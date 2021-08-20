seb_ra/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In my previous articles, Apple Is Not A Monopoly And 10-Year Growth Prospects Are Excellent and Apple: Antitrust Concerns Are Misguided, I outlined why technology behemoth Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) does not qualify as a monopoly either under traditional Sherman Antitrust laws or under the new five-bill package introduced by legislators in Congress.

In this article I seek to explore numerous claims made against Apple by those wishing to portray the company as engaging in monopolistic or anticompetitive behavior and as such deserving of punishment via regulatory action. I do so as contextualizing antitrust law and applicable examples has direct relevance on Apple's future business prospects, how events will unfold in the coming days, weeks, months, and years, and the investment prospects for the company.

The following topics will be addressed in this article:

The first prime example of monopolies in the United States in the 1870s, focusing on the illustrious John D. Rockefeller and the Standard Oil Company. An understanding of this fascinating historical topic provides crucial insight into comprehending monopoly claims against Apple. The oft-cited example of the Microsoft Antitrust Case in the 1980s, and the distinct differences between Microsoft and Apple and the anticompetitive claims against each. A brief yet detailed overview of the creation of the App Store, how the 30% fee originated, and the standard industry fees prevalent today in numerous comparable businesses and situations. This analysis definitively disproves the allegation that Apple is engaging in "price gouging" of developers, and in fact paints a picture of a thriving digital marketplace competitive landscape. The lack of any evidence made publicly available by EU or US regulators (or by Epic) that would show any harm to the consumer by Apple's App Store business model and corresponding conduct. An analysis into the new Open App Markets Act, the likelihood of the bill passing, and both the investment implications to Apple if it does and the actions the company will likely take as a result. An examination of the claim that Apple has brought on the recent regulatory action on itself through its woeful disregard and haughty treatment of the developer community during the last decade. A proposed and novel way to value Apple shares that takes into account both qualitative and quantitative factors. A holistic risk-opportunity assessment for the company, inclusive of an updated Risk Register for discerning investors. A brief discussion of the implications for our economic future should Congress choose to continue targeting specific companies with laws, as this - in my humble opinion - is reminiscent of the actions of communist China and has revolutionary implications for the US stock markets and capitalist society beyond the immediate impact to Apple.

For each section, I will outline the specific implications for investors as they pertain to an investment in Apple or the future prospects of the business. By doing so, I hope to remind both supporters and detractors alike that in the United States we have Constitutional Protections for individuals under the Fifth Amendment, the Sixth Amendment, and the Fourteen Amendment, which can be summarized using the popular adage: Innocent Until Proven Guilty. These are in practice often extended to companies composed of said individuals.

Before you read on, I would like to make my position clear:

If Apple or any company has breached regulations, they should be held accountable to the full extent of the law. If no proof exists of incursions, deliberate or otherwise, which substantiate a breach of anticompetitive laws, then companies ought to be given "the benefit of the doubt" and allowed to continue operating under the free-market capitalist principles. These principles are increasingly at risk of being eroded in our global economy should too much unintelligent regulatory overreach occur.

1. Rockefeller and the Standard Oil Company

Philanthropist and business magnate Rockefeller gripped the public imagination with his ascent in the Nineteenth century, and arguably ever since. His life, ideology, and actions played a significant role in establishing the groundwork of "fair play," competition, monopoly, and the capitalist free-market of today. For those interested in learning more about Rockefeller, I highly recommend Titan: The Life of John D. Rockefeller, Sr. by Ron Chernow.

In the prelude to the eventual passage of the Sherman Antitrust laws, initially targeting unions and then used against the Standard Oil Company, Rockefeller and colleagues engaged in one of the most riveting epochs of American history: the industrialization of the country.

Rockefeller and the Standard Oil Company ran into protracted resistance starting in 1870 (some might argue earlier due to the influences of Henry Morrison Flagler). Rockefeller and Flagler struck a brilliant yet covert deal with railroad companies (Erie and New York Central to start with) to obtain preferential pricing (nearly 50% off) and rebates in exchange for shipping a certain volume of both crude and refined oil per day.

This in effect disadvantaged smaller oil refiners, farmers, and small businesses in general, as railroad management despised stopping trains continuously for customers that shipped only low volumes of goods. The arrangement with Standard Oil provided an amazing opportunity for railroad companies to have a reliable and consistent source of cash flow, and this was of paramount importance as many railroad operators were debt-heavy.

Leading up to the Cleveland Massacre of 1871 to 1872, the oil industry continued suffering a glut and low prices. The economic theories of the day failed to accurately predict the lack of a materialization of the rebound in oil prices. Instead, many oil drillers continued operations and contributed to the surplus despite the incredibly low oil commodity prices and despite continued losses and a lack of profitability as they realized they could continue servicing some of their debt and thus stave off the inevitable bankruptcy.

In the context of nearly a five-year deterioration in the oil market that led to a majority of the companies unable to sustain profitability, a concerned Rockefeller and colleagues devised a plan to rescue the oil industry by colluding on prices. From 1871 to 1872, during the "Cleveland Massacre," Rockefeller persuaded (some contended coerced) over 20 Cleveland refiners to sell their businesses to him in exchange for cash or shares (he urged people to take the shares) in Standard Oil.

The Emergence of a Monopoly

Ironically, it was the railroads that formed the South Improvement Company that led to the demise of Rockefeller's secrecy and ushered in widespread media focus on his actions and business practices. In essence, the competitors, the public, and the news media abhorred the following:

1. Secret collusion between Standard Oil and railroad companies that allowed rebates between the railroad company and the oil refiners, in particular due to the price hikes proposed by the South Improvement Company for all non-preferred railroad customers. This led to stark opposition and the railroad companies eventually had to dissolve their plans.

