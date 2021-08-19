Images By Tang Ming Tung/DigitalVision via Getty Images

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that invests in a "broad range of emerging market companies", that portfolio being comprised of 2,582 holdings as of August 17, 2021, in 12 core geographies (the fund is exposed to more than 12, but the remainder represents only 5.9% of the fund's overall exposure).

The largest country exposure of IEMG is China (30.89% as of August 17, 2021), followed by Taiwan (15.36%) and South Korea (13.58%). Arguably South Korea is not even an "emerging market" anymore, and so I think the name of the fund is somewhat misleading; the idea though, is that you are investing in non-U.S. markets with perhaps higher overall growth potential. That is not to say earnings growth potential necessarily; "GDP growth potential" is probably more accurate.

(iShares)

The fund's benchmark is the MSCI Emerging Markets Investable Market Index. The latest factsheet for this index reported 3,227 constituents. So, the fund does not have as many holdings as the index it seeks to essentially track, yet this does sort of make sense given the very high number of constituents there. The expense ratio of IEMG is only 0.11%, which is cheap in my opinion given the strategy, and this is helped by a combination of being slightly discerning with the choice of investments as well as the fact that the fund is popular.

On that note: IEMG had net assets under management of $77.3 billion as of August 17, 2021, and so clearly there is lots of demand for owning international equities. Data from ETF.com suggests the fund received net inflows of $9,733.04 million at the time of writing on August 18, 2021 (YTD basis), and so net assets have risen by roughly 14.4% YTD. This is interesting given that the fund has not appreciated this year; the chart below reflects flat performance.

(TradingView)

So, more and more U.S. investors (although international investors also could be entering) are presumably parking more cash, relatively speaking, in international stocks (in this case so-called "emerging markets") via funds like IEMG. But performance has waned, most likely owing to the fund's significant China exposure. Chinese stocks have fallen given that the country is ahead in its business cycle relative to the West, and additionally recently many Chinese stocks have fallen as ADR and VIE structures (listed in the U.S.) have been under pressure from Chinese regulators.

IEMG is still exposed to ADR/VIE structures; I previously covered GXC, a China-based fund, that is similarly exposed (but naturally more heavily because of its focus on China). Even stocks that are listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange are not immune from these structures because it is foreign ownership of certain companies/sectors that the Chinese government is not fond of. So, as a foreigner, you have to buy into these "faux-ownership" structures that China could (whenever they like) outlaw at some point. That's a deep level of risk that you bear, and with IEMG exposed to China via 30.89% of the fund, that's in theory $23.86 billion of IEMG assets under management that are subject to the whims of the CCP.

Not all Chinese equities are structured in this riskier way, but sell-offs in these structures do create higher risk premiums across the board, as few foreign investors buy into ADRs/VIEs directly. Many do, but lots of big money is invested in funds like IEMG that spread the risk across many Chinese equities, not all of which are in these CCP-protected sectors. Anyway, it is not likely that China is interested in deliberately creating mayhem, and actually China is probably quite happy about being able to exploit the depth of U.S. capital markets in this way (they do not give up "true" ownership, fine; they are still able to raise billions of dollars).

This is all something to take note of, anyway; with so much cash parked in IEMG, this being just one fund, I can imagine a "real" crisis or de-risking in China equity ownership from foreign investors could create a wave of selling as investors' stops/trailing stops are wiped out. I'm not saying this is a likely future scenario, as even these ADR/VIE structures have value. But an "unforeseen" event, like China invading Taiwan (the latter country representing 15% of the fund in itself) could create a large risk-off event potentially.

So, I'm seeing tail risks here for sure; other markets like South Korea, India, Brazil, Russia, South Africa (all in the IEMG portfolio) have their own idiosyncratic risks, but perhaps nothing like the risks that China and Taiwan present at this juncture. We can only value IEMG as of today, but it is important to think about these risks if you are a long-term investor. The benefit of investing long term though, does include the potential to collect a higher risk premium if, well, nothing interesting happens.

What is the equity risk premium here? I use Professor Damodaran for ERP and country risk premium estimates, and Investing.com for bond yield data (I do not have data for Saudi Arabia but assumed circa 1% on the 10-year given CPI has risen by that much over the past 10 years on average) and thus calculated the cost of equity for IEMG as below. I extrapolated my findings after calculating the below in relation to 93.92% of the fund's geographical exposures (i.e., divided by totals by 0.9392 to find an overall cost of equity).

MSCI's index which I will use as a basis reports a forward price/earnings ratio of 13.06x as of July 30, 2021 (implied for IEMG). Morningstar data place the same forward ratio at 12.91x, but I will use the less generous one. Using this price/earnings ratio of 13.06x as a starting point for forward earnings growth, I then assume three- to five-year average earnings growth rates of a bit under the 15.37% offered by Morningstar consensus analyst estimates.

All considered, IEMG is probably undervalued with 28.7% upside potential based on this model. So, it is possible that higher risk is being priced into some of these markets relative to their earnings. As I have previously covered GXC (mentioned earlier), and thought only recently that Chinese equities were still underpricing risk (and they have under-performed so far, since), I am leaning on being bullish alternative "emerging markets" outside of China. This would a kind of "long-IEMG, short-GXC" trade. But perhaps a cleaner way, in my view, would be to just build your own index, or pursue country-specific funds that similarly map to IEMG's exposures, but avoiding China for the time being.

On the other hand, if you don't mind the Chinese exposure, you could just buy IEMG. I think IEMG seems to reveal that certain international emerging market equities are undervalued even at this stage in the cycle, and that therefore stock markets are probably going to continue to power ahead. It is improbable for emerging market stocks to keep rising without U.S. equity markets sitting behind them, so it would appear there is still value left in global equity markets even in regions you might more easily associated with speculation.

IEMG's sector exposures are mainly in Cyclical sectors, Communication Services, and most of all, Information Technology. It is under-weight Defensive, making it a fairly good "higher-beta" bet on stocks more generally.

(Morningstar)

The exposure to riskier international markets also means that IEMG is likely to benefit provided risk sentiment remains constructive, which I think it will at least into Q1 2022, as monetary policy remains loose while corporate earnings are strong and trailing credit creation has been strong. We would need to revisit this narrative as we approach 2022, however.