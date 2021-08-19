The Dollar Is Information

Paper Boat Creative/DigitalVision via Getty Images

As readers of my blog posts know, I believe that money, that finance, is nothing more than information.

A U.S. dollar bill is founded upon the principle that one U.S. dollar bill can be exchanged for another U.S. dollar bill and that is the essence of the currency.

If we go into a bank and establish a deposit account, we learn that my one U.S. dollar can be recorded as just one U.S. dollar in the account and can be exchanged for just one U.S. dollar when we go to withdraw the funds from the deposit account.

This is just about information.

So, as a means of exchange, we exchange information about how many U.S. dollars we are giving to another and the other person receives that information that they now have so many U.S. dollars in their possession.

There is nothing physical about the use or recording of the U.S. dollar.

Of course, the unique position of the U.S. dollar is that it is supported by the U.S. government.

But, money seems to be moving toward a position where there is nothing backing the currency.

Niall Ferguson quotes Harold James on this:

"The world is quickly moving to money based on information rather than on the credibility of a particular government."

Money must have credibility as a means of exchange if it is to be the basis for the payments system. But, it needs nothing physical behind it.

Cryptocurrencies As A Means of Exchange

Now we are face, however, with the possibility that cryptocurrencies might become a substitute for the U.S. dollar.

My problem is that I don't see a cryptocurrency, or, cryptocurrencies in general, becoming a means of payment.

So far, cryptocurrencies are serving primarily as a store of value.

And, the common view of this service is that they are just "speculative assets rather than money," much in the way that gold serves as a store of value.

The chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Gary Gensler, has argued that these assets are nothing more than "highly speculative stores of value."

Yes, cryptocurrencies have been used as a medium of exchange, but generally these uses have been connected with efforts to avoid the laws in areas such as money laundering, sanctions, and tax collection. This area of the market is just not yet regulated to protect investors.

At the present, I just do not see cryptocurrencies becoming a practical medium of exchange.

Cryptocurrencies got the headlines as they were originally introduced and when they produced some substantial market price moves.

But, the more we see of them and the more we see how investors respond to them, the less they seem to be useful for the real duty of a medium of exchange.

And, the essence of a currency is its use in the payments system, not in its use as a store of value. In this respect, these cryptocurrencies can compete with commodities like gold.

The Historical Role

The primary role of a currency, as stated above, is to serve as a medium of exchange.

In this respect, a currency is nothing more than information.

And, history has shown that information almost continuously grows and spreads in the world. And, the use of information almost continuously grows and spreads in the world.

In this respect, one has to argue that money will, sooner or later, reach its next phase in history. In this respect, I agree with Ferguson and others, that we need to get away from the emphasis upon the "cryptocurrencies" and stick with the use of terms like "digital."

This focus allows us to concentrate on foundation of our monetary system, the payments system. The core of the financial system is the payments system and the payments system, today, works primarily through the commercial banking system.

And, lying at the core of the financial system, brings us to the two major concerns that Mr. Ferguson has about how things are progressing.

Mr. Ferguson states that the strength of the U.S. dollar lies in the U.S. banking system, the primary component of the payments system, but that "recent developments" have exposed weaknesses in the U.S. banking system and that the failure of the banking system to keep up with the changes in information technology have exposed it to many inefficiencies.

Mr. Ferguson quotes Harold James:

"The dollar's long preeminence is being challenged, not so much by other currencies ... as new methods of speaking the same cross-border monetary language as the dollar. As the digital revolution accelerates, the national era in money is drawing to a close. ... the demand for a monetary revolution is growing." "That revolution will be driven by digital technologies that enable not only new forms of governmental-issued currencies ... but also private currencies generated in innovative ways, such as through distributed ledgers. ... The world is quickly moving to money based on information rather than on the credibility of a particular government."

In other words, the world is becoming more and more based on its foundational roots.

Central Banks

Central banks are going to have to play a bigger and bigger role in the development of digital payments systems. The monetary authorities must play a part in this evolution of the monetary system. In fact, they need to move into a leadership role.

This is one thing China is attempting to do.

China is looking to have its digital currency presented at the time it hosts the Winter Olympics.

Mr. Ferguson believes, however, that trying to take on China directly is only a fool's game.

He follows this statement by saying that "if we have learned nothing else from the past half-century, it is surely that the best way to win a race with totalitarian rivals is not to copy them, but to out-innovate them."

Information grows and spreads. Innovation is greatly connected with the growth and spreading of information.

America must get its act in order. It must get things going. The U.S. banking system must step up to the plate, beginning with the re-construction of the payments system, and move on into the future.

The Federal Reserve System must be its partner. But, it better speed up its efforts.