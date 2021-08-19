Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Value Stock Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Solskin/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Merger Ratio – Is it appropriate?

On June 7th, 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) announced its merger with Iora Health. The merger is based on the exchange of new stocks issued by ONEM with stocks of Iora Health; as of 4th June, the value of Iora Health in terms of ONEM’s stock price of $35.59 totaled at around $2.1B.

At the time, ONEM’s market capitalization was about $4.9B, so Iora was valued at slightly above 40% of ONEM’s value. Based on such valuation, the merger ratio was determined at 0.69:1 that swaps 52.7M of ONEM’s new stocks with 76.8M of Iora Health stocks. Whether the merger ratio was appropriate for ONEM’s stockholders nevertheless, remains questionable.

Let us first look at the two companies’ Revenue and P&L.

ONEM revenue’s YoY growth rate recorded +20% in FY18, +30% in FY19 and +38% in FY20. This year, both the first and second quarters recorded +54% growth and FY21 annual revenue is looking at YoY +26% growth, according to guidance offered by the company.

When looking into the detailed sectors, ‘Net Patient Revenue’ is recovering from the dramatic fall last year during the COVID19 lockdown as more office visits are being made following vaccination drives this year and ‘Partnership Revenue’ is maintaining steady growth thanks to PMPM (Per Member Per Month) and sales to corporate clients while ‘Membership Revenue’ is witnessing solid growth as the number of the members grow.

Care margin is also improving fast. Care margin refers to the margin after deducting the cost of care (excluding depreciation & amortization) from revenue. ONEM’s care margin was 32% in FY17, 36% in FY18, 39% in FY19 and 38% in FY20 and recorded 42% and 44% respectively for the first and the second quarter of this year.

While the care margin dropped to low-to-mid 30% due to COVID19 in the first and second quarter of 2020, it recovered back to the 40% range from the third quarter on. The fact that care margin is improving despite the increasing number of offices shows that operation efficiency and medical treatment efficiency are improving and that scale of economy is enabled thanks to increased number of members.

Now, ONEM’s membership program and profit model based on PMPM serve to create quite a stable and reasonable business model. ONEM’s primary care is one that helps both patients and medical staff and is leading the reform of America’s medical system. These wonderful systems and the top-line growth driven by such systems make ONEM’s future bright. Indeed, ONEM is on track in advancing towards its goals.

(Source: 1Life Healthcare, Inc., author)

On the other hand, prospects at Iora Health are looking different from those of ONEM.

(As a side note, what we share here is mainly figures provided in S-4, as Iora’s financial data is limited and lacks much information in accordance to time series and quarterly data.)

Iora’s revenue recorded +60% YoY Growth rate in FY19, +24% in FY20 and +18% in the first quarter of this year. The large drop in revenue growth last year suggests a grave impact of COVID19. According to the guidance offered by the company, FY21 annual revenue growth rate is 41% so the YoY growth rate for the remaining second to fourth quarter should come close to 50%. However, the growth in the first quarter was relatively low at 18% so the forecast offered by the company remains questionable.

In terms of care margin, Iora Health is still suffering losses. During the last 3 years, the total medical service expenses reached 120% of the revenue. Thankfully, it dropped to 106% in the first quarter of this year. Such ratio of expense to revenue means bigger cost at net price even when making sales.

Iora’s Adj. EBITDA margin recorded -25% in the first quarter of this year. The company experienced -51% in FY18, -50% in FY19 and -33% in FY20 so its margin is showing improvement, but the company is still seeing quite sizable loss ratio.

This is in great contrast to ONEM, which already achieved single-digit profit in the third quarter of last year for Adj. EBITDA margin. ONEM is expected to achieve Adj. EBITDA BEP (break-even point) this year, a year earlier than its original forecast. On the other hand, Iora is expecting Adj. EBITDA profit only in 2025.

(Source: 1Life Healthcare, Inc., author)

Projection by the company forecasts Iora care margin to turn positive in 2023 and the care margin to reach just over 20% in 2030. While 10 years revenue CAGR between 2021 and 2030 from the projection suggests 32%, which is higher than 25% of ONEM, the quality of revenue is different when profitability is taken into account. Even if ONEM achieves bigger growth through merger with Iora, it may need to sacrifice quite a bit in terms of profitability.