2. The new idea of cooperation against competition (in essence, price collusion) within the oil industry espoused by Rockefeller and colleagues, which amounted to what the OPEC does to this very day.

3. Rockefeller's shrewd yet questionable business practices and organizational genius, which led to both horizontal and vertical integration that resulted in Standard Oil holding the majority market share of ~90% despite a plethora of competitors, most of who were unprofitable.

Sugar, tobacco, railroad, steel and oil trust companies were attacked throughout the late Nineteenth Century by an outraged public, and by the early 1900s, nearly 30 states and the federal government had passed antitrust laws that attacked monopoly abuses. These laws usually rested on a set of legal and economic assumptions:

The common law, inherited from England, condemned the restraint of trade. Monopolies tended to restrain trade by keeping prices high, suppressing product improvements, and making excessive profits. Competition among many independent firms was necessary to assure fair prices, high-quality products, and reasonable profits.

The irony of the situation is that Standard Oil was without a doubt benefitting consumers:

1. Prior to Rockefeller's organizational genius and the introduction of oil refining and its use in lighting (kerosene lamps), consumers had to pay a fortune for whale oil and alternatives and many spent their nights in darkness.

2. Standard Oil introduced many revolutionary advancements in product improvements though its pursuit of economies of scale.

3. While Standard Oil did make excessive profits, this usually occurred during boon years as a result of scaling of costs and savvier business strategies and processes than those employed by many speculative businessmen in the oil industry. Many in the oil industry believed that oil was a transitory wealth-making opportunity and thus sought out short-term profits over long-term investments. A large portion of excessive profits came from the railroad rebates offered on logistical freight transportation of oil, which caused detractors and muckrakers to continually espouse a view of Standard Oil and Rockefeller as an evil monopolist.

4. Rockefeller, being a devout Baptist, continually focused on fair consumer pricing and in fact succeeded in largely introducing many high-quality products to not only the US consumer, but to consumers in even remote global locations (India, for example). He sought continuous improvement in the day to day operations of Standard Oil and helped to discover and implement many uses for the by-products of the oil refining process. Prior to Rockefeller and Standard Oil, transportation of crude oil was a nightmare, and men not only charged egregious amounts that increased the eventual price charged to consumers by early oil refineries and oil drillers, such men also attempted to sabotage technological improvements such as the installation of oil pipelines.

5. The volatility of oil prices were absolutely a net negative for consumers, and these were largely addressed and stabilized due to Standard Oil's visionary approach and leadership of the oil industry. Ironically, much like Apple is scrutinized and criticized for every action and step they make, Standard Oil and Rockefeller faced harsh derision regardless if prices were kept low or high. If the prices were high, consumers were disadvantaged.

If the prices were low, thousands of individual oil drillers and refiners were disadvantaged. Rockefeller, who had attained a superstitious mythical reputation amongst Pennsylvania drillers in particular as they believed he "set" oil prices every morning upon waking, struggled mightily even with the use of trusts as oil producers repeatedly failed to uphold contractual obligations and over-produced and then vilified Standard Oil as a convenient scapegoat.

6. Finally, despite a ~90% market share held by Standard Oil, there were hundreds if not thousands of opportunistic competitors in the oil industry at the time.

In many ways, Standard Oil, like Apple, did not initially breach any regulations or laws of the day (Rockefeller was a wizard at drafting contracts and at circumventing the restrictive legislature whereby interstate ownership of business proved nigh impossible) and yet faced discernable public, competitive, and regulatory pressure for its business practices.

Businesses practices, which I might add, ultimately were benefitting and not harming the consumers. In fact, since the early 1900s the evolution of thinking on monopolies by economists has clearly demonstrated that in many unique situations, such as utilities, a monopoly is an essential, good, and desired result to achieve the necessary consumer benefits.

Despite the numerous competitor complaints, many of which did originate due to envy of Standard Oil's success (again, the parallel to Apple can be seen), the eventual focus of the antitrust law was on the harm or benefit to the consumer, and competition was a secondary consideration and a tool to ensure said benefit.

The emergence of antitrust law therefore focused on harm or benefit to the consumer, and yet it is baffling to see much of the discussion regarding Apple's App Store business strategy with respect to the impact on developers or competitors, not on consumers. I will address the lack of consumer harm by Apple's App Store business practices in a later section. In fact, I will argue the opposite.

Monopoly (Standard Oil) versus Sheer Success (Apple)

The distinctions between Standard Oil and Apple are therefore both illustrative and extensive, and are critical precisely because the Sherman Antitrust Laws arose directly as a result of Rockefeller's and Standard Oil's actions. This historical time period in essence defined the term "monopoly," a term that has been used loosely and lightly by our modern-day public against any large company whose business practices, brand, or success they find disagreeable.

1. Standard Oil at the height of its power owned nearly 90% of both the crude oil and oil refining industries in the US, nearly 85% of the emerging US oil pipelines, exerted immense influence and pressure over railroads and thus forced constant rebates, and engaged in global bartering and deals with the first two emerging global oil producers and refiners when oil was discovered and consequentially drilled and refined in Russia near the end of the Nineteenth century. Apple - as I have exhaustively pointed out to anyone willing to listen - does not control majority market share in any of its product lines or business segments globally.

