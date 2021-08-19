An Infrastructure Bill Targeted Portfolio

kokouu/E+ via Getty Images

Half a Trillion and Maybe a Lot More

The $550 billion infrastructure bill has finally cleared the Senate and it is off to the House, where I expect Democrats to pass it with a comfortable majority, and Joe Biden will sign the bill into law. The main sticking point remains the crypto provisions, which are widely misunderstood, but I still think that the bill will get to Biden’s desk with everything else as is.

On a separate track, Democrats are preparing a much larger bill making up for the $2 trillion lost in negotiations, and maybe more. That will have to pass through the budget reconciliation process. This does not require any Republican support, but every single Democratic Senator must sign on. Focus will remain on Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the most popular man at the Capitol.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. $550 billion is a lot of money, but there is a very big underinvestment hole to fill:

The blue line is nondefense investment at all levels of government in the US, with inflation and capital depreciation accounted for. As you can see, that collapsed after the 2001 recession. The more detailed tables that allow us to zero in on real government structures investment only begin in 2002, coinciding with the collapse. So that green line is much shorter, but it covers more precisely what we are talking about with the infrastructure bill – structures.

As you can see, the more precise green line has had an even worse recovery since the 2014 bottom. The area between the two green lines represents an investment deficit of $1.3 trillion 2012 dollars, which is $1.5 trillion 2020 dollars. So, the current bill that made it out of the Senate is a third of that hole being filled.

But it’s not just government that has underinvested in structures.

Private structures investment is very noisy, but the direction of the moving average is pretty unmistakable since the late 1980s. I put in IP investment, so you can see what replaced it.

A large majority of the bill's spending will go to the triad of US-based infrastructure construction, engineering, and materials, especially transportation construction. This is a sector heavily reliant on government contracts and private structures investment. Because of the last two charts, companies in these heavy construction industries have really struggled, and many have diversified away to residential, commercial, industrial, and resource extraction. Many of the companies we will be talking about have negative earnings right now. This is the opportunity for which they have all been waiting.

So, if you’d like to jump on this train with them, I’ve built a portfolio very narrowly tailored around the bill, so let’s get to it.

Building an Infrastructure Portfolio

Last week I wrote up the key takeaways from the bill. Please read that for a better understanding of what’s in there.

This is going to be much more targeted than a US infrastructure ETF like Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development (PAVE). In the first place, PAVE is market-cap weighted, and that I think is the wrong way to approach a targeted portfolio. A good example why is the cement business, where about half of US production is owned by three large multinational corporations. For simplicity, let’s just look at Cemex (CX), the Mexican giant. They have about $14 billion in TTM revenues, but less than a third comes from the US. They are going to pour tons of concrete from this bill but it will not have as big an effect on the consolidated company as a much smaller producer like U.S. Concrete (USCR) with 93% of their production in the US. They will have all their plants running 24/7 to meet demand. U.S. Concrete only gets a 0.38% weighting in PAVE, and Cemex is excluded, presumably because of foreign domicile.

But also, PAVE is a general infrastructure portfolio. A large portion is for building construction, equipment, and materials, and these came off the original Biden bill to the tune of $387 billion. We may see it return in the reconciliation bill, but for now, I am focusing on what has a high likelihood of becoming law.

The downsides are obvious. Buying an ETF is much easier to set and forget for eight years of infrastructure bill. I am going to rebalance the portfolio every month, but you can choose to do it quarterly or at any interval you like. Don’t underestimate investment in time, which is a mistake I still make.

The other downside is that there are minimum investments as a practical application. The full portfolio will be ETF-sized geared towards investments of $150,000 or above, but most people will want the narrower portfolios geared towards $50,000 investments or $25,000 investments. There is also a top ten for any investment size. Links to all the Google Sheets are towards the end of this article.

I am eventually going to put 8% of my actively managed capital into the portfolio, and I started with buys on Friday, August 14, when some of these names were getting clobbered early in the day, and again Tuesday, August 17. The disclosures at the end will be very long.

Finally, this is what I consider a public beta, though I hope to get to version 1.0 very quickly. Feel free to suggest inclusions or exclusions in the comments. I am especially interested in hearing from civil engineers if you are one. I’ve already spoken to several, but more is better.

So, with all that in mind, what principles were applied in selecting and weighting the portfolio?

