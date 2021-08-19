4 Incredible Blue-Chip Bargains You Won't Want To Miss

Sezeryadigar/E+ via Getty Images

The market has been on fire this year. We've seen 48 record highs according to Bloomberg, putting us on track for potentially 78 record highs this year. For context, the current record for record highs is 1995's 77.

However, year after year of stunning market gains means that, according to JPMorgan, stocks are 30% historically overvalued.

For context, here's the return potential of the 30% overvalued S&P 500.

S&P 500 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

BlackRock doesn't think analysts are yet pricing in higher corporate taxes (25%) in 2022. This could potentially reduce 2022 EPS growth by 7%.

S&P 500 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

According to Moody's and Bank of America if the dual infrastructure bills were passed in their entirety, 1% faster GDP growth through 2031, though result in 3% to 4% faster (11.5% to 12.5% CAGR).

That means, depending on what happens with the infrastructure bills, that stocks might deliver 7% to 9% CAGR historical returns over the next five to 10 years.

That's potentially wonderful news for index investors. But for those with the interest, time, and tools to pick their own stocks, you don't have to settle for 5% to 9% CAGR returns from the market.

Here's why Amazon (AMZN), Bristol Myers (BMY), Organon (OGN), and BorgWarner (BWA) are four classic Buffett-style "fat pitch" bargains you won't want to miss.

Wait for a fat pitch, and then swing for the fences - Warren Buffett

I've personally invested over $250,000 into these companies because to quote the Oracle of Omaha once more

When it's raining gold, reach for a bucket, not a thimble.

Amazon: The King Of Super SWAN Hyper-Growth Keeps Knocking It Out Of The Park

Business Summary

Amazon.com Inc is a leading online retailer and one of the highest-grossing e-commerce aggregators, with $386 billion in net sales and approximately $482 billion in estimated physical/digital online gross merchandise volume, or GMV, in 2020. Retail related revenue represented approximately 83% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (12%), and advertising services and cobranded credit cards (6%). International segments constituted 27% of Amazon's non-AWS sales in 2020, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan. " - Morningstar

Earnings Update

Wide-moat Amazon reported second-quarter results that were within its guidance range but were slightly short of investor expectations for both revenue and operating profit. Guidance for the third quarter is also light compared with FactSet consensus. In short, consumers' online shopping levels are returning to more normal levels as they shift some spending to other entertainment sources and offline shopping. Meanwhile, the company continues to add capacity at a breakneck pace in order to meet customer demand and one day delivery, even as it roughly doubled its footprint during the last 18 months. We see no cracks in the long-term story as Amazon remains well positioned to prosper from the secular shift toward e-commerce and the public cloud over the next decade. We note revenue weakness was limited to Amazon's own online store segment, with other segments performing well and overall profitability impressive despite lower revenue. Our model changes are fairly modest, thus we are maintaining our $4,200 per share fair value estimate and see shares as undervalued. Second-quarter revenue grew 27% (24% in constant currency) year over year to $113.1 billion, compared with FactSet consensus of $115.3 billion and guidance of $110 billion to $116 billion. Meteoric growth in online stores from the last four quarters slowed to a more pedestrian 16% year-over-year increase while physical stores recovered from a year of declining revenue and grew 11% year over year. Still, third party seller services grew 38% year over year despite a marked slowdown, as the solution remains attractive to merchants. Subscription services, AWS, and other remained strong, with year-over-year growth of 32%, 37%, and 88%, respectively. We continue to view advertising (in "other") and AWS as key long-term growth drivers for the firm. In particular we see AWS as the clear leader in public cloud and we think Amazon's advertising business offers a unique value proposition for marketers.- Morningstar (emphasis added)

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Analysts remain very confident that AMZN's margin expansion plans can drive some of the strongest growth on Wall Street.

Metric 2020 Growth 2021 Growth Consensus 2022 Growth Consensus 2023 Growth Consensus 2024 Consensus 2025 2026 Sales 38% 23% 18% 17% 12% 14% 16% EPS 82% 26% 28% 36% 33% 30% 33% Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF) 145% -13% NA NA NA NA NA Operating Cash Flow 70% 7% 28% 18% 48% 19% 17% Free Cash Flow 18% -2% 80% 42% 56% 27% 22% EBITDA 28% 83% 25% 19% NA NA NA EBIT (operating income) 53% 31% 43% 35% NA NA NA

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research Terminal)

Let's consider this in context.

