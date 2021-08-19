Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) reported Q2 results that on the surface look sizzling strong. But as we dig further, we can see that not only are its revenue growth rates highly volatile, but the bulk of its revenues are coming from dogecoin (DOGE-USD).

Further complicating the investment thesis, the company is hugely GAAP unprofitable, and trades for more than 18x forward sales. Accordingly, I'm giving this investment a pass.

Revenue Growth Rates Slow Down

Robinhood's earnings results were always going to be a binomial result, given the amount of attention that the company has had in the past year.

Source: author's calculation, S-1 filing, press statement

On the surface, we can see that Q2 2021 was up 131% y/y, which is a substantial deceleration from the revenue growth rates that Robinhood grew at over the past 4 quarters.

What's more, Robinhood's sequential growth from Q1 2021 to Q2 2021 was just 26% QoQ. And then, just to complicate the bullish investment thesis further, Robinhood put out a word of caution that for Q3 2021 ''we expect seasonal headwinds and lower trading activity across the industry to result in lower revenues''

What About Its Path to Profits?

I know that it's bad taste to discuss a company's profitability when a company has recently IPOed. But given that the stock is down after hours 10%, we should perhaps address this.

(Source)

As you can see above, despite Robinhood reporting negative $500 million of net income, its payable to users cash flow line was a large source of cash for Robinhood of approximately $1.9 billion. What does this mean in practice?

As more and more customers fund their accounts, the cash held by Robinhood becomes a source of working capital. This is a cash infusion that may slow down if there were to be a slowdown in funded accounts.

(Source)

However, for now, Robinhood's net funded accounts continue to move up and to the right, causing no meaningful lack of funded user accounts offering up Robinhood ample cash infusions.

Increased Scrutiny of Robinhood?

As widely reported, Robinhood's execution may not always be for the benefit of its customer, with retail trades being routed to the market markers that paid for those trades, rather than being executed at the best price.

Even though headlines have been warning retailers of the potential conflict of interest between customers and Robinhood, the facts show that Robinhood's user growth isn't showing any signs of meaningfully slowing down.

(Source)

On the contrary, it appears that much of the negative publicity has actually meaningfully benefitted Robinhood, with its MAUs increasing by 20% sequentially.

One may retort that this increase in sequential growth is less pronounced than the 51% jump from Q4 2020 to Q1 2021, and that would be a valid point of view. However, in the grand scheme of things, Robinhood's MAUs continue to thrive.

What do Near-Term Prospects Look Like?

(Source)

As you can see above, the big jump in revenues in Q2 2021 came from crypto trading. In fact, Robinhood noted that during Q2 2021 more first-time customers traded in crypto than in equities.

(Source)

And as we dig further for details, we can see that transaction-based revenues from equities were down 26% y/y (green arrow), but the real winner for Robinhood is the trading of cryptocurrencies which were up more than 4,200% y/y (red arrow).

More specifically, 62% of Robinhood's cryptocurrency transaction-based revenues came from Dogecoin (DOGE-USD). So it could be said that one meaningful risk facing Robinhood's revenue growth rates is substantially contingent on dogecoin being a cryptocurrency of interest amongst investors.

Valuation - Difficult to Say It's Undervalued

To get a reliable inclination of how much Robinhood could be worth or whether or not it's under or overvalued, we have to try to have a strong view as to what its sustainable growth rates may be over time.

For now, it's very difficult to know. For example, for 2020 its revenues growth rates were higher than 150%, whereas for Q2 2021 it has dipped below this revenue growth rate. Moreover, looking ahead, Robinhood has offered up a word of caution to investors of headwinds for Q3.

Moreover, according to the analyst consensus, Robinhood is valued at 19x forward sales (or closer to 18x after the sell-off). However, with so many recently IPOed stocks expected to grow at close to triple digits being priced substantially below 10x sales, it's difficult to declare that this stock is undervalued.

The Bottom Line

During the earnings call, Robinhood's CEO Vlad Tenev talked about creating the ''most trusted and most culturally relevant money app worldwide'', but despite approaching this investment with an open mind, I find it difficult to consider this investment particularly undervalued.

Not only is the underlying business meaningfully unprofitable but even beyond that, Robinhood's success is tied to anything but Dogecoin remaining the cryptocurrency of passion amongst its customers. In short, too much risk for not enough upside.