There are fixed weightings for 11 categories in the bill that compose 77.5% of the portfolios. These categories are weighted by their weight in the bill, and range from roads and bridges at 17.1% of the portfolios to EV buses and charging stations at 1.1% apiece.

Of the remainder, 15% is reserved for steel, concrete, cement, aggregates, asphalt, and other basic materials that are going to be used throughout the bill.

The final 7.5% is for heavy construction equipment, and the rental and transportation of that equipment. Sales and rentals dominate here because of their highly domestic profiles. Transportation is only one company, Daseke (DSKE), who specializes in transporting very large things.

In all, there are 13 categories and the target weight for each category will remain fixed in all portfolios. Rebalancing algorithms will take that into account last. So, there are two weightings – first within categories, and that gets translated into final weightings based on the weight of the category.

Within each category weightings favor:

Companies whose revenue all or mostly comes from the US, regardless of domicile.

Companies with most or all segments involved in the bill. Just as we don’t want international giants with a minority US presence, we don’t want companies with too many fingers in unrelated pies. A good example is Danaher (DHR). They are a large industrial, mostly in the bio-medical supply business, but they also have a small division that can get some revenue from the water infrastructure parts of the bill. That division cannot have a very large effect on the consolidated company.

Foreign domiciled companies get a 10% penalty to their weighting index relative to US-domiciled companies. This is to favor state and local connections, which is where contracting decisions are made, subject to Federal approval. Also, Joe Biden hates corporate inversions.

Goods companies must have at least 60% of production in the US. Service companies are exempt here, as the employment is almost 100% US.

All Chinese companies are excluded due to current political conditions internationally and within China. That’s a lot of companies.

What results is heavy weightings primarily going to small and medium construction and engineering firms that do a very large portion of their business in the US. We also see things popping up like Optical Cable (OCC), a very small producer of fiber optic cable in Virginia with a chance to be a larger company soon.

The final sector weightings for the largest of the portfolios:

Source: Author

56% the weightings go to small-caps, and another 22% to mid-caps.

Source: Author

Some more details for the detail-oriented

Some multinationals only have a Canada-US “North America” geographic reporting segment. In those cases, I assumed 92.7% to the US. That’s based on the average of companies who do break out the US. This does not include any of our Canadian companies, who all break out the US.

For “Americas”, I assumed 88.1% US, again based on comparables with finer geographic detail. There were no South American companies in the universe.

In two construction cases, backlog had finer geographic detail, so I used that instead of revenue for weighting.

The construction and engineering companies are mostly cross-listed in more than one category. In those cases, the weighting index was apportioned between the categories based on the proportions in the bill.

So, let’s look at each category in the portfolios.

Roads and Bridges

This is the largest portion of the bill at $122 billion, and it is 17.1% of the portfolios. Much of the materials and equipment portions of the bill will also be spent here, but we account for that separately. The top names here are construction and engineering firms with substantially all of their operations affected by the bill, and we will be seeing them in other transportation categories as well.

The top weighting in this category, as well as the final portfolio goes to Granite Construction (GVA). The algorithm loves this company so much, it was one of two companies I manually reweighted down. All their segments are covered in the bill. About a third of their water segment is foreign business, but all their transportation segments are 100% domestic. They even have a domestic materials segment for aggregates and the like, which mostly supplies their own operations, so they get a small final weighting boost from that. This is a small company with only $3.6 billion in TTM revenue. They will also be bidding on work in the other transportation categories.

The other company I had to manually trim is Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX), and they have the second-highest overall weighting. They are one of two engineering firms pursuing a rollup strategy of small private engineering firms. They have engineering, testing, and inspection for road and bridges, airports, water, power, and environmental, so we will also see them pop up in all those places. They have 140 offices, all in the US and under half a billion in annual revenues. That could easily double for the life of this bill, if not more.

NV5 Global (NVEE) is the other engineering regional rollup. The original is a 70-year old firm, but there have been numerous combinations since 2010 that brought them to today. They are all US domestic, and will also bid on work in the transportation, environmental, and water categories.

Next up is AECOM (ACM), a much larger engineering company than Atlas or NV5, with many times the revenue. They have more of a presence abroad, but still about two-thirds in the US. Aside from roads and bridges, they will also be bidding on work in the airport, ports, rails, mass transit, environmental, and water portions of the bill.

