Cash And Uncertainty

Kativ/E+ via Getty Images

"Cash and short-term investments on corporate balance sheets globally are at an all-time high of $6.84 trillion."

This statistic comes from S&P Global.

That is 45 percent higher than the average in the five years preceding the pandemic.

Furthermore, businesses also have ramped up requests for credit lines.

Holding large cash balances, according to Ken Tubes, chief investment officer of Amundi SA's U.S. branch, is acceptable in a time of lingering uncertainty.

And, uncertainty reigns in the current environment.

In fact, one could argue that we are in a time of radical uncertainty.

Not only do investors not know the possible outcomes that could occur in the future, they have little feel for what the probabilities attached to these possible outcomes might be.

Few businesses feel confident enough about the future of the economy to want to go out and make big commitments on capital expenditures or other outlays that require a large payment of funds.

In fact, in a world of uncertainty like this, the movement is toward the other end of the scale. Business executives want protection, downside protection, from the vagaries of the market and the policy-makers.

And so, the surest thing they can get their hands on is cash, and short-term investments.

And, this seems to be exactly what they are doing.

Lurking in the future is the possibility that there will be a resurgence of the Covid-19 virus, and that there could be lockdowns and closures from officials as the numbers rise once again.

Furthermore, the actions of the policy-makers are not necessarily are not helping to calm nerves as almost everything coming out of Washington, D.C. has a panic button attached to it.

Even the ability of the corporate world to line up all this cash and short-term investments is result of the Federal Reserve getting "scared" and putting a monetary policy into place that is focused upon "erring on the side of monetary ease" so that mistakes can be avoided.

This attitude is exemplified by the CFO of Carnival Cruise Lines, David Bernstein, confessed to the Wall Street Journal:

"My thought on liquidity was to plan for the worst and hope for the best."

Regulators have even encouraged companies to hold on to cash and not pay out dividends to shareholders or even engage in stock buy back plans.

The Evidence

There is evidence all over the place that confirm the actions of the Federal Reserve. Especially since the February-March period in 2020 when the Fed really stepped up its infusion of money into the commercial banking system, the U.S. economy has been flush with case.

I have written about this over and over and over again during this time period.

How this liquidity has expanded beyond the banking system is captured in the following chart.

The path of this chart is not too different from charts showing how "excess reserves" have grown within the banking system, how corporate debt issues have grown, and how funding groups' resources have expanded.

In terms of the latter, one can mention the growth of Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) or "blank check" companies, the movement of venture capital and angel finance organizations, and other asset management firms.

The only conclusion one can reach is that the economy is flush with cash.

The unfortunate part of this conclusion is that there are many smaller businesses and many individuals that are not in such good shape.

Here again we face a major division in outcomes for the wealthy versus the less-well-off. But, for now, that is another story.

The question for the future, however, is what are these corporations going to do with all these funds?

The Future

Beyond being "scared" and "preparing for the worst," investors have a concern over what corporations will do with these funds going forward.

The headlines in the Wall Street Journal tell the whole story:

"Investors Bet Corporate Spending And Buybacks Will Support Stocks."

Hardika Singh writes:

"Investors are betting that cash-rich companies will increase spending on everything from factories to share buybacks, a combination many believe can boost stocks in coming months."

What the corporations will actually do with these monies is the big question?

Many analysts believe that the big buildup in the corporate cash balances is just a play of financial engineering, something corporations have become very good at over the past fifty years.

In fact, many analysts, myself included, believe that this massive cash buildup is primarily a move of financial engineering and not really connected to building up the productive capacity of the corporations involved.

The emphasis upon financial engineering has increased over the past fifty years and is one of the building blocks of the "credit inflation" I write so often about.

Corporations learned, during the 1960s and 1970s that the federal government was going to underwrite the steady expansion of credit in the economy in order to keep the economy growing and to keep the unemployment rate low. And, this was a continuous effort as both Republicans and Democrats pursued the same policy.

But, this steady increase in credit was used by the corporations, as they built their financial engineering skills, to direct funds into assets and asset bubbles, earning a very acceptable rate of return with less risk than they would have faced by investing in real capital assets.

Acquisitions, larger dividend payouts, and stock buybacks were all major outcomes of the financial engineering.

So what about the future?

For example, Mr. Singh writes about how "companies have authorized more than $680 billion in stock repurchases through July, a figure exceeded only by 2018's record in data going back to 2000."

Sure capital expenditures are expected to rise, but a lot of the increase in this area will be for intellectual capital, a primary need of the information era we are now in. Investment in this form of capital is a "necessary" in this age.

Playing the game of financial engineering, however, fits right in with the move into more and more intellectual capital and the playing of the financial markets to prepare for acquisitions, higher dividends and stock buybacks.

Long-term interest rates are at historical low levels. Money is abundantly available through the financial markets. And, in terms of monetary policy, the Federal Reserve has promised to err on the side of monetary ease so as to avoid problems that might occur on the down side.

Thus, the game of financial engineering can proceed with a minimum of risk.

Sounds like a game financial engineers want to play.

Conclusion

In this age of radical uncertainty, we cannot predict the outcomes with any degree of accuracy. But, it just seems to me that the Federal Reserve has set up the game to underwrite the financial engineers. And, the financial engineering path seems to be the road with the least uncertainty and risk.

Yes, the corporations will do some investment in real capital expenditures. I expect that more and more investment will go into intellectual capital. But, the bottom line is that the corporations will use their cash resources to engineer better earnings, higher dividends, and more stock buybacks.

This is what they have learned to do over the past fifty years and they have gotten very good at it. Why not continue the effort if the Federal Reserve and the federal government want to "play the game"?