In 2025 Amazon is expected to generate $85.7 billion in net profit, the 2nd largest profit ever recorded in human history by any corporation.

In 2026 it's expected to grow earnings by 33% to $115 billion.

In 2025 AMZN is expected to generate $131.5 billion in free cash flow, the largest in recorded history.

In 2026 that's expected to grow 22% to $162.1 billion.

Amazon's mountain of cash is expected to grow from $81.2 billion in 2021 to $587 billion in 2026, about 2x the size of Apple's (AAPL).

There is a reason I'm buying AMZN every month as long as it's not overvalued, and have no plans to ever sell unless the thesis breaks.

AMZN Fundamentals

Balance Sheet Safety score: 82% - 5/5 - very safe

Dependability score: 75% - 3/4 - very dependable

Quality score: 79% - 11/12 Super SWAN (Sleep Well At Night)

Long-Term Risk Management Consensus: 46th industry percentile - average

2021 average fair value: $3,820.81

2022 average fair value: $5,390.48

12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $4,786.76

Discount To Fair Value/Margin of safety: 31%

DK rating: a potentially very strong buy

Yield: 0%

Long-term growth consensus: 31.3%

Long-term consensus total return potential: 31.3% (vs. 9.9% for the S&P 500 and 11.2% aristocrats and 16.2% Nasdaq)

AMZN 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

AMZN 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Using Amazon's most conservative valuation metric, OCF, we can see analysts easily believe it can triple in the next five years if it grows as expected.

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (13-Years) 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 12-Month Forward Fair Value Owner Earnings (Buffett Smoothed Out FCF) 26.10 NA NA NA NA NA Operating Cash Flow 25.10 $4,455.97 $5,260.97 $7,758.91 $9,246 $10,778 Free Cash Flow 58.32 $5,218.61 $7,409.80 $11,095.96 $14,197 $17,304 EBITDA 39.96 $7,117.60 $8,454.22 NA NA NA Average $5,390.48 $6,767.13 $9,132.13 $11,198.70 $13,282.70 $4,786.76 Current Price $3,287.26 Discount To Fair Value 39.02% 51.42% 64.00% 70.65% 75.25% 31.33% Upside To Fair Value 63.98% 105.86% 177.80% 240.67% 304.07% 45.62%

In fact, if Amazon grows as expected, it could potentially more than quadruple in the next five years.

Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target Morningstar Fair Value Estimate $4,156.52 $4,200.00 Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value 20.91% 21.73% Upside To Price Target Upside To Fair Value 26.44% 27.77%

Analysts are expecting 26% gains in the next 12 months. And those guesses are 100% supported by some of the best fundamentals growth in history.

AMZN Investment Decision Score

Ticker AMZN DK Quality Rating 11 79% Investment Grade A+ Sector Consumer Discretionary Safety 5 82% Investment Score 100% Industry Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Dependability 3 75% 5-Year Dividend Return 0.00% Sub-Industry Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Business Model 3 Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 18.34% Super SWAN, Phoenix, Top Buy, Hyper-Growth Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Very Strong Buy AMZN's 31.19% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 7 Excellent AMZN's credit rating of AA implies a 0.51% chance of bankruptcy risk, and earns it a 7-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital N/A N/A N/A Return on Capital 10 Exceptional AMZN's 18.34% vs. the S&P's 3.50% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 21 Max score of 21 S&P's Score Investment Score 100% Exceptional 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A+

(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Score)

Today Amazon is as close to a perfect hyper-growth blue-chip investment as exists on Wall Street, offering nearly 6X the 5-year risk-adjusted expected returns of the S&P 500.

Bristol Myers: One Of The Best Anti-Bubble Blue-Chip Deals On Wall Street

Business Summary

Bristol-Myers Squibb discovers, develops, and markets drugs for various therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, oncology, and immune disorders. A key focus for Bristol is immuno-oncology, where the firm is leading in drug development. Unlike some of its more diversified peers, Bristol has exited several nonpharmaceutical businesses to focus on branded specialty drugs, which tend to support strong pricing power." - Morningstar

