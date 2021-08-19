ASX Limited (ASXFF) CEO Dominic Stevens on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ASX Limited (OTCPK:ASXFF) Q4 2021 Results Earnings Conference Call August 18, 2021 8:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Dominic Stevens - Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer

Gillian Larkins - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Siddharth Parameswaran - JPMorgan

Andy Chuk - Macquarie

Ed Henning - CLSA

Andrei Stadnik - Morgan Stanley

Kieren Chidgey - Jarden

Nigel Pittaway - Citi

Ashley Dalziell - Goldman Sachs

Simon Fitzgerald - E&P

Dominic Stevens

Good morning and welcome to ASX's financial results briefing for the 12-month period ending 30 June 2021. Thank you for taking part in this virtual presentation. I hope you are safe and well from wherever you are joining us. My name is Dominic Stevens, Managing Director and CEO of ASX. Presenting with me is ASX's CFO, Gillian Larkins.

To begin, I would like to acknowledge that I am speaking on the land of the Gadigal and Birrabirragal people and I pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging. Given the COVID restrictions, Gillian and I are working from our homes, as are all members of our supporting ASX team.

This morning I will begin with an overview of the result and an update on our strategic progress. Gillian will then take you through the financial detail. I will then return with some comments around outlook, provide a brief summary and take questions. So, let's begin.

As we all know, FY21 has been eventful and unusual. The trends we saw at the half-year, namely, a swift recovery post the initial impact of COVID-19 on our economy, interest rates stabilizing at close to zero, equity market volatility and the increase in retail investors, all continued in the second half.

FY21 was a solid year for most of the businesses within ASX's diversified portfolio. However, as expected, we experienced the effects of the Reserve Bank's unprecedented policy settings, put in place to deal with the pandemic. We see the current policy settings as temporary rather than permanent and look forward to these and other pandemic-related changes to our lives returning to normal once vaccination levels reach targets.

ASX believes in the importance of sustainable foundations. We have completed a number of programs in recent years to drive operational excellence in all that we do. This work gives us confidence about our resilience and risk management. It also creates opportunities to build new products and services on our contemporary platform.

ASX is transforming its technology, with a particular focus on our equity technology stack. With the rollout of CHESS in early 2023, we will have fundamentally changed the whole platform that underpins Australia's equity market. The average age of our technology stack will be at levels last seen with the electronification of these processes back in the 1990s. The continued digitization of processes and the use of new and important technologies such as DLT will enable new efficiencies and opportunities for ASX and the market.

What's exciting for ASX about having sustainable foundations and new technology is the opportunity created to make business easier for our customers. Feedback so far is encouraging. And with a more contemporary platform, we will be able to improve the customer experience even further. Putting in place a contemporary operating platform is the bedrock of ASX's ability to continue delivering attractive long-term returns to shareholders, while also providing the financial services infrastructure of the future for the benefit of our customers and industry.

I will now take you to the financials on slide five. These show that ASX posted revenue of $951.5 million, an increase in operating revenue over the prior period, notwithstanding the significant effects of RBA policy settings. This reflected growth in our Listings and Issuer Services, Trading Services and Equity Post-Trade businesses. This was offset by a decline in our futures business, driven by lower bank bill and three-year futures volumes.

Total expenses were up 8.4% over the period to $310.3 million, in line with our guidance in February. This was driven by the continued transformation of the organization, plus rises in variable costs driven by market turnover. This leaves our EBIT 1.7% lower at $641.2 million.

The RBA's policy settings also had a significant impact on our interest income. With interest rates close to zero and a decline in the average margins earned on collateral balances, interest income dropped 44%, from $83.8 million to $46.7 million. This leaves underlying NPAT 6.4% lower at $480.9 million and statutory NPAT lower by 3.6%. The smaller statutory drop is due to a significant item in our FY20 accounts.

Underlying EPS of $2.484 per share was 6.4% lower. With our policy of paying out 90% of underlying earnings, this means total dividends for FY21 will be $2.236 per share fully franked.

Now to look at the RBA policy settings in detail. These settings include cash rates set at an all-time low, quantitative easing, yield curve control and the establishment of a term funding facility. These policies and programs have meant that absolute rates have fallen, margins on liquid assets have fallen and the volatility of short-term rates has fallen. This impacted on two revenue areas in our business. If we take out these effects, I am pleased with the way the business has performed with our revenues growing strongly off what was a high base in FY20.

In trying to understand the effect of the RBA's policy settings and the opportunities that a normalization might bring, we have set out on slide six our revenues since FY14 indexed to 100 in that year. Our revenues are split into three parts. The revenue purely from short-end futures contracts, OIS, bills and three-year bond contracts. The interest revenue on capital and margins. And all other revenue, which is the thicker line.

There are two key takeaways from this chart. Firstly, revenue from our businesses affected by these policy settings has fallen significantly, from peak to trough, interest income has fallen 53%and short-end futures have fallen 35%. Secondly and importantly, the rest of ASX's revenues have accelerated over the past two years and are up 19% since FY19.Looking ahead, it is encouraging that commentators see a high chance of an unwinding of yield curve control in the medium-term. This likelihood, together with the continued strong performance of our other businesses and our ability to leverage the good foundational work over the past five years, gives me confidence for the future.

I will now address some of the market drivers of our result on slide eight. Aside from the issues just discussed, the drivers of the business have been positive. In FY21, we saw our best year for primary capital raisings ever. Importantly, with revenue amortized over three to five years, this year's effort plus the strong numbers from FY20, will bolster our revenues over the next few years.

To give an idea of the value added to the business in FY21, if we looked at the old cash accounting basis of revenue recognition, FY21 was 26% ahead of FY20 and in fact 38% higher than FY19. If I look now to cash market trading at the top right, although FY21 came in marginally lower than FY20, this was still a pleasing result given the record trading volume in March 2020. FY21 is still well up over 18% on FY19.

In our Austraclear business, we can see that debt issuance has picked up significantly over the last two years. This has come from government, semi-government and RMBS securitizations. Holdings have increased in size by 13% year-on-year and close to 30% over two years. The growth in bonds on issue will also help stimulate the bond futures market over the coming years.

And finally, at the bottom left, the other big driver of our revenues, futures trading has reduced due to the impacts on the short-end of the rates curve, as discussed. Worth noting, but hidden by the overall numbers, are the strengths of the 10-year bond contract up 15% and electricity products which are up 46%. Although these are offset by the lower SPI futures volume, this year down 25%, which is consistent with the trend of lower equity index contracts globally.

While our FY21 result reflects the impact of the current policy settings, it follows an extended period of solid, resilient growth. FY21 is the ninth year in a row ASX has delivered positive operating revenue growth. Looking at our EBIT performance, the strength of our diversification is evident in our ability to deliver a result that almost rivals the prior record year performance, in which the COVID-driven activity levels set new records. ASX pays out 90% of its operating earnings, which has seen a steady stream of franked dividends and in FY19 a franked special dividend delivered to shareholders. This policy has led to strong after-tax total returns.

I will now move on from the numbers to an update on strategy. We think of our business in three layers. The foundation is the operating platform. Over the last five years, we have improved our sustainable foundations and in particular, transformed our business through technology contemporization. With a modern, flexible and resilient operating platform, we are able to expand and enhance our customer value proposition with optimized products and services. And finally, ASX looks to leverage its skills and ecosystem into the adjacent growth opportunities that we see. I will use these three levels to take you through some of the achievements of the past year.

