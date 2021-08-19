unoL/iStock via Getty Images

With so many new public biotechnology companies minted in the last 18 months, it has become more difficult to sift out the winners from the losers. During 2020, the biotech industry gave birth to an unprecedented 89 new public companies, and 2021 is on pace to beat this record-setting year. Of all the strong-performing IPOs and biotech companies out there, companies focused on precision medicine, or compounds that directly affect disease-causing genes or proteins, continue to be the subsector getting significant attention, with high valuations being assigned to early- and mid-stage companies.

According to Precedence Research, the global precision medicine market value surpassed $59 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $141 billion by 2027. This represents a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 11.5% during the 2020 to 2027 forecast period. The most sophisticated biotech hedge funds believe that genetic/proteomic medicines form the core of future innovative biotechnology solutions, as they address the root causes of disease. Companies in this sector also typically have platform technologies that can be applicable across multiple disease states. With a unique platform, these companies are able to produce an annuity stream of novel compounds in addition to their lead programs, and therefore can generate excess returns through a diversified business strategy.

One such company is Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX), which has both the goods to be significantly disruptive as a platform and the leadership to drive shareholder value in the near- and long-term. This company has a strong balance sheet, stock catalysts, and is also trading at a valuation that would pass venture capitalist standards. As a result, there is an opportunity to accumulate shares of GANX and participate in the genetic/proteomic medicine revolution at start-up valuations. We believe that this unique opportunity is something worth illuminating.

SEE-Tx is the Secret

Gain’s patented and proprietary technology is called SEE-Tx, an innovative computational and medicinal chemistry-based platform, which evaluates proteins that are known to become dysfunctional (misfolded) and cause debilitating and life-threatening diseases. SEE-Tx is so unique that it can evaluate disease-causing proteins to discover binding sites that have never been discovered before, which can be targeted to restore a given protein’s function. Restoring misfolded proteins offers a functional cure for patients, as opposed to other treatments that only help to improve disease symptoms. The compounds that Gain synthesizes to bind to these novel “pockets” on proteins (AKA allosteric sites) are called STARs (structurally targeted allosteric regulators). Importantly, these STARs are small molecules in that they can be easily and cheaply manufactured, and can cross into the spinal cord and brain to affect diseases that have no known functional cure today.

Gain states that SEE-Tx is able to identify allosteric sites on target enzymes in 5 to 6 weeks, screen compounds for activity in 2 to 3 weeks, and validate these compounds in as little as 2 to 3 months. In the pharmaceutical industry, the rapid development of small molecule compounds with potential to provide functional cures for a debilitating diseases can be considered a “Holy Grail”. This is why Gain is a truly revolutionary company in the biotech industry with the ability to advance high-probability internal programs and the potential to enter into value-creating big pharma collaborations.

Backing this claim is the early validation that can be seen just before and after Gain became public in March of this year. In September 2020, the company entered into an agreement with Sumitomo Dainippon, a large Japanese pharmaceutical company, to collaborate on developing STARs to restore enzyme activity in rare and neurodegenerative diseases, and in April 2021, Gain entered into a similar agreement with Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) to use its SEE-Tx platform to discover compounds to treat cancer. These transactions have potential to yield value for Gain shareholders as collaborative projects advance. Additionally, an “oversubscribed” IPO in March 2021 attracted leading healthcare institutions such as Granite Point Capital, Deerfield Management, and Greenlight Capital. For a company that has yet to enter clinical trials, Gain has already demonstrated that its technology offers significant potential to the industry and to investors.

Unique approach to treating debilitating diseases and accessing a large market

Gain’s drug development programs focus on lysosomal storage diseases (“LSDs”) that have central nervous system (“CNS”) complications. In LSDs, a specific enzyme is misfolded, and therefore cannot function. As a result, toxic enzyme substrate material builds up in the cells of individuals with the disease. For these diseases, current therapies (enzyme replacement therapies and gene therapies) may work on peripheral symptoms, but cannot completely treat the disease because they are unable to access the spinal cord and brain. Gain’s STAR compounds are designed to access the brain and spinal cord to correct protein misfolding, and therefore can provide a functional cure both in peripheral tissues and in the brain to combat debilitating CNS complications. STARs have potential to improve other protein-delivery approaches (enzyme replacement and gene therapies), and can work on their own as monotherapy. The global market for LSD treatments is estimated to reach over $7 billion by 2023.

Overall, the company has five programs in internal development that address LSDs with high unmet medical need. These programs all have issued patents and address multi-billion market opportunities. Gain states there are potentially 40 or more LSDs that may benefit from its technology. On a strategic note, one can distinguish the company’s collaborations with Sumitomo and Zentalis involving therapeutic areas such as cancer and demyelinating diseases, which the company does not expect to pursue.

Lead program approaching a key upcoming event and the ability to attract strategic partners

Gain’s most advanced internal program addresses the enzymatic protein glucocerebrosidase (GCase), which is encoded by the GBA1 gene. A mutated GBA1 gene produces misfolded GCase, and this defect is a known risk factor for the development of Gaucher disease and a specific type of Parkinson’s diseases. In kind, the company’s GBA1program addresses both diseases with two compounds from the same family of molecules synthesized using the SEE-Tx platform. It is this program that has driven the Michael J. Fox foundation to support Gain’s efforts, with potential to bring significant attention to the company as preclinical and clinical data in GBA1 diseases are reported.