Earnings Update

Bristol Posts Solid Q2 as Pipeline Looks Well Positioned to Offset Upcoming Generic Pressures Bristol-Myers reported second-quarter results slightly ahead of our expectations, but we don't expect any major changes to our fair value estimate....The significant innovation in from the pipeline reaffirms our view of the firm's wide moat. In the quarter, total sales increased operationally 13%, aided by a soft prior-year period when COVID-19 concerns limited sales. While we expect continued robust growth through the remainder of the year, the staggered generic pressure to Revlimid (over one quarter of total sales) beginning in 2022 will likely create a prolonged period of flattish growth. However, continued growth from cardiovascular drug Eliquis (taking share from less effective warfarin) and cancer drug Opdivo (growth in new indications of esophageal and bladder cancers) should help mitigate generic Revlimid headwinds. Longer term, we expect Bristol's strong pipeline will offset the next wave of generic pressures to Eliquis and Opdivo potentially beginning in 2026 to 2027. We expect annualized sales well over $1 billion for several recently launched drugs, including hematology treatment Reblozyl, multiple sclerosis and immunology drug Zeposia, and cancer drugs Abecma and Breyanzi. Further, late-stage pipeline drugs deucravacitinib (immunology) and mavacamten (cardiology) hold strong potential, and iberdomide could offer an important extension of Revlimid's strong hold in multiple myeloma. In total, Bristol views this portfolio of recently launched drugs and new pipeline drugs generating $20 billion-$25 billion in sales by 2029. Although this is higher than our projections, we think this portfolio does look strong enough to offset the major patent losses facing Bristol over the next seven years." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

5.5% CAGR long-term growth doesn't sound impressive but remember that patent cliffs make it tough for drug giants to grow over time. Moody's estimates 4% long-term EPS growth for the industry.

BMY Fundamentals

Safety score: 83% - 5/5 - very safe

Dependability score: 77% - 3/4 - very dependable

Quality score: 80% - 11/12 Super SWAN (Sleep Well At Night)

Long-Term Risk Management Consensus: 76th industry percentile - good

2021 average fair value: $95.44

2022 average fair value: $97.65

12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $96.80

Discount To Fair Value/Margin of safety: 30%

DK rating: a potential good

Yield: 2.9%

Long-term growth consensus: 5.5%

Long-term consensus total return potential: 8.4% (vs. 9.9% for the S&P 500 and 11.2% aristocrats and 16.2% Nasdaq)

BMY 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

BMY 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential (Including Patent Cliffs In 2025 And 2026)

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

BMY Investment Decision Score

Ticker BMY DK Quality Rating 11 80% Investment Grade A+ Sector Healthcare Safety 5 83% Investment Score 100% Industry Pharmaceuticals Dependability 3 77% 5-Year Dividend Return 18.65% Sub-Industry Pharmaceuticals Business Model 3 Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 12.52% Super SWAN, Phoenix, Top Buy, Strong ESG Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Very Strong Buy BMY's 30.33% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 7 Excellent BMY's credit rating of A+ implies a 0.60% chance of bankruptcy risk, and earns it a 7-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional BMY's 18.65% vs. the S&P's 9.19% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional BMY's 12.52% vs. the S&P's 3.51% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 31 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 100% Exceptional 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A+

(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Score)

BMY is trading at 8.9x 2026 patent cliff earnings, pricing in virtually no growth forever according to the Graham/Dodd fair value formula. In reality, analysts expect BMY's strong pipeline to deliver 4% to 9% growth.

BMY is one of the best blue-chip bargains on Wall Street today, a classic Buffett-style "fat pitch".

Organon: The Most Undervalued Stock On Wall Street Worth Owning

Business Summary

Organon & Co is a science-based global pharmaceutical company that develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its two operating segments are the Organon Products segment and the Merck Retained Products segment. It operates in the United States, China, Japan, Korea, and countries in Europe." - Morningstar

Merck (MRK) spun off OGN with its woman's health and biosimilar/off-patent drugs, so it could focus on fast-growing and high-margin patented drugs.

Earnings Update

Analysts had been expecting a $0.24 quarterly dividend to be announced this quarter. OGN's first dividend was $0.28, beating expectations by

(Source: earnings presentation)

Sales came in pretty much as management expected.

(Source: earnings presentation)

Guidance has been affirmed, including long-term guidance for 1% to 4% sales growth and 2% to 5% EPS growth.

(Source: earnings presentation)

Buybacks alone at current valuations can drive about 20% EPS growth.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

The analyst consensus from 7 analysts is 2.3% CAGR growth from 2021 through 2025.