So to begin, ASX can trace its history back 150 years. We have maintained and grown our position by earning trust for our actions as an organization, striving to provide resilient operations and supporting the efficiency of our markets. While technology changes the way exchanges operate, these elements remain constants that we seek to sustain. Notable sustainability developments this year include the completion of our first TCFD report, our undertaking to switch to 100% renewable electricity in FY23, which will reduce our carbon emissions profile by over 85%. This will be a significant step forward as we seek to achieve net zero for our Scope 1 and 2 emissions by the end of FY25.

On the people front, I am proud to report that we are achieving gender pay equity based on like-for-like roles and as a result of our current operating model review, 45% of my direct reports are women. We have also increased our female participation workforce target from 40% to 45% by FY25. Risk management is also critical to our ability to serve Australia's financial markets. We remain committed to focusing on and investing in, cyber security and enhancements to clearing risk systems and processes.

Progress continues towards our goal of transforming the technology stack at ASX. This is via the upgrading of older technology and hardware and the digitization of manual processes. We are also introducing new technologies, such as DLT-based systems and a big data platform. The best way to maintain our franchise is to continue to be an innovative exchange at the leading edge of technology. This imperative has become more pronounced since the pandemic and will be particularly important over the coming 10 years.

In this rapidly changing world, old technology platforms will find it hard to compete. That's why ASX has a specific strategy to reduce technology debt within the organization. Not only do these investments improve our resilience and lower our business risk, they enable greater efficiency and functionality and faster delivery of products and services into the future.

As you can see on slide 11, our stack of key equity technologies, although serving ASX well for many years, was aging. We have upgraded across all levels of the stack over the past five years and with the rollout of CHESS and some related operational databases over the coming 12 to 18 months, this body of work will be complete. There are a number of important takeaways here.

Firstly, this is a significant amount of work, nearing completion and it's the largest program in ASX's history. Secondly, this quantum of fundamental change is not easy and making these changes whilst running an exchange at record volume levels during a pandemic creates further challenges. Thirdly, although it is hard to put a value on it, any perusal of the chart shows the significant amount of long-term risk reduction taking place. And finally, in a world dominated by digitizing, which enables businesses to move faster with more contemporary and flexible technologies, these changes create significant future optionality for the organization.

Change is not easy, especially for a company with the reach and profile of ASX. Every day, many companies have technology incidents. The easiest way to reduce the risk of them, in the short-term anyway, is not to change anything. In the long-term however, this is a false choice, because it creates even more risk. ASX holds itself to a high standard. While we have been undertaking significant change, we have also focused on our resilience. We are sorry for the equity trading outage late last year and regret the disruption it caused. However, we are also proud of our performance to reduce incidents across ASX by close to 90% over the past five years. Our performance over time, not our performance on a day, is the best measure of long-term organizational resilience.

As you can see from the chart on the left, we have dramatically reduced incidents over the past five years. Even in the last 12 months, this trend has continued. Our focus and the investments in upgrading hardware and software, has led to a reduction in outages in our key market systems, as shown by the chart on the right.

Our resilience has also been enhanced by the adoption of a continuous improvement approach to incident management. In recent years, we have improved our incident management systems, processes and policies as well as adding people and skills. This means for every incident with a customer impact, we conduct a post-incident review. With the benefit of hindsight, all incidents offer learnings about how to improve.

Our review of the November 2020 outage has been extensive. It involved engagement with our regulators, our technology provider Nasdaq and our customers. We have already taken steps to strengthen our processes and practices in the area of project delivery, governance, risk management and testing. In addition, we commissioned an independent expert review in consultation with our regulators. We expect an update from them shortly.

And as I close on this part, it's important to note the interaction of these last three slides and to be clear about ASX's long-term goals. These are to reduce our risk and to improve our resilience. This doesn't mean that there will be no incidents or outages in the future, because there will be. What it does mean is, is that we will continue to apply the appropriate resources, keep our technology contemporary and learn from our experiences, even when they are painful to reduce the chance of future incidents. The progress that we have made in reducing incidents and outages over the past five years is clear and validates our approach.

So if I now move up a level on the pyramid to growing our customer value, there are a number of proof points over the course of FY21and longer term strategies that are gaining traction

So, our listings. Our listings business in FY21 had a particularly strong year. While annual listing fees were subdued due to the low level at which the index began in FY21 and with an accounting methodology that amortizes the income from capital raisings, listings revenue was still up 3.8% year-on-year. The recovery of the index over the past 12 months and the amortization of FY21 fees over future years bodes well for this business into the immediate future. This performance has been driven by a long-term strategy of building our capital markets, enabling ASX to develop a broader market in domestic companies and also attracting companies from around the world to our exchange.

This year, we saw 176 new listings plus 23 backdoor listings, an increase of 107%. There was strength across the board. We saw the highest number of mining listings since FY11, 15 health care listings, the highest number since FY17, nine new listings from New Zealand, which is a multiple of recent years. ASX has been targeting technology listings over the past five years and pleasingly we saw 43 listings, the highest number in this area since FY17. ASX bats above its weight globally in this area, which is good for the technology ecosystem in Australia as well as being good for ASX and investors.

This is underscored by the success of the S&P/ASX All Technology Index, which grew its capitalization by 38% in FY21 and expanded from 45 to 79 companies. It is also reflected in the success of ASX-listed technology names such as XERO, Afterpay, WiseTech, which deepen Australia's position on the global technology map. This is not to say we list everything that comes our way. In fact, ASX rejected 36 listing proposals in FY21, mostly for the reason of being, too early stage. Maintaining high standards is just as important as growing the ecosystem.

Our listings success is not confined to listed companies. Listed investment products also saw significant growth in FY21, with ETP FUM in CHESS growing 53% year-on-year to $98 billion. There were 21 new funds admitted in the year, mainly in the global equities space. We are proud of our performance in this area and while the market is very buoyant at present, the more important thing is the longer term trends across this business.

Now to derivatives. The derivatives team implemented a range of customer product, service and process enhancements over the year. Some of these are detailed, such as changes to Austraclear that make the lives of bond dealers easier, changes to the bond futures tick increments for the roll and moving the bank bill contract to cash settlement. However, let me focus my comments on two product initiatives launched during the year.

Firstly, the five-year bond futures contract. This new contract reflects an opportunity created by the three-year bond rate being subject to yield curve control. The five-year area of the curve is crucially important one for swap dealers, borrowers and fixed income managers. However, given that the three-year bond yields are being controlled by the RBA, if I need to hedge, what instrument do I use?

We saw this issue play out in the early part of the year when the whole curve moved up violently, only to see the three-year part get dragged straight back to its YCC levels. Anyone who owned long positions in five-year swaps or bonds and hedged with three-year futures saw a dramatic movement against them, as shown in the chart. If, however, they had hedged with five-year futures, they would have seen minimal volatility in comparison. We believe this contract can be a valuable interest rate management tool and the price activity of the last six months affirms our positive view on the long-term outlook for this contract.

Secondly, our electricity derivatives business is continuing to expand, with volumes growing at double-digit levels for a few years now. ASX has increased its focus on this area. For example, we have introduced five-minute caps to hedge the variability coming from a more renewables-based electricity generation mix. Product innovations such as this are important for our customers as the economy moves towards greater electrification via renewables.

We have also put new market-making schemes together for both Australia and New Zealand, where we have been working in partnership with the regulators to improve volume, market structure and transparency. Interestingly, this initiative also is using the DataSphere platform to manage market-making and regulatory data requirements.

Another good example of ASX getting closer to its customers in FY21 is the development of the Market Data Reporting Module. This has replaced the previously intensive manual processes for subscribers of ASX real-time market data products. The new online process reduces operational risk for our customers. They now track and confirm their current and historical reporting via the portal, while allowing our data business comprehensive insights on data usage trends and new product ideas.

