Tivic Health Systems Seeks $16 Million U.S. IPO
Summary
- Tivic Health Systems has filed to raise $16 million in a U.S. IPO.
- The firm develops and commercializes non-invasive pain reduction medical devices for consumers.
- TIVC has grown revenue from a tiny base but has a significant road ahead to obtain approvals for additional pain reduction devices.
Quick Take
Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) has filed to raise $16 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.
The firm is developing and commercializing medical device treatments for various pain types.
TIVC is still a tiny firm seeking to both commercialize its lead product and continue developing new products, two distinctly different competencies.
I'll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details.
Company & Technology
Newark, California-based Tivic was founded to develop non-invasive medical device treatments for sinus pain, post-operative pain and migraine pain.
Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Jennifer Ernst, who has been with the firm since inception and was previously CEO of the U.S. subsidiary of Thin Film Electronics ASA.
Below is a brief overview video of the firm's current approved product for treating sinus pain:
(Source)
Below is the current status of the firm's product pipeline.
(Source)
Tivic has received at least $10 million in equity investment from investors including various angel investor groups and individuals.
Customer Acquisition
The company sells direct-to-consumer through its websites and other online platforms including Amazon (AMZN). It also sells through major retailers.
Management plans to broaden its footprint to other online and in-store retailers in the U.S. and internationally.
Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased from a tiny base, as the figures below indicate:
|
Sales and Marketing
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
91.9%
|
2020
|
151.9%
|
2019
|
283.6%
(Source)
The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, doubled to 0.6x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Sales and Marketing
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
0.6
|
2020
|
0.3
(Source)
Monthly audience visits and engagement to the firm's website have fluctuated over the past three years, with no clear trend other than a few recent upward spikes, while visit duration and pages per visit remain relatively low at 45 seconds and 1.65 pages per visit respectively, as the graphic shows here:
(Source: Similarweb)
Market & Competition
According to a 2021 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for sinus dilation devices was an estimated $1.7 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $4 billion by 2028.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 to 2028.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing preference for minimally invasive or non-invasive treatments and favorable reimbursement policies.
Also, additional treatment options are being improved and updated, including balloon sinuplasty and advanced surgery techniques.
North America accounted for the highest market share in 2020, at more than 40%, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate through 2028.
Major competitive or other industry participants by type include:
Analgesic medications
Congestion
Intranasal decongestants
Intranasal glucocorticoids
Financial Performance
Tivic's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Growing top-line revenue from a tiny base
Reduced gross loss and nearly breakeven gross margin
Continuing operating losses
Reduced cash used in operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ 298,000
|
144.3%
|
2020
|
$ 860,000
|
104.8%
|
2019
|
$ 420,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ (3,000)
|
-91.2%
|
2020
|
$ (225,000)
|
-22.1%
|
2019
|
$ (289,000)
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
-1.01%
|
2020
|
-26.16%
|
2019
|
-68.81%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ (991,000)
|
-332.6%
|
2020
|
$ (3,204,000)
|
-372.6%
|
2019
|
$ (3,643,000)
|
-867.4%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ (1,291,000)
|
2020
|
$ (3,639,000)
|
2019
|
$ (4,148,000)
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ (739,000)
|
2020
|
$ (3,027,000)
|
2019
|
$ (3,670,000)
(Source)
As of March 31, 2021, Tivic had $600,000 in cash and $3.7 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($2.5 million).
IPO Details
Tivic intends to raise $16 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
To support our organic growth, to expand our sales and marketing, including through advertising, of ClearUP and its related products, to conduct research and development activities to generate, test, and/or further advance new product candidates, and to identify potential investments and acquisitions complementary to and consistent with our growth strategy, and for other general corporate purposes.
(Source)
Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management asserts that it is currently not a party to any material legal proceedings.
The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is ThinkEquity.
Commentary
Tivic is seeking public investment capital to continue its R&D efforts while commercializing its lead product for treating sinus pain.
The firm's financials show top-line revenue growth from a tiny base, lower gross loss and almost breakeven gross margin in Q1 2021, but continuing operating losses while reducing its cash used in operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($2.5 million).
Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped sharply as revenue has increased; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate doubled from 0.3x to 0.6x in Q1 2021.
The market opportunity for providing sinus pain treatment is large and likely will grow at a double-digit rate of growth over the coming years.
ThinkEquity is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (39.3%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company's outlook is the need for additional capital for continued development of new products to spread its operating costs across.
TIVC is still a tiny firm seeking to both commercialize its lead product and continue developing new products, two distinctly different competencies.
I'll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
