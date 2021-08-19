Technology Enables Municipal Investing At The Speed Of Alpha

Summary

  • The muni bond market is complex, fragmented and in a constant state of change. It has more than one million individual bond issues outstanding, representing more than 50,000 distinct issuers.
  • One of the biggest challenges facing investors today is ﬁnding the right bonds to build a muni portfolio that generates attractive income.
  • The muni market’s current structure is rife with inefficiencies. Investment managers must embrace technology that seamlessly connects market intelligence and real-time security information with individual client portfolios to unlock both trading alpha and speed alpha.

By Terrance T. Hults, Co-Head - Municipal Portfolio Management; Gavin Romm, CFA, Investments and Technology, Fixed Income; and Matthew Norton, Co-Head - Municipal Portfolio Management

Municipal bonds are the cornerstone of many portfolios, but efficiently navigating today’s complex, fragmented and ever-changing muni market can be overwhelming. Unfortunately, many managers research, evaluate and trade municipal bonds like it’s 1995, missing out on opportunities because they can’t find them in the chaos. The right technology can change that.