In recent months, we expanded the portal to include Data Licensing functionality. This facilitates customer on-boarding, enabling clients to sign-up for an ASX data license via DocuSign and submit their usage reports all in one visit to the site, thus offering a straight-through and seamless customer experience. The team will continue to roll this functionality out to new data usage types over the coming year, ensuring we are prioritizing the customer experience.

So CHESS. Work continues at pace on the CHESS replacement project. The project is transitioning from the requirements and build stage to the test, integrate and transition phase. As we speak, the final code drop is being delivered, which includes the extra scale and scope work resulting from the consultation in FY21. This will be loaded onto the customer's development environment in a few weeks, giving software vendors all they need to code and test their application. At the end of the year, the system will be available to these vendors in an end-to-end environment, in preparation for a full customer test environment in April 2022.

CHESS replacement and our related corporate actions STP program are removing a number of manual processes from the market. For example, corporate actions STP, which went live in June 2021, uses online forms to reduce operational risk for issuers. It also supports efficiency gains across the industry as a more accurate, comprehensive information is distributed faster and in the easy-to-process global standard ISO 20022 format.

CHESS replacement is also simplifying and digitizing a number of manual processes in the election and maintenance of dividend reinvestment plans. Currently, custodians and investors need to manage their preferences for each DRP via a variety of manual processing options, whether that be mail, email, fax or online portals and across multiple registries. Under the new system, CHESS will provide the ability for custodians and brokers to collect their investors' DRP preferences online and have that information automatically routed to the relevant registry. Through this new automated functionality, a process that currently can take days, will be done in real-time.

Finally, I will comment on the progress being made by DLT Solutions and Sympli. While our main focus with DLT is in relation to CHESS, there has also been good progress by the DLT Solutions team. In January this year, we launched the customer DAML sandpit. To-date, we have had over20 different firms log on and get to know the DAML smart contracting language. Next month we will launch our DLT cloud environment, which will be using the same blockchain technology that CHESS will be using. We will first open up a development environment and then have production capability by the end of the year to support a number of our customers who we expect to go live.

One of these customers is KPMG, which is creating and operating the New South Wales Government's Building Assurance Solution. At its core, the distributed ledger-based application will deliver a Trustworthy Index for buildings based on the source and quality of the materials and contractors used in its construction. This will enable interested parties to distinguish between compliant, resilient buildings and non-compliant, problematic buildings.

We also have other customers with applications in corporate governance and equity back office process improvement. I also note that DAML and DLT is being used by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Broadridge has gone live with the same technology in the U.S., dealing multi-billion dollar transactions on a treasury repo use case. Broadridge, in fact, is also working on a solution for off-market transfers down here in Australia.

And on Sympli, we have had a positive six months. Interoperability is now a matter of when, rather than if, with the New South Wales Government leading the charge to phase introduction of this in the New Year. Three banks are connected and we expect the final major, which is currently testing, to be connected in the next few months. With one banking partner, we are processing standalone mortgage discharges and expect to begin doing this with a second bank in the coming months. We have confidence in our value proposition to win market share, given our modern platform, integrated experience and competitive pricing.

With that I will hand over to Gill to take you through the financials in more detail. So thank you Gill. Over to you.

Gillian Larkins

Thanks Dom. As we have stated, our results for 2021 show the full-year impact on our business of operating in a low yield environment. Income derived from our Derivatives business, coupled with lower interest earned on our own cash balances, contributed to a drop in statutory profit for the year. This was not unexpected. However, the business was delighted to see the continuation of solid equity trading, the rise in commodity volumes and the strong number of initial listings for the year, all of which partially cushioned the impact of the low yield environment.

Turning to the financials and starting with the topline. Total operating revenue for the full-year increased 1.4% on FY20. This reflects the continuation of the first half thematic of solid performance by our Listings and Issuer Services business, Cash Market Trading and Equity Post-Trade businesses, offsetting the decrease in Derivatives and OTC clearing revenues. Of note too is the 2% revenue increase in second half 2021 from the first half 2021, primarily through further growth in Information Services, a strong second half for listings and the change in rebates payable in our Post-Trade business.

Total expenses for the Group increased by 8.4% to $310.3 million, due to costs associated with higher volume activity, business initiatives and depreciation and amortization increasing for the first time in a few halves, with the completion of major projects such as our secondary data centre.

Moving through the table, the interest income line shows a significant decline from the previous year by 44.3%. This fall was through the decreased earnings rates, with lower revenue from this income stream, leading to a decrease in statutory profit after-tax of 3.6%. This translated into the same decrease in EPS, with the Board declaring a dividend of $1.112 per share for the half.

Now to the revenue results of our key business lines. This slide depicts the four business lines ASX has operated over the last few years. With the recent review of the operating model and realignment under newly appointed group executives occurring over the next six months, we expect to show the repointing of the revenue lines at the first half 2022 results. For this financial year, however, it remains the same as prior years.

The growth in Listings and Issuer Services is a direct result of the focus on enhancing ASX as a place to list and raise capital. The year saw an increase in foreign companies on our board as well as an increase in initial capital raised. The strong equity trading value from 2020 came down slightly in 2021. However, it was still higher than the long-term average daily cash market trading volume prior to COVID.

These conditions have continued to assist all our equity trading offerings across the sub-business areas of Issuer Services, Cash Market Trading and Equity Post-Trade Services. This activity and the strong increase in demand for index and benchmark information in our Trading Services business, partially defrays the 10.4% decrease in the Derivatives business and allows for a 1.4% increase in revenue overall.

Our Listings and Issuer Services revenue is 8.9% higher than last year. The majority of this increase is by recognizing this year's amortized income from FY20 secondary listing fees and the ongoing growth in our Issuer Services business, which saw an increase of 23.6% against last year. Our annual listing fee revenue was down 2.7% because of the lower number of billed companies and lower market capitalization from the prior year.

Initial capital raised increased by 50.5%, ably assisted by the large increase in listings to 176 entities compared to 83 in the prior year. The revenue increase is not reflected in full this year due to the five-year revenue amortization policy we follow for initial listings. The reverse to this occurred with secondary capital revenue. Raisings were lower by 11.8% this year due to the elevated prior period comparative. However, the amortized share of last year's activity contributed to the increase of 14.3% in revenue for FY21. Issuer Services increased by 23.6% due to the heightened equities activity and the items attached to this including holding adjustments, transfers and conversions.

Moving now to the Derivatives and OTC Markets business. Our Derivatives and OTC Markets business has continued to experience a decline in futures volumes since March 2020 when we entered a period of low interest rates. Futures volumes are down 15% due to the low activity in the short-end interest rate market. However, this was offset by a higher average fee through the increase in commodity volumes, up 60% on PCP.

This contributed to a decrease in futures revenue, with the value being cleared through the OTC clearing service continuing to come down from first half 2020, reflecting a decrease in OTC revenue. Combined, this led to an overall 11.8% decrease in total Derivatives and OTC Markets revenue compared to FY20.

Equity options revenue has decreased by 37.3% from FY20. Equity options volumes continue to decline, with single stock options volume down 13.7% on the same period last year and index options down 45.9%. In addition, a one-off rebate scheme, the Options Liquidity Growth Program, introduced in the third quarter of the year, further reduced revenue in this line.

Our Austraclear business provides settlement, depository and registry services. FY21 saw higher registry and transaction activity, with overall revenue coming in 4.4% more than last year. Total holdings of debt securities remain high at $2.7 trillion, up 13.1% on last year. It is of note that the results of this business also include the performance of our investment in Sympli.

