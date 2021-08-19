claffra/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Denver-based Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) is a gold exploration and development company. The company's flagship asset is called the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

This article is an update of the article published on June 15, 2021.

Note: The company received final approval of the Mining Management Plan on June 14, 2021.

The project is expected to produce an estimated 5.85 million ounces of gold at 0.4 gAu/t cut-offs from proven and probable reserves over 13-year mine life.

The company estimates the project's after-tax net present value or NPV at $1.7B with an after-tax internal rate of return of more than 38.8%, based on the gold price at $1,900/oz, and a foreign exchange rate of US$0.775=A$1.00.

Recent developments

On July 7, 2021, Vista Gold announced an increase in the size of the previous public offering and purchase 12,272,730 shares at $1.10 per share (exercised underwriters' over-allotment was 920,454 shares), for gross proceeds of ~$13.5 million. Final total shares sold 13,193,184 shares.

Each share consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. The warrants will be exercisable during a period of 36 months at $1.25 per share. The money will be used for the definitive study for Mt Todd. In the 10-Q filing, it is said:

Management recently commenced a definitive feasibility study for Mt Todd and expects to complete the report during Q1 2022. The feasibility study is anticipated to include reserve estimates under S-K 1300 based on mine plans developed using a gold price in line with current market conditions

The management made a very caustic move, and the stock tumbled over 40% since the news was published.

In my opinion, it shows a poor understanding of the dilution mechanism attached to such large financing and the severe negative effect on the common shareholders that will continue to be felt for many months or years.

In my opinion, it is the risk attached to such investment where the management chooses to use its stock as a Banana Republic currency and has little to no regard for its shareholders' interest.

The shares outstanding will climb an estimated 12.8% to approximately 118 million shares with an extra 7.1 million shares warrants exercisable the next 3 years at $1.25 per share.

Data by YCharts

Also, Vista Gold released its second-quarter 2021 results on July 28, 2021.

Frederick Earnest, President, and CEO of Vista Gold, stated in the press release:

During the second quarter we achieved a number of significant milestones for Vista and our shareholders. Most important was the approval of the Mt Todd Mining Management Plan. Vista now holds all major operating and environmental permits for the development of Mt Todd. Our ongoing exploration drilling program to identify areas where infill drilling would have the greatest potential to add resource ounces close to our Batman deposit continues to produce positive results. We received the final $1.0 million payment from Prime Mining Corp. and the approval of other permits related to the Mt Todd project.

Mt Todd presentation and Investment Thesis

Source: Company previous Presentation

Important: NI 43-101 Technical Report Mt Todd Gold Project 50,000 tpd Preliminary Feasibility Study Northern Territory, Australia.

As I said in my previous article, the investment thesis has changed drastically after the company received the final approval of the Mining Management Plan. As a result, I believe it is now a good idea to invest long-term in this company.

For the ones who look at the stock for a potential investment, the timing is quite appealing. The company increased its cash significantly with the bought deal, and the stock price is a fraction of what it was a few months ago.

Still, the company chose to use its shares to finance the project, and it is a red flag.

In my experience, when management takes this road, it will continue using it in the future with the same negative effect on the common shareholders. Thus, I recommend trading short term 70% of your position and keep only a small long-term position that you grow from the trading gains.

Mt Todd Reserves

Source: Previous Presentation

Vista Gold 2Q21 Financials. The raw numbers

Vista Gold 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Net Income in $ Million 1.90 4.22 -2.20 -3.10 -0.75 EBITDA $ Million -1.84 -1.93 -2.24 -3.07 -2.92 EPS diluted in $/share 0.01 0.05 -0.03 -0.03 -0.01 Operating Cash Flow in $ Million -1.52 -1.43 -2.26 -2.53 -2.26 Total Cash $ Million 8.20 10.45 8.46 7.42 6.27/21.5* Long term Debt in $ Million 0 0 0 0 0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 103.86 105.50 105.94 103.51 104.57/~118*

Source: Vista Gold 10-Q

* I estimate the shares outstanding diluted at 118 million and cash at $21.5 million.

Technical Analysis and commentary

VGZ forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $0.87 and support at $0.78. The RSI is now 28, which indicates an oversold situation. The trading strategy is to accumulate between $0.80 and $0.78 and take profits between $0.88 and $0.90.

The recent financing was very caustic and is generally followed by a period of selling. We may have reached the end of the first selling period, and we could expect a period of stabilization between $0.76 and $0.85 depending on the gold price momentum.

If the gold price turns bullish, my sell target is between $1.05 and $1.15.

However, I recommend keeping a core long-term position for an eventual rally if the company successfully finds a partner to develop the project.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!