A Look At The 'Cash-Alternative' ETFs Revisited

Looking for places to put cash to work in a relatively low volatile ETF? That's what we are discussing here today as an update of the funds that we originally covered in 2020. Essentially, these ETFs could be seen as almost cash and payout more than what you would earn in a checking or savings account. However, cash is cash - while these are close alternatives - they aren't immune to some small declines.

However, consider that cash is gradually losing buying power in the current environment with inflation running higher and the Fed content to keep rates low until 2023. These ETFs at least slow down the buy power loss while you wait around for a pullback to take advantage of better, more aggressive investment prices to come down.

The three funds we are highlighting here (and revisiting from last year) are; PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (MINT), JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) and iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR). These three give us a good mix of different sponsors to explore—all well-respected and large financial institutions with more than capable managements.

We really didn't get a lift-off in rates between 2016 through 2020 before being hit by the black swan event of Covid. Thus, we are still on the hunt for some additional yield. Sometimes we want some places to park some cash, though without it being at great risk.

Some of the basics of these funds:

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (MINT)

This ETF is an actively managed ETF from PIMCO. PIMCO being a fixed-income powerhouse. They "seek maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity."

Inception in 2009

Expense ratio 0.37%

Yield 0.53%

Dividend frequency: monthly

AUM $14.113 billion

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

An actively managed ETF from JPMorgan (JPM). This ETF is designed to "deliver current income while seeking to maintain a low volatility of principal."

Inception in 2017

Expense ratio 0.18%

Yield 0.34%

Dividend frequency: monthly

AUM $17.46 billion

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Finally, another actively managed ETF is brought to us by BlackRock (BLK). This ETF's investment objective is to "maximize current income." Interesting that they also don't mention anything about capital preservation, but it is mentioned right next to the investment objective that they will also do so through "diversified exposure to short-term bonds."

Inception in 2013

Expense ratio 0.25%

Yield 0.40%

Dividend frequency: monthly

AUM $4.7 billion

I made this comment last year, and now with the superpower of hindsight - we can dissect the statement more.

I want to be clear though, even as the Fed is providing unprecedented support - it doesn't mean we are completely out of the woods yet. I'm not sure if the lows are in or not, but I do know that we have finally seen the pullback in valuations that we have wanted to see for a while. If you are still leery of the market, having some funds in these "cash-alternatives" could be warranted. I just wouldn't hold too high of an allocation - especially those with a longer-term investment horizon. It isn't important that you pick up shares of funds at an absolute bottom to still put up respectable returns over time. I highlighted my thoughts on long-term investing previously.

First, we now know that the low was in. The recession was over and the market raced higher. That means being all in and investing aggressively would have been the better option.

Second, now that we are at some lofty market peaks, it seems more tempting to "hide" some cash away in these alternatives. However, I'd warn again from keeping too high of an allocation. We could see another massive run-up from here as we did over the last year.

Thirdly, I'm still a long-term investor at heart. Even the ~12% or so that I keep in cash at the moment makes me anxious. However, I'm trying to remain disciplined in my investing, which means holding some cash allocation at all-time highs still makes sense.

We also had explored how these funds had been steady for years before a "massive drop." Well, not really a massive drop. Though by their standards, it still looked like one. Here is how these funds did between the peak of February 19th, 2020, to March 23rd, 2020. We will also use the S&P 500 SPDR ETF (SPY) and iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) for context. These ETFs will be used to provide context to show how these 'cash alternatives' fared.

Then if we take a look at the longer-term price charts for our three ETFs, we can see how it could be misconstrued as a "collapse" of the funds. The chart below is going back to JPST's inception. I would also note how incredibly flat the price percentage change has been over that time. This is why these can be seen as cash-like ETFs. However, the price percentage change doesn't factor in the dividends along the way either.

If we pull up the total returns - they still aren't going to be impressive or anything. After all - they aren't supposed to be. These are supposed to be shorter-term areas of the market to hide out in. They aren't investments that you should actually carry for years.

Again going back to JPST's inception, here are the total returns. This would be the calculation if one automatically reinvested the proceeds back into the funds.

In all these instances, we see that NEAR had underperformed. JPST has led the way higher and MINT came in the middle. Though relatively speaking, MINT and NEAR for total returns came very close.

To get the longer-term performance, we can remove JPST from the returns. That would allow us to go back to NEAR's inception in 2013. I believe that is important because it allows us to look at two periods of when interest rates were targeted to 0% by the Fed. As rates really only rose a bit through 2016 to 2020 before they were slashed again by the Fed.

Going back that far - we once again see that they really have come quite close in performance. Yet, at the same time, MINT dropped less in the crash. Perhaps indicating that they could be a bit safer of an alternative. That being said, past performance does not tell us future returns.

As rates have come down, so too have the yields on these funds. As we touched on above, we really just started to get higher rates through 2016 and finally, in 2019, were almost respectable rates. These funds will almost perfectly correlate their dividend yields with the Fed rate. That is because they are investing in ultra-short-term investments that carry very low duration. All of these funds have durations of less than 1 year.

JPST has a duration of 0.86; NEAR has a duration of 0.61, and MINT comes in at 0.51 years. The below chart appears to be showing trailing yields. The metrics given above are forward yields.

At this time, MINT is actually yielding a lower amount than when we were previously at a target of 0% by the Fed. That being said, the downward pressure seems to be easing up with the latest dividend increased from the prior.

Given the current projections of no rate increase from the Fed until 2023. This appears to be about where we can expect these funds to be paying. Until rates rise again, we won't see a substantial change in the yields.

Conclusion

With rates remaining low, it is hard to find a safer yield that comes in the form of a 'cash-alternative.' Though to truly be safe, cash is going to be about as safe as you can get. Holding cash eliminates all investment risk, of course. On the other hand, you are losing purchasing power due to inflation. With these funds, you are at least slowing down that negative impact.

This was a look back at some of the ETFs we identified previously. The biggest note is that yields have fallen quite precipitously as expected. These aren't designed to be longer-term investments but could be good to hide out some cash until the next pullback or correction.

As a personal example, I held JPST for a few months. I then moved that to Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV). I did this to take advantage of their rights offering price drops. At that time, discounts really opened up on these funds.

I bought these funds on June 23rd and sold them on July 13th. So a really short-term hold/trade. However, also a very profitable one. In fact, when looking at the chart below, I could have closed it out in days rather than weeks and it would have been just as profitable.

The reason for closing them out is the discounts dried up quickly during that time. Unfortunately, it wasn't just the prices heading higher but the NAVs on these two funds declining.

Now, interestingly enough, that capital is tied up in short Palantir Technologies (PLTR) puts.

If that closes out without being assigned or we close early, then it very well could wind up back in JPST until the next opportunity. This helps highlight how these funds can be used in the shorter term.

I ultimately ended up buying JPST on 03/26/2021 and sold on 06/23/2021 to take advantage of those trades. The total return for that period is seen below.

With hindsight, we now know that the broader market did better during that time. With that, it also highlights opportunity costs and how that can go against you if you have too much in super-safe investments.