Our Trading Services business result reflects the strength of the underlying business drivers in a year of further market volatility. Although Cash Market Trading revenue came in 5% below last year, with FY20 being our highest trading year on record, this was still strong enough to partially offset the lower average on-market fee due to smaller contributions from the Auction and Centre Point products.

Information Services saw a strong year, contributing a 10.5% revenue increase from FY20, assisted by a rise in market data royalties through higher trading activity by retail brokers. Technical Services saw a marginal increase, with revenue coming in at 0.9% more than FY20. This was due in part to growth in hosting and connections, with the number of cabinets up 12.9% and ALC connections up 8.5% on FY20. This was negated slightly by a decrease in futures connections, with futures gateways down 17.1%, induced by changes to PTRM and to the bond roll tick sizes introduced in the first half of the year.

Finally, moving onto our fourth business, Equity Post-Trade Services. The Equity Post-Trade service business showed strong growth of 12.8% in total revenue, mainly due to the change in applicable revenue sharing rebates for FY21 because of the heightened volumes in second half 2020. This was most notable in the cash market clearing revenue business being up 8.6% to $71 million, despite a decrease of 3.6% in the value of on-market trades centrally cleared.

Revenue from cash market settlements increased by 17.2% to $72.7 million, due to growth in transfers and conversions. As previously stated, there was no rebate applicable for the clearing business for this year. However, $4.5 million is payable from the settlement business compared to $6.1 million in the prior year.

Total expense growth for FY21 has a similar composition to previous years. With an overall increase in FY21 of 8.4%, the uplift was mainly through the increase in employees. The average full-time equivalent headcount increased to 742 compared to 709 in FY20. Costs associated with ASX's technology program, including cyber security, are seen in the equipment cost line coming in at 20% more than FY20.

As predicted in the first half, the heightened trading activity continued into second half 2021 resulting in the variable cost line 32.1% more than last year. The depreciation and amortization increase of 6% rose in the second half through projects such as the completion of our secondary data centre. All these factors combined led to an overall increase in total expenses of 8.4% for FY21.

This slide reflects the full-year expense growth composition for the last four years. It shows the spend required to bolster the technology, risk and governance foundations of the exchange. The highest cumulative growth over this time has been in headcount. However, the last two years recognize the growth of variable costs connected with market-related activity, the heightened equipment charges that have increased through the upgrade of operating and service capabilities at ASX and increasing software licenses and costs associated with cyber security. The expense guidance for FY22 is 5% to 7%, which includes costs associated with our program of improvement following the equity market outage in November 2020.

Total net interest income decreased 44.3% to $46.7 million for FY21. The near-term expectation is that rates will remain low. It is clear from the results that portfolio returns have declined, as maturing investments have been replaced with lower yielding investments. This is evident in the decrease from first half to second half across both Group net interest income and net interest earned on collateral balances.

The spread on participant balances has moved from 37 bps to 13 bps which, when combined with the reduction in the futures client charge from 65 bps to 45 bps in the middle of FY20, contributed to a decrease in overall net interest on collateral balances of 33.6%. Although the increase in average collateral balance to $12.2 billion has definitely negated some of this impact.

ASX's balance sheet is strong and positioned conservatively, with an Standard and Poor's long-term rating of AA- and a nominal amount of debt for working capital purposes. Of note, amounts owing to participants were down $462.4 million, reflecting a decrease in open positions held in interest rate and equity index futures. Of note too has been the growth in the software balance, which is mainly attributable to the increase in capital expenditure in FY21.

Our investment in capital expenditure in FY21 was $109.8 million, inclusive of CHESS replacement, ASX Trade and other key projects. CHESS replacement is the largest project. Through the replanning exercise carried out late last year, our technology work program was reprioritized and expanded to fit the demand for increased volumes, functionality and testing. This extended the capital expenditure associated with the CHESS replacement project over a further two years from the original go-live date of April 2021. We are forecasting our entire CapEx spend for FY22 to be at similar levels to this year and have set guidance in the $105 million to $115 million range.

Underlying earnings for the second half were similar to the first half, with the strong trading and capital markets activity through the last six months not enough to combat the lower futures revenue and investment spread income. This led to underlying profit after tax decreasing by 6.4% and to an underlying EPS decrease of the same amount. The Board has determined a second half 2021 fully franked dividend of $1.112 per share, contributing to an overall payout of $2.236 per share for the year. This represents a decrease of 6.4% on FY20. The dividend can be fully funded from retained earnings and represents a payout ratio of 90% of underlying NPAT, in line with our dividend policy guidance.

In summary, the FY21 result reflects the strength of ASX's diversified business. While conditions were mixed, we continued to deliver resilient earnings and invest in technology that positions us for long-term sustainability. This will benefit our people, customers and shareholders and the future of Australia's financial markets generally.

With that, I will hand back to Dom. Thank you.

Dominic Stevens

Okay. Thank you Gill. So before we move to questions, I would like to update you on our outlook, including some structural changes in progress at ASX. As you have heard today, ASX is moving into a more technology-based future. In readying ourselves for this, we are refreshing our operating model to ensure our structure best reflects business priorities, supports growth, aligns with our customers and enhances accountability and delivery.

As you can see on the slide, we have retained four business units but aligned some activities within them more logically. Each divisional head will report directly to me, enhancing accountability at the leadership level. The new structure better reflects the four core services we provide to the markets, a Listings business focused on pre-trade capital markets of both companies and issuers of products, a Securities and Payments business focused on the administration and servicing of securities and the payments related to those services or other payments such as Sympli, a Markets business focused on all our trading activities from equities to derivatives including debt, commodities and electricity and finally a pure Technology and Data business focused on the technical and information services we provide to our customers. In simple terms, what this means is our Issuer Services and Austraclear businesses have moved into Securities and Payments and Cash Market Trading has moved into the Markets business.

Another important part of the new structure is the creation of an expanded Customer function. This aims to improve the end-to-end experience for customers, by bringing together our customer-facing operations, communications, marketing, digital and program delivery activities. This program is not a downsizing exercise. It's about making sure we are best set up to serve the needs of our customers and deliver our significant program of work.

So now to outlook. The outlook for our businesses looks encouraging. Combined with our increasing operational momentum, arising from building stronger foundations in recent years, I expect it to be another busy year ahead. However, we are in our ninth week of working from home in Sydney, where the majority of the ASX team is located. The health and wellbeing of our people is our priority. And at all levels of the organization, we are working to keep our people connected and supported through this challenging period.

Equities trading is likely to remain robust, given the ongoing uncertainty due to COVID, both here and around the world and because of global economic and geopolitical issues. The Listings pipeline currently looks well supported as we continue to see interest from New Zealand companies considering listing on the ASX and a buoyant mining sector. The outlook for interest rate derivatives is evolving and will be driven by the timing of the unwindingof the RBA's current policies. We have already seen the term funding facility close on 30 June 2021, QE purchases have been slowed and as mentioned, the expectation is that YCC will unwind at some point.

Energy derivatives volumes will continue to be supported by the transition to renewable energy and Austraclear's holdings and transaction volumes should be supported by bond issuance associated with fiscal stimulus funding and mortgage growth. Operationally, CHESS replacement is moving into end-to-end industry-wide testing on its way to go-live in April 2023. And in a step-down from FY21, FY22 expense growth is expected to be between 5% and 7%. And while capital expenditure guidance for FY22 is $105 million to $115 million, aligned with the completion of CHESS replacement, we expect outer years' capital expenditure to moderate.

