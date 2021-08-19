Bangkok-Based Banpu To Buy Texas Power Plant

MetalMiner profile picture
MetalMiner
2.48K Followers

Summary

  • Continuing with its acquisition of the U.S. natural gas assets, the Bangkok-based Banpu has now agreed to purchase a combined cycle gas-fired power plant in Texas.
  • According to Forbes , Banpu, controlled by billionaire Isara Vongkusolkit, will buy the power plant for U.S. $430 million.
  • The acquisition of the 768 MW Texas power plant is its third and largest overseas acquisition in this year.

Natural gas fired turbine power plant,fall,field,CA
Ron and Patty Thomas/E+ via Getty Images

Original Post

By Sohrab Darabshaw

Continuing with its acquisition of the U.S. natural gas assets, the Bangkok-based Banpu (OTC:BNPJF) (OTCPK:BNPJY) has now agreed to purchase a combined cycle gas-fired power plant in Texas.

According to Forbes, Banpu, controlled by billionaire Isara Vongkusolkit, will buy the power plant for U.S. $430 million.

Banpu looks to the future

For some time now, Banpu has been investing in sustainable projects as it steers a new course.

Last year, it established Banpu Next, which includes its energy technology businesses. Those include electric vehicles, renewable energy plants and electric ferries.

The company may not exit the coal mining business altogether for another decade or so because of the continued demand for coal. However, it has said it will no longer invest in new coal assets, preferring to put money into renewable energy.

In an interview with CNBC, Chief Executive Somruedee Chaimongkol - sometimes referred to as “Asia’s first lady of coal” - said the firm wanted to make half of its earnings from green energy by 2025.

Having taken over the reins of the company in 2015, Chaimongkol established what she called a “greener, smarter” business plan for the firm the following year.

Banpu has been sniffing around for investment opportunities in power projects that use cleaner fuel. The firm aims to expand the group’s electricity generation capacity to 6,100 megawatts by 2025 from over 3,300 megawatts currently.

Its 2020 annual report showed that coal accounted for more than 95% of Banpu Public Company Ltd.’s revenue. The report also indicated that, including the company’s overseas subsidiaries, coal accounted for more than 80% of total revenue.

On the acquisitions trail

The acquisition of the 768 MW Texas power plant is its third and largest overseas acquisition in this year.

In June, it had agreed to buy two solar farms with a combined capacity of 166.8 MW in Australia for A$97.5 million (approximately U.S. $72 million). It had also invested U.S. $80 million to buy a minority stake in a 543 MW plant in Japan.

In a statement, the CEO called the investment “a significant milestone” under the company’s long-term investment strategy and a "stepping stone to the power business under wholesale electricity market".

Banpu has acquired the power plant in Texas from Temple Generation I. The transaction is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2021.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

MetalMiner profile picture
MetalMiner
2.48K Followers
MetalMiner currently ranks as the largest metals publication in the United States according to third party ranking sites. Geared toward industrial metal procurement professionals, MetalMiner has attracted a wide audience in the finance community as well as a global following. MetalMiner principals have appeared on FoxBusiness.com, MSNBC, NPR Marketplace, BBC Radio among others. The team has also received coverage in The Christian Science Monitor, Forbes, American Metal Market, American Iron and Steel Institute, Automotive Industry Action Guide, among many others. The team's principals have extensive global metals sourcing and trading experience having worked for consulting powerhouses Andersen and Deloitte Consulting and leading trading companies such as Stemcor and Glencore. Updated 14 times a week, MetalMiner continues to grow and attract an audience everywhere.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.