The growth consensus range is 1% to 5% including management guidance.

At under 6X earnings, OGN is priced for -5.4% CAGR long-term growth according to the Graham/Dodd fair value formula.

Metric Reasonable Fair Value (Graham/Dodd) 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Earnings 13.10 $76.50 $78.08 $81.61 $83.97 $83.45 Operating Cash Flow 13.10 $74.80 $74.67 $87.12 NA NA EBITDA 13.10 $119.08 $123.53 $128.64 NA NA EBIT (operating income) 13.10 $111.48 $113.45 $115.67 NA NA Average $91.31 $92.79 $99.62 $83.97 $83.45 Current Price $34.12 Discount To Fair Value 62.63% 63.23% 65.75% 59.37% 59.11% Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends) 167.61% 171.94% 191.98% 146.10% 144.57%

At the rate analysts expect OGN to grow, a 13x multiple is reasonable and prudent according to Ben Graham.

Creating what could be the most undervalued company worth owning on Wall Street.

OGN Fundamentals

Safety score: 52% - 3/5 - average safety

Dependability score: 64% - 2/4 -average dependability

Quality score: 52% - 8/12 Speculative above-average

Long-Term Risk Management Consensus: NA

2021 average fair value: $91.8

2022 average fair value: $93.27

12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $92.7

Discount To Fair Value/Margin of safety: 63%

DK rating: a potential good (but speculative) ultra-value/anti-bubble/Buffett-style "fat pitch"

Yield: 3.3%

Long-term growth consensus: 2.3%

Long-term consensus total return potential: 5.6% (vs. 9.9% for the S&P 500 and 11.2% aristocrats and 16.2% Nasdaq)

OGN 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

OGN 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

OGN is not growing fast enough to be a "buy and hold forever" investment. But its anti-bubble valuation means that for the next five years analysts believe it could deliver Buffett-like returns.

OGN Investment Decision Score

Ticker OGN DK Quality Rating 8 52% Investment Grade A- Sector Healthcare Safety 3 47% Investment Score 90% Industry Pharmaceuticals Dependability 2 64% 5-Year Dividend Return 21.40% Sub-Industry Pharmaceuticals Business Model 3 Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 12.62% Above-Average, Phoenix, Speculative Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Ultra-Value Buy OGN's 63.19% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 4 Below Average OGN's credit rating of BB implies a 17% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 4-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional OGN's 21.40% vs. the S&P's 9.20% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional OGN's 12.62% vs. the S&P's 3.53% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 28 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 90% Very Good 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A-

(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Score)

For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, OGN is a potentially wonderful speculative anti-bubble Buffett-style "fat pitch".

BorgWarner: One Of The Best Ways To Cash In On EVs You've Never Heard Of

Business Summary

BorgWarner is a Tier I auto-parts supplier with four operating segments. The air management group makes turbochargers, e-boosters, e-turbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery heaters, and battery charging. The e-propulsion and drivetrain group produces e-motors, power electronics, control modules, software, automatic transmission components, and torque management products. The two remaining operating segments are the eponymous fuel injector and aftermarket groups. The company's largest customers are Ford and Volkswagen at 13% and 11% of 2020 revenue, respectively. Geographically, Europe accounted for 35% of 2020 revenue, while Asia was 34% and North America was 30%. " - Morningstar

