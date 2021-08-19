Valuation, Not Duration, Drives Performance In Corporates

Tony Studio/iStock via Getty Images

The indices tracked by the VanEck Vectors Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (MIG) and VanEck Vectors Moody's Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB) have outperformed the broad investment-grade corporate bond market as well as shorter duration segments of the market since the two ETFs launched in December 2020, as of July 31, 2021.1 Please see performance as of the most recent month end by clicking here for MIG and here for MBBB. Although their histories are still short, we believe they are performing as intended and demonstrate that investors can achieve better outcomes by being selective within corporate bonds. These indices are designed to select the most attractively valued bonds from the broader universe and avoid bonds that are overpriced relative to their risk-adjusted "fair value" or bonds that are at a high risk of being downgraded to high yield.

With interest rates increasing sharply at the beginning of the year, all rate-sensitive asset classes were negatively impacted, particularly those with longer durations. With generally tight credit spreads and a longer overall duration than asset classes such as high yield, investment grade corporates were no exception.2 However, flows into corporate bonds have remained strong due to the incremental yield and relative safety the asset class provides.3 We believe that investors looking for yield pickup through corporate bonds should consider strategies that achieve this objective through greater exposure to spreads, rather than by adding duration while controlling for risk. This means identifying bonds that provide a higher credit spread than their modelled fair value, meaning that investors are earning excess spread relative to the underlying risk of the bond.

Doing so has provided a performance benefit to investors since the two ETFs launched on December 1, 2020. Attractively valued investment-grade bonds outperformed the broad investment-grade market by 1.25% through 7/31/2021. Although this segment of the market has a somewhat shorter duration than the broad market, the vast majority of outperformance (approximately 80%) came from a greater benefit from credit spread tightening in the period. Sector and rating differences did not have a significant impact on relative performance. Similarly, attractively valued BBB-rated bonds outperformed the broad BBB market by approximately 1.20%, driven by the same factors.4 Moreover, by segmenting the broad investment-grade market by the duration it is also clear that attractively valued bonds outperformed both the longer duration segment (despite having a lower average yield) and shorter duration bonds (despite rising interest rates over the period), as shown in the chart below.

Attractively Valued Bonds Have Outperformed the Broad Market and Both Longer and Shorter Duration Segments

12/1/2020 to 7/31/2021

Source: Morningstar as of 7/31/2021. Attractively Valued BBB Corporates is represented by MVIS Moody's Analytics US BBB Corporate Bond Index; Attractively Valued IG Corporates is represented by MVIS Moody's Analytics US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index; Broad BBB Corporates represented by ICE BofA BBB US Corporate Index; Intermediate Duration Corporates represented by ICE Bofa 1-10 Year US Corporate Bond Index; Broad IG Corporates represented by ICE BofA US Corporate Index; Long Duration IG Corporates represented by ICE Bofa 10+ Year US Corporate Bond Index; Short Duration IG Corporates represented by ICE Bofa 1-3 Year US Corporate Bond Index.

The outperformance of attractively valued bonds against both longer and shorter duration segments may help dispel concerns that investment-grade corporate bonds are simply a play on interest rates, which may keep certain investors on the sidelines in this rate environment. By maintaining exposure to bonds with high excess spread relative to fair value, there is more room for spread tightening among attractively valued bonds. Because only bonds with high excess spread are selected, and bonds are removed as they converge towards fair value, there is a potential to consistently benefit from market mispricing of risk, despite currently low levels of interest rates, through monthly rebalancing.

Although there is certainly a place for higher-yielding asset classes such as high-yield bonds, emerging markets debt, and even equity income strategies within an overall income-oriented portfolio, we believe a core bond allocation should provide income and relative safety. The key to achieving potential outperformance in corporate bonds is to accurately identify risk so that attractive value can be identified. Our strategies rely on proprietary credit risk metrics developed by Moody's Analytics.

