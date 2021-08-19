Al Bello/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Macy's (NYSE:M) faces strong headwinds from strong competition, debt, suppliers' ability to go direct to consumer, and the results of the COVID-19 pandemic. In spite of the headwinds, Macy's is faring better than most retailers and will continue to do so due to their Polaris plan. Polaris should result in a growing e-commerce sector, re-payment of debt, and a moat against established e-commerce companies like Amazon (AMZN). Having already returned to a profit post-pandemic, Macy's stock is worth looking at as the US continues to recover from coronavirus.

Company Overview

Macy's is the 24th largest retail store and the 14th largest online retail site in the United States. They own and operate department stores under the subsidiaries Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and Bluemercury. They sell a wide range of merchandise, consisting of clothing and accessory items for men, women, and children, as well as furniture and other consumer goods.

Polaris, modern-day retail

In February of 2020, Macy's unveiled their three-year strategy to position Macy's retail business in a way suited for the e-commerce economy. The Polaris plan includes a rapid transition away from unproductive stores with a re-allocation of capital to invest in the most profitable locations as well as new locations in high-density areas and high-quality malls. The Polaris plan also includes a commitment to invest no less than 50% of total capital expenditures in their rapidly growing online and e-commerce platform, which includes their improved star rewards program aimed at increasing customer loyalty. Polaris is set to benefit Macy's at both the top and bottom line by providing a significant reduction in unnecessary costs, as well as investment in areas where retail stores are thriving.

In our opinion, Polaris is the best thing management could have done and is expected to generate gross savings of over 2 billion dollars by 2022. Considering their bottom line is around 1 billion dollars at the moment, a savings of 2 billion in operating expenses is significant to investors. Polaris is a key part of our bullish thesis.

Pivot to e-commerce

As part of their plan to position their retail environment in a way that is suited for the modern-day, Macy's has put emphasis on an accelerated transition to online shopping in a way that is competitive. In the first quarter of FY21, digital sales increased 34% YoY and were ~37% of total sales. This is mostly through their e-commerce platform. However, in-store sales, such as same-day delivery and curbside pickup did account for ~1/4 of their revenue from online orders. Most of the digital sales, 82%, came from repeat customers. To us, that indicates that those who try the online platform at Macy's tend to come back, which is a strong bullish sign as it satisfies the users. Additionally, a disproportionate amount of new customers, 47%, were acquired through online avenues, which seems to be a promising sign that online shoppers are willing to try Macy's, even if they have not shopped there previously. Management expects FY21 digital sales to account for over a third of total revenue, meaning that their online presence is expected to grow as a total percentage of revenue. We see these figures as incredibly bullish, as their pivot seems to be working well at acquiring and maintaining customers post-pandemic.

Return to profit, quarterly EPS review

In the 2Q21, ending April 30th, Macy's reported a quarterly EPS of .39, destroying the streets prediction -.41. Management also raised their guidance substantially, predicting revenues of $21.73-$22.23 billion, compared to the $19.75-$20.75 billion earlier predicted. Management was also optimistic regarding the fiscal year's bottom line, raising earnings guidance from a modest 40-90 cents per share in the FY to the much more impressive $1.71-$2.12 per share. These increases reflect quicker than anticipated return to retail shopping, increased e-commerce penetration, and bottom-line savings from their Polaris plan.

Valuation

To get a full picture, we will use two methods of valuation, comparative, and DCF.

Comparative

Below are the charts of the forward PE ratio and the current price to book ratios of Macy's, as well as some competitors.

Data by YCharts

Forward P/E

Out of all 5 companies we compared, Macy's had the lowest forward P/E ratio. To get a ballpark valuation, we will use the forward P/E of Best Buy (BBY) to generate a share price. For Macy's to trade at the same 13.97 forward P/E ratio, the share price would have to be $29.82, a 54% upside.

Side note, the S&P 500 currently trades at an average forward P/E ratio of 22.22, which gives us a share price of $47.43, but we do not think this is the same apples-to-apples comparison that is M to BBY. We believe that many of the companies in the S&P deserve a higher forward P/E than M due to having less of the uncertainty that is found in retail.