Earnings Update

Biden Executive Order on EVs Is in Line With Our Thesis for Higher U.S. and Global EV Adoption On Aug. 5, U.S. President Joe Biden announced plans to sign an executive order calling for electric vehicles to be 40%-50% of new auto sales in the United States by 2030. The target includes battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids. This mirrors our thesis that the U.S. will see 30% EV adoption and 50% hybrid adoption, of which we expect plug-in hybrids will be 10%-20%, by 2030. Though the order is nonbinding, this aligns with stated plans from multiple U.S. automakers. As a result, we maintain our U.S. EV and hybrid adoption outlook. Using our regional buildup model, we continue to forecast that EVs and hybrids will make up 2 of every 3 autos sold globally by 2030, with 30% coming from EVs. The executive order will also reportedly aim to set tough fuel and emission standards through 2026 in line with the regulations set by the state of California. While we view regulation as a near-term driver of EV adoption, we do not view it as a long-term sales driver. Instead, we point to the build-out of high-powered chargers along highways and throughout cities as the best way governments can drive greater long-term EV adoption. Given that Biden's infrastructure proposal, which includes funding to build HPCs, continues to advance through Congress, we view the U.S. as well on its way to greater long-term EV adoption. In our view, mass-market EV adoption will occur when EVs reach cost and functional parity with internal combustion engines. We define functional parity as the EV being able to drive at least 300 miles on a single charge and recharge in 10 minutes in regions where there is mass availability of chargers. These characteristics are important to relieve road trip anxiety, which currently holds back EV adoption as some consumers fear an EV will not be suitable to take road trips. We expect EVs will reach cost and functional parity with ICEs by 2025, spurring rapid adoption in the second half of the decade... BorgWarner is well positioned to capitalize on industry trends arising from global clean air legislation, consumers' demand for fuel economy, and the popularity of sport utility and crossover vehicles around the world. The company benefits from its ability to continuously innovate, a global manufacturing footprint, highly integrated long-term customer ties, high customer switching costs, and moderate pricing power from new technologies. The acquisition of Delphi Technologies on Oct. 1, 2020, supports our thesis." - Morningstar

BWA has been one of the first OEMs to transition to electric propulsion.

(Source: investor presentation)

Each EV sold creates nearly 3x the revenue as a traditional gas car or truck.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Analysts expect BWA's strong position in EVs and hybrids to drive industry-leading hyper-growth over the long term.

BWA Fundamentals

Safety score: 76% - 4/5 - safe

Dependability score: 71% - 3/4 - very dependable

Quality score: 74% - 10/12 SWAN (Sleep Well At Night)

Long-Term Risk Management Consensus: 70th industry percentile - good

2021 average fair value: $67.66

2022 average fair value: $71.77

12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $70.19

Discount To Fair Value/Margin of safety: 35%

DK rating: a potential very strong buy

Yield: 1.5%

Long-term growth consensus: 24.7% CAGR

Long-term consensus total return potential: 26.2% (vs. 9.9% for the S&P 500 and 11.2% aristocrats and 16.2% Nasdaq)

BWA 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

BWA 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

BWA Investment Decision Score

Ticker BWA DK Quality Rating 10 74% Investment Grade A- Sector Industrial Safety 4 76% Investment Score 90% Industry Auto Components Dependability 3 71% 5-Year Dividend Return 8.42% Sub-Industry Auto Parts & Equipment Business Model 3 Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 14.57% SWAN, Phoenix, Hyper-Growth, Strong ESG Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Very Strong Buy BWA's 35.31% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 5 Average BWA's credit rating of BBB implies a 7.5% chance of bankruptcy risk, and earns it a 5-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital N/A N/A N/A Return on Capital 10 Exceptional BWA's 14.57% vs. the S&P's 3.51% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 19 Max score of 21 S&P's Score Investment Score 90% Very Good 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A-

(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Score)

BWA is one of the best ways for prudent long-term income investors to profit from the global $128 trillion green energy gold rush.

Bottom Line: Even In An Overvalued Market Buffett-Style Fat Pitch Bargains Are Always On Sale

I can't predict the short-term movement of stocks, no one really can.

Time Frame (Years) Total Returns Explained By Fundamentals/Valuations 1 Day 0.02% 1 month 0.5% 3 month 1.5% 6 months 3% 1 6% 2 17% 3 25% 4 34% 5 42% 6 50% 7 59% 8 67% 9 76% 10 84% 11+ 90% to 91%

(Sources: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Potential Tool, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Princeton, RIA)

In the short-term luck rules Wall Street, where prices are almost entirely driven by sentiment, momentum, and luck.

But over the long term, fundamentals are 11x as powerful as luck. That's why, if you want to stop praying for luck on Wall Street and start making your own, stop speculating and start investing.

Today Amazon, Bristol-Myers, Organon, and BorgWarner represent four classic Buffet-style "fat pitch" bargains.

Each one offers a unique opportunity, created by various catalysts that analysts expect to deliver 131% to 304% total returns in the next five years.

Not because I'm predicting the mother of all bubbles, but merely from quality companies growing as expected, reverting to historical fair value multiples.

Getting and staying rich on Wall Street requires high-probability strategies.

And when it comes to the highest probability of achieving your rich retirement dreams, it doesn't get any better than a focus on safety and quality first, and prudent valuation and sound risk management always.