So in summary, you can see the points there. I think they are reasonably straightforward and I think that we have covered them sufficiently during today's presentation. So with that, I would like to now move to Q&A where Gill and I can answer your questions.

So with that, I will hand back now to the moderator. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank. Your first question comes from Siddharth Parameswaran with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Siddharth Parameswaran

Good morning Dom ad Gill. Just a couple of questions from me, if I can. Just on the expense guidance, which you have given 5% to 7%, that's certainly a drop from the last couple of years. I was just hoping you could perhaps flesh that out thinking about the outlook from here on? I mean I know that obviously there's been quite a lot of CapEx spend the last couple of years. And I think DLT still hasn't started being amortized. So I was just hoping to get a reading on whether we have seen the peak in expense growth or whether there might be bumps along going the way?

Dominic Stevens

Gill, I would like to give that one to you.

Gillian Larkins

I will take that. Yes, Dom. Well certainly, there's no doubt that when we go-live with our CHESS system, our new one, in April 2023, then certainly D&A will start hitting our expenses line and come out the balance sheet with the expense line. We obviously have our own five-year plans. We were really looking out that way. And I think our view is, by sharing with you our total expense next year, 5% to 7%, certainly before we do get hit out of CHESS, that we feel we believe we are looking at expense growth in outer years of going back to similar levels prior to FY2019. As you can see from our expense slide, it really has gone up in 2020 and 2021 and we do think it is coming back to a more normalized expense rate that you have seen in the past. So I hope that helps you, Sid.

Dominic Stevens

I will just add to that, Sid. Just like you are talking to like the medium term or whatever. If you look at the expense growth, you saw like the more pronounced expense growth into FY 2019 and 2019 and it's been moderating. And then as you point out, it's moderated quite a bit this year. So I think, I feel like we are getting through the hump of that and then if you look to CapEx, CapEx has risen and I was looking at some old numbers the other day, looking back to similar sort of rises around the time when we did the ALC back in 2011. And that now has sort of like gone sideways. And as I have said in my comments, I think that then starts to come down after that. So I think that the OpEx rise came earlier up and is tailings along now and I think the CapEx rise, we are at up taking and we tail from then, if that's helpful.

Siddharth Parameswaran

Yes. That's helpful. Thank you for that. If I could just ask a question just on Sympli. You flagged that there is some momentum there just in terms of getting banks connected, et cetera. You haven't commented on CapEx or further investments that you are going to make on a go forward basis. So could you just perhaps just flesh out whether there is need for significantly more CapEx or investment on Sympli to make?

Dominic Stevens

So there's two things there. One is, I guess that over the last three years, because we have been sort of a little bit hand strung by the speed of the take up by the banks because of just the busy nature of the market over the last three years, the investment has probably been stretched out over that period. And so now we actually we hope over the course of the next year, we have got those connections happening. We will hopefully start to see some revenue as we actually, particularly as we get to sort of like the back end of the year with interoperability being enabled. And I think sort of like the relationships that we have with some of the banks there in looking for better integration and perhaps lower costs means that we can sort of drive those revenues from there. So I guess the revenue playing off against cost will depend on how quickly those revenues come in going into FY 2022 and FY 2023.

The other thing I would say about it is, it's an interesting sort of over the last number of years, I mean when we started this journey, we were looking at the incumbent, which had a valuation of something like, know $600 million net now as a listed entity that has a market cap of something like five times that. And so I think this is a really interesting phase. I think that actually we have got through a whole bunch of the regulatory issues, interoperability and others such that actually, we can now hit the market with what we think is a better product, a lower price points and an ability to sort of like move faster with much more modern technology.

So I think it's been sort of like along the road because I don't think we could have predicted everything from hanging to us track to all of the things that have sort of like slowed that connection process. But having got through that over the course of the next few months and then into an interoperability environment, I think sort of the back end of 2022 and 2023 should be where we see the business start to really come into its own.

Siddharth Parameswaran

So just to be clear, I mean it sounds like not a large CapEx spend or investment spend as you are saying that roughly revenues will start coming and offsetting whatever expenses are made. Is that right take away?

Dominic Stevens

No. I don't think for FY 2022. I think FY 2023, you will see more revenue coming in. Anything you want to add to that, Gill, on the numbers?

Gillian Larkins

No. Obviously not because it is a small number, Sid. And so that's why we don't have it out there. So certainly in FY 2023, we expect to see revenue coming through, okay.

Siddharth Parameswaran

Okay. That's very clear. Thank you for that. And just the last question. Just is there any changes in average fees in any of your segments that we should be considering on a go forward basis? I know that, for us, anyway, one of your line items, Equity Post-Trade, just the lack of the rebate surprised us. So I was just wondering if there's any changes that you would like to flag on fees in any of any different segments?

Gillian Larkins

Maybe I will take that one, Dom. Certainly, no, at this present of time, we don't see that. But I think it can change as we will go through COVID. Certainly, we had that moment. We froze our fees through the back end of COVID. We are now out of that, shame to say that and we will move to fewer on COVID but I think you understand what I am saying. And so there's nothing to actually call out at the moment that you should be reflecting.

Siddharth Parameswaran

Okay. Thank you.

Dominic Stevens

Thanks Sid.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Andy Chuk with Macquarie. Please go ahead.

Andy Chuk

Good morning, Dom and Gill. So I had questions just on CapEx. So your premise is that CapEx is expected to moderate in the outer years. Can you provide some color on the quantum of that moderation and what the longer term expectations for CapEx is? Thanks.

Dominic Stevens

We don't sort of give forward sort of guidance out past a year on that. I think what I would say, if I looked out over five years or whatever, I would say that the underlying CapEx or the bigger CapEx of the organization is going down. I think slide eleven shows you that if you look at what needed to be done to what has been done from FY 2016 to, say, 2022, 2023, you can see that there's not a burning need to be doing enormous fixes there into the future. So you can say that sort of a little bit off the table. There is some work to do on the derivatives side but I would say that as being less and the important thing there is with some of that work, it's actually building on stuff that we have done in the equity market as far as sort of equity databases or perhaps Austraclear when we replan that, it would be replatformed onto like a CHESS look-alike.

So that would then be sort of like cost saving as opposed as to sort of doing that from scratch. And so the only thing I then would say into the outlook and I think this is a theme through the whole, the last five years has been about a lot of that foundation change. And I think the next five years, although there are things to do, the next five years is going to be more about customer products and services to then build on that foundational change. And so I don't know exactly what those things will be in the outer years. But those things will be less foundational, it will be much more focused on revenue generation, if that sort of like helps you.

But if we just take that aside and say what's the underlying run rate, we have gone up the hill over of the last couple of years of the biggest replacement things we will do, which is the whole set of equity, not just CHESS, but all the things that sit around CHESS and the equity market. And then I think we are going into a period and if you look in the history of ASX, actually CapEx has gone sideways or I think CapEx was something like $50 million in 2011. It was $50 million in 2017. So I am not saying it's going back to those levels, but I am saying, we have got a big spend and then I think it moderates from there just how far back I don't think we will be sort of like putting that out in results now as to where would be in 2023 and 2024. But hopefully that gives you a little bit of a sense.

Gillian Larkins

And maybe I can add that, Dam. I think our view is, as Dom said, 450 million is probably too low and especially if we are talking about so many years back. But certainly what we have seen today would be differently on the high side. So we can't give you forward forecast but you can take out of that what you will.

