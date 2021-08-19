stockcam/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Airbnb's (NASDAQ:ABNB) business strength is gaining momentum as the world economy slowly moves on from the pandemic. As life returns to normal, people get vaccinated and travel resumes, shares of Airbnb promise upside!

Play the travel recovery with Airbnb

Airbnb’s business crashed hard in Q2’20 as most countries went into lockdown and shut down all but the most essential travel. The involuntary crackdown on the leisure and travel industry last year set Airbnb’s business back greatly, but the booking platform has made a strong comeback in Q2’21. With COVID-19 restrictions easing, Airbnb experienced growth in all major metrics of its booking business: Gross booking value - the amount of dollars processed through the platform increased 319% Y/Y to $13.4B.

Gross booking value soared 30% Q/Q as the travel recovery rebounded in Q2’21. Nights booked, another indicator showing improving business strength, surged 197% Y/Y, reaching a record of 83.1M. Surging bookings indicate that the travel rebound is gaining momentum… which could potentially indicate accelerating booking strength in the final two quarters of the year. The third-quarter and fourth-quarter, due to holidays, are the most busy time for the travel business and Airbnb.

FY 2021 FY 2020 Growth Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Y/Y Nights booked (millions) 83.1 64.4 46.3 61.8 28 196.79% Gross booking value (billions) $13.4 $10.3 $5.9 $8.0 $3.2 318.75% Average Daily Rate $161.45 $159.82 $127.56 $129.95 $114.18 41.40%

(Source: Author)

Strengthening platform metrics due to a large-scale travel rebound led to record business performance for Airbnb. The platform generated $1.34B in revenues, showing a rebound of 299% compared to last year when revenues and cash flow were suppressed because of the pandemic. As bookings returned to the platform in the last quarter, Airbnb’s profitability also markedly improved.

The EBITDA margin turned green again in the last quarter, after two quarters of negative contributions, and Airbnb is on the cusp of becoming a cash cow: The business generated $784M in free cash flow in the last quarter and the free cash flow margin was an impressive 59%, after being negative in last year’s Q2’21. Airbnb’s losses were cut dramatically in Q2’21, by 90%, due to improving commercial strength.

(Source: Author)

The travel industry has seen some business normalization in 2021 but cross-border travel is still mostly limited and poses a major challenge for Airbnb. If people can’t travel freely or are worried about traveling because of COVID-19, travel demand can remain below potential. The American Hotel & Lodging Association projected at the beginning of the year that long haul travel will resume in Q3’21, but many countries still won’t allow international visitors in or require compliance with complex quarantine rules. Many people simply avoid traveling because of this. However, as vaccination efforts pay off, more countries will open up their borders, allowing pent-up demand for travel experiences to be unleashed.

(Source: AHLA)

The beginning rebound in travel has boosted Airbnb’s commercial performance... and especially free cash flow. On $1.3B in revenues, Airbnb made $784M in free cash flow in the last quarter. This equates to an impressive 59% free cash flow margin and shows that Airbnb’s booking platform business is starting to turn into a cash cow for the firm.

FY 2021 FY 2020 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Revenue $1,335 $887 $859 $1,342 $335 Free Cash Flow $784 $487 ($147) $328 ($263) Free Cash Flow margin 59% 55% -17% 24% -79%

(Source: Author)

Turning to Airbnb’s balance sheet.

The booking platform is generating cash hand over fist and has a massive $5.7B in available liquidity. This cash can be directed into new product launches and entering new markets to support growth. Airbnb also has a net cash position of $5.5B, meaning it could pay its entire debt off with the cash and securities that are currently available.

(Source: Airbnb)

Airbnb is still undervalued

Airbnb is expected to oversee an impressive surge in revenues this year as travel resumes and COVID-19 restrictions around the world are slowly lifted. Revenues are expected to grow from $3.4B in FY 2020 to $12.6B by FY 2025.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Airbnb is the most expensive booking platform based on P-S ratios, but shares may still be undervalued based on the fast revenue and free cash flow growth the platform is set to experience. Based off of $12.6B in revenues in FY 2025 and a free cash flow margin of 40-50%, Airbnb could have annual free cash flow of $5B to $6B in just four years.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Airbnb

Airbnb is in the travel business and as long as people are traveling and looking for new experiences, the platform is poised to grow… unless a new pandemic shuts down the entire industry again. The emergence of new, vaccine-resistant virus strains and new lockdown orders pose a big risk to the booking platform and Airbnb stock, but at least Airbnb now has the experience of managing the business through a pandemic. Longer term, Airbnb is poised to get more competition as travel companies and other booking platforms include private accommodation offers to generate additional revenues. Slowing revenue growth and an unexpected delay in profitability could also hurt the stock.

Final thoughts

Airbnb’s strengthening booking trends indicate improving commercial performance in Q3’21 and Q4’21 as more people are embarking on post-pandemic travel. While it may take more than just a few months to move on from the pandemic, Airbnb will benefit from pent-up travel demand and a restoration of pre-pandemic travel patterns.

Airbnb’s platform is starting to throw off some serious cash: The booking firm generated $784 million in free cash flow in a single quarter due to a strengthening travel business.

Once remaining COVID-19 restrictions are removed and long haul travel starts to pick up again, Airbnb’s stock has potential to revalue significantly higher.