2. Standard Oil's associates engaged in bombastic business practices, some of which speak of ingenuity and craftiness, while others seem downright petty, cruel, and demeaning. These included bribery of elected officials, direct or veiled threats aimed at competitors, undercutting or starving of a competitor through the use of exclusivity contracts with the competitor's suppliers (Epic does this, by the way, in its competition against Steam), price manipulation of oil to drive competitors out of business, poaching of key business partners or a "divide and conquer" strategy, quashing or acquisition of refineries or small competitors only to shut them down, malicious or misleading propaganda against competitors (again, Epic does this routinely), preclusion of the passage of laws, evasion of state laws and court appearances after breaching laws, purchase of land (making farmers rich overnight) to prevent competitors from completing oil pipelines, and suspected sabotage. This list is probably not all-inclusive, yet it's worthwhile to point out that Apple definitively does not engage in much of such disreputable business conduct and has always been especially prudent in their business dealings, even if developers would prefer better fees.

3. Rockefeller and Standard Oil in particular loved covert deals, which in of itself might have been understandable, yet these deals proved almost always verbal-only in nature and their prevalence drew constant criticism as the company's violations of laws were nigh impossible to prove. Personally, whenever I have encountered any individual (in particular VP or above) in the modern corporate world that refused to commit to something in writing, I grew exceptionally suspicious and wary of such persons. Luckily, Apple is the exact opposite of Standard Oil in this regard: they document nearly everything via written contracts.

4. Another key distinction involved Standard Oil's constant squashing of competition that makes claims of anti-competitive conduct by Apple laughable in comparison. Standard Oil routinely overpaid for the acquisition of competitors' assets in order to obtain horizontal integration. Even small competitors that challenged mighty Rockefeller were promptly targeted by an entire network of Standard Oil employees and allies and were effectively either coaxed to join the monopoly (always Standard Oil's preference) or put out of business. It is of utmost importance to note that the emergence and maintenance of the Standard Oil monopoly involved collusion and collaboration at unprecedented levels between lawmakers, employees, adjacent industries (railroads are a prime example), Standard Oil directors, and even global competitors.

Such a level of devotion and collaboration demonstrates why monopolies are so rare: it is an exacting and tremendous undertaking to build a monopoly and not only are the necessary conditions required (loose regulatory oversight, lawmaker collaboration, new industry, willing large adjacent-industry collaborators), but these conditions need to be exploited successfully year after year in order to achieve monopoly status. Furthermore, contrary to many claims that monopolies preclude innovation, during the initial stages of the Standard Oil monopoly the oil industry saw an accelerated pace of innovation as passionate and determined men sought to break Rockefeller's hold on the industry.

Apple in the meantime makes only a few tuck-in acquisitions occasionally, rarely if ever overpays, grows and innovates organically, and most certainly is often unable to exert substantial pressure over lawmakers or would-be adjacent industry partners (with the notable exception being Google's $12B annual fees paid to Apple in exchange for it remaining the default search engine on iPhones). Apple's entire strategy hinges on a high margin and a low-market share approach, which allows plenty of competition to exist. The fact that the competition is unable to meaningfully introduce any technological disruptions that would usurp the iPhone and Apple's existing product portfolio speaks both to the continued incremental innovation by Apple that often goes unnoticed or criticized by the investment community and the failures of competitors to introduce meaningfully beneficial innovations that would capture the consumer imagination.

It should be quickly becoming self-evident to any readers that the emergence of the Sherman Antitrust Laws arose as a result of historically extreme examples of conduct by many companies, in particular Standard Oil, during the American industrial revolution. The application of these laws to modern companies, as will be discussed shortly, has a checkered history and important implications that reveal the flaws and limitations of the regulations.

2. Microsoft Antitrust Case

Despite the closure of Federal Trade Commission investigations into Microsoft (MSFT) in the 1990s, the Department of Justice and 20 different states nonetheless filed antitrust charges against Microsoft in 1998 on the grounds that bundling of additional programs into its operating system might constitute monopolistic actions. Microsoft was suspected of being interested in building a monopoly in the personal computer industry, and the struggles and vocal complaints by competitor Netscape drew public attention.

The antitrust case did not go smoothly for either party, and Microsoft even succeeded in finding sufficient public support as many economists eschewed the outdated antitrust laws and appealed to President Bill Clinton to see the case dropped "stating that antitrust laws hurt consumers as well as the success of domestic firms in global competition. They urged authorities to drop protectionism fueled by antitrust laws."

Microsoft lost, was ordered to split the company into two parts, appealed, won, and settled. The interesting parts - from my humble perspective - is that while many see parallels in Microsoft's antitrust case and Apple's own antitrust challenges, there are both many crucial differences and startling implications if one studies the case.

1. Both Apple and Microsoft "bundle" additional programs into their operating systems, yet this is where the similarities end.

2. Microsoft offered its internet browser for free, which thus led to claims that it caused the collapse of competitor Netscape (a rather spurious charge as Netscape continued operating until 2008). Personally, I would contend that offering software for free, even if pre-installed on Microsoft's OS, is a viable and fair business strategy and one that has been employed countless times since in modern history by many other companies and industries.

It is very likely the public outcries by Netscape and ongoing concerns with the rapid rise and potential actions aimed at establishing a monopoly that raised eyebrows at the time. Apple has not caused Epic or Spotify or Match Group or even Tile to go out of business. Apple is not engaging in any actions aimed at establishing a monopoly, in fact they strive consistently to avoid even the appearance of anticompetitive conduct as they are well aware of how closely monitored they are by regulators, the public, competitors, and the media.

