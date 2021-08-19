ArtistGNDphotography/E+ via Getty Images

Why Close My Hedges, Don't You Still Need Insurance?

I try my best to be real and not pose like I get everything right. On the Sunday before last, I shared that I started hedging to prepare for a sell-off. If you haven't read that article click here Beware The Ides Of August, Prepare For The Fall In Fall, And Hedge. The article is a little dense, but I tried my best to share my thinking that A) I am not a bear B) I believe that having cash is the easiest and cheapest hedge and C) I am hedging against a very strong sell-off in the Fall. I admit that I put these hedges on a tad too early. The impetus for the "big" sell-off would be a return to quickly rising bond rates.

This Is Not the Big Sell-Off I Was Hedging For

Yes, the last several days have been to the downside especially for tech stocks, and other high growth names. So why did I cover? First, how did I hedge? I used call options and I used SQQQ which is a leveraged ETF that is the triple inverse of the Nasdaq 100, I also longed calls in SPXS, another leveraged ETF, and I also went long the VIX, colloquially referred to as the fear index. The VIX tends to soar when there is volatility in the market especially to the downside. So even though I am long in all of these positions, I am using Calls. Finally, I have Calls in TBT; this is a leveraged ETF that rises when the long bonds sell-off. TBT is the only options I am holding onto. So true to the title, even though the market has sold off rather hard this is not the "big one", to me the rally is just a little tired sorry for the anthropomorphic explanation for the indexes, but truly the movement of price is the combined wisdom of innumerable humans. Another way to say this is that the market is a bit over-bought, and it could get to a point when non-germane news can affect market behavior. I can't believe I am going to say this, because I scoff at using politics as any kind of excuse for a market sell-off. However, I believe the calamitous retreat out of Afghanistan hurt our national collective consciousness. Who could look at the terrible videos of desperate Afghanis clinging to a C-17 as it takes off and the horrible scene of human beings dropping from the heights to their deaths. I won't take this further or begin a debate of whether we should or should not leave Afghanistan, that goes beyond the ken of this article. I am only putting forward that the market was so oversold that the sad, and national embarrassing and chaotic abandonment of Kabul, with thousands of Americans still stranded in Kabul was enough to dull the enthusiasm to buy stocks. I hope I never have to point to something as affecting as this as an explanation for stock market behavior.

Today's Fed Transcript Episode Accelerated The Selling

The market was slowly digging out of its torpor until about 2 pm when the Fed Meeting transcript confirmed what has been telegraphed for weeks now. I believe that if the market was at a different stage, I bet the market would have shaken it off. In any case, why close? Frankly, the VIX soared 20%, and when it does pop, experience tells me that the VIX rarely stays elevated to that extent for more than 24 hours. Furthermore, since I believe that this sell-off was not the "Big One", therefore, even though I didn't make the big bucks in my hedges, I closed them. I wasn't looking for alpha, I was looking to counter the losses I would be bearing, so the hedge was my insurance. Now that in my humble opinion, this sell-off has likely changed the condition of the market from overbought to oversold, or at least neutral. We should have some good days of rallying. So I want to close the hedges to reset them at whatever higher level the bounce in the next several days gives me. Perhaps I am pushing my luck and I will take losses tomorrow without my hedges. Perhaps, but I am in the business of using my judgement to run my trading and investment. Since I suspect that the futures will be down hard to start the day tomorrow and then improve throughout the day, I want to use cash to take advantage of that last gasp of this sell-off. I have said that cash is the best hedge; the idea is to simply have the cash to deploy when stocks are at their nadir in price to create alpha. Where am I getting the cash from? I have the great good fortune to be holding Upstart (UPST) equities. I have been using UPST as a source of funds, and in essence, is my cash cache. I have been selling 5 to 10 shares every ½ hour or so, and redeploying the cash. My reason is really about risk discipline. I had bought using a very large percentage of my funds in shares of UPST going into earnings. I had a strong conviction that UPST would perform fantastically, and it did. So now I have been busy reducing that holding to reduce risk. That cash is being reallocated to a number of different equities which I will share later in this article. Perhaps I am making this more complicated than it needs to be. I closed out the hedging because I believe that the selling will abate and begin to rally again. I will look to put on the hedges when I believe the rally will move back to its peak, because in the end, this is not the big sell-off. Moreover, I have a source of funds to re-allocate to other equities if I am wrong and the market keeps selling off. I am relying on UPST holding its price, which in fact it has. However, I am reaching the level of shares of UPST that I want to hold for the long term. At some point, I will harvest alpha from my new positions to create new cash and so it goes.

