Teledyne (NYSE:TDY) continues to deliver solid results, with earnings and free cash flow running well ahead of consensus estimates on double-digit % organic top-line revenue growth and continued margin outperformance. Recent quarters could prove to be a tad noisy as the FLIR (FLIR) acquisition is completed and integrated into the company, but with management setting expectations and sharing a promising medium to longer-term plan for the new FLIR/TDY entity, I am upbeat. In the meantime, TDY should continue to be a reliable free cash flow generator with further capital deployment into de-levering the balance sheet set to drive upside to the earnings growth path. As such, I view the current c. 26x P/E as justified relative to the outlook and see a clear path for the shares to get going again.

Outperforming on All Fronts

Organic volumes have been a bright spot, yet again increasing by c. 10% in FQ2 '21, a steep acceleration from the prior c. 3% improvement in the prior quarter. Visibility also remains strong, supported by bookings growth in critical areas such as Digital Imaging, T&M ("Test and Measurement"), Environmental, and Healthcare. The book to bill is on an uptrend as well at c. 1.1x, signaling further momentum in the upcoming quarter amid a pending cyclical recovery. Within the result, there was some encouraging support for businesses that have previously lagged - Marine's book to bill stood at 1.13x, the highest since pre-COVID-19 levels, while the A&D Electronics book to bill of 1.2x represented multi-year highs.

Source: Teledyne FQ2 '21 Earnings Release

Meanwhile, adj operating margins (excluding amortization) also outperformed, with the 670bps Y/Y increase to 22.8% reflecting the underlying strength in the core business. I would note, however, that the results exclude FLIR-related expenses such as c. $95 million in transaction and integration costs, c. $23 million in inventory step-up expenses, and c. $33 million for the amortization of acquired intangibles. It will likely take some time for the combined FLIR/TDY margins to shine through, but for now, I am encouraged by the broad-based nature of the recent margin expansion. Notably, A&D ("Aerospace and Defense") Electronics was up c. 640bps, while Digital Imaging and Instrumentation were up 600bps and 360bps respectively, reflecting not only the broader economic recovery but also the underlying productivity improvement across the business as well.

FLIR Acquisition Creates a Compelling Setup for Outperformance

I view the acquisition of FLIR favorably – it equips TDY with a robust platform for future growth considering the accretion potential and TDY's strong track record of post-M&A execution (note TDY has completed 64 acquisitions in the last two decades). The acquisition is also highly complementary – in addition to TDY's strong offering of space-based infrared sensors and unmanned underwater vehicles, FLIR's airborne and ground infrared systems, along with unmanned ground and air platforms, are a good fit. As a result, the combined entity looks especially well-positioned to capture shifts toward key growth areas such as advanced sensors and unmanned systems within the DoD's ("Department of Defense") budget. Looking ahead, I expect these priority aspects of the budget to sustain growth, even in years where the total budget is flat.

Source: Teledyne Investor Presentation Slides

Overall, I see upside to the defense contribution for TDY, which currently stands at c. 25% of sales on a pro-forma basis, with unmanned applications specifically accounting for $400+ million. With the DoD also likely supportive of the FLIR/TDY combination as it adds a strong mid-tier competitor to challenge the status quo, I see the current accretion projections as likely understating the potential returns for the deal.

Secular Trends Point Toward Upside Ahead

One of the key advantages of TDY's portfolio is its defensiveness, which its resilience through COVID-19 proved. And with organic growth already hitting c. 10% in its recent quarter, TDY looks on track for a swift recovery in fiscal 2021 backed by secular trends and strong bookings. Looking ahead, TDY provided the following guidance for the full-year - EPS at $15.25-15.50, sales of $4.58 billion, and FCF of $750-800 million, with its organic sales growth guide also raised to +6.6% Y/Y (up from the prior +6% Y/Y). However, I think the growth outlook likely embeds some conservatism, with plenty of upside potential remaining from areas such as T&M and the ongoing recovery in Oil and Gas and Commercial Aerospace. Reinforcing this view is the fact that TDY has posted a 1.07x book to bill in FQ2 '21, including 1.13x for Marine and 1.20x for A&D, with the 1.16x book to bill for the legacy Digital Imaging business also supporting the organic growth outlook.

Source: Teledyne Investor Presentation Slides (August 2021)

On margins, TDY has also been able to capitalize on the recovery through its productivity initiatives. Notably, adj operating margins were a standout in FQ2 '21 at c. 24% (including the FLIR contribution), with overall margins tracking toward c. 21% for the full year (significantly up from the c. 19% margin result in fiscal 2020). Beyond the upcoming year, I see plenty of room for further expansion amid potential FLIR synergies, with TDY already pulling forward its c. $80 million cost synergy run-rate to fiscal 2022 (from 2024) and upping the target run-rate to $100 million by 2024. As TDY also ended the quarter with a $695 million cash balance (relative to debt of $4.74 billion), the focus will likely be on de-levering the post-FLIR balance sheet in the upcoming years.

Source: Teledyne Investor Presentation Slides (August 2021)

Final Take

On balance, I see TDY as a strong recovery play considering its defensive portfolio and attractive valuation, with the combined TDY/FLIR entity well-positioned for growth as a component supplier and strategic contractor for high-priority platforms. The strong underlying fundamentals should drive rapidly growing FCF generation through the medium term, which should, in turn, enable balance sheet repair post-FLIR. Shares currently trade at the upper end of its peer group (Huntington Ingalls (HII), Kratos (KTOS), Mercury Systems (MRCY)), although I view this as warranted considering the superior margin profile and the potential for future earnings growth ahead post-FLIR acquisition.