Investment thesis

State Street (NYSE:STT) is well-known for its SPDR S&P 500 ETF. However, the investment business is facing extremely strong competition and has been bleeding market share for years. The management considers selling the segment and I suggest to wait until the sale is completed before making an investment.

Motivation for this article

The financial sector clearly outperformed the broad market year-over-year. Admittedly, it also had some catching up to do. Banks and asset management companies reached new all-time highs. Popular investments are BlackRock (BLK), the world's largest asset manager, and T. Rowe Price (TROW). Another, smaller company in this business is State Street, well-known for its SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Let's see if there is still an attractive entry opportunity into this segment.

In this article, I am going to discuss State Street's results and headwinds the company is facing. Followed by a quick peer group review and the evaluation of the current stock price based on historical multiples.

Results and headwinds

The image below shows the highlights of Q2 2021.

Source: Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation

The company reported a record fee revenue of $2.5B and an EPS increase of 11%. In addition, AUC/A (assets under custody and/or administration) wins of $1.2T could be booked. The assets under management reached an all-time high with $3.9T at the quarter end, with quarterly net inflows of $83B. Shareholders benefit from a 10% dividend increase and a common stock repurchase program of up to $3B through year end 2022.

So far so good. Let's add a few more quarters to get a better idea of the bigger picture. The plot below shows State Street's total revenue, split into total fee revenue and net interest income, from Q2 2019 to Q2 2021.

Source: State Street - Earnings Presentations

Total revenue more or less stagnates. Fee revenue increased by roughly 11% over two years, but the net interest income suffered from the low interest rate environment. Another important aspect of the business is AUC/A.

Source: State Street - Earnings Presentations

The reported AUC/A wins of $1.2T in Q2 2021 are extremely strong, but it must also be said that the previous quarters were pretty disappointing. Finally, net income recovered in Q2 2021 after weak post-COVID quarters.

Source: State Street - Earnings Presentations

In my previous article about BlackRock, I talked about the strong underlying shift towards passive investing. ETF providers are obviously benefiting from this trend. However, State Street is losing market share. New data from Bloomberg confirm this. Morningstar provides a very good overview of the industry.

Source: Morningstar

State Street's market share is decreasing since the early 2000's. The company significantly lags behind BlackRock and Vanguard in terms of ETF flows. The main reason is SPY's high expense ratio of 0.095% and the high pricing pressure in the industry. As a consequence, there are plans to sell the investment management business. I can highly recommend the article from my fellow SA author Methodical Investor on that topic. STT is well-known for its ETFs, but the investment products contributed only 20% ($504M) to the total revenue in Q2 2021.

Peer group

Let's compare State Street with some of its peers, namely BlackRock, T. Rowe Price, and Ameriprise Financial (AMP). The table below shows relevant parameters for valuation, growth, and profitability (data from Seeking Alpha).

State Street Ameriprise BlackRock T. Rowe Price Valuation P/E Non-GAAP (FY1) 11,92 12,35 23,84 16,45 Price / Sales (ttm) 2,64 2,5 7,68 6,82 EV / EBITDA (FWD) - 7,04 17,94 11,79 Growth Revenue Growth (YoY) -1,27% 6,33% 20,22% 22,71% Revenue 5 Year (cagr) 2,81% 2,18% 10,03% 11,34% Net Income 3 Year (cagr) -1,00% -15,10% 0,54% 22,71% Profitability EBITDA Margin - 17,08% 41,43% 49,84% Net Income Margin 20,27% 8,21% 30,38% 42,23%

I think it's fair to say that there are two groups in terms of valuation and business execution: State Street and Ameriprise are on one side, and BlackRock and T. Rowe Price are on the other. BLK and TROW are higher valued, but both show significantly stronger revenue growth in combination with higher margins. STT is priced more favorably for good reason. This is of course just a quick overview and more research is needed to draw a final conclusion.

Current valuation

The dynamic fair value calculation from DividendStocks.Cash is used to calculate the fair value based on historical valuation. More details about the method and procedure can be found here.

Source: DividendStocks.Cash

The current valuation of the stock is analyzed by using the adjusted price earnings ratio. Based on the time period between 2010 and 2023 (estimated by analysts), the calculated fair value multiple for adj. P/E is 12.5.

State Street is close to fair value at the moment. The projected annual total return (capital gains plus dividends) is 15.2% till 12/2022. Again, this number is based on analysts' estimates and associated uncertainties. Personally, I think that's a bit too optimistic considering the challenges the company is facing. A stock price of $75-80 adds a margin of safety and is more attractive in my opinion.

Risks to consider

The investment business has been bleeding market share for years. An expense ratio reduction to make the products more competitive would significantly reduce the revenues. The pricing pressure in this business is extremely high. In addition, the low interest rate environment has a big impact on interest income and I don't think that will change in the short term.

Conclusion

State Street is well-known for its SPDR S&P 500 ETF. However, the company is facing extremely strong competition and pricing pressure. The investment business has been bleeding market share for years and the management considers selling the segment. The low interest rate environment is another aspect that weighs on the company.

The latest results from Q2 2021 are encouraging, but I would like to see how the investment management sale proceeds before making the next step. If you don't want to wait in order to benefit from dividends and share buybacks, a stock price of $75-80 looks attractive in my opinion.