Michael Burry's Billion-Dollar Short

13-F filings for Q2 2021 came out this week, and when they did, the most public intrigue came from Dr. Michael Burry's California-based fund, Scion Capital. In the Q1 round of filings, Burry previously disclosed large short positions in US Treasuries and Tesla stock. He's not totally short as he's long Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOG) calls, as well as a smattering of value stocks. In Burry's Q2 filings, he's appeared to have doubled down on his short bets, upping his notional short exposure to Tesla stock to $700 million and his bet against the iShares Long-Term Treasury ETF (TLT) to $280 million. Burry also revealed a fresh $31 million dollar bet against the ARK Innovation Fund (NYSEARCA:ARKK), bringing the grand total for the notional value of his three largest short bets to slightly more than one billion dollars.

13F filings aren't perfect since they don't disclose short positions and there is a 45-day lag in reporting, but Burry's disclosed positions here are fairly consistent, leading me to believe that he held the original position and likely doubled down. Burry said on Twitter earlier this year that markets are in the greatest speculative bubble of all time, and he appears to be risking a significant amount of his net worth on this bet via his fund. His Twitter is currently deactivated, but his account handle was Cassandra, named after the priestess in Greek mythology who was cursed to predict the future but to have no one believe her. Burry's positions reveal three key investment theses.

Tesla stock is significantly overvalued and the valuation will drop to reflect the earnings power of its underlying business. (Short TSLA) There will be significantly more inflation in the US than the market currently expects. (Short TLT) The boom in high-growth momentum stocks will reverse and become a bust. (Short ARKK)

Of these three, the one that has gotten the most attention from the media is the ARKK short. Burry is essentially saying that whatever Cathie Wood touches, he wants to bet against.

Why is Michael Burry Short ARKK?

Cathie Wood is currently one of the best-performing mutual fund portfolio managers around. She's best known for her bold predictions in Tesla and Bitcoin and for her small team of millennial analysts. Her flagship fund, the ARK Innovation Fund, has skyrocketed–beating the S&P 500 nearly 4 to 1 over the past 5 years. ARKK invests in high-growth, high momentum stocks with a focus on innovation/disruption. The fund trades for a full 125x the estimated 2022 earnings of its components.

The top 5 holdings of ARKK, in descending order, are Tesla (TSLA), Roku (ROKU), Teladoc Health (TDOC), Square (SQ), and Zoom Video (ZM). Additionally, the top 10 holdings of ARKK make up over 50 percent of the portfolio assets of over $22 billion. This kind of portfolio construction obviously creates a concentration of risk and a wide dispersion of returns. As growth investors know all too well, small changes in growth rates can lead to large changes in valuation either for or against, and the higher the starting valuation, the more likely this is to be true.

While Ark's investment theses are plausible, the high valuations that they're paying for companies are likely to lead to severe drawdowns if the market turns. I agree with several of ARKK's investment theses, particularly Bitcoin (BTC-USD) but would not, under any circumstances, concentrate risk to the extent that they are. One possible risk management challenge for ARKK is a feedback loop where investors pull money, causing the fund to have to sell its holdings, knocking down the price further, causing more outflows, and so on. In short, ARKK is a pretty risky fund.

Burry and Wood have radically different approaches to investing. They both grew up on the West Coast, excelled in school, and are well-known investors, but that's where the similarities end. Burry is based in Northern California, far from Wall Street. He has a reputation as a pessimist and prefers to read company SEC filings to see what others are missing, practicing long/short value investing. Investors on the West Coast have long had a reputation for thinking differently than their counterparts on the East Coast. The market opens at 6:30 AM California time, meaning that unless you're a serious early bird, you're going to wake up after economic announcements, morning news, and pre-market earnings reports. This is either an advantage or disadvantage, depending on how you look at it. Warren Buffett is famously based in Omaha, and a lot of high-profile investors these days base themselves in either Florida or Texas, which have no state income tax.

ARK Invest, on the other hand, is based in Manhattan, close to Wall Street. Proximity to the action makes it easy to take the temperature of the investing public and act accordingly based on momentum. Wood's team seems to understand the momentum piece quite well, quickly dropping Chinese stocks when China started to crack down and buying Robinhood (HOOD) on the dip, setting off a speculative surge in HOOD stock. From watching interviews, I'd describe Wood's personality as warm and optimistic. Unlike Burry, her funds took heavy losses in 2008, only to quickly make them back. Wood talks about deflation a lot, in contrast to Burry, who fears inflation. These themes are central to the worldview of ARK Invest, which is to build a fund that is focused on what the world might look like 10-20 years down the road.

ARKK has drawn comparisons to 1990s dot-com funds and to Gerald Tsai's Manhattan Fund, which was the hottest mutual fund of the 1960s. The Manhattan Fund was also based on the concept of investing in tech/innovation-driven companies on momentum without much regard to valuation. The Manhattan Fund charged an 8.5 percent sales load and tanked over 90 percent after the bull market ended, but Tsai himself always had a knack for getting out at the right time, selling his ownership of the fund at the peak. ARKK has a far better track record–so far.

Wood took to Twitter when asked about Dr. Burry shorting her fund.

For Burry's part, true to the mythology of Cassandra, he did not directly respond, having deleted his Twitter earlier this year after saying the SEC pushed back on some of his tweets. It will be fascinating to see how this plays out – there is somewhat of a misconception that Burry was a one-hit-wonder in the financial crisis, he did exceedingly well as a value investor before the global financial crisis and again made plenty more money after from value investing, including in GameStop (GME) stock.

Conclusion

It's not uncommon for famous investors to disagree with each other, but for one to directly short the fund of another is an interesting historical moment. Burry, who famously bet against the housing market before the 2008 financial crisis, has placed large bets against Tesla, Treasuries, and Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation Fund. I agree with certain aspects of each of their worldviews, but in the end, only one of them going to be right in the ARKK short trade, and one of them will be wrong. Who do you think will prevail? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section!