The treatment market for Gaucher disease is anticipated to reach $2 billion by 2025, and in addition to this sizable opportunity, several major pharmaceutical companies remain focused on the development of novel treatments for Parkinson’s disease. For example, in 2020, Roche disclosed that its antibody, prasinezumab (PRX002/RG7935), designed to eliminate toxic clumps of alpha-synuclein in Parkinson’s disease patients, failed to reduce progression of motor and non-motor symptoms vs. placebo, and in early 2021, Sanofi reported the Phase 2 failure of venglustat, its Parkinson’s disease treatment candidate. These visible disappointments raise the need for new alternative treatment modalities, such as Gain’s GBA1 STARs program, which has potential to address both Parkinson’s disease and Gaucher disease by correcting their root causes.

Approaching data for Gain’s GBA1 STARs program could have meaningful implications

The stakes remain high in the search for improved Parkinson’s disease treatments, and Gain expects to disclose top-line data for its lead compound evaluated in stem cells derived from Gaucher and Parkinson’s disease patients. The study is partially funded by the Michael J. Fox Foundation, and the investigator conducting the study is Dr. Ricardo Feldman, a scientific researcher and key opinion leader focused on in vivo reprogramming, gene therapy, and regenerative medicine. Dr. Feldman is relied upon by major pharmaceutical companies for his insights in the field as his laboratory has developed a specialized model using human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) to predict therapeutic response in GBA1 mutant diseases such as Gaucher and GBA1 Parkinson’s disease.

Using the iPSC model, the study is designed to investigate Gain’s lead GBA1 STARs compound and its effects on cortical and dopaminergic neurons with respect to enzyme activity and enzyme enhancement. A key is that the study will also evaluate GCase co-localization, or the transport of GCase enzyme to the lysosome, which is an important predictor of therapeutic efficacy and one is which most compounds fail to exhibit.

Potential venues for the top-line data include upcoming neurology conferences such as the XXV World Congress of Neurology (Oct. 3-7), World Orphan Drug Congress (Nov. 15-18), or the Rare Disease Innovation & Partnering Summit (Dec. 6-10).

In addition to the upcoming data for the GBA1 STARs program, other potential milestones and catalysts for GANX shares in H2 2021 and beyond include the following:

Progress on Gain’s Sumitomo partnership potentially before year-end

IND-enabling studies for the company’s GBA1 STARs programs (Gaucher and Parkinson’s disease) in Q4

IND-enabling studies for the company’s GLB1 STARs programs (for Morquio B and GM1 Gangliosidosis diseases) in Q4

Potential additional platform partnerships leveraging the company’s SEE-Tx technology or pharma partnerships for Gain’s internal therapeutic programs.

Stock priced at a steep discount

Since Gain went public in March, the company’s shares have traded in a range between $7.50 and $17.93, and is now down approximately 50% from its 52-week high, despite the IPO being oversubscribed. Notably, Gain has only reported positive news since its IPO, advancing its pipeline of drug candidates and entering into the partnership with Zentalis. In the tables below, one can see that companies focused on allosteric modulator technologies similar to Gain are obtaining significant valuations in private funding rounds, and also have potential to be acquired by big pharma. Importantly, only Gain’s platform has the ability to both identify novel allosteric sites on proteins and determine the strength of physical binding to these sites to identify compounds with the best “fit” and potential activity. In the lower table, one can see that public companies focused on Lysosomal Storage Diseases (“LSDs”), like Gain’s lead programs, are valued in the billions of dollars.

At today’s market cap of ~$95 million (an enterprise value of just ~$52 million), shares of GANX appear highly attractive relative to peers.

Company leadership proven to get the job done

Gain has an impressive roster of executives and board members. In addition to highly successful executives such Hans Peter Hasler (former Biogen), Dov Goldstein (LOXO), and Gwen Melincoff (BTG, Shire) on the board, two key members of the team most responsible for creating value in the company are highlighted below.

Dr. Khalid Islam, chairman and co-founder of Gain previously was chairman and CEO of Gentium, where he took the company from a $25 million valuation, to a $1 billion all-cash buyout from Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ). He also served as president and CEO of Arpida AG, where he transitioned the early-stage startup to a Swiss Stock Exchange-listed company and raised $300 million. Dr. Islam served on the board of Immunomedics, which was recently acquired in late 2020 by Gilead Sciences (GILD) for $21 billion.

Eric Richman, CEO of Gain worked for much of his career as a venture capitalist and as corporate executive when companies need critical activities achieved including business development initiatives. Prior to Gain, he was CEO of LabConnect, a private company where he tripled revenue in 2 years to create the leading independent central lab testing company in the U.S. He served as CEO of Pharmathene, a developer of biodefense vaccines, and won over $200 million from SIGA Pharmaceuticals after SIGA breached its contract over a small pox vaccine co-developed by Pharmathene. He also worked at MedImmune, serving in key commercial and strategic positions, and was a board member of Lev Pharmaceuticals when it was acquired by Viropharma in 2008 in a deal worth up to $617.5 million.

With two drug development partnerships signed in less than a year, and several collaborations including funding awarded from the Michael J. Fox Foundation for the company’s Parkinson’s disease program, it is likely that more meaningful transactions are forthcoming, particularly as Gain’s lead assets advance in clinical development.

Public investors are able to access revolutionary technology at a venture-like valuation

Gain trades at a valuation below comparative private companies, and also comps extremely well to public peers developing treatments for LSDs. It has cash on hand to fund internal drug development programs to key inflection points, as well as leadership with a track record for creating significant value through strategic partnerships and M&A. Top healthcare-focused institutional investors and initial pharma partnerships validate the Gain opportunity. Trading near its 52-week low and with the potential for meaningful upcoming data and business catalysts, GANX presents a significant opportunity in the precision medicine space.

Risk factors

Biotechnology companies, particularly those that do not yet have product sales or profits, have certain risks and uncertainty including the following key risk factors: