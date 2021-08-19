Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) keeps firing from all cylinders. For a more extensive introduction on the company see our previous articles (here and here).

Their Sequire platform is their main business, it's a SaaS IR platform for small listed companies to keep track of, and engage with their investors. For instance with the help of Sequire Audience enabling them to launch earnings calls, annual meetings, and roadshows in cooperation with Zoom.

The company is perhaps best known for the LD Micro, which they bought last year and added to Sequire.

The company keeps on adding new customers (25 in Q2 for a total of 225 at the end of the quarter) to Sequire, revenues are exploding, and they still have a majority stake in BIGtoken worth hundreds of millions.

They are going to monetize part of that and are rewarding investors with a $10M buyback and a $6.5M special dividend for the balance sheet improvements that the company already has enjoyed.

We don't see the Sequire growth slowing down much anytime soon (indeed, bookings were at a record in Q2) and Sequire is already operationally profitable.

The risks are:

The company is partially getting paid in shares from the companies using Sequire, rather than cash. These shares can decline in value (indeed, they took a $5M non-cash hit in Q2 as a result).

Dilution has been substantial until now and while cash flows have improved a lot, there are still 10.5M warrants outstanding which would take the fully diluted share count to 34M.

Booming Sequire platform

There are 228 companies on the platform, 79 of which have entered a managed service contract which has ran 141 campaigns.

The goal is to add 50 new companies to the platform.

Revenue $7.2M +809% y/y and +49% q/q

Bookings were $11.4M in Q2

Operating income of $920K

Operating expenses of $5M for the quarter, up from $2.8M from last year.

Additional services have been added to the platform like an e-mail feature, SMS integration, and a registered investment adviser feature.

The company has filed 3 patents with another one being added shortly.

There are more features coming (Q2CC):

And we launched our most aggressive Sprint on new offerings. So we've -- we implemented a Sprint that is going to build what we think is the -- will be the most aggressive new feature development of the Sequire platform. And we're really excited about that, and the team is working hard to get that done.

Finances

Source: Earnings PR

Growth galore and the figures are better when stripped of BIGtoken, which is likely to happen in this quarter.

BIGtoken monetization

They are still a majority owner of BIGtoken (OTCPK:FPVD) so they have to consolidate the results which are dragging their metrics down. But this looks like yesterday's problem as the shares are now all registered and they are working on some kind of deal with BIGtoken to get under the 50% holding in the next 6-8 weeks (Q2CC):

there's something that we're working on with BIGtoken that would put us in a position where we would be unconsolidated and that looks imminently like it's going to happen sometime in the next, I'd say, maybe 4 to 6 weeks.

The company holds 159B (that's billion) shares of FPVD, which trade at $0.0038 so that's $600M, a multiple of the market cap of SRAX itself (which is $90M).

Balance sheet and participations

The company often gets paid in shares, rather than dollars for subscribers to the Sequire platform (which are small-cap companies).

Source: 10-Q

They are also now selling some of these participations ($2.9M of these in Q2), from the Q2CC:

establishing all the accounts to sell all different types of stock. So there are many, many different places that only sell certain -- won't take stock. So we have around, I'd say, 5 or 6 different relationships now and we're able to use that to monetize all the stock that we have.

The company did book a $5M loss on their participations though, while this is a non-cash item as they are valued at market prices at quarter-end.

At the end of Q2, the company had $34.1M in cash and participations (up from $6.3M a year ago) and reduced debt to $3.1M (down from $10.4M a year ago).

While the company had $24M in participations on the books (that is, in legal custody), there is another $4.8M worth of securities that have not yet been transferred which are coming in.

And the company also received quite a bit of cash from the following (10-Q, our emphasis):

On February 21, 2021 the Company entered into an agreement with the certain Debenture holders to exercise 4,545,440 of the Warrants issued in the June 2020 Debenture offering. As an inducement for the Warrant holders to exercise the Warrants, the holders receive a new registered warrant (“New Warrant”) to purchase an aggregate of 4,545,440 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price of $7.50 per share. The New Warrants expire on January 31, 2022. Each holder agreed to pay $0.125 for each New Warrant. The Company received net proceeds of approximately $11,022,000, consisted of the exercise price of $11,363,000, $568,000 for the purchase of the New Warrant less solicitation fees of approximately $909,000.

In H1, the company received $15.8M for the exercise of 6.25M warrants into shares. Dilution has been pretty rampant but that should greatly diminish going forward as Sequire achieved operational profitability.

Data by YCharts

There are still 10.5M warrants outstanding so the dilution isn't done quite yet.

Buyback and dividend

The company feels it has enough cash (and more arriving) to embark on a $10M buyback and issuing a special $6.5M dividend for shareholders whose shares are registered at September 20, The dividend will be in the form of preferred shares (Q2CC):

a lot of that money for the $10 million will come from new sales of -- that are coming in the door and also as we start to monetize some of the BIGtoken stuff. And if we are able to monetize some of the BIGtoken stuff at a higher value, then we will obviously increase that number.

The dividend works out at approximately $0.23 per share. This is a pretty dramatic statement for a company that is yet to turn a profit, but they obviously feel they have plenty of business momentum, incoming cash, and assets on the balance sheet to be able to afford it and we're a little baffled at the lack of investor enthusiasm in response.

Valuation

The company has increased guidance to $30M-$32M a year, on a fully diluted basis there are 35M shares outstanding giving a market cap of $140M. That would be fairly rich for Sequire, despite the triple-digit growth but of course, the company has $24M in participations and some $400M in BIGtoken. Even if they get just a fraction of that, say 10%, it adds up pretty significantly.

Analysts also expect a positive EPS of $0.21 next year, for what it's worth. That seems eminently achievable unless Sequire growth slows down dramatically.

Conclusion

The Sequire platform keeps on growing rapidly, given the backlog they will keep on growing in the near future as well and the platform is already producing positive operational income.

There now seems a plan in place to clean the financial results from BIGtoken, so the Sequire growth and operational results will become more pronounced, as well as improving the balance sheet further by getting rid of some of their BIGtoken stake.

While we understand the market has some trouble with Sequire members paying in shares, rather than cash, especially now that the market environment for small-cap shares is pretty bad, this shouldn't be overly worrying as they're not in a cash bind.