Some other construction and engineering names that will continue to show up in the transportation, water, and environmental categories: Tutor Perini (TPC), Sterling Construction (STRL), WSP Global (OTCPK:WSPOF), and Stantec (STN). The last two are Canadian with extensive US operations.

An interesting play in this section, cross-listed in rails as well, is Lindsay (LNN). They are a small company with about a half billion in annual revenues, and most of it is irrigation equipment. But they also make road and rail safety equipment, and there are billions in funding set aside for road and rail safety.

Another interesting one here is Gencor (GENC). They have all-US manufacturing for asphalt plants and asphalt-related equipment like pavers. They had only $74 million in TTM revenues, and that can grow many times with this bill.

Steel, Concrete, Asphalt, etc.

The next largest category is our 15% set aside for steel, concrete, and other basic materials. We’ve already discussed the concrete/cement/asphalt/aggregate business a bit, but steel brings additional complications with the Buy American provisions. You saw the lack of nonresidential structures investment up top. US steel manufacturers, under huge competitive pressures even with tariffs, have focused on where the money is, which is steel for consumer durables and commercial equipment.

So, we see a lot of rolled steel coming off lines at US steelmakers, but not a ton of the structural bar steel that goes into rebar and bridge girders.

The largest steel weight is Nucor (NUE) who are right in the pocket of this bill, with lots of heavy construction steel production in the US. The other three are Commercial Metals (CMC), Steel Dynamics (STLD), and Schnitzer Steel (SCHN) with the lowest weighting.

The companies that popped to the top of this section are largely US-based concrete, asphalt, etc. Regardless of ownership and where raw materials come from, most ready-to-pour production is done within a few hours of the worksite in the US, and all of these plants will be running full time when the spending from this bill really gets going.

I’ve already highlighted U.S. Concrete, but Summit Materials (SUM) edges them out in the weightings. Similarly, high weightings go to Vulcan Materials (VMC) and Martin Marietta Materials (MLM).

Keep in mind, about half of the production in the US cement business is owned by the three giants: Cemex, LafargeHolcim (OTCPK:HCMLF), and HeidelbergCement (OTCPK:HLBZF) (OTCPK:HDELY). But they have operations all over the world, which dilutes the effects of the bill to them. Cemex is included in the widest portfolio, but is excluded from the others. The other two are excluded from all of them.

Electric Grid

This part of Biden’s original bill remained pretty much intact in the final Senate version at $73 billion, and 10.2% of the portfolio. What pops to the top again is our triad of construction-engineering-materials, and here we can add many miles of copper wire. That latter was hard to find in public companies who seem to mostly make industrial, commercial, and residential wiring. For now, that’s an omission. There will be tons of equipment purchased, but this will largely come from giant multinational electronics companies like Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) and ABB (ABB), and that pulls their weighting down.

Construction and engineering here tend to be more specialized than the transportation categories, and there is overlap with broadband. The top weighting within the category goes to US/Canada MYR Group (MYRG) with about 45% of their revenue in US electrical transmission and distribution construction. Their other segment includes electrical and installation work for street, traffic, and pedestrian lighting, which gets them an additional boost from the roads and bridges category in the final weightings. There are specific provisions in the bill for traffic and pedestrian safety.

There are three mostly-US construction companies in this category that have relatively low category weightings, but are farther up the ladder in the final weightings because of cross-listings with other categories. These are Quanta Services (PWR), MasTec (MTZ), and Primoris (PRIM). Emcor (EME), largely an electrical contractor, is also in there.

I also want to mention Eaton (ETN) and they provide electrical transmission and distribution hardware and services in their Electrical Americas segment, 37% of their revenue. They also have one of Joe Biden’s least favorite corporate throughlines. This is a century-old Ohio company with roots in auto supply chain that in 2012 merged with an Irish company and inverted their structure to headquarter and domicile in the lower-tax jurisdiction. Anyway, they get the foreign domicile 10% hit, and that’s a reason why it’s in there.

Environmental

This is a tough category to come up with names for outside of environmental engineering. The bill has $47 billion to help regions prone to fire or flood, and another $21 billion to clean up abandoned mines, wells, and other EPA sites. It is 9.5% of the portfolios.

Starting with the second one first, this is very specialized work, and many of the companies in this sector are privately held. For example, Environmental Quality Management has done many large mine and other cleanups on contracts with the EPA and other Federal agencies. They are privately owned by individual shareholders from the Iñupiaq Nation in Alaska. There are a range of small private companies that specialize in mine reclamation, and even small general contractors bid on these multimillion-dollar contracts and win.

