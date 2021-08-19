Daria Nipot/iStock via Getty Images

Currently, there are plenty of uncertainties going around. During times of uncertainty, it's good to take a step back and search for stability. Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) is a great place to start. However, its stability isn't cheap.

Industry Snapshot

The North American waste management market size is expected to reach $229.3 billion by 2027, from $208.0 billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. The industry's growth is being driven primarily by two factors.

The first is that rapid urbanization and industrialization are expected to generate large amounts of waste. Obviously, more waste created means more waste management services are required. The second catalyst is increased environmental awareness regarding renewable waste management systems among people and a rise in CO2 emissions.

We like the industry because the business of garbage removal is a natural monopoly. A natural monopoly is different from an actual monopoly. To begin with, competition exists within a natural monopoly. However, natural monopolies arise typically due to the high start-up costs or powerful economies of scale of conducting a business in a specific industry which can result in significant barriers to entry for potential competitors. A company with a natural monopoly might be the only provider of a product or service in an industry or geographic location.

Natural monopolies perfectly describe the garbage industry because companies such as WCN, secure contracts to operate exclusively in a specific zone such as an entire county or a small part of a city. This video by WCN mentions how they serve entire municipalities and includes city staffers who deal directly with the company. It's very inefficient to have two garbage companies working in the same area, which is why you typically see the same garbage truck every single week. By assigning specific routes to one company, it builds economies of scale that can't be matched by a second competitor operating in the same routes.

Furthermore, the industry is essential with high barriers to entry. The waste management business is very capital intensive, particularly with the initial capital. Companies also have to deal with governments and large businesses which means that it might take a while to get paid. In addition, skilled workers are required to operate vehicles and other machinery. Permits are also needed to operate, with each county potentially having a slightly different set of rules on how businesses can operate.

Putting all these factors together, and the industry experiences low volatility and minimal impact from business cycles.

Competition Analysis

Let's take a look at how Waste Connections compares to some of its competitors.

Source: Finbox

Waste Connections has the second-highest gross margin out of the sample of stocks above. With a 40.5% gross margin, it is only behind Republic Services (RSG), which has a 41.4% gross margin. Waste Management (WM), is not far behind at 39%.

In terms of operating income, the same three companies are in the top three spots. There's a slight difference, in this case, with Waste Management slightly beating out Waste Connections as operating margins are 17.7% and 17.1%, respectively.

Although the three bottom companies have negative operating income, all companies listed have positive free cash flow margins. The difference between operating and free cash flow margins is most surprising for GFL Environmental (GFL) since it actually has the highest free cash flow margin at 20%. Given the capital-intensive nature of the business, these companies tend to recognize a lot of depreciation expenses. Therefore, free cash flow is a better metric to use when analyzing the industry participants.

However, we like to take it one step further and compare free cash flow minus acquisitions. Since the industry is fragmented, acquisitions have become a common part of the industry. Therefore, subtracting acquisitions paints a better picture of each company's capital allocation. As you can see, Waste Connections still has cash leftover even after spending on acquisitions.

Lastly, Waste Connections has a relatively low net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.4x. On the other hand, GFL currently has the highest leverage ratio of 5.4x as it aggressively borrows money to fund its acquisitions.

Dividend

At the time of writing, the yield is just under 0.7%. For comparison, Republic Services and Waste Management's dividend yields are 1.5% and 1.5%, respectively.

Source: Finbox

Although the dividend yield is lower, it has been growing faster. In addition, the payout ratio is lower for WCN than WM and RSG. This is because the company is reinvesting its cash flow into growth. Thus, it's not currently an ideal pick for dividend investors.

Growth Catalysts

We see 2 catalysts that will aid Waste Connections in growing its revenue. To begin with, Waste Connections is a dominant player in the industry that generates a lot of cash. Therefore, it has taken on the role of industry consolidator. It puts its cash toward acquiring smaller companies to grow. However, unlike competitors such as GFL Environmental (GFL), which is highly leveraged, Waste Connections acquires within its cash flow. This is a much more responsible approach to growth through acquisition which reduces risks associated with potentially bad acquisitions.

Furthermore, because the industry is essential, Waste Connections has the pricing power to protect against inflation. Therefore, if inflation became a bigger problem and got out of control, Waste Connections' profitability would likely remain intact.

Valuation

We will compare Waste Connections' EV to EBITDA multiple to its competitors.

Source: Finbox

As you can see, WCN is trading on the higher end with a multiple of 21.3x. Interestingly, it's trading higher than RSG which has higher margins but a multiple of just 15.1x. Therefore, Waste Connections is trading at a slight premium to its peers.

Risks

The main risk for the company is the potential acquisitions of bad companies. As you can see from the cash flow statement below, Waste Connections is very active at acquiring companies as it's part of its growth strategy.

Source: Finbox

It spends hundreds of millions each year acquiring companies and even has a page on its website dedicated to acquisitions. Recently, it acquired ACT Disposal.

The more acquisitions it makes, the higher the chances of picking up a flop. If management were to get sloppy or overestimate synergies it could quickly lead to value destruction. However, management has so far done a good job and we see little reason to worry. The picture above shows that its cash from operations has been trending upwards with the exception of 2020.

Therefore, value continues to be created and any poor acquisition shouldn't be too bad because the acquisitions are done responsibly with its cash flows. As a result, it doesn't take on large debt loads and would be able to quickly rebound from anything bad.

Final Thoughts

Waste Connections is definitely a solid company whose services are essential to maintaining a clean and healthy society. Its business is stable and minimally impacted by business cycles. However, it's not cheap and therefore you need to decide whether its stability is worth the premium.