MVIS Moody's Analytics US BBB Corporate Bond Index includes investment-grade corporate bonds that have attractive valuations and a lower probability of being downgraded to high yield compared to other investment-grade bonds.

MVIS Moody's Analytics US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index includes BBB-rated corporate bonds that have attractive valuations and a lower probability of being downgraded to high yield compared to other investment-grade bonds.

ICE BofA US Corporate Index tracks the performance of US dollar-denominated investment-grade corporate debt publicly issued in the US domestic market.

ICE BofA BBB US Corporate Index is a subset of the ICE BofA US Corporate Index comprised of bonds BBB ratings.

ICE Bofa 1-10 Year US Corporate Bond Index is a subset of the ICE BofA US Corporate Index comprised of bonds with a final maturity less than 10 years.

ICE Bofa 10+ Year US Corporate Bond Index is a subset of the ICE BofA US Corporate Index comprised of bonds with a final maturity greater than 10 years.

ICE Bofa 1-3 Year US Corporate Bond Index is a subset of the ICE BofA US Corporate Index comprised of bonds with a final maturity less than 3 years.

Disclosures

1 Source: Morningstar, from 12/12020 to 7/31/2021. The broad investment-grade corporate bond market is represented by the ICE BofA US Corporate Index for broad corporate bonds; ICE BofA BBB US Corporate Index for broad BBB market; and ICE Bofa 1-3 Year US Corporate Bond Index, ICE Bofa 1-5 Year US Corporate Bond Index, and ICE Bofa 1-10 Year US Corporate Bond Index for shorter duration segments of the corporate bond market.VanEck Vectors Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track, as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the MVIS Moody's Analytics US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index, which includes investment-grade corporate bonds that have attractive valuations and a lower probability of being downgraded to high yield compared to other investment-grade bonds.VanEck Vectors Moody's Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track, as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the MVIS Moody's Analytics US BBB Corporate Bond Index, which includes BBB rated corporate bonds that have attractive valuations and a lower probability of being downgraded to high yield compared to other BBB rated bonds.

2 Source: ICE Data Indices.

3 Source: Morningstar, as measured by flows U.S. mutual fund and ETFs in the Corporate Bond, Intermediate Core, and Intermediate Core-Plus categories from December 2020 through June 2021.

4 Source: FactSet as of 7/31/2021.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Please call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com for performance current to the most recent month ended.

This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell any of the securities mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, or tax advice. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts, and other forward-looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are valid as of the date of this communication, and subject to change without notice. Information provided by third-party sources is believed to be reliable and has not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck.

An investment in the VanEck Vectors Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF and VanEck Vectors Moody's Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF may be subject to risks which include, among others, investing in European issuers, foreign securities, foreign currency, BBB-rated bond, credit, interest rate, liquidity, restricted securities, consumer staples sector, financials sector, energy sector, communication services sector, market, operational, high portfolio turnover, call, sampling, index tracking, authorized participant concentration, new fund, absence of a prior active market, trading issues, passive management, data, non-diversified, concentration and trading, premium/discount and liquidity of fund shares risks. The Funds' assets may be concentrated in a particular sector and may be subject to more risk than investments in a diverse group of sectors.

The Adviser has entered into a licensing agreement with Moody's Analytics to use certain Moody's Analytics credit risk models, data, and trademarks. Moody's Analytics is a registered trademark of Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used under license.

The Fund is not sponsored, promoted, sold, or supported in any manner by Moody's Analytics nor does Moody's Analytics offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Moody's Analytics trademark or data at any time or in any other respect. Moody's Analytics has no obligation to point out errors in the data to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the Fund. The licensing of data or the Moody's Analytics trademark for the purpose of use in connection with the Fund does not constitute a recommendation by Moody's Analytics to invest capital in the Fund nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Moody's Analytics with regard to any investment in this financial instrument. Moody's Analytics bears no liability with respect to the Fund or any security.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. Bonds and bond funds will decrease in value as interest rates rise. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contains this and other information, call 888.460.6805 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