So, a lot of the $21 billion will go to companies we cannot invest in, but there is still a lot left. AECOM, Atlas Technical, and NV5 Global all show up here. One name that we haven’t mentioned is Tetra Tech (TTEK), not to be confused with TETRA Technologies (TTI). They are a midsize engineering firm that specializes in environmental and water projects, so we will also see them show up there.

A very interesting pure-play pops up to the top of this category. It is Montrose Environmental Group (MEG), a small environmental firm with less than a half a billion in TTM revenues. $10 billion of the bill goes to PFAS abatement, and that’s a big part of their business.

Rails

The rails provisions add up to $66 billion and are 9.2% of the portfolios. This will go into both passenger and freight rail, mostly the former, but the common equation is repair of existing lines and the building of new lines:

$22 billion in grants to Amtrak. That one is pretty open-ended, but the intention is to use this portion to concentrate on regions outside the core northeast Boston-DC route.

Another $24 billion is reserved to state grants for modernizing that Boston-DC route.

$12 billion for new intercity rail service.

$8 billion for rail and grade-crossing safety.

So, we are looking at a lot of construction and intercity passenger rail cars, the latter of which is complicated by the biggest player here, Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY). They are a French company, and if you’ve ridden the rails in Europe, you have likely been in one of their cars. They are very nice, especially when being served French food at 200 MPH. Siemens and Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY) are also big players. There is plenty of supply chain in the US, but much of it is small private companies.

Alstom will be included because they have more US production and experience with Amtrak owing to the fact that they built the Acela cars with Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF), whom they now own.

So again, the high weights within this category go to our transportation construction and engineering companies: Atlas Technical, Granite, N5 Global, and Tutor Perini (TPC).

Rural Broadband

Rural electrification was one of the most successful of the Federal programs during the Great Depression, and this portion of the bill seeks to be a 21st century version of that. The problem is the same now as then: the capital investment involved in putting lines all the way out in remote areas, and especially the last many miles to residences doesn’t make much sense. But 8 million Americans live in counties with populations under 15,000, and their options are limited, expensive, and slow, putting them at a big disadvantage in the modern economy. The bill will also provide subsidies for low income households in denser areas. In materials, we add fiber optic and copper communications wiring.

Like most of the bill, the money here has been apportioned on a state-by-state basis, so there will not be one big project, but at least 50, with many decisions devolving to the county level. Those 8 million Americans I just mentioned live in 1048 counties.

Further complicating matters is that, like with electrical hardware, network hardware is largely made by large multinationals like Cisco (CSCO). The point is that picking winners beyond construction and engineering firms with lots of communications experience in the US is tricky here. An interesting company is ADTRAN (ADTN), which provides a variety of backend and last-mile services to broadband providers, and is almost entirely US-base. Last mile is the hardest part here.

In the construction and engineering firms, this tends to be pretty specialized like electrical transmission. Both involve many jobs where the primary skill is not dying, so there are expensive onboarding procedures for new hires. Fortunately, they have all done massive rounds of hiring for the 5G buildout, so that’s pretty handy. Like in electric, we see Mastec and Quanta pop up again. Dycom (DY) is a communications specialist.

But my favorite in this category is Optical Cable (OCC). This is a company that only manufactures communications cabling and related hardware like connectors and patch panels. This is mostly for commercial clients in communications and data center, but they also make residential wiring and related equipment. It’s all made in Virginia, North Carolina, and Texas. In the TTM, they only had $55 million in revenue.

You’ll notice that there are no broadband providers included. It’s unclear what the effects will be on them due to the devolved nature of the decision-making process. I also haven’t included any wireless solutions like Starlink (SPACE) and Ceragon Networks (CRNT) but they may be included in a future version of the portfolios.

Water

There are three big parts here:

Lead pipe and service line replacement

PFAS abatement. These are dangerous chemicals that are often found in rural and small water systems.

Western water conservation and storage

The largest portion is for lead pipe replacement. The White House fact sheet says $45 billion will replace all lead pipes and service lines, but I don’t think that’s true. I think that’s a fraction of the cost of replacing 100% of lead pipes. I don’t want to get into all the details, because it is actually pretty complex, beginning with the fact that we don’t even know where all the lead pipes are.