Andy Chuk

All right. That's very helpful. Thanks. The next question is on the expense guidance. So 5% to 7% growth is huge. Can you just confirm how much of that growth relates to the improvement costs for the trade outage? And whether those are one-off or recurring?

Gillian Larkins

Shall I do that one, Dom? I can do it.

Dominic Stevens

Sure.

Gillian Larkins

Certainly, they were costs associated with the at-market outage this year. And to be honest with reparation work that we see that we need to do in FY 2022, that will be basically the same amount. And so when you look at that 5% to 7%, that does include any extra expenses for the trade outage last year.

Andy Chuk

Sure. So is that one year impact and is there more to come now to you?

Dominic Stevens

I think that's pretty much a one year impact.

Gillian Larkins

Yes.

Dominic Stevens

Some of it, I don't like it.

Gillian Larkins

Can I help you with this? So when you see that expense percentage growth 8.4%, if you go into the administration line, you will see the extra increase in expense and that really was the extra work that we had to do on the back end of that outage.

Andy Chuk

All right. That's good color. Just one last one for me. Just with the checkpoint expected to go digital at the end of this year, how should we think about the impact to earnings?

Dominic Stevens

At the time, CHESS replacement?

Gillian Larkins

Could you just repeat that? I am sorry.

Dominic Stevens

I am sorry. I missed the question.

Andy Chuk

Sorry, I will repeat it. So with the CHESS holding statement expected to go digital at the end of this year, how should we think about the impact to earnings? Thank you.

Dominic Stevens

Maybe Gill, you can follow-up. The issue around of digitizing the CHESS segments, a lot comes down to actually the gathering of the email addresses and obviously with privacy concerns about emails and how they can be used and things like sign up for specific purpose or whatever, which means that that's not an easy process. So I think that will even through the digitization of that thing will start, I think it will take some time for that to get traction for actually people to then send their emails to ASX or their brokers in fact, they send it to their brokers, the brokers sends to ASX to enable ASX to then do that sale. I would say probably across this financial year, it would be or probably by 2022, I don't think there would be a significant impact.

Gill?

Gillian Larkins

No, I completely agree. It's a little about uptake and I think our view is, not everyone's going to do that overnight. And so slowly as people become accustomed and we can bring them on, they will be able to see the impact on revenues. So right now, I think there will be a slow buildup.

Andy Chuk

Okay. Thanks. That's all for me. Thanks.

Dominic Stevens

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Ed Henning from CLSA. Please go ahead.

Ed Henning

Thanks for taking my questions. Just firstly, going back to fees. Can you just clarify what annual fees are coming through this year or expected to come through? And will be any catch up from any fees that were frozen during the COVID period? And then secondly, can you just go back and run through the rebates for us a little bit around levels, especially in settlements? If you think the volume will come back, will they come back in 2022?

Gillian Larkins

Okay. So we start with the fees. We are not recovering what we froze. And so that was lost in time as far as I am concerned. And so now we just come back to normal events of how we look at our fees, which is a nominal CPI increase, obviously in our listing space. And then we certainly review our trading services business each year comparing with the market and competitive forces. So I actually think we are back to normal, if that helps you with how we have look to fees in the past.

With regards to the rebates, different for clearing and settlement. Obviously, clearing was, well, put of this way our total market traded value was down from the highs of last year. So what that meant is that from a rebate perspective, there wasn't a rebate because we actually have a shares gain of 50% to the growth. And so that's why there was no clearing this year.

Settlement is different. Certainly, the number of transactions and the level of activity, as you have just called out, meant that there was somewhat of a rebate even though it was less than last year because this last year was so high. Going forward, that's interesting. I don't know whether Dom whether you would want to take that because it's more about the outlook on trading.

Dominic Stevens

Yes. I think that's right. I think you covered it well, Gill. And like whereas last year there was a big jump up and big growth in clearing, which is very much related to cash market trading. And so the big jump up last year created a rebate. This year there was no growth. In fact, it went slightly back to normal growth in clearing. There's been two jumps in settlement, so it went again larger this year than last year, although were not as large and so the rebate was smaller. So there was a rebate of effect in there, but certainly not back to effectively zero in the case of clearing.

Then ongoing, I think we are already at quite sort of raised levels, I guess in the market. But it just feels to me, with all going on in the world that the equity market will continue to remain sort of buoyant in its volatility. And I guess the other and the secondary thing which probably has pushed settlements to be harder is the fact that actually there's been a significant amount of retail participation in the market, which means more stuff moving around in and out of digital on trial accounts and back and forth from issuers to being sponsored register, That's sort of thing. So if that continues, that will hold up that market.

Ed Henning

Okay. That's great. Thank you.

Dominic Stevens

Thanks Ed.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Andrei Stadnik with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Andrei Stadnik

Good morning Dom. Good morning Gill. I wanted to ask two questions. First question, can you talk a little bit about what the full test of the CHESS replacement plans for April next year, what that test will involve?

Dominic Stevens

April next year, so just to give you a bit of a run up into that. So at the moment, the last drop of software into what's called the customer's development environment, which is the customers have been in there for one to two years testing this software. They have been testing software against a bunch of releases as it builds to full system. What they are going to get is the last drop of that such that they will have a full system and everything they need and that's in the next few weeks. Then that will get put into an end-to-end environment as opposed to sort of development environment in November.

And that will be for software vendors to work their connectivity and their interaction with the CHESS replacement software, but in a full end-to-end environment with the full blockchain and full application. And that obviously has testing to go through. So there's testing going on now in the development environment. There is testing then going on when we are get, what we call, the IT1, when we actually go into April, that means like basically everyone ends in a full environment and that should be effectively what is a full sort of enterprise grade software that people can basically access and do everything they want to do.

As far as then testing and you will note from there is actually years ago before actually, we get to live. So beyond that point, there is a huge run of accreditation, transition of data, sort of testing of the functionality, testing with transition data, trying to as best guess something that's considerable like mimic a parallel run with what is already there. And so when we extended out the time period for this project, a lot of that was actually giving more time to this testing phase. And then we go to dress rehearsals in nearly part of next year and all of full connectivity and effectively we go-live from there in April.

Andrei Stadnik

Thank you, Dom. If I can ask my second question also around the CHESS replacement. I think in a recent interview you mentioned that when it does go live in April 2023, you still expect 90.0% of participants to be communicating using an updated messaging and 10% coming into the full blockchain connection. Can you talk a little bit kind of about that like the 10% seems a bit low? And do you need more participants in connect through the full blockchain connection in order to unlock potential for further future revenue growth?

Dominic Stevens

Yes. I think I am not sure where you got that stat from. But yes, what I would say is, on day one, there are a number of people who are going live with the full effectively connecting to the node. But I think there's also a number of people who are looking to actually bring that in over the time. And so what I would say to that is that the major sort of expense really and attainable is actually the changeover. And so actually, I think a lot of people would are to the point of saying, we just want to actually get this done. We are changing from CHESS messaging. We are changing to ISO messaging.

That's good because basically that's what we do for other things and that makes that easy and then from that point, we can actually once we have get that done, we can start speaking going forward. And I think it's the last half, I sort of talked to this in the fact that there is a big team to move people onto to the system, but once they are on to that and I think, what I would say is the early adopters will get the advantage that they will sort of hit the ground running on that. And I would think that benefits that they can sort of gain out of that will allow them to move forward. And I would imagine others to look at that and say, this is a technology and a benefit that we also need to have.