3. Microsoft held a majority market share in Internet Browsing as a result of their actions. Apple does not hold a majority market share with its Apple App Store. In the iOS [~20%] / Android [~80%] smartphone operating system duopoly, it has been Google that is the primary beneficiary of the consolidation of competition and consolidation in the industry, which I aim to classify as good for the consumer in a later section.

4. Microsoft's actions were leading to the depletion of consumer choice. Apple's App Store has nearly ~2 billion applications, with ~85% of those applications offered for free to consumers. Even if you contend that the relevant metric is the prevalence of App Stores (and not applications), the lack of competing App Stores has not led to a depletion of consumer choice, quite the opposite, as developers flocked to iOS and Android because of the programming language standards and the reliability of the platforms (imagine a developer needing to create code and applications for 3-5 operating systems - it would be a nightmare and many would refuse).

5. In those days, security and privacy considerations were still in their infancy in regards to malware, hacking, and digital scams. Now, there are very real technology considerations and obvious potential consumer harm to iPhone users through the forced opening of iOS to third party app stores, if it comes to pass.

Analyzing the Microsoft Antitrust case also revealed one final, startling observation:

The company saw its once invincible market share erode due to old-fashioned competition. But the lessons learned from the case continue to resound. Many now wonder if bringing antitrust cases against non-coercive monopolies is merely a costly redundancy of work the free market can do at no charge.

Thus, as common logic would dictate, the application of nearly a century-old law to a modern day enterprise does not yield the most reliable results. If economists were skeptical of US antitrust laws in 1998, they are even more so today, as I will discuss in a later section.

3. Apple's App Store and the 30% Fee

Apple's App Store was opened on July 10, 2008 in response to third-party applications proliferating on iOS. Apple, as is customary, wanted to retain control of the iPhone, of iOS, and the ecosystem and to assuage developers. That's right - at the very start, the Apple App Store and the decision to allow developers to build native apps for iOS was a concession by the company to the development community. The Google Play Store was launched on October 22, 2008, and Steam existed since 12-Sep-2003 while Amazon has its online marketplace for books since 1994, so claims that Apple's App Store was the first digital marketplace are misleading and easily disproved.

Source: Apple

In 2009, Apple added the in-app purchase option, which is at the crux of so much of the heated debate over the App Store in recent years.

What strikes me as disingenuous is that many refer to Apple's fee as a "tax" or "price gouging," despite much easily available evidence to the contrary. To begin with, Apple readily revealed in the Epic vs. Apple trial how the 30% fee was established:

On Monday, Apple defended its 30% commission. “That commission rate wasn’t created by Steve Jobs, ” Dan Swanson, an Apple lawyer, said of the company’s late co-founder. The price came from what was found on a digital videogame distribution platform called Steam and was cheaper than what was found in physical stores at the time, Mr. Swanson said.

It is - at least to me - very important to establish context, especially if you bandy such serious accusations in online forums or in the news media as accusing another company of "price gouging," "anticompetitive behavior," or "monopoly." Mr. Swanson's comment, by the way, takes an implicit swipe at Epic, who ironically benefitted tremendously from the partnership with Apple, generating $840M on Apple's App Store with Fortnite, and only $7M from Google's Play Store (the game was only launched in April 2020 on Android).

eCommerce and digital marketplaces go all the way back to 1979 and 1982 via the Boston Computer Exchange (here is a helpful history), so claims that Apple somehow chose an egregious arbitrary 30% fee to begin with are intentionally misleading and in stark opposition to the reason for the creation of the App Store to begin with: to retain control and to please the development community.

In fact, in the initial stages of the retail packaged software model in the 1990s, developers only took home 30% to 40% of earnings on their product sales.

Digital marketplace acted as a welcome development for developers, and this is precisely why so many appealed to Apple to create one, as it cut out middlemen from the software distribution process and yet again directly benefitted another party, in this case developers, just like in the Android / iOS industry consolidation. The enrichment of developers by Apple is real:

So, using 1990 money, if we sold a $49 package, my company would only get about $17. If we sold a $395 product, we'd only get $138. The distributors and retailers would get the rest of the package list price. The 30-40 percent of list that we earned had to be used for per-unit production costs (disks, printing, duplication, packaging, shipping) as well as contribute to the overall company administrative and software development expenses. These were non-trivial expenses, especially in terms of cost-of-goods-sold and upfront production costs prior to shipping the first unit. By contrast, most app stores today take only 30 percent, rather than 60-70 percent. As a result, software vendors keep a lot higher percentage of the take than they did in the old retail software days.

When Apple touts its $100B paid out to developers and 500 million visitors per week to the App Store, it is because the company is trying to remind disgruntled detractors of the amazing contributions it has made to their success.

Despite this, developers like Epic - in my humble opinion - have succeeded in stirring the developers in outrage over Apple and Google for charging a 30% fee, which is not only a vast improvement over the traditional software retail distribution model yet also absolutely in-line with industry standards employed by dozens of companies.

To further elucidate the complexity of the fees charged by the industry, here is a breakdown of Amazon and Walmart fees for their digital marketplaces:

Source: Deliverr

I also tabulated fees for 20 companies with digital marketplaces below, inclusive of a link to this helpful article on the "15 Best Online Marketplaces:"

Source: Author's Own Tabulation

What is immediately striking is that Apple's App Store fees are not even the highest, this especial position belongs to Amazon, one of the most popular digital marketplaces of the modern world, whereby fees can go up to 45%.

