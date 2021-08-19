fatido/iStock via Getty Images

HEDJ seeks to track the Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Equity Index, while DXJ tracks the Japanese equity market. When investing in foreign markets, currency depreciation is a source of risk. For example if the yen depreciates 10%, and you gained 10% on capital appreciation in Japanese equities, your return as a US investor is still essentially zero. This is especially a problem in today's environment where currency depreciation and central bank liquidity floods are driving equity returns. Foreign investors in Japan and Europe stocks are particularly at risk from currency deprecation as declining yen and euro levels tend to correlate with their respective equity returns due to the level of export dependency in their major companies. This can be seen in the chart of the USD/JPY and the Nikkei Index below.

The Blackrock iShares equivalents of HEDJ and DXJ are HEZU and HEWJ. I like the Wisdomtree euro and yen hedged ETF's because they have an exporter holding tilt, that is, the companies held by the fund are those who stand to benefit most from a depreciating currency. According to Wisdomtree, the European companies in the index HEDJ tracks must derive over 50% of their revenue from countries outside Europe. In the case of DXJ, it is over 20%.

Multinational exporters stand to benefit most from a depreciating currency. The reason is when an exporter's local currency is declining it increases the company's pricing competitiveness in the global market allowing it to undercut other multinational corporations. This is because if a corporation for example, Toyota, earns USD revenue selling cars in the USA, and the yen falls 10%, the real value of that revenue is 10% higher due to converting back into the depreciated local currency (yen).

While good for Japanese investors, it is bad for American corporations and FX un-hedged US investors in Japan equities which is why hedging currency risk is so important when analyzing international stocks.

The P/E ratio of HEDJ is 21.24 while DXJ index has an astonishingly low P/E ratio of only 12.98. Compared to the P/E ratio of over 30 for the S&P, these other foreign markets are comparatively very cheap. Also, with Europe and Japan being developed markets, they carry less risk than emerging markets in my view. This is because they don't face the same central bank dilemma of high inflation/low growth that we are seeing in EM. Nor, are they overly dependent on commodity prices and capital inflows. Lastly, Japan and Europe don't carry as much political instability risk.

Many will cite Fed liquidity as a reason for high valuations in the United States, and I agree. But if you're going to skate where the puck is going rather than where it's at now, Europe and Japan look attractive. The ECB is much more accommodative than the Fed with Eurozone bond yields unlikely to rise anytime soon. I cannot say the same about UST yields. I covered this extensively in the article In The Monetary Easing Race The ECB Is A Ferrari Amongst Fiats. Many of the same arguments can be made for the Bank of Japan and Japanese government bonds.

A great chart from Robin Brook's of the IIF is pictured below. It shows foreign demand (which suppresses yields) for UST's versus Euro area bonds or JGB's has flipped since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. While flows into UST's increased after '08 and withdrew from Europe and Japan bonds, since 2020, opposite is the case. Money has flown into JGB's and Euro area bonds, not US Treasuries which supports the idea that US interest rates will continue to be higher than other developed markets.

Two more Fed officials have come out in favor of tapering sooner rather than later with Kaplan specifically citing October 2021. There's been a lot of talk about what constitutes "transitory" inflation, but I think another important point is what constitutes "substantial further progress" for the US economy.

St. Louis Fed President, James Bullard, seems to be the lead hawk on the committee and is in favor of tapering sooner than later. In an interview with the Washington Post, he defined substantial further progress for the economy.

MR. BULLARD: Yeah. We laid down that marker in December of last year, and if you look at the projections of the committee in December of last year, we were saying that real economic growth would be 4 percent in 2021. We're more likely to get, you know, 7 percent. I'm still at 7 percent real growth for 2021. We said the unemployment rate would tick down. It's come down much faster than we projected. We said the inflation rate, core PCE inflation for all of 2021, would be 1.8 percent. We're going to get something like the 3.5, probably, on that. So, you know, it's very clear that things have progressed quite rapidly compared to what we were expecting in December of last year. So I don't think we're going to have any trouble meeting that criteria for getting the taper started.

With that I will conclude that Europe and Japanese equities remain attractive compared to global peers, but it would be wise for investors to hedge currency risk in my opinion. Comparatively large central bank liquidity is the main potential upside driver to Japan and Europe stock valuations.

This article was originally published August 12th, 2021 under Tri-Macro Research. Tri-Macro Research, a Seeking Alpha Marketplace Subscription Service, is launching in late August or early September. Tri-Macro Research attempts to generate returns non-correlated to the S&P. In other words, the service not only tries to outperform the market but also to differentiate from the market. This allows increased potential for success in all environments, including large equity market drawdowns. Understanding financial market, central bank policy and global economic interconnectedness are vital to making directional macro trades. I factor in global bond, commodity, FX and equity markets, yield differentials, capital flows, economic data and policymaking into a cohesive decision-making process.