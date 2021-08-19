Broyhill Asset Management - H1 2021 Letter

Broyhill Asset Management is a boutique investment firm, established as a family office and guided by a value orientation.
For the six months ending June 30, 2021, Broyhill generated high single-digit returns that varied depending on individual account asset allocations, legacy positions, and capital flows.
The largest contributors to performance during the first half were existing investments in tobacco and healthcare and new investments in Latin America.
The largest detractors to performance during the first half were existing investments in EquityCommonwealth and Dollar Tree Stores and a new investment in Madison Square Garden.
Within emerging markets, Latin America remains a key region for the Coca-Cola System, making upnearly 30% of global volume. We are likely entering a more challenging period for financial markets. Investors should prepareto embrace volatility.