Furthermore, even in this subset of 20 companies (I had to stop because this type of research is time consuming and I felt this sample size was representative as it covers a broad range of products, industries, and sectors), there are 6 that charge 30% or more. A total of 30% of the companies of the subset are charging 30% digital marketplace fees, or more.

Even more importantly, smaller online marketplaces tend to "compete" with larger online marketplaces and to raise prices once their network dominance is established and growing, as is the case with Etsy through its introduction of mandatory advertising fees. This is a far cry from the lack of competition in the digital marketplace realm.

Ironically, Epic provided us with a potential bottom for profitability and sustainability of the digital marketplace business model: Epic's own game store loses money while charging 12% fees, suggesting highly that a number of smaller competitors are underpricing established dominant platforms to gain market share (in Epic's case, Steam). Microsoft's latest move in particular, a mere 3% fee for third party sellers on its digital storefront, seems poised to gain market share as it too seeks to underprice competitors.

Based on much research, it is also evident that Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store were great for the consumers in a variety of ways, as industry consolidation led to numerous benefits:

Both business models were as much art as science [in reference to the traditional software distribution], but while apps reduce the barrier of entry considerably: they reduce the barrier of entry considerably (to the point of almost zero), wildly increasing the competitive noise.

Apple and Google have strong incentives to maintain security, software updates, customer service, marketing, advertising, scanning for fraudulent activity and other features on their digital marketplaces.

Consumers and developers alike can live safely in the knowledge that these reputable brands will not go bankrupt and vanish overnight, thus providing them consistency and reliability in terms of utilizing the digital marketplaces (much like choosing a bazaar in the past with fewest thieves).

Apple's App Store allowed developers to take home 30% to 40% more of their earnings versus traditional software distribution models.

Competition within the App Store is immense, with 2 million applications available for consumers to use, with 85% free of charge.

Software application prices have been dramatically reduced for consumers over the last decade during Apple's and Google's dominance, in stark contrast of ongoing claims that Apple's App Store causes price increases.

As such, the latest regulatory scrutiny into Apple's App Store business practices, inclusive of far-reaching regulation aimed specifically at the company, makes increasingly less logical sense. Before we segue into a discussion of the new law pitched by Congressmen (and women) as well as the criticism faced from renowned economists of antitrust laws in general, we will discuss one of the most relevant points in regards to regulatory action against Apple.

4. No Evidence of Consumer Harm caused by Apple's App Store

Perhaps the most telling sign that we should be highly skeptical of Epic, Spotify, Match Group, Tile, US Regulators, and EU Regulators is the undeniable fact that none of us can point to any research providing conclusive proof of consumer harm caused by Apple's App Store. If you can, please kindly include a link in your comments and I will gladly revise my findings.

On 13-May-2019, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that consumers could sue Apple over the alleged App Store monopoly, an action that I applaud despite Apple's claim that since the App Store is in essence a digital marketplace it is developers that primarily sell their products. If consumers are being disadvantaged by the actions of any company, regardless of intent, they ought to have a choice to at the very least sue - if their claims are false, the District Court and/or the Supreme Court can rule on an individual case basis. The Apple Inc vs. Pepper ruling, in fact, overturned 40 years of precedent:

"The App developers set the price, and even if Apple raised the commission, there'd be no overcharging unless the developers raised their prices," said David Wall, representing the company. For 40 years, the courts have held that when there's an illegal monopoly, only the direct purchaser can sue for damages. Suppose, for example, that the only supplier in town for dry cleaning chemicals is overcharging. Under this long-standing legal doctrine, customers who bring in their laundry cannot sue. Only the dry cleaners can, because they're the direct buyers of the chemicals.

Ironically, since this decision, no actual class action consumer lawsuits have emerged against Apple with respect to the App Store, and I contend this is for several crucial reasons:

Apple correctly asserted that it is ultimately the developer that sets the prices in the App Store and thus passes on price increases to consumers, if any. In any case, over 85% of the 2 million applications on the Apple App Store are free. The 4 initial consumers who contended that Apple has created a monopoly in the App Store did not have sufficient (if any) evidence. It is possible the 4 initial consumers could no longer pay legal fees as to even proceed with the lawsuit against Apple's App Store required a lengthy multi-year process that resulted in a narrow Supreme Court decision.

When one googles "Apple App Store Harming Consumers," surprisingly little actually comes up in terms of definitive or conclusive research or data showing consumer harm. The entirety of the claims are conjecture. For once, the vilification of Apple by the news media works in its favor, because were there any actual research or data that demonstrated consumer harm by Apple's App Store business practices, the New York Times and other newspapers would have re-posted it about a dozen times. Instead, we get the following kinds of overtly positive or educational headlines:

App Store stopped more than $1.5 billion in potentially fraudulent transactions in 2020

Research and data compiled by Ben Sperry on 16-Oct-2019 that demonstrates claims of self-preferencing on the Apple App Store are false (including evidence from the beloved New York Times). I highly recommend you give it a read (~5 minutes of your time).

An appeal by Apple to US regulators to consider privacy implications in their rulings, as Apple says third-party app stores would leave iPhone users vulnerable to scammers

An opinion on Apple: Apple’s App Store policies are bad, but its interpretation and enforcement are worse by the Verge

In the massive public Epic vs. Apple trial, Epic's desire to paint Apple as an evil monopolist may have backfired, as Epic failed to introduce any corroborative evidence supporting purported consumer harm, instead focusing on the profitability of Apple's App Store. Tim Cook and Apple argued eloquently that Apple does not harm App Makers.