P/B ratio

We also decided to use the P/B ratio as an attempt to see how far the current prices are from the theoretical liquidation value of the company. Of the companies that we looked at, Macy's had the second-lowest P/B ratio at 2.25, with Kohl's (KSS) trading at a lower P/B multiple of 1.7. Besides KSS, the other companies are at significantly higher p/b ratios, with BBY at 7.1, TGT at 8.6, and Nordstrom (JWN) at a whopping 35.23. All of these values are pretty high, so I will take the average p/b of the S&P 500, 4.75, and discount it to 3.5 to account for the increased risk and uncertainty mentioned above. For M to trade at a 3.5 p/b ratio, the share price would have to be $30, a remarkably similar number to the $29.82 we arrived at earlier.

It is worth noting that as debt is paid off, the book value of the company will increase substantially, representing a much more attractive p/b ratio if current price levels hold.

Comparative valuation result

Taking the average of the two above figures, we arrive at a price target of $29.91 per share, representing a 54% upside to current share prices.

7-year valuation DCF model

A DCF valuation model is extremely useful if done correctly, but is very sensitive to inputs. If you disagree with our reasoning behind any of the numbers, especially the discount rate, take this FVE with a grain of salt.

DCF Figures

Revenue growth is always tricky to predict. First, we will use the TTM revenue for our 2020 figure to offset some of the COVID decline. For 2021 revenue, we will take a figure in the middle of management's projections ($21.73-$22.23 billion), and figure a 2021 revenue of 22 billion. The TTM revenue is currently 19.8 billion, and a jump to 22 billion represents a 10 percent growth rate. Once again this number is slightly skewed to the upside by temporary damage to top-line fueled by covid, so we believe a figure of much more modest 5 percent YoY top-line growth is sufficiently conservative.

To calculate future net income, let's first look at the revenue to net income margin.

Source: Yahoo Finance/Author Calculations

We found to have an average Revenue/net income of 4.5% and a peak at 6.23% in 2018. To use one for the future is difficult, so we decided to be conservative and use the average of 4.5%. Keep in mind that the Polaris plan and subsequent savings will likely increase margins, so using past averages is quite conservative, but good DCF models factor in everything going wrong and leave plenty of room for some things to go right.

Net income to free cash flow is next.

Source: Author Calculations

We found the average over Net income/FCF over the past five years to be 102%. But again, in the name of being conservative, we figured a clean 100% figure was appropriate.

Discount Rate

The popularly accepted way to calculate the discount rate for a specific stock is moderately complicated, but thankfully SimplyWallStreet worked through the math for us.

Source: SimplyWallStreet

Using the risk-free rate, levered beta, and cost of equity, they arrived at a discount rate of 8.75%. We will not use this rate for a number of reasons. For one, the 5-year government bond rate is extremely low right now and likely will not maintain this level for the full 7 years we are forecasting. This leads to a DCF that is optimistic. We decided to instead use a 12 percent discount rate. If you are not familiar with how DCF works, this is a very high discount rate. Oldschoolvalue.com says that anything between a 7% discount rate for a stable company and a 12% discount rate for an extremely risky company is standard. The rest of the formula is quite conservative, and this is no exception.

The calculation

After plugging in all the numbers above, we get this

Source: Author Calculations

As you can see, even with the extremely conservative estimates, we are left with an intrinsic value per share of $31, which represents 56.8% upside from current prices. This figure is also remarkably similar to the $29.91 we arrived at from comparative valuations.

After averaging out both the DCF and comparative FVE, we are left with a price target of $30.46, an upside of 57.8%.

Risks

Macy's has several risks investors should be wary of, such as a large debt position, stiff competition from e-commerce giants, a shakeup in management, and the ability of major suppliers to pull out of Macy's in favor of direct to consumer.

Debt

Macy's has a significant debt position, and while they do have a quick ratio of .5, meaning theoretically they could eliminate all debt immediately. However, a large number of their assets are in both inventory and PPE, which may not sell for book value in the event of a forced liquidation.

As of 2Q21, Macy's has a 1.8 billion cash position, and a total debt of 4.9 billion, leaving them with net debt of just over 3 billion. This should not concern investors, as Macy's is historically able to generate large amounts of free cash flow.

