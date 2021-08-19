owngarden/E+ via Getty Images

Intro & Thesis

Since I first wrote about Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ), I disclosed that approximately 80% of my portfolio was in Huize. Since my writing, the stock has fallen by 63%. However, I would like to take this opportunity to disclose my true "losses." I started accumulating Huize at $8.00 per share, which brings my "losses" closer to 70%.

As an investor, I must question myself when this happens. I must question my logic, my emotion, my due diligence, and reevaluate my risk appetite. When considering an investment, I always ask myself the same question. If the stock gets cut in half the day after I take a position, will I:

Take advantage of the buying opportunity & increase my position? Cut my losses out of fear of losing more?

I truly believe that due diligence is never entirely complete until the possibility of a short term decline is heavily considered before making a final decision. However, I will admit that the decline of Huize exceeded any expectations that I had.

I have not liquidated my position in Huize, I have increased it. Huize is a well run, high growth, (and now even cheaper) company that is perfectly positioned to capitalize on the exploding Chinese insurance market. Because of its business model, dedication to its customers, and its now stunningly cheap valuation, Huize will be one of the best performing China stocks of the 2020s.

The Company

Huize is an online insurance brokerage company for the People's Republic of China. The company merges insurance companies with would be customers through its online platform. It then charges a commission to the insurance company for its service. Huize helps customers search for existing plans that suit their needs, create customized plans, and assist with claims through its mobile & online platforms.

Looking Forward: How Bad Are The Risks

China stocks are currently very unpopular. There is uncertainty about how regulation from the Chinese Communist Party will affect the underlying businesses. Because of this uncertainty, one must feel confident that the business will continue to prosper despite any regulations.

Regulations

The CCP has imposed regulations on many Chinese companies. Alibaba (BABA) has faced significant new regulatory rules & fines over the last few months. According to the CCP, the new regulations will "actively promote legislation in important areas such as national security, technological innovation, public health." It appears that the reasons for the new regulations are to prevent the Chinese Technology companies from becoming too powerful & monopolistic.

Other companies such as TAL Education Group (TAL) have also faced new regulation. Under the new rules, all online tutors that teach core school curriculum must register as non profit businesses. This was devastating to TAL's stock, which has fallen by a stunning 91% since the first reporting of new regulations on March 26.

At the surface, these regulations can easily be misunderstood as an unstable & unpredictable government wreaking havoc on businesses. However, I believe it is clear that the true intention of the CCP is not to end capitalism nor to attack businesses. The true intention is to protect the citizens of China. In fact, the current antitrust regulations are not so different the antitrust cases against Google (GOOG) as well as Microsoft (MSFT). So the fact that large technology companies facing antitrust is not inherently new. The main difference between the two circumstances is that the CCP has far more power over its companies than the US government does.

This brings me to China's new proposed regulations of the online insurance industry & its potential effect on Huize. I believe Huize will be the least affected by these regulations out of the China technology companies, if at all. The business model that Huize implements is entirely consumer centric. As soon as the company no longer benefits consumers with lower prices or better products, the entire business implodes.

Huize doesn't have a monopoly on e-commerce & isn't driving up the cost of education like the companies mentioned above. Huize allows the people of China to have better products at cheaper prices. Because of its B2B2C business model, the people of China benefit at the expense of the large finance & insurance companies. Because of this, I see Huize as least likely to be severely affected by any new antitrust regulations.

Is Management Concerned About The Risks?

As investors, we are always watching the actions of management. Yesterday, Huize announced the Board's approval of a share repurchase plan. The title of the article states the purpose of the share buyback was "to demonstrate confidence in the prospects for its business." However, the share repurchase was decided months ago prior to severe regulation concerns causing the China tech selloff.

On April 15, Huize announced its plans for a stock repurchase. The Board, however, approved a $5M share repurchase instead of the original $10M amount. At today's price of $2.33 per share, this would reduce the float by as much as 2.1 million shares out of the total public float of 39 million.

From what I can gather, there are two possible reasons for the reduction from $10M - $5M share repurchase. The first reason is because management had the original target of approximately 5% of the float, which is now significantly cheaper than when the plan was first announced in April when Huize was trading at $7.56 per share. The second is because the company announced it, wished it hadn't, but doesn't want the cancellation of a share repurchase in the news as it would destroy confidence in the stock. The company now gets the stop repurchase headline at a significant discount.

Valuation & ROI

Even though Huize is least likely to be affected by the new rules & has not been named specifically in any documents by the CCP, the company's stock has fallen by over 60% in the last 3 months. The selloff is far greater than other companies in danger of antitrust violations. For the same time period, Alibaba's stock is down 18%, Tencent is down 27%, Baidu is down 23%.

Huize now sits at a TTM P/S of 0.47. In my opinion, this is an extremely cheap valuation. The company that has a TTM 86% sales growth, with 220% YOY growth for Q1 2021. If Huize's growth were to continue at 1/2 the rate of the previous 12 months, the company would have $1.6 billion in sales by 2026. This amounts to a 5 year FWD P/S of 0.08! Yes, you read that correctly. If the company's growth were cut by 2/3 the rate of the trailing 12 months, the company would have $925M in sales for a 5 year FWD P/S of 0.15.

Today, Huize's most similar peer SelectQuote (SLQT) sits at a TTM P/S of 2.8. If Huize were valued at half of the P/S of SelectQuote at 1.4, my conservative 5 year price target puts Huize at a market cap of $1.3 billion, or $22 per share. My conservative price target is based on a 2/3 reduction of growth for Huize from its current TTM growth rate of 88%. I do not believe a 29% CAGR for Huize is unreasonable at all. The Chinese insurance market is projected to grow at 41% CAGR through 2024.

Wrapping Up

I believe Huize has been oversold over the last several months. The fear of a foreign government has caused investors & traders to focus on the news instead of the numbers. Every investor has to determine his own risk appetite. As a 31 year old, I have a larger risk appetite than many others, mostly because I have more time for my investments to come to fruition. For these reasons, I have increased my position of Huize to roughly 90% of my portfolio. I have sold off other stocks that I love. With its extremely low valuation, growth prospects, and management's confidence signals, I believe Huize will be one of the fastest growing Chinese businesses of the decade with its stock to follow suit. Based on my research, I was not wrong on Huize. I'm just not right... yet.