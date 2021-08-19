HQuality Video/iStock via Getty Images

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock has caught our eye on a high volume day following its just reported earnings. This stock a wild one. It has seen moments of immense bullish activity and periods of bearish action. Right now we're in a bearish pattern as the Street questions whether the company will be able to execute on its strategies. In this column, we discuss the company and why we see it is speculative.

Take a look at the chart:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

The play

Target entry 1: $5.50 (50% of position)

Target entry 2: $4.25 (50% of position)

Stop loss: $2.90

Target exit: $7.50

Discussion

Nano Dimension is an Israeli technology company that's essentially focused on producing 3D printed electronics. First off, this space in general is speculative. It's a lucrative business for those that can execute, and is a business of the future and innovative. Now, more specifically, NNDM supplies a growing demand for electronic devices that require sophisticated features and rely on encapsulated sensors, antennas, and printed circuit boards. The company's printed circuit board or PCB jet printer system is an inkjet deposition tool for fabricating multi-layer circuit boards outside of a factory setting. The company usually supplies customers operating within the consumer electronics, medical devices, aerospace/defense, telecommunications and automotive industries. The bulk of NNDM’s business relies on hardware sales, with most of the revenue they got coming from their DragonFly system.

To fuel some growth in April 2021, NNDM purchased two companies, NanoFabrica and DeepCube. Those purchases helped bolster some sales in the present quarter. This is almost a no revenue company still. They do not take in a lot, yet. They just reported revenues of $811,000 in the quarter. Now this is massive growth compared to revenues of $288,000 a year ago.

The company still has a solid cash position, but is burning paper fast. The company ended the quarter with a cash and deposits balance of $1.397 billion with a total operating loss for Q2 of $19,859,000. The company has years' worth of capital at this burn rate. As noted in the release:

"Our $1.397 billion of financial reserves, enable us to plan for at least 5-6 years with proper qualifiable, quantifiable and measurable milestones and gateways. Typically, early-stage growth companies are forced to focus on performing on a quarterly basis, while compromising proper long-term execution for much higher returns (albeit later in the game). This phenomenon is a result of their need to constantly raise money in order to proceed. It is exactly where Nano Dimension is so well positioned compared to its competition."

No, relative to the other 3D printing names we are not so confident as execution is going to matter, but relative to other early stage companies NNDM is in a good place fiscally.

So how did the company burn nearly $20 million? Well research and development (R&D) expenses were $9,129,000 up almost 155% compared to $3,732,000 Q1 2021 and up 381% from the $1,895,000 in Q2 2020. Most of this was from payroll and product development expenses. Further the company really upped its sales and marketing expenses. They came in at $6,009,000, compared to $2,713,000 in the sequential Q1 and was way from the 930,000 in Q2 2020, mostly from more payroll and promotion expenses. Thanks to professional services expenses general and administrative costs rose to $4,906,000, compared to $3,425,000 in Q1 2021, and $908,000 in Q2 2020.

Overall the company lost $13,602,000, or $0.05 per share this quarter. Expect losses to continue as the company continues to ramp up its development spending.

Yoav Stern, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nano Dimension, stated:

"Our achievements and progressions in performance toward soon to be released new products, as well as advancement in material properties developments, are much more important, now, than the quarterly demonstrated revenue growth. Traders and short-term investors may be disappointed from expenses not going down, yet the right “financial” measure of our success at this point is a total contradiction to that perception: It is rather our ability to identify and hire the top scientific talents and the meaningful increases in R&D, material research and data science expense (actually, those are the most important business “investments” but defined as “expenses” as per accounting regulations). Therefore, the endeavors, if successful, will be manifested in the publicly disclosed financial statements by increased expenses, obviously to be spent smartly for increasing value, and hence a reduction of profits, and with no correlation with revenue whatsoever. "

This comment is really important and why we view the stock as very speculative. You see, they're focused on their investments and growth, and the growth in revenue means little to the company. They want to make massive increases in the amounts they are putting in to fuel growth. As such, expect ongoing big cash burn. Further if the company hits stumbling blocks, or fails to execute on its plans, shares will get crushed. Long term, there's some real potential here. Short term, it's a speculative bet. Be careful.