I talked to Broadridge running a similar, obviously, a lot lower volume, each sort of instance of this technology and blockchain leader in the U.S. And certainly over there, the early adopters of that are saying that this actually should be able to save a whole a bunch of money for them and actually make their prices a little more efficient. But I think as I said with this, this is a generational change in technology and probably when CHESS first went in, it took a while for people to work out how they can make that more efficient and probably were quite manual in the way they used it. And five or 10 years later, they became a lot more electronic. And I think this is just taking to the next stage.

Andrei Stadnik

Thank you Dom.

Dominic Stevens

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Kieren Chidgey with Jarden. Please go ahead.

Kieren Chidgey

Hi Dom. Hi Gill.

Dominic Stevens

Hi Kieren.

Kieren Chidgey

Just had questions around some of the revenue line items. I mean, maybe just starting on futures. The average fee contract moved. They have been high in the second half of 2021. I am just wondering whether or not that was more driven by participant mix shifts that are ongoing or whether or not there's been some sort of contract mix shift and growth in some those new contracts at different price levels?

Dominic Stevens

Gill, maybe I will have a go?

Gillian Larkins

Yes.

Dominic Stevens

What I would say is, I think you sort of answered it. I think there's two things. I think there's a little bit less sort of like trader inside that, a bit more end user inside that. And the second thing I would say is that whilst you have had the interest rate business see lower volumes, you have seen the electricity or commodity business, which works off different numbers like the average contract value as far as like dollars of per contract as far as revenue growth goes, it's quite different. And that grew something like 45%. So I think that probably had a bit of an effect on it as well.

Have I got that right, Gill?

Gillian Larkins

Absolutely on point, yes.

Dominic Stevens

Okay.

Kieren Chidgey

Okay. As we can see some more of that trading activity come back with yield curve control dropping out, we should, from a mix point of view, from a participant point of view, I should say, you would expect that same contract to start to reduce in outer years.

Dominic Stevens

That's right.

Gillian Larkins

That's right. The fee might come down, but the queue will go up. How about that?

Kieren Chidgey

Yes. And then on sort of information services, some very good growth there in second half 2021 as well. Just wondering, is that purely all underlying growth in terms of service volumes? Or have there been save changes we should be aware of in some of that segment or sources?

Gillian Larkins

So yes, So we were talking about fees before. We just did do a freeze on trading service fee rates in the first half, you might recall. And that was something we talked about in the first half. We did increase in the second half, so the start of the year. However, when you look at the percentages of increase, certainly sales growth is still high, but it was certainly aided by the increase in processes in that second half.

Kieren Chidgey

I get it.

Dominic Stevens

Yes. I think I would sort of like, it's been interesting and I guess it's sort of like the buoyancy of the markets over the couple of years. There's has been sort of a little bit of a turnaround in the number of terminals out there that's sort of noticeable changing trend. And the other thing is, I think I had a slide up there in what we are doing in trying to get closer to customers around data and that sort of goes to the fact that these services were delivered through the terminals. And as you would know from where you work, it's less of about terminals these days and more about direct feed sort the thing.

And so I think the big change that's happening here is actually ASX has gone from having a sort of like a sort a secondary relationship with customer data or primary relationship to the customer. And I think I have talked about this at previous communications around, it allows us a better understanding of what the customers is doing. So providing better products and understanding what they are looking for, but also understanding and even the customer understanding that do they have a license for what they are actually using the data for effectively or have they actually factored that in. So I think there's also a little bit of catch up in there as well.

Kieren Chidgey

Okay. I just wanted to circle back on an earlier question around CHESS holding statement sort of mailing revenues. Can you sort of give us a rough feel for what the contribution of that was within the Issuer services line this period? And beyond sort of 2022, obviously, you said don't expect too much of a change this year. But I am just wondering how quickly to that revenue in your odds tails off sort over the medium term?

Dominic Stevens

I think one of important things here, maybe just to sit back and think about is, is actually what that is. And people sort of look at the service as like an envelope, but it's actually, in a lot ways, not. It's actually more retail people. It is the independent, almost like custodian or safe like service that actually you are providing to them such that they know what they have been told by their broker is correct. It's effectively the source of truth.

So I think we are thinking that is really, it's not so much about the physical delivery pace, which is the letter, it's about service that's involved there, which is actually very valuable service around actually being able to be assured if you already our shareholder, actually, that you get a CHESS holding statement, because you can prove that what you think you own, that you do own and you get that from an independent source, So I think we think about that in the future as to how the pricing of the arrangement looks.

Kieren Chidgey

All right. And just a final question, Gill, just on sort the D&A change coming down the pipe around DLT from 2023. Can you give us sort of a feeling for sort of what period you are looking to amortize that over? And how we should start thinking about the potential quantum of the step up?

Gillian Larkins

Yes. Sure. So certainly, we look at a ten-year amortization time frame. So that will really hit coming into the 2024 period obviously, because there will be only be certain amount of months in the year 2023. And as I said before, I think you can back solve out of that long range expense profile that I have given you, pre-FY 2018 and hopefully, that will help.

Kieren Chidgey

Thank you

Gillian Larkins

Sorry. Can I also add because we are very much focused on CHESS, but as Dom has already explained, we do have a slew of other projects. We might have 10 to 15 going at any time. So they are being run but also other systems are still popping off. So as much as we will obviously have a 10-year or a one year of the 10-year impact in that first year, other systems will come off to0. So there is a dynamic there that under underplays it. It's not the full amount that will be coming through. Now I think I have just complicated that for you. So I would still go with that long we have run expense fine. I think that's basically on a run.

Kieren Chidgey

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question is coming from Nigel Pittaway with Citi. Please go ahead.

Nigel Pittaway

Good morning Dom. Good morning Gill.

Good morning.

Nigel Pittaway

Just, Dom, you have given sort of a bit more detail about things like DLT solutions, market data reporting, electricity derivatives, et cetera. But still what sort of pretty unclear is sort of the quantum that these things that are likely to contribute to revenue and when? Is there any more color that you can give on that at this stage?

Dominic Stevens

Yes. Thanks Nigel. I think with the DLT, so I think with these things, certainly with DLT solutions, there's some examples there. But I think as we might have had this conversation even six months or a year ago, Nigel, if you recall, that I think these things are going to take time because there's just so much focus on CHESS over the next short while.

The interesting one from what you said I think is, electricity, that's an interesting space, firstly. Secondly, it's been growing quite strongly. And I will take that you will notice that like it's starting give become not insignificant sort of line in the segment.

As far as the market data thing you talk about, I guess that's just parts of improving our service and improving how we are interacting with customers. And that process of being much more on top of exactly what customers are using and even them knowing what they are using and what they should or shouldn't be licensed for. That is actually going a yield, over a couple of years, probably not insignificant revenue for that area.

But as far as breaking down it all of those little pieces, that's, I don't know, Nigel, I don't think we are going to sort of like breakout all those bits and pieces. We have already sort of got sort of the ten areas whether we actually change that, I am not sure.

Gillian Larkins

I am sorry. I misheard. I thought that was about our investment.

Dominic Stevens

No. I think we are talking about, Nigel we were talking about the expenses. Sorry, the revenues out of things like electricity, DLT solutions, market data, those sort of things and just like it. And I think Nigel makes a good point that there are a bunch of things happening. I think the more sort of like things like Sympli, DLT solutions, they are more out into the future. Market data, to your point, is happening now. Electricity is happening now. And the only other point I will make, Nigel, sorry if you missed it on the call, was that electricity having grown 40$-odd this year, 30% last year is actually that's becoming a not insignificant line. So I take the point. Yes.

