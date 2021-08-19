Keysight Technologies: At One Time Our Fave, Looks Exciting Again
Summary
- We loved riding this stock higher in 2020, but it's attractively valued heading into fiscal 2022.
- The company's just reported earnings show that the company has continued growth.
- Now at $160 a share, we're looking at a stock trading at 26.6X FWD 2021 EPS, with double-digit EPS growth in 2022.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was a name we used to trade up into 2021. It has been some time since we have looked back on the stock, but the company just reported earnings and we wanted to flag it for our followers. We believe in this market hiccup that we're experiencing that it's time to build your shopping list and find quality companies that will largely be insulated from any COVID resurgence or impact to inflation or commodities. KEYS stock fits the bill. We think it's offering some opportunity.
This is just a recent chart, but we think the stock being hit for a few points is good for long-term entry. The just reported earnings were decent as well.
The play
Target entry 1: $163 (25% of position)
Target entry 2: $161 (35% of position)
Target entry 3: $158 (40% of position)
Stop loss $153
Target trade exit: $178
Discussion of results
The company's just reported earnings show that the company has continued growth. Revenue grew 23% in the quarter to $1.25 billion, compared with $1.01 billion last year. This is very solid growth. This revenue growth was fueled by immense order growth. Orders grew 23% to reach $1.31 billion in value, compared with $1.07 billion last year.
Ron Nersesian, Keysight’s Chairman, President and CEO seemed pretty bullish in the release:
Keysight’s first-to-market, software-centric solutions strategy continues to yield consistently strong results. The durability of our business model was again on full display this quarter. We generated order and revenue growth of 23 percent and delivered 46 percent GAAP and 29 percent non-GAAP earnings per share growth, while effectively navigating supply chain challenges. We have a track record of strong execution and delivering on our commitments, and we are confident in our ability to capitalize on the many growth opportunities ahead of us.”
There are two main reporting segments of interest. These are the Communications Solutions Group, or CSG, and the Electronic Industrial Solutions Group, or EISG. The CSG segment saw $875 million in Q3, which was a 15% increase from a year ago. Much of these sales grew from the new 5G chipsets and devices that they had. On top of that they are seeing some revenues from early 6G research, space, and satellite operations. The EISG segment saw sales revenue of $371 million, skyrocketing 48% from last year. This was a result of better macro conditions all over their operational regions.
When we factor in expenses, which were well managed in our opinion, cash flow from operations rose to $257 million, up from $183 million last year. Further, free cash flow spiked to $217 million. On the earnings front, results were better than expected. In fact, net income was $254 million of $1.36 on a GAAP basis. This was a big increase from $0.93 per share in Q3 2020. Making some adjustments, net income was $286 million or $1.54 per share, rising from $1.19 last year.
Now here's the thing. We have to understand where the company is going. Looking ahead to the next fiscal quarter, Keysight’s Q4 revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. On an adjusted basis earnings per share for Q4 are expected to be in the range of $1.59 to $1.65. This is a solid outlook.
For the year this would put earnings at somewhere in the $6.00 range. Now at $160 a share, we are looking at a stock trading at 26.6X FWD 2021 EPS. That is somewhat pricey but in the world of high revenue growth tech this is a solid valuation. This is especially true when we can look to 2022 EPS growing double digits.
Overall, we think KEYS is still attractively valued, especially if earnings growth is delivered upon. As shares pull back, you can buy comfortably.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in KEYS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.