But here’s some rough math. Newark, New Jersey is almost done with their program to replace all lead service lines, 18,720 of them for about 280,000 people. The total cost was $225 million. The US is roughly 1,150 Newarks, so the full cost is probably closer to $250 billion than $45 billion. And that’s just the service lines, not pipes in walls.

I think that there will be more coming here, because the full tab is much higher. In any event, many of our transportation construction and engineering firms also have water segments, so we see AECOM, Atlas Technical, Granite Construction, NV5 Global, Stantec, Sterling Construction, and Tutor Perini. A few of the construction companies with oil and gas pipeline operations, Mastec, Primoris (PRIM), and Quanta Services, will also bid on jobs. Tetra Tech is cross-listed here with environmental.

This category has more equipment manufacturers than most, because there are more pure plays here, and it overlaps with environmental: Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA), Badger Meter (BMI), Gorman-Rupp (GRC), and Mueller Water Products (MWA) are a few. Northwest Pipe (NWPX) is the largest representative for pipes.

Mass Transit

Mass transit is mostly a boon to the construction-engineering-materials triad, and Alstom, who also make very nice light rail cars. Tutor-Perini is mostly known for their flashy Vegas Strip projects, and justifiably so, but about 30% of revenue comes from mass transit projects. Mass transit is less sexy than the Vegas Strip, but also a big part of the bill, and this is where a big chunk of Tutor Perini’s high weighting comes from.

Ports and Airports

I’m lumping these together, though they remain separate in the portfolio weightings. Combined, it’s $42 billion with airports getting $25 billion of that. Here we see the same transportation construction and engineering names: AECOM, Atlas, Granite, N5 Global, Primoris, and Sterling. That’s a narrower list for ports.

The interesting addition here is Orion Group (ORN), a port construction and engineering specialist who gets the highest category weighting in ports.

EV Buses and Charging

This was the toughest thing to put in. Each is $7.5 billion, and only 1.1% of the portfolios, so there isn’t room for much there. I could make a whole portfolio just with names for this. My compromise here was to cross-list the European electronics giants Siemens and ABB, and add Proterra (PTRA), a domestic producer of EV buses, bus platforms, and charging. Proterra got a big weighting penalty for being a very new listing with a short financial history, just having gone public via SPAC.

Both these categories are excluded from the smaller portfolios.

Currency

This portfolio has foreign companies. My current thinking is that we are buying a share of their dollar cash flows, then converted into home currency, and we are making those buys with dollars. So, dollar strength or weakness will be reflected in either their operating statement or converted share price, respectively. No currency hedging required.

Commodities

The other risk worth mentioning is commodities, mostly industrial metals, which will likely rise in price. The final version will include a small hedge. Since the algorithm rounds share count down to avoid fractional shares or margin, there is enough cash in there to cover that. Every choice is a little fraught:

ETFs are the simplest, but come with fees and also have programmed monthly rolls of the futures contracts that others trade against, and when the curve is out of whack, that can cost money.

Rolling over futures monthly comes with the same risks, and more time commitment. These can also be illiquid investments for small traders

Long-dated futures may be the best choice – rolling over only once a year. They still have problems.

I’m open to other suggestions.

Where to Find the Full Portfolios

The beta portfolios can be found on Google Sheets, and they are active with Tuesday’s close prices as buy prices.

The trailing dividend yield of the largest portfolio is 0.74%. Net of expenses, SPY (SPY) has a 1.17% yield, and PAVE is -0.18%.

Top 20

This is the top twenty companies, keeping category weightings intact. Keep in mind, this leaves out portions of the bill. As you see, it is almost all the construction-engineering-materials triad, mostly transportation names, about half the bill. But these are the companies I think most likely to benefit in a very large way.

Source: Author

Final Thoughts

I think this is a pretty unique opportunity for at least 4-5 years and maybe more. There are a lot of companies out there that I love that look like they have very fat prices right now and ripe for correction. On the other hand, we have a downtrodden sector with lots of small- and medium-cap companies that have had a rough 10-20 years. Many have come up since Biden’s election, so we are a little late to the table, but there is a giant feast coming that will last for years.

The top weight, Granite Construction, has a pretty typical chart:

Data by YCharts

They have a lot of catching up to do and a giant trough to feed at.

Small caps are getting clobbered right this second, so now’s a good time to get in on some of those names. I’m using February and March prices as a starting point for my limit orders, and some have gone off already.