Thus it appears that claims of Apple's anticompetitive and monopolistic conduct have little merit, at least insofar as facts are concerned. Despite this, numerous regulatory bodies and developers that obviously stand to profit from the situation have vilified Apple in the global news media.

I contend that I have no legal degree to assess the validity of such assertions, however, in my most humble opinion, the century old adage, Innocent Until Proven Guilty, nonetheless applies to Apple in the context of baseless or overexaggerated claims seeking to destroy the company's business model.

5. Open App Markets Act

The Open App Markets Act is one of the boldest regulatory laws one could try to pass, and is probably also the most unjust (in my opinion) and intrusive. In essence, it aims to do three things:

Force Apple to allow third party App Stores on iOS / iPhones (Google is already compliant on Android) Force Apple to allow developers to steer consumers to subscribe / pay elsewhere, even if the developer already has a third party App Store on iOS / iPhone (Google is already compliant on Android). This in essence allows the growth of third party App Stores on iOS while consumers are "stolen" from Apple's own App Store. Usurp Apple's App Store business model and closed iOS ecosystem and both hamper and disadvantage Apple from effectively competing with developers.

Did you notice the portions Google is already compliant on Android? This law, if passed, is directed almost entirely at Apple. Even in the infamous days of Standard Oil, regulatory antitrust action and laws directed at a single company by the federal government were unprecedented. While I am not a legal expert, I would be flabbergasted if Apple does not ultimately end up suing the US government in the case this law is passed.

Furthermore, despite's Apple's appeals to both the US and EU governments to consider the implications of consumer harm if third party App Stores are allowed on iOS / iPhones, governments are outright dismissive and obstinate of Apple's claims, not even deigning to give due diligence consideration to implications of their laws. This is alarming.

Here is what Carl Shapiro, a professor at the Haas School of Business at the University of California at Berkeley, an expert in antitrust, who served at the Department of Justice during the Obama and Clinton administrations has to say:

Now let’s set that against two things we’re not trying to do. First, antitrust does not break up or regulate a firm simply because it has grown to be large or powerful. Other laws do that. If we conclude that an industry is a natural monopoly, so competition in that industry just cannot work, we need to resort to price or rate-of-return regulation; we do this for utilities. But antitrust does not punish firms for being successful even if they become dominant. Sometimes one firm is very successful and obtains a dominant position in the market. So long as that firm does not exclude its competitors or engage in “monopolization,” antitrust is going to accept that outcome as part of the competitive process. This does back to the Sherman Act from 1890, which outlaws “monopolization” but not “monopoly.” Second, antitrust does not protect small companies from competition by larger ones. Antitrust is about unleashing the forces of competition, not throttling them. For over 100 years there have been political tendencies to protect small companies. If we conclude that is an important social goal, it should be achieved through other means such as the tax system or via regulations, not through antitrust.

Considering the context of Apple's App Store history and fees in-line with industry averages, the obvious consumer good and developer benefits it eschewed, as well as the glaring lack of definitive proof of consumer harm by Apple's business practices, the Open App Markets Act purports to do exactly what Carl Shapiro warns against.

Apple introduced four economists to Epic's three economists during the Epic vs. Apple trial, and in fact a paper on Reforming U.S. Antitrust Enforcement And Competition Policy gets to the core of what US and EU regulators are trying to do:

Therefore, antitrust enforcement redistributes wealth without incurring the traditional shadow costs arising from taxation and, indeed, is an actively beneficial form of redistribution for the economy.2 Because antitrust enforcement both redistributes income and wealth to the bottom 90 percent of the population, as well as increases efficiency, it should be the first choice of policymakers concerned with equity. The standard for anticompetitive harm that courts use today is the protection of consumer welfare—meaning price, quality, and innovation, now and in the future. Antitrust enforcement using the best available economic tools—developed, in some cases, decades ago—generates the evidence needed to show where such anticompetitive conduct is present.

I agree that it is a redistribution of wealth, what remains to be seen, however, is how if at all iPhone consumers are benefitted by preferencing mid-sized developers like Spotify and Epic. In perhaps what would be a most revealing case study and prediction for the next 5 to 10 years, I would contend that no developer (Epic or Spotify) or others will pass on the ~20% to 30% reduction in Apple App Store fees to consumers while rates of hacking, malware, and scams on iOS / iPhones will increase. There is simply no incentive for developers to do so as Apple (like Standard Oil was for oil producers) is a convenient scapegoat.

Economics and antitrust expert Mark Jamison on 17-Aug-2021 echoed the concerns of other economists, with research by the American Enterprise Institute fact-checking the claims of senators, and issuing the following statement:

The "Open App Markets Act," introduced in the Senate last week, is the latest salvo against Americans who enjoy iPhones and Android phones. Other volleys have been from video game maker Epic Games, the European Union (e.g., here and here), several state attorneys general, and antitrust bills already being considered in Congress. Like these, the new proposed legislation is an example of policymakers mistaking great products for market power.

The full article depicting the research disputing senators' claims can be found here. I strongly recommend reading (~5 to 10 minute commitment).

Despite such considerations, the passage of the law is uncertain. While there is palpable developer support from the most vocal developers (and the ones that stand to gain the most), the broader media is eerily silent. Perhaps they too recognize that such surgical and targeted regulation may be a step too far and may constitute a breach of competitive free market best practices as well as ultimately cause harm to the iOS / iPhone consumers.

For Apple, who paid ~$39B to developers in 2019, it would imply revenues of $55B to $60B that are at risk, virtually all of its Services revenue as 2020 Services revenues sat at $54B. With one swift stroke, US lawmakers seek to drive that number significantly lower.

