pantry.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Although the company’s US listing is relatively liquid, I’ll refer to Nestlé’s primary listing in Switzerland. That will make it easier to compare the per-share results with the share price as Nestlé reports its financial results in Swiss Franc (CHF), and I will use that currency as base currency throughout this article. The ticker symbol in Switzerland is NESN, and the average daily volume in Switzerland is just over 3 million shares per day. The current market capitalization is approximately 320B CHF.

Nestlé continues to perform very well in 2021 as the free cash flow expands

As Nestlé is a very mature company with a robust brand portfolio, we shouldn’t expect massive swings in the company’s revenue and net income. However, in an inflationary environment, it’s always interesting to keep an eye on how the company deals with potential increases of the raw materials.

Fortunately, in the first half of the year, Nestlé remained a perfect example of a "boring" Swiss company that performs as expected. Total revenue came in at 41.8B CHF which is an increase of approximately 1.5% compared to H1 2020. The COGS increased by approximately 1% so there definitely was a good performance in keeping the costs under control. The distribution expenses decreased, but the marketing and administration expenses increased by about 3%.

Source: half-year financial report

The operating profit came in at 6.99B CHF, just a tad higher than the 6.97B CHF in H1 2020 which reduced the operating margin to 16.73%. That’s lower than the 17.5% Nestlé is currently aiming for, but as the company stands by its full-year operating margin guidance, we should expect the margins to increase in the second half of the year, as additional costs are being passed on to customers.

Fortunately, there was good news as well as the net finance expenses decreased from 447M CHF to just 416M CHF. The average tax rate also was lower, resulting in a net income of 6.05B CHF, of which 5.95B CHF was attributable to the shareholders of Nestlé (and the remainder was attributable to non-controlling interests). This worked out to a reported EPS of 2.12 CHF/share, an increase of 3% compared to the 2.06 CHF/share in H1 2020. That’s the power of share buybacks as the attributable net income increased by just 1% and the lower net share count was responsible for about 2/3rd of the EPS increase.

On an adjusted basis, the EPS was 2.17 CHF per share.

Source: company presentation

Whenever I’m looking at a mature company, I try to dig a bit deeper into the cash flow statements as well, as in some cases the free cash flow actually exceeds the reported net income.

Nestlé reported an operating cash flow of 8.53B CHF in H1 2021, which is slightly lower than the 8.59B CHF in H1 2020. However, we still need to deduct the finance costs and include the interest expenses and income. We also should deduct the 159M CHF in dividends paid to non-controlling interests.

On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was approximately 7.51B CHF.

Source: financial statements

And as you can see in the image above, the total capex was about 2.03B CHF. That’s about twice as high as in H1 2020 and higher than the depreciation expenses and results in an adjusted free cash flow of just under 5.5B CHF. That’s roughly 2 CHF/share.

The full-year guidance has now been hiked

The strong performance in the first semester resulted in a guidance hike. For the entire financial year, Nestlé is now expecting an organic revenue increase of 5%-6% while the operating margin is expected to come in around 17.5%. That profit margin is relatively low, but that’s because there's a lag between incurring the impact of higher input costs vs. being able to charge the customers for these higher expenses. Nestlé continues to aim to increase its margins going forward, but that will be more noticeable in 2022 and beyond.

Thanks to its strong cash flows, strong balance sheet and positive outlook, Nestlé continues to buy back its own stock at a fast pace. In the first half of the year, Nestlé actually spent in excess of 3B CHF on buying back its own stock which means the company remains on track to complete its 20B CHF stock buyback program within the three years it was eyeing.

Investment thesis

Nestlé clearly isn’t cheap as it’s trading at almost 30 times its annualized H1 free cash flow. However, investors need to realize the capex is currently higher than the depreciation expenses as Nestlé is investing in growth. Additionally, we should see the operating margins improve in the second half of the year, and I expect this should also boost the free cash flow result in the current semester as Nestlé will be able to pass on the higher cost of raw materials to its customers.

At the current share price, I’m not a buyer. But I acknowledge Nestlé represents quality and these types of companies traditionally trade at a premium. I still have the company on my watch list but I never pulled the trigger.