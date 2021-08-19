Technology Enables Municipal Investing At The Speed Of Alpha

Municipal bonds are the cornerstone of many portfolios, but efficiently navigating today’s complex, fragmented and ever-changing muni market can be overwhelming. Unfortunately, many managers research, evaluate and trade municipal bonds like it’s 1995, missing out on opportunities because they can’t find them in the chaos. The right technology can change that.

By Terrance T. Hults, Co-Head - Municipal Portfolio Management; Gavin Romm, CFA, Investments and Technology, Fixed Income; and Matthew Norton, Co-Head - Municipal Portfolio Management