Even if only 10% of consumers migrate to third party App Stores initially, that would equate to a $7.2B shrinkage in 2022 Services revenue estimates. At 50% migration, it would be the equivalent of $36.1B lost and would be a major hindrance to any future Services business segment growth, forcing the company to drastically change its business model to appease perpetually skittish analysts and investors ever concerned with future growth.

Apple will likely react in one or two of the following ways to this existential threat to their future growth:

Substantially ramp up in-house development efforts and software application releases Introduce new products such as AR/VR that cannibalize existing products and allow it far greater control over the software experience Appeal the US government passage of the Open App Markets Act Sue the US government for passage of the Open App Markets Act

Unfortunately, the launch of a competing "open" iOS iPhone to address regulatory and developer complaints as discussed in my prior article no longer appears tenable.

6. Claims of Apple "Strong-Arming" Developers

Numerous parties seem to attest and corroborate the anecdotal evidence that Apple "strong arms" developers. What is not mentioned or even discussed is that "strong-arming" of third party suppliers, vendors, developers, and contractors is a standard business practice and negotiating technique dating back to the American industrial revolution. "Strong-arming," furthermore, is a subjective assessment often evoked in a public relations campaign to benefit one party over another (as portraying oneself as a victim might yield favorable terms in the future given our increasingly socialistic society).

What is less subjective, however, is the fact that every single developer on the Apple App Store had to sign a contract. All language, terms, and verbiage are clearly depicted, and if any or a majority of developers do not like these terms, they are free to walk away. There is no Rockefeller and band of merry Standard Oil associates to pressure you into signing the contract or threatening to completely starve your business and drive you into bankruptcy. In fact, some developers historically did indeed choose to walk away from Apple's terms, forcing the company to introduce a more favorable program for streaming developers whereby Netflix, Amazon, and others are subject only to a 15% fee. How's that for evidence of competitive pressure?

Furthermore, as we discussed in Section 3, Apple has made many developers rich. In response to Epic's and Spotify's complaints, Apple cut the fee to 15% for businesses netting $1M or less annually in 2018. Note that despite Epic and Spotify's claims that they were standing up for small developers and contrary to the expectation they would react favorably to Apple's (and Google's) moves, the companies reacted with rage, fury, and further mudslinging. This is - in my humble opinion - a very telling reaction.

One would only hope lawmakers and regulators are paying attention.

7. Apple Valuation

In my first ever article on Apple, Apple: The Investment of a Lifetime, I described in depth Apple's strong and moderate competitive advantages. Competitive Advantage #3 - Customer Loyalty (Strong Moat) - is particularly relevant for investors in these turbulent times. Apple revealed some of the customer satisfaction ratings in its Q3 2021 conference call, and this competitive advantage has not weakened at all.

In fact, I'd like to attempt to place continued Apple is "evil" and damaging to the consumer monopoly claims to rest:

Apple's 2021 net promoter score is a whopping 47 (scores above 50 are considered excellent). 75% of customers purchasing the Apple Watch this quarter were new, and 50% of customers purchasing iPads or Macs were new (respectively). 451 Research: 97% satisfaction for iPhone family, 92% for Mac and 95% for iPad, further reiterating the strength of Competitive Advantage #3 - Customer Loyalty.

Such numbers are not achieved if consumers hate your products or are harmed by them, quite the contrary.

Any investor evaluating Apple's shares and deciding whether to invest or not should learn about and comprehend Apple's competitive advantages. You will be hard pressed to find many successful S&P 500 companies without competitive advantages or a "moat" around their business, and thus utilizing P/E comparisons to history or to industry for market leaders (Apple, Amazon, Adobe, Honeywell, Alphabet, Microsoft, etc.) may be an exercise in futility.

Instead, investors should use a five-pronged approach for valuation of market leaders - Apple in particular:

1. Review the 10-Y Income Statement, Balance Sheet, Cashflow Statement (you can use Gurufocus or SA for example, it doesn't take long) to understand trends in Revenue, Gross Margin, Operating Margin, Net Margin, EPS, Shares Outstanding, Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities, Long-Term Debt, Cash Flow From Operations, and Free Cash Flow. For Apple, nearly all of these metrics are improving YoY.

2. Study and understand Apple's competitive advantages. Carefully scrutinize and assess whether you see any new or unexpected weakness in these. These would represent a "qualitative" weighing in terms of valuation for Apple, and I contend it deserves at least a 30% weighted score in favor of undervaluation or a premium one ought to pay for Apple shares.

3. Perform a holistic exercise in valuation: consider a Discounted Cash Flow valuation model and a Discounted Dividend (EPS) valuation model based on your own projections to determine what you believe is "fair value." The best way to actually sanity check the validity of your assumptions (as such models require quite a few) is to perform a Reverse DCF or Reverse Discounted Dividend (EPS) valuation model. It is easy to calculate historical growth rates for EPS and FCF and even easier to then see how quickly Apple would need to grow for the next 10 year period to justify the current share price and valuation.

Finally - if you absolutely must - consider a P/E comparison of Apple to industry leaders and to the industry / sector in which Apple operates to get a comparative feeling - this on its own does not determine nor demonstrate undervaluation or overvaluation of the shares. Such a combined holistic exercise is directional only and represents a "quantitative" weighting in terms of valuation for Apple, which can then be adjusted for the qualitative aspect in #2.