My New Trades

I think I will surprise you with a new equity that does not conform with my usual choices for speculation. This choice was brought on by the Chinese Communist Party making their tech stocks uninvestable by anyone in the USA. This was always my position, and in fact, I usually advocate only investing in American stocks. You will hear a lot of money managers tell you that emerging stock markets are so much cheaper than the US. I will caution you that they are cheap for a reason, especially Chinese stocks. Anyone not living under a rock and that has even a passing interest in investing at this point should agree with this now. So, this choice may seem strange to you, because the stock that I started accumulating is a tech stock out of Korea.

The stock is Coupang (CPNG). It can be described as the Korean Amazon. I have no idea what Korean Corporate governance is like. They are ostensibly a democratic and capitalist society. The idea is that scarcity value, in that now the accepted wisdom is you have to have your head examined if you put money into a Chinese company will make a fast growing tech company like CPNG very attractive. I, therefore, believe that CPNG, which is expanding outside of Korea, to Japan and Malaysia, and I expect elsewhere in Southeast Asia, is a good stock. CPNG is trading at half of its ATH, currently 33 and the ATH is 69. I am not sure this is a fast money trade; I will likely hold it for maybe 3 to 6 months. CPNG is growing very fast. The stock sold off because it did not make their earnings, but they have a very good reason for it.

I think they are a winner, and the fact that it lost money, so what, so did AMZN. I think the current holders of CPNG are measuring it with the wrong attitude. They had a major fire in one of their biggest warehouses and they lost somewhere near $200M, even while their growth rate is still very fast. So, I think the stock is undervalued, but also I believe this stock has scarcity value. I think that the same financial advisors who want international exposure will turn to a company like CPNG. There are a lot of preachers of putting your money in foreign markets, and they have been wrong for more than a decade. Still there are emerging opportunities overseas now, as they copy China's successful tech model, so I think CPNG is a great speculation. I am going to edge into this name very slowly, I accumulated just 100 shares so far in my very piecemeal way, but at 32-33, it is so very close to its ATL that I probably will accelerate my acquisitions. My other trades are less exotic…

Lemonade (LMND), I started accumulating it last week and I am still buying. It is now in the 60s, and I hope it falls further. Here, look at this chart:

TradingView Chart

Basically, LMND is repeating a pattern that it has done before. I believe that LMND has the tools to disrupt the Insurance business to I want to participate in this name. It periodically sells off perhaps because others don't believe in it as much as I do. This pattern has repeated itself many times and I want to take advantage of it. I have been buying it in small increments since it fell to about 80, now that it is in the 60s, I want to get more aggressive.

Palantir (PLTR) is the next stock that I am getting back into. The earnings report was fantastic, and I think PLTR will win over more adherents. It is showing that it can win in the corporate world. Once they land at a company, they seem to extract quite a bit of revenue. I started buying recently after their earnings report, and I will build a nice position in it. I have been in PLTR from the beginning, but I had to sell down the holding because I wanted to build my UPST position. Now UPST will help build back PLTR better. SoFi (SOFI) is another name that I want to build a position in. This name is misunderstood, they had some one-time items that obscured its earnings report. I believe in SOFI; I believe that they have the potential to be a big Fintech name. I started buying Micron (MU), and I believe the downgrade from Morgan Stanley was ill-considered. If there is a scarcity of chips, then MU that makes their own chips wouldn't be affected and the fact that there are more DRAMs out there is, therefore, a temporary situation. Year by year electronic components need more memory, and there are very few DRAM manufacturers. I think MU is a very good speculation. Another new addition is Zillow (Z). It has been selling off because new homes are not selling as much, but Z is involved with all homes new or not. They also have a very successful iBuying business that is doing very well. I think that this sell-off should be bought. The stock was at 200, now it is selling at under 100. I am buying it in my gradual way, as it falls further, I will buy a bit more.

Finally, I am still accumulating both GXO (GXO) and XPO (XPO). I was very happy to hear that Stephanie Link, a CNBC contributor and portfolio manager, made GXO her trade of the day. She is a GARP type investor - Growth at A Reasonable Price. That means she feels that GXO is still undervalued, and so do I.