Below I have calculated the average percentage of net income that is converted to free cash flow, excluding 2020 due to COVID.

Source: Author Calculations

As well as the revenue to FCF

Source: Author Calculations

As you can see, Macy's has consistently generated more FCF than net income. More notably, Macy's has generated an average of over 1 billion dollars of free cash flow per year, over the last 5 years.

Management has stated as part of the Polaris plan, that all FCF will be used to pay off debt, and their dividend will not be re-instated until the end of FY23. Armed with this knowledge, we can estimate their debt position after three years. To be conservative, we will use an amount under the 5-year free cash flow average, and not account for any increases brought by Polaris. Using an estimate of 1 billion in free cash flow per year for 2021 to the end of 2023, and assuming all 1 billion will be used to reduce their debt, we get an end of FY23 debt value of $500 million. Keep in mind this is an imprecise estimate, but we can gain confidence by looking at the 1Q21 earnings report and see $2 billion dollars of debt repayment in the quarter alone.

Competition from e-commerce giants

To begin, Macy's already has impressive digital penetration. We believe Macy's has several comparative advantages that allow for a substantial online market share in relevant markets. For example, Macy's offers both same-day delivery and in-store pickup. Same-day delivery is made possible through a partnership with DoorDash (DASH). The partnership offers Macy's customers access to the large driver fleet controlled by DoorDash, allowing for efficient and low-cost same-day delivery. In-store pickup also offers a unique advantage to Macy's, by allowing customers to get their items within hours of placing their order, as well as eliminating the need to shop in-store. In-store pickup is a success for Target (TGT) and we believe the same will hold true here.

We believe that their ability to deliver goods more quickly than e-commerce giants in areas with a Macy's, Bloomingdale, or Bluemercury store, combined with the loyalty points earned in the star rewards program provide Macy's with enough of a competitive edge to carve out a niche in e-commerce.

Management shakeup

After CFO Paula Prince left in April of 2020, Felicia Williams was given interim CFO until Adrian Mitchell was appointed in October of 2020.

In March of this year, COO John Harper left the company and Macy's decided to eliminate the role of COO altogether in favor of a new position titled CIO (Chief Information Officer). The role of CIO was filled in March 15 by Laura Miller.

Marla Beck, a co-founder, will leave the company this year.

The board has plans to promote Chuck DiGiovanna to run the real estate section of the company, citing the need for a dedicated real estate leader in light of the real estate shakeup brought by Polaris.

We do not see any of this as a major concern to shareholders, as most of the people leaving the company are heading into retirement, and their successors are more than qualified. For example, new CFO Adrian Mitchell has held high-level positions at both Crate & Barrel and Target, and the others appointed have a list of professional accomplishments from both inside and outside of Macy's. We trust the board in their appointments and trust the appointees in their ability.

Major suppliers cutting ties

Out of all of the risk factors I could find, this is the most significant. The ability of suppliers to go direct to consumer via e-commerce, and subsequently cutting Macy's out of the equation. One report claims that Nike (NKE) is cutting ties with 6 retailers, Macy's among them. The motivation of major suppliers to cut out the middle-man and sell online with higher margins is a major problem facing all retail stores, and Macy's is not an exception.

While this is a risk investors should be aware of, a quick look on Macy's website shows a lot of both Macy's brand products and items from lesser-known suppliers. The presence of mostly smaller suppliers acts as a shield of sorts against direct-to-consumer, as they need to be seen by customers in a retail environment to be considered for purchase. Nike is able to leverage its popularity by counting on consumers to seek out its products online, an advantage that most Macy's suppliers do not have. That being said, expect the stock to take temporary hits if/when major suppliers pull out of third-party retailers.

Conclusion

In the case of Macy's, we see an attractive investment. Despite having multiple headwinds, Macy's focus on transformation away from unproductive stores towards high-density neighborhoods and high-quality malls, as well as a growing e-commerce program will allow Macy's to prosper in the future. Expect a rocky road in the share price, but if America keeps recovering from COVID, and management executes on the Polaris plan, a 57% upside may prove to be a gross underestimation. While pandemic lows were the best time to pick up the stock, current valuations are a long-term buying opportunity. As long as you are prepared for volatility in the short term, Macy's is a good long opportunity.