4. Comprehend the risk-opportunity profile for the investment and the company. Pay special focus to any risks that may cause you to lose money were they to realize. Determine a time horizon (when will you sell, if at all?) and understand your tolerance for market swings (15%? 30%? 50%?) and develop a strategy for how you will respond in such instances (sell after 10% down? add at 30% down?).

Understanding the "qualitative" factors in #2 can be especially helpful in such instances as it will give you the confidence and knowledge you need to make accurate judgments about the company's ability to rebound (or not) from a short-term setback. While this does not contribute a weighted score for valuation, it does significantly increase your competence and understanding of how accurate and reliable your valuation is and how secure your investment is. This process will force you to re-calibrate and reconsider inputs to steps #2 and #3.

5. Calculate the weighted scores from #2 and #3, once re-calibrated, to obtain an undervalued, fairly valued, or overvalued rating. Again, valuation is directional. It will never be perfect nor exact. To a large degree, understanding the business and its competitive advantages well will serve you much better than running countless sensitivity models to pick the "best" price at which you'll be willing to buy shares.

My updated valuation models are displayed below for quick reference (I highly encourage you to run and perform your own calculations using your own preferred models - the old models can be found here):

Source: Author's Own Calculations

Using this approach, even before applying a "qualitative" weight (30% premium in favor of undervaluation), my own latest analysis places Apple shares as undervalued (best case) or fairly valued (worst case) using this approach. I'd remind all interested investors that owning shares of an outstanding company at "fair value" is an excellent proposition, especially when we next consider the risk-opportunity profile for Apple.

8. The Promised Risk Register Update

In a previous article, Apple: 51 Risks and 12 Opportunities I was delighted to engage our investment community to brainstorm and identify risks and opportunities for the company and for our investments in Apple and to rank these based on probability, impact (financial), and detectability. A number of investors provided excellent feedback and recommendations, and I am providing an updated AAPL_Risk_Register_12-Aug-2021.xlsx. New probability, impact, and detectability ratings as well as new risks or opportunities are highlighted in yellow. We are now up to 14 opportunities and 52 risks.

Source: AAPL_Risk_Register_12-Aug-2021.xlsx

The crux of the conversation in the previous article resulted in the following two new opportunities and one new risk:

Source: AAPL_Risk_Register_12-Aug-2021.xlsx

By utilizing the risk severity score, we can perform an assessment between the comparative value and impact of all risks and opportunities. The new adjusted collective sum of severity scores for the 14 opportunities is at 209 to 214, while the adjusted collective sum of severity scores for the 52 risks is at 182. The comparison is favorable from an opportunity-risk profile for Apple.

9. Conclusion

There are crucial parallels and even more crucial differences between Standard Oil, Microsoft, and Apple. While all businesses eventually drew extensive attention and envy due to their business successes and enormous sizes, one was definitively trying to establish a monopoly (Standard Oil), another may have been trying to establish a monopoly (Microsoft), and a third is definitively not trying to establish a monopoly nor qualifying as one (Apple).

Critically, Standard Oil's eventual forced break-up ushered Rockefeller to become the wealthiest man in the United States, beyond even his wildest dreams. Remnants of Standard Oil are still operating businesses to this very day, under the guise of new company names. Similarly, despite Microsoft's troubles in the late 1990s the company has proceeded to continue its dominance and market leadership over the next two decades. These examples and stories perhaps provide us a glimpse into the future as to what would happen with Apple even in the worst case scenario (passage of the Open App Markets Act).

After all, monopoly status or claims of monopolistic behavior are only awarded to a few exceptional and highly successful companies. In a way, the media's dogged persistence of insisting Apple is a monopoly or engages in monopolistic conduct is a most sincere and outstanding compliment to the perseverance and brilliance of Apple's management and employees.

Notwithstanding such compliments, the regulatory risk of up to $36.1B in lost Services revenue is real and will sting if implemented. What is alarming about the passage of such laws are the very items and topics I discuss at length in this article:

The day-and-night distinctions between Apple and Standard Oil / Microsoft

The indisputable evidence of consumer and developer benefit ushered by the creation and maintenance of the Apple App Store for 13 years

The obvious fact that Apple's 30% fee is in-line with the industry standards for digital marketplaces

The overwhelming lack of proven or definitive proof of consumer harm introduced by Epic or US / EU regulators, at least publicly

Facts that disprove many of Epic's and Spotify's claims (in particular about self-preferencing of applications by Apple), inclusive of research by the New York Times

Compelling evidence and a growing chorus of alarm over the potential harm to iOS / iPhone consumers were third party App Stores allowed on iOS, which regulators seem to be dismissing as self-serving propaganda by Apple

No clear or compelling evidence that developers would pass down the 30% in savings to consumers once the Open App Markets Act is passed

Evidence suggesting a 12% or lower digital marketplace fee is an unsustainable business model

The fact that the law is aimed entirely at Apple's App Store business model and business practices, as Google is already compliant on Android (a fact any lawmaker probably checked prior to the introduction of such a bill, thus indicating the messaging of "Apple and Google" is a tactic of misdirection).

If regulators and lawmakers are allowed to pass laws targeting specific companies at the behest of greedy competitors, it signals a return to the corruption experienced in the state and federal governments in the late 1870s, 1880s, and 1890s, when Rockefeller, Standard Oil, and the burgeoning railroad industry (as well as many other industries growing during the industrial period) were able to sway regulators to pass only laws beneficial to them and to preclude or bar competitors from growing.

Justice ought to be impartial and blind, not emotional, vindictive, sensationalist, melodramatic, misguided, and preferential - again, in my humble opinion.