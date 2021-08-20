lsannes/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) has historically been known as a low-cost airline. The company focuses on the customer and provides low fares, and to do this it has to maintain costs. To maintain a low-cost structure, Southwest works on a point-to-point structure, only flies one type of aircraft to minimize costs, and flies to secondary airports. Prior analysis has shown that the Southwest business model has outperformed the competition, but during a large downturn like this pandemic has this remained true?

Southwest's Performance Since The Pandemic

Source: SEC 10-Q's

The above chart shows the trend of Southwest revenue and net income since Q1 of 2020. The pandemic and forthcoming shutdowns happened in Q2 of 2020. And as can be seen, the financial results plummeted. Revenues declined by 74%, and the airline posted a loss in the quarter of $920 million. The domestic airline industry saw a drastic reduction in the movement of people across the nation. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, domestic air travel passengers declined by almost 96% from January 2020 to April 2020.

But since this low point, air travel has slowly rebounded over time. With the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine, air travel has bounced back and sits at just 72% of the high in domestic passengers in 2020. This was seen n Southwest's financials, with revenue continually gaining until a pop last quarter, while net income has turned positive.

Best Business Model For Hard Times

Source: SEC 10-Q's

The question is if the low-cost business model that Southwest has in place works better than the competition during such a difficult period in the industry. To figure this out it is key to look at the main operating metrics of Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile (TRASM) and Cost Per Available Seat Mile (CASM). These metrics are in the two graphs above for Southwest, Delta, and American and show the trends throughout the pandemic period so far.

As can be seen, each airline saw drastic declines in TRASM, with Southwest being the consistent laggard of the metric. This is normal, as total revenue includes ancillary fees, which are not something Southwest implements. Looking at CASM shows that costs generally stay steady, as the airline has massive fixed costs. Delta did incur large charges within the midst of the pandemic from $4.4 billion in the retirement of aircraft causing a spike in CASM. The thing to note here is that Southwest was able to consistently maintain the lowest CASM.

Source: SEC 10-Qs

But the money is in the margin, with the difference in TRASM and CASM providing the operating income per available seat mile. What can be seen is that Southwest was steadily losing less over the pandemic period. Southwest was also the first airline of the group to rebound to operating profitability. In such a sharp and sudden downturn, Southwest's low-cost business model has prevailed amongst the competition.

Source: SEC 10-Qs

While the above graphs showed how Southwest has benefited from its business model, the trend in load factor shows it was effective despite not having the fullest flights of the competition. As can be seen, Southwest lagged throughout the mildest of the pandemic in load factor but remained with a small operating loss per ASM. What is also to note is that Southwest's load factor rebounded faster than the competition. Overall, the Southwest low-cost strategy has held up during a terrible time for the industry, with losses being smaller than the competition despite having a lower load factor.

Balance Sheet Stability

Southwest also has a solid balance sheet. The airline has maintained ample liquidity throughout the pandemic allowing the company to avoid giving up equity to the government. The current and quick ratios last quarter were 1.54x and 1.5x, which shows the airline can pay its current obligations. The company also isn't very leveraged, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Southwest has had to issue some debt to remain stable during this industry downturn but has remained in a good position. This is the result of being a consistently profitable business during economic prosperity; a company that can withstand the economic hardships.

At A Premium

While I believe Southwest has the best business model in the domestic airline industry and have a position in the company, I also believe that the valuation is too high for the current environment. As of writing, Southwest trades at $49-50 level. At this level, the business trades at a P/E of around 12x for 2019's EPS of $4.27. This is such a long way off from happening again as COVID variants keep popping up. It seems that the development of vaccines, an uptick in travel, and having a stellar operating strategy have run up a premium on Southwest. For this reason, I am holding my position and waiting for a better time to add more.

Conclusion

While the analysis in the past has shown Southwest's low-cost strategy to be a leg up from the competition, this same business model has withstood one of the worst industry downturns ever. Southwest has consistently maintained better operating margins while having fewer passengers on each flight. The profitably from the low-cost structure over the past years also allowed Southwest to weather the storm remarkably well. But the more positive air travel environment paired with a better business model has run up the valuation to levels I'm not interested in buying at.