koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. They currently have several therapeutics in various stages of development and are addressing an increasingly fast-growing market as various kinds of cancer are on the rise in the United States and around the world.

With expectations for revenues coming in from these various drugs and therapeutics, the company is expected to report around $1.00 per share in earnings around 2028, roughly 5 to 6 years from now, which translates into a forward price to earnings ratio of a little over 1x. Thus the potential here is mind-bending due to the expected EPS growth rate of around 40% indicating a multiple closer to 15x, providing for a potential investment return of over 1,500% over the next 5 years, assuming a lot of this gets priced in in advance.

However, given that this market is nearly certain to see many drugs and therapeutics and there still is no guarantee that these late-stage products will even be authorized for use by the FDA (The US Food & Drug Administration), it's important to take a balanced approach at evaluating the industry, the company's fundamentals and business model to determine the risk involved with the long-term investment waiting on revenues and income to pour in.

A fast growing industry, unfortunately

Unfortunately, occurrences of hematologic myeloid malignancies in its various forms are on the rise around the world, driving demand and research & development into various drugs and therapeutics to treat and eventually cure the disease as we know it. As a result, the industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% over the next 6 to 7 years and reach over $120.5 billion by 2028.

Factors like higher occurrences, more effective treatments and higher reimbursement rates by healthcare providers are key to the growth of the industry. Based on industry reports, this is how they describe the unfortunate growth we're seeing in the industry across the globe:

Hematological cancer is the fifth-most prevalent type of cancer in the world and second-most leading cause of death in the United States. High prevalence of lymphoma and other malignancies are often associated with increasing age. Increasing geriatric population across the globe is expected to lead to increased prevalence of blood cancer and this is expected to drive market growth going ahead.

The industry is no stranger to major companies pushing massive amounts of research and development spending to come up with treatments and various therapeutics. Alongside Geron, major players in the industry include Pfizer (PFE), Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), AbbVie (ABBV), Celgene (CELG) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), among a slew of others.

Still, some of the most promising treatments are still in the development pipeline and Geron has some of those which seem to be ready for late-stage authorization and begin to be used in the real world.

Geron's products look promising

The company's late-stage products include imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis. In simpler terms, imetelstat works by inhibiting the activity of telomerase, an enzyme that can lead to uncontrolled growth of malignant cancer cells that drive tumor progression.

Information from the company's Phase 2 trials looks promising and we should be getting an update later in the year about their Phase 3 trial data. In the Phase 2 trials, patients were randomized to receive either imetelstat 9.4 mg/kg or 4.7 mg/kg intravenous once every 3 weeks. Spleen response (≥ 35% spleen volume reduction) and symptom response (≥ 50% reduction in total symptom score) rates at week 24 were co-primary end points.

Results, which were published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, found that at week 24, spleen and symptom response rates were 10.2% and 32.2% in the 9.4-mg/kg arm, and 0% and 6.3% in the 4.7-mg/kg arm. In addition, patients in the 9.4-mg/kg arm saw median overall survival of 29.9 months and bone marrow fibrosis improvement in 40.5%.

Although not at the co-primary end points, the results are indeed encouraging and I'm awaiting the results or data from the Phase 3 trials.

Now let's talk about potential valuation

Even though I believe that these results are encouraging with such debilitating diseases and that these therapeutics have strong potential to be approved once Phase 3 data is released, it is evident that like many other biopharmaceutical companies there is a higher risk involved with an investment in a company which is reliant on the approval of a drug with so much competition out there and even more so when we're looking at the long-term prospects of an industry, which may see dozens of new therapeutics hit the market.

That being said, the potential here is huge. Analysts, which have done a far deeper dive than I have into the industry and the company's potential when it comes to imetelstat, have indicated that they believe the company will begin reporting an annual profit around 2025 and continue to grow until reaching an EPS of around $1.00 in 2027. Even then, they continue to expect the company to report a 20% to 40% growth rate to net income, meaning that a price to earnings multiple of around 15x will be an appropriate valuation given the aforementioned risks and those of an OPC (one product company). Here's a breakdown of the company's EPS projections and current price to earnings multiples:

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 EPS $(0.34) $(0.35) $(0.36) $(0.20) $0.04 $0.34 $0.69 $0.95 P/E N/A N/A N/A N/A 34.3x 3.58x 1.75x 1.26x

Now, assuming no outperformance by the company and/or a better marketing and distribution environment by partnering up with a larger biopharmaceutical company, projecting a 15x forward earnings multiple, which in my opinion is conservative but given the risk factors is appropriate, we can see the potential of a long-term investment, waiting for the company to reach these levels.

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 EPS $(0.3) $(0.3) $(0.4) $(0.2) $0.04 $0.34 $0.69 $0.95 Price N/A N/A N/A N/A $0.60 $5.10 $10.35 $14.25 Upside N/A N/A N/A N/A -52% +308% +728% +1,040%

Risks are many, and some are big

Even after mentioning some of the major risks involved with a biopharmaceutical and one-product company, it's worth diving a little deeper into some of these risks given the flashy nature of those numbers I just showed above.

The main risk is that the product simply won't take off. The easiest way to determine this is to look at the projection for 2025 EPS of $0.60. Assuming a 15x price to earnings multiple calls for a halving of the company's share price from now, which is quite possible. This is especially since the company is virtually an OPC which will need years of research before they'll be in a position to market any other products in or not yet in their pipeline.

Another risk, which may sound a little weird, is the high likelihood that if the company's Phase 3 trial is successful, that they'd be bought out at a significant premium but much lower than the over $10.00 per share 2028 share price projection. This means you can be holding the company as a way to reach that potential but get "stuck" with a much lower return, which you could have gotten with a company with a far lower risk portfolio.

To sum things up - I'm optimistic

Risks do remain and the expression of "don't place all your eggs in one basket" was made for companies like Geron, which is why I won't be putting anything near the investment I would place for more established companies. But given the promising Phase 2 trial results and the demand in the industry, I am optimistic on the company's ability to reach my aforementioned earnings potential relative to the risks associated with the company.

I will be initiating a long position in Geron Corporation and am bullish on their 5-year prospects.