The slide titled “Attractive Valuation and Growth Profile” in the presentation that announced the merger on 7th of June shows ONEM is valued 10.5 times of PSR and Iora Health is valued 7 times of PSR (both PSR valuations are based on the projected annual revenue of FY21). Nonetheless, it is uncertain if we can call the valuation “Attractive” when the quality of revenue is so different between the two companies.

Besides, while both companies are running on membership system, ONEM’s number of members at the end of the second quarter was 621K, while Iora’s members were just 38K at the end of the first quarter. The number of members at ONEM is more than 15 times that of Iora. What’s more, the growth rate in the number of members was 31% in the second quarter for ONEM and 12% in the first quarter for Iora.

Membership is the fundamental foundation of revenue for both companies and is the biggest asset. But as Iora falls short in terms of membership size and growth rate, it cannot be valued on the same level as ONEM. Indeed, the “Attractive” PSR valuation suggested by the company feels “Unattractive” when considering the vast difference in membership scale and growth.

After the Merger

There are still shortcomings in terms of synergy after the merger. ONEM expected 2021 revenue to be around $480M. 2030 revenue per S-4 Projection is around $3.5B. This means that average growth per year during the 10 year period is around 25% when calculating in CAGR. Adj. EBITDA margin is expected to achieve BEP in 2021 and to grow up to 23% in 2030. Of course, it is impossible to forecast revenue 10 years in advance, but the above suggests good mid to long-term growth target of the company.

Iora forecasted $299M for revenue in 2021 and $3.7B for 2030 with CAGR at 32%. Although Adj. EBITDA margin for 2021 is expected around -30%, it is expected to turn positive in 2025 and to reach 15% profit in 2025. In terms of mid to long-term business, Iora also offers a promising financial target.

However, the counter-synergy effect ONEM needs to bear in merging with Iora is sizable in the short run. Not only are the forecasts for 5 and 10 years from now inaccurate, but they are also too far off for the stakeholders. For the upcoming year or two, the loss ONEM stockholders need to bear is quite large.

According to the company’s projections, Iora is to experience Adj. EBITDA loss of -$300M and FCF loss of -$432M from 2021 to 2024.

In addition, there is a downturn of the synergy effect and the upcoming Adj. EBITDA this year is expecting -$5M loss with -$48M loss in cash flow. From 2021 to 2024, there is negative synergy that causes Adj. EBITDA to suffer -$48M and -$104M loss in cash flow.

In other words, ONEM’s loss rate will likely deteriorate for about 3 to 4 years after the merger, while ONEM will possibly suffer from about $100M EBITDA loss per year for 3 to 4 years. This will certainly not be welcomed by existing ONEM stockholders.

For ONEM stockholders, it may seem more reasonable to carry on with the merger with new merger ratio or to delay the merger until Iora improves its margin and profits.

Insufficient Information

Lastly, the S-4 filed by ONEM regarding this merger was rather insufficient and served to deepen stockholders’ concerns even more.

The disclosure made available to us in the S-4 does not include how the merger of these two radically different companies will be accomplished successfully. I believe that ONEM has a great business model now, from both an operational and a financial perspective.

ONEM has reached positive Adj. EBITDA and has projected that this will be a positive trend this fiscal year and beyond. Iora, on the other hand, operates in the dramatically different Medicare market, where it must manage a full risk healthcare service. It has deeply negative EBITDA and cash flow. Finally, ONEM’s growth rate is far higher than Iora.

In my opinion, the attempt to acquire Iora will act like an anchor around the neck of ONEM, weighing it down with the unnecessary and likely problematic integration of two very different companies. I believe while the S-4 provides a risk factor that includes a generic laundry list of integration problems, there is no clear disclosure of how the management believes they can and will solve all these problems.

To provide one example of the problem, while the risk factors hint at the challenges that would face a successful integration, the board apparently concluded that the ONEM and Iora have “complementary cultures and models.” The board then went on to “project” “efficiencies and synergies” without any disclosure that provides stockholders with confidence that these generic statements have a rational basis.

I believe the downward trend in ONEM’s stock price reflects widespread investor concern about this strategic shift in the company’s direction.

I support ONEM’s business model, its directives and the philosophy of the executives. I have witnessed the company for a long time to realize ONEM’s many potentials and think that it has a bright future ahead. I am also well aware of the goals ONEM attempts to achieve through its merger with Iora.

Still, I believe a more reasonable valuation of the company being merged and clearer PMI (post-merger integration) guidelines to stockholders will alleviate many of our concerns.