Gillian Larkins

Sorry. I send a sloppy there. I just couldn't to hear the last bit. If I go through the range of them, we are waiting for that moment to pop when it becomes material. Because we have to line it up the gate until various new items as well. And certainly on commodities business, I mean it's quite a strong piece of the portfolio now, so there will be a moment when we are able to disclose, right. Not right now, but certainly we are very happy with the volume that's coming through and the acumen that we have actually done on the team right now. So that's a real green shoot for us. It's not a green shoot. It's there now.

For the other ones, it's interesting. Data fees, we are certainly making money now. We definitely are commercialize data, We have customers. But to Dom's point, it's just not material enough to talk to. But we are pleased with there, Actually, it's really interesting what we have built in data here is actually helping even most of our internal requirements to gather our data for other stakeholders' interest. So it's actually turned out to be two-fold, Just a really good thing to do. As it becomes material, we will be able to talk about it.

DLT initiatives, you have seen that last slide of Dom. Once again, really happy about the fact that we have got these very notable parties working with us. One in particularly is to see their investment and grow this year and that's absolutely going to be using and being helped with that DLT technology. But once again, that is a new thing that's just come on.

So I think, Nigel, as much as we want, we can't tell you what those net revenue outlook is. We certainly can see the activity and we have got some very sound names attached to that this month. So hopefully that answers that, Nigel.

Nigel Pittaway

Yes. If I can just maybe just dovetail just on a couple of things. Just on electricity derivatives, you say it's starting to become important. I mean, again to sort of once the interest rate situation normalizes and sort of interest rate futures go back to normal do you still think it will be material in that context?

Gillian Larkins

Yes. Well, you can look at it that way. What you are saying, is it material in the portfolio is true, but also from, dare I say, display perspective, it could become larger than some other things we have historically talked to about. So if we look at our equity options and things like that. So I think that's more to play, Nigel.

Nigel Pittaway

Okay. And is there much revenue for you from the sort of things that are happening in the demo sandpit? There seem to be quite a lot of interesting things happening, but I am just not clear whether that gives you much of a revenue base.

Dominic Stevens

In which things? I missed it. Sorry, Nigel.

Nigel Pittaway

Sorry. So in the demo sandpit, so all those sort of things that Broadridge are doing in the line?

Dominic Stevens

Yes. So I think when it comes to, because a lot of that is actually bringing people in and it's sort of like that open source software sort of thing. And so that actually gets people, get ideas running. The example of [indiscernible], example of grow, examples with some of the other ones that are listed there. Then I think what happens is, if you want to actually roll it out into sort of enterprise production thing, you will then want a full license and actually then you go to that stage and you want connectivity, you want hosting and those things, that's where that comes in. So at a sort of like a build stage or a prop stage going to a build stage and all that, not so much that going to the next stage after those as those things come online, that's when revenues will come from there.

And I think, Nigel, it's also there's the ecosystem and actually just having and I think one of the great benefits of the DLT is ecosystem is it brings a whole lot of people together, then they can do more and it would be great to actually for the DLT to actually encourage more perhaps fund managers, superfunds, other people who perhaps aren't in our data or ill don't interact so much directly with ASX to actually have a more direct interaction because they can then interact with everyone else. So I think this is all about sort of the collaborative technology of what these things are. The ALC is like a physical basic of collaborative technology, DLT is more a sort of like a virtual collaborative technology.

Nigel Pittaway

Okay. That's clear. Thank you. And then just maybe just delve into the just a little more detail thing, just on the collateral balances. I mean, we have talked about this before too. But I mean, have you got any more insight into to what's driving the size of those developments?

Dominic Stevens

I think, Nigel, it's sort of obviously, it's a reflection of volatility and there's actually a lot going on in this space and it's sort of almost been driven globally around what is the right levels for margins. And a lot of it comes from the fact that if you go back to March 2020 margins globally, not just ASX and in fact probably more in other exchanges, it went up very quickly and there's a process fatality argument to that and as to where they can come back down to. So I would say the interesting point I think in the long term is that I think that margins probably are going to have and this is sort of like a global initially it is probably going to have higher floors on them as we go into the future, if that's helpful to you.

Nigel Pittaway

Okay. Yes. That's good. Okay. Thank you for that.

Dominic Stevens

Thanks Nigel.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Ashley Dalziell with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Ashley Dalziell

Thanks. Good morning. I just wanted to pick up on a couple of pieces of the expense outlook. You are saying that they are suggesting reasonably kind of steady expense growth around where you have guided at 2022, kind of beyond 2022. I just wanted to sort of square that up with, when we do see that D&A step up in FY 2024, what you are saying on total expense growth seems to sort of suggest it may take your core OpEx growth at very low levels, at least in that 2024 year kind of some inflation almost. So I just wanted to confirm that my take on all of that is correct?

Dominic Stevens

Gill, do you want to?

Gillian Larkins

Yes. I wouldn't say very low level. We have built up the foundations, I mean, through this growth that we have had, as all of you know on the call, over the last three years. That has made the base larger. So you look at this moment in time looking at our initiatives that we progressing seamless and looking at the D&A that will come through when things turn around, I think we feel that that range is suitable, also from a shareholder perspective as well. So that would be my answer.

Ashley Dalziell

Okay. Thank you.

Gillian Larkins

Maybe I will also add to it. Remember, over the last three years, our largest cost base are people. And so with that coming off and that was really, that was why there was such a dramatic increase in expense. So with that now trailing off and we now got that in electricity space, it really does help that outer year growth right. There's probably a bit way to say.

Ashley Dalziell

Second question, just around information and services. Maybe you can give us a bit of a one-year forward view as to sort of where you see revenue growth for those businesses? I mean I think in 2021, you had expected a level of normalization and saying that sort of like one of the two. But how are you sort of budgeting for revenue growth in those two areas?

Gillian Larkins

I don't think we will share with you our budget. However certainly, I think we sort of gave you the heads up that it would normalize. And it has with true-ups and downs through that portfolio, But I think it would be coming back to that more normalized level, which I think we have said in the past about three to five.

Ashley Dalziell

Okay.

Dominic Stevens

And I think I will just add to that. This year, with tech services, I mean, it's also another sort of maybe secondary effect of the less trading means less participation in all markets. That's a few less gateways, a few years less of need of technical services around that. So again, like with all of these things, I would say, this is being washed through in the next sort of like year or two that hopefully they can sort of come back to where they were. So tech services this year was a little bit actually effective in that we have seen from what it's usual run rate is as opposed to the data business was probably the other way around.

Gillian Larkins

And I think I mean I will just raise these point, that's where we can obviously put a new rate each year, unlike the rest of the business. So that certainly helps that.

Ashley Dalziell

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Simon Fitzgerald with E&P. Please go ahead..

Simon Fitzgerald

All right. Thank you for taking my questions. Just the first one, if you do approach the CHESS replacement, I was just curious to know whether you had any sort of thoughts about what the pricing architecture might look like and how different it might be from the sort of regular CHESS? And when it comes to the moment and whether some of these efficiency gains might be passed on to participants?

Dominic Stevens

Probably as far as pricing architecture, I think we have put out connectivity pricing to the market. So maybe that's something better as far as taken offline. There's also some benefit for the market there in the fact that those fees have been waived in the first couple of years to actually help people get over to using that if they want to use that service.

Simon Fitzgerald

Okay. That's the only question I had for you. Thank you very much.

Dominic Stevens

Thank you.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I will now hand back to Mr. Stephen.

Dominic Stevens

Thank you very much. So I think we are sort of up at 12:00. So its' the time finish. Thanks everyone for joining us this morning. And good luck and speak to you all soon. Thank you.

Gillian Larkins

Thank you.