skodonnell/iStock via Getty Images

About

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQX:MEDXF) is a Bolton, Canada based commercial pharmaceuticals company incorporated in 2013. The Company is focused on licensing or acquiring products for commercialization in the U.S. and Canada markets, with a well established infrastructure and sales force, in the therapeutic areas of rheumatology, auto-immune disease, specialty oncology, allergy, and pediatric diseases. The Company has both prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products in its portfolio.

Products

(Image source: company presentation dated August 2021)

The Company’s leading products are Rasuvo (in the US) and Metoject (in Canada), which are a unique formulation of methotrexate once-weekly, subcutaneous, single-dose auto-injector (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) indicated for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA), and other auto-immune diseases.

IXINITY [coagulation factor IX (recombinant)] is used to replace the clotting factor (factor IX) that is missing in adults and children at least 12 years of age with hemophilia B, also called congenital factor IX deficiency or Christmas disease, an inherited bleeding disorder that prevents clotting. The product is in a Phase 4 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of IXINITY in previously treated patients under 12 years of age with hemophilia B. Approximately 33% of the patients treated for hemophilia B in the US are under 12 years of age. The Company expects the trial to complete in June 2022 and support the expansion of the indicated patient population.

Rupall (Rupatadine (as rupatadine fumarate)) is a Histamine H1-Receptor Antagonist and Platelet Activating Factor Receptor Antagonist administered as an oral tablet or oral solution. Marketed in Canada, Rupall is indicated for the symptomatic relief of nasal and non-nasal symptoms of seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR) and perennial allergic rhinitis (PAR) in patients 2 years of age and older, and for the relief of the symptoms associated with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), e.g. pruritus and hives, in patients 2 years of age and older.

Treosulfan is an orphan-designated agent used in combination with fludarabine as part of a conditioning treatment for patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT). Approved for marketing in Canada (June 2021 as Trecondyv) and Europe (2019), the product is licensed from medac GMBH, a privately held company. However, the Company faced a setback earlier this month as medac received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with respect to its New Drug Application (NDA) for use of treosulfan in the United States. The FDA has provided recommendations specific to additional clinical/statistical data and analyses pertaining to the primary and secondary endpoints of the completed pivotal Phase III study. The Company believes that “the CRL provides a path to review and approval that does not require additional clinical studies, provided medac can satisfy the FDA’s data requirements and post marketing commitments, which the Company is hopeful can be done with already available data from the existing completed Phase III study and the current development plan.” (from the press release dated 8/16/2021). Medexus was hoping that this higher margin product would become the standard of care (SoC) in the US for Reduced Toxicity Conditioning (RTC).

Triamcinolone Hexacetonide (TH) (in the US) and Trispan (in Canada) is an injectable solution for the symptomatic treatment of subacute and chronic inflammatory joint diseases. Medexus in-licensed, received approval and launched TH in 2018, available in Canada as Trispan, and in the US under the CDER Drug Shortage Program. The Company expects to file in the current or next financial year, for FDA approval of TH in the US.

Gleolan is indicated in adult patients for visualisation of malignant tissue during surgery for malignant gliomas that are glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) on preoperative imaging. The product is approved in Canada and was launched in February 2021.

Cuvposa (glycopyrrolate oral solution), marketed in Canada, is indicated to reduce chronic severe drooling in patients aged 3 –18 years with neurologic conditions associated with problem drooling (e.g., cerebral palsy).

Naproxen (oral suspension), marketed in Canada, is indicated for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, and for the relief of minor aches and pains in muscles, bones and joints, mild to moderate pain accompanied by inflammation in musculoskeletal injuries (sprains and strains) and primary dysmenorrhea.

OTIXAL (0.3% w/v ciprofloxacin (as ciprofloxacin hydrochloride) and 0.025% w/v fluocinolone acetonide) otic solution is indicated for the treatment of acute otitis media with tympanostomy tubes (AOMT) in pediatric patients (age 6 months and older) due to Streptococcus pneumoniae, Staphylococcus aureus, Haemophilus influenzae, Moraxella catarrhalis and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Marketed in Canada.

Nyda, an extremely safe to use, topical treatment indicated for eradication of head lice, is marketed in Canada as OTC product.

Relaxa (polyethylene glycol 3350 or PEG 3350) is an osmotic laxative used to treat occasional constipation in adults. Relaxa retains water in the stool to gently relieve constipation. Having a well-established safety and efficacy profile, it dissolves completely in any beverage and has no taste, no odor and no unpleasant gritty texture. It is available in Canada as OTC with or without a prescription.

Oralvisc, marketed OTC in Canada, reduces joint pain and improves joint function in osteoarthritis of the knee, supporting joint health.

Tricovel tablets, marketed OTC in Canada, used with Biogenina, reduces hair shedding due to Telogen Effluvium.

The Company also markets OTC in Canada, Calcia in different combinations of elemental calcium/vitamin D (lactose free and gluten free).

Financials

Medexus has a market capitalization of $61.30 million with 19.18 million shares outstanding. 82.55% of which are held by the public, while insiders hold 8.29%, hedge funds hold 6.96% and institutions hold 2.2%. As of 6/30/2021, cash and cash equivalents were $10.199 million, and debt was $25.02 million. Last close price of the stock was $3.07 on 8/16/2021, and the stock has moved between a low of $2.01 and a high of $7.76 in the past 52 weeks. The stock dipped nearly 37% on 8/3/2021 from $6 to $3.79 as the company’s licensor received a CRL.

The stock fell further this week due to the revenue miss in the company’s first quarter of its FY-2022 ended 6/30/2021, announced 8/16/2021. The Company’s financial year ends March 31. Revenues in the past years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 were $4.67 million, $7.76 million, $25.34 million, $55.51 million, and $79.66 million respectively. Estimated revenues for 2022 and 2023 are $96.86 million and $120.05 million respectively.

Risks

The Company saw a decline in ex-factory sales due to over-stocked retail/point-of-sale outlets. The Company states in the earnings press release that they are working on balancing this.

Bottom line

Wall Street analysts are bullish with an average rating of 4.20/5 and a price target of $12. The dip in the stock price to near 